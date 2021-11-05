Simple Plan: audio, testo e traduzione The Antidote

Dopo anni di assenza dalle scene, i Simple Plan sono tornati con un attesissimo nuovo singolo. Si tratta del brano The Antidote che dovrebbe anticipare il nuovo album della band canadese, ad oggi ancora un mistero.

Il brano è il più classico dei pop-punk a cui la band ci ha abituato ed è un bellissimo ritorno alle origini dopo il tanto criticato album Taking One For The Team che non aveva ricevuto molti consensi, soprattutto dai fan. Alcuni non avevano apprezza una svolta più pop della band e dei testi giudicati non all’altezza.

Chissà se questo grande ritorno avrà messo tutti d’accordo. Assente dalla band ormai da qualche anno, David Desrosiers, si era ritirato dalle scene a causa di alcuni pesanti accuse di molestie sessuali. E, come hanno confermato gli altri membri, non ne farà ritorno (QUI per saperne di più).

The Antidote

Testo

I’m caught up in a life that I wish I could erase

I want to disappear, want to leave without a trace

I’m looking in the mirror but I can’t see through the pain

So I take another pill and I hope it goes away

Cause my broken pieces don’t fit in

Every time I feel alone

Like the walls are caving in

Like I never win

Like it’s crawling under my skin

You’re the Antidote

Even when it hurts the most

And I’m trying to find a way

But there’s no escape

Like a poison filling my veins

You’re the antidote

(You’re the antidote)

How do I go on when my dreams are ripped and torn?

I’m tired and I don’t wanna fake it anymore

When it’s all too much and I feel like I’m about to break

You always come around and the darkness fades away, fades away

Every time I feel alone

Like the walls are caving in

Like I never win

Like it’s crawling under my skin

You’re the antidote

Even when it hurts the most

And I’m trying to find a way

But there’s no escape

Like a poison filling my veins

You’re the antidote

You’re the antidote

You’re the antidote

Every time I feel alone

Like the walls are caving in

Like I never win

Like it’s crawling under my skin

You’re the antidote

Even when it hurts the most

(Even when it hurts the most)

And I’m trying to find a way

But there’s no escape

Like a poison filling my veins

You’re the antidote

Whoa whoa

You’re the antidote

Whoa

You’re the antidote

You’re the antidote

You’re the antidote

