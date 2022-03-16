Simple Plan: audio, testo e traduzione di Congratulations

I Simple Plan hanno rilasciato il loro nuovo singolo Congratulations, annunciando anche la data ufficiale di rilascio del nuovo album!

Harder Than It Looks è il loro sesto studio album e arriverà il 6 maggio! Attesissimo ormai da mesi se non anni, visto che l’ultimo progetto della band risale ormai al 2016 con Taking One For The Team. Congratulations è quindi il probabile ultimo singolo che anticipa l’album che avrà ben 10 tracce.

Anche se in questi mesi abbiamo già avuto modo di ascoltare The Antidote, primo singolo estratto, e la pazzesca Ruin My Life con i Sum41!

Ascolta i brani dei Simple Plan

Qui per ascoltare l’audio di Congratulations

Testo

With a smile on your face

Talking sweet when you say

That you had no clue

You had no clue

But all this time, a perfect plan

To stick your knife in my back

Just like you hoped to

Like you hoped to

But you’re the one that’s gotta live with what you do

(You’re the one that’s gotta live with what you do)

Karma karma’s gonna come right back for

Karma karma’s gonna come right back for you

Congratulations

I hope you’re happy now

With the little that you got

Was it worth it?

But just remember

That what goes up comes down

It’s a long fall from the top

Congratulations

Congratulations

It must feel good, it must be nice

When your heart is cold as ice

And you feel nothin’

You feel nothin’

But is it hard to fall asleep

To close your eyes, do you see

The payback comin’

It’s comin’, yeah

You’re the one that’s gotta live with what you do

(You’re the one that’s gotta live with what you do)

Karma karma’s gonna come right back for

Karma karma’s comin’ back for you

Congratulations

I hope you’re happy now

With the little that you got

Was it worth it?

But just remember

That what goes up comes down

It’s a long fall from the top

Congratulations

Congratulations

You’re the one that’s gotta live with what you do

(You’re the one that’s gotta live with what you do)

Karma karma’s gonna come right back for you

Congratulations (congratulations, congratulations)

Congratulations

I hope you’re happy now

With the little that you got

Was it worth it?

But just remember

That what goes up comes down

It’s a long fall from the top

Congratulations

Congratulations

Congratulations

Congratulations

Traduzione

Con un sorriso stampato in faccia

Parlare dolcemente quando dici

Che non avevi idea

Non avevi idea

Ma per tutto questo tempo, un piano perfetto

Per infilarmi il tuo coltello nella schiena

Proprio come speravi

Come speravi

Ma sei tu quello che deve convivere con quello che fai

(Sei quello che deve vivere con quello che fai)

Il karma karma tornerà subito per

Il karma karma tornerà subito per te

Congratulazioni

Spero che tu sia felice ora

Con quel poco che hai

Ne valeva la pena?

Ma ricorda

Che ciò che sale scende

È una lunga caduta dall’alto

Congratulazioni

Congratulazioni

Deve sentirsi bene, deve essere bello

Quando il tuo cuore è freddo come il ghiaccio

E non senti niente

non senti niente

Ma è difficile addormentarsi

Per chiudere gli occhi, vedi

La vendetta sta arrivando

Sta arrivando, sì

Sei tu quello che deve convivere con quello che fai

(Sei quello che deve vivere con quello che fai)

Il karma karma tornerà subito per

Karma karma sta tornando per te

Congratulazioni

Spero che tu sia felice ora

Con quel poco che hai

Ne valeva la pena?

Ma ricorda

Che ciò che sale scende

È una lunga caduta dall’alto

Congratulazioni

Sei tu quello che deve convivere con quello che fai

(Sei quello che deve vivere con quello che fai)

Il karma karma tornerà subito per te

Congratulazioni (congratulazioni, congratulazioni)

Congratulazioni

Spero che tu sia felice ora

Con quel poco che hai

Ne valeva la pena?

Ma ricorda

Che ciò che sale scende

È una lunga caduta dall’alto

Congratulazioni

Cosa ne pensate del nuovo singolo dei Simple Plan, Congratulations?