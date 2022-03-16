Simple Plan: audio, testo e traduzione di Congratulations scritto da Roberta Marciano 16 Marzo 2022 I Simple Plan hanno rilasciato il loro nuovo singolo Congratulations, annunciando anche la data ufficiale di rilascio del nuovo album! Harder Than It Looks è il loro sesto studio album e arriverà il 6 maggio! Attesissimo ormai da mesi se non anni, visto che l’ultimo progetto della band risale ormai al 2016 con Taking One For The Team. Congratulations è quindi il probabile ultimo singolo che anticipa l’album che avrà ben 10 tracce. Anche se in questi mesi abbiamo già avuto modo di ascoltare The Antidote, primo singolo estratto, e la pazzesca Ruin My Life con i Sum41! Ascolta i brani dei Simple Plan @gingergeneration Millennials all’ascolto! Quanto era bello il pop-punk anni 2000? @simpleplan #greenscreen ♬ Ruin My Life (feat. Deryck Whibley) – Simple Plan Qui per ascoltare l’audio di Congratulations Testo With a smile on your face Talking sweet when you say That you had no clue You had no clue But all this time, a perfect plan To stick your knife in my back Just like you hoped to Like you hoped to But you’re the one that’s gotta live with what you do (You’re the one that’s gotta live with what you do) Karma karma’s gonna come right back for Karma karma’s gonna come right back for you Congratulations I hope you’re happy now With the little that you got Was it worth it? But just remember That what goes up comes down It’s a long fall from the top Congratulations Congratulations It must feel good, it must be nice When your heart is cold as ice And you feel nothin’ You feel nothin’ But is it hard to fall asleep To close your eyes, do you see The payback comin’ It’s comin’, yeah You’re the one that’s gotta live with what you do (You’re the one that’s gotta live with what you do) Karma karma’s gonna come right back for Karma karma’s comin’ back for you Congratulations I hope you’re happy now With the little that you got Was it worth it? But just remember That what goes up comes down It’s a long fall from the top Congratulations Congratulations You’re the one that’s gotta live with what you do (You’re the one that’s gotta live with what you do) Karma karma’s gonna come right back for you Congratulations (congratulations, congratulations) Congratulations I hope you’re happy now With the little that you got Was it worth it? But just remember That what goes up comes down It’s a long fall from the top Congratulations Congratulations Congratulations Congratulations Traduzione Con un sorriso stampato in faccia Parlare dolcemente quando dici Che non avevi idea Non avevi idea Ma per tutto questo tempo, un piano perfetto Per infilarmi il tuo coltello nella schiena Proprio come speravi Come speravi Ma sei tu quello che deve convivere con quello che fai (Sei quello che deve vivere con quello che fai) Il karma karma tornerà subito per Il karma karma tornerà subito per te Congratulazioni Spero che tu sia felice ora Con quel poco che hai Ne valeva la pena? Ma ricorda Che ciò che sale scende È una lunga caduta dall’alto Congratulazioni Congratulazioni Deve sentirsi bene, deve essere bello Quando il tuo cuore è freddo come il ghiaccio E non senti niente non senti niente Ma è difficile addormentarsi Per chiudere gli occhi, vedi La vendetta sta arrivando Sta arrivando, sì Sei tu quello che deve convivere con quello che fai (Sei quello che deve vivere con quello che fai) Il karma karma tornerà subito per Karma karma sta tornando per te Congratulazioni Spero che tu sia felice ora Con quel poco che hai Ne valeva la pena? Ma ricorda Che ciò che sale scende È una lunga caduta dall’alto Congratulazioni Sei tu quello che deve convivere con quello che fai (Sei quello che deve vivere con quello che fai) Il karma karma tornerà subito per te Congratulazioni (congratulazioni, congratulazioni) Congratulazioni Spero che tu sia felice ora Con quel poco che hai Ne valeva la pena? Ma ricorda Che ciò che sale scende È una lunga caduta dall’alto Congratulazioni Cosa ne pensate del nuovo singolo dei Simple Plan, Congratulations?