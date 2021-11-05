Simple Plan: audio, testo e traduzione The Antidote scritto da Roberta Marciano 5 Novembre 2021 Dopo anni di assenza dalle scene, i Simple Plan sono tornati con un attesissimo nuovo singolo. Si tratta del brano The Antidote che dovrebbe anticipare il nuovo album della band canadese, ad oggi ancora un mistero. Il brano è il più classico dei pop-punk a cui la band ci ha abituato ed è un bellissimo ritorno alle origini dopo il tanto criticato album Taking One For The Team che non aveva ricevuto molti consensi, soprattutto dai fan. Alcuni non avevano apprezza una svolta più pop della band e dei testi giudicati non all’altezza. Chissà se questo grande ritorno avrà messo tutti d’accordo. Assente dalla band ormai da qualche anno, David Desrosiers, si era ritirato dalle scene a causa di alcuni pesanti accuse di molestie sessuali. E, come hanno confermato gli altri membri, non ne farà ritorno (QUI per saperne di più). The Antidote Testo I’m caught up in a life that I wish I could erase I want to disappear, want to leave without a trace I’m looking in the mirror but I can’t see through the pain So I take another pill and I hope it goes away Cause my broken pieces don’t fit in Every time I feel alone Like the walls are caving in Like I never win Like it’s crawling under my skin You’re the Antidote Even when it hurts the most And I’m trying to find a way But there’s no escape Like a poison filling my veins You’re the antidote (You’re the antidote) How do I go on when my dreams are ripped and torn? I’m tired and I don’t wanna fake it anymore When it’s all too much and I feel like I’m about to break You always come around and the darkness fades away, fades away Every time I feel alone Like the walls are caving in Like I never win Like it’s crawling under my skin You’re the antidote Even when it hurts the most And I’m trying to find a way But there’s no escape Like a poison filling my veins You’re the antidote You’re the antidote You’re the antidote Every time I feel alone Like the walls are caving in Like I never win Like it’s crawling under my skin You’re the antidote Even when it hurts the most (Even when it hurts the most) And I’m trying to find a way But there’s no escape Like a poison filling my veins You’re the antidote Whoa whoa You’re the antidote Whoa You’re the antidote You’re the antidote You’re the antidote Traduzione