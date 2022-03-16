GingerGeneration.it

Simple Plan: audio, testo e traduzione di Congratulations

Roberta Marciano
simple plan congratulations

I Simple Plan hanno rilasciato il loro nuovo singolo Congratulations, annunciando anche la data ufficiale di rilascio del nuovo album!

Harder Than It Looks è il loro sesto studio album e arriverà il 6 maggio! Attesissimo ormai da mesi se non anni, visto che l’ultimo progetto della band risale ormai al 2016 con Taking One For The Team. Congratulations è quindi il probabile ultimo singolo che anticipa l’album che avrà ben 10 tracce.

Anche se in questi mesi abbiamo già avuto modo di ascoltare The Antidote, primo singolo estratto, e la pazzesca Ruin My Life con i Sum41!

Ascolta i brani dei Simple Plan

@gingergeneration Millennials all'ascolto! Quanto era bello il pop-punk anni 2000? @simpleplan #greenscreen ♬ Ruin My Life (feat. Deryck Whibley) – Simple Plan

 

 

 

Qui per ascoltare l’audio di Congratulations

Testo

With a smile on your face
Talking sweet when you say
That you had no clue
You had no clue

But all this time, a perfect plan
To stick your knife in my back
Just like you hoped to
Like you hoped to

But you’re the one that’s gotta live with what you do
(You’re the one that’s gotta live with what you do)
Karma karma’s gonna come right back for
Karma karma’s gonna come right back for you

Congratulations
I hope you’re happy now
With the little that you got
Was it worth it?

But just remember
That what goes up comes down
It’s a long fall from the top
Congratulations
Congratulations

It must feel good, it must be nice
When your heart is cold as ice
And you feel nothin’
You feel nothin’

But is it hard to fall asleep
To close your eyes, do you see
The payback comin’
It’s comin’, yeah

You’re the one that’s gotta live with what you do
(You’re the one that’s gotta live with what you do)
Karma karma’s gonna come right back for
Karma karma’s comin’ back for you

Congratulations
I hope you’re happy now
With the little that you got
Was it worth it?

But just remember
That what goes up comes down
It’s a long fall from the top
Congratulations
Congratulations

You’re the one that’s gotta live with what you do
(You’re the one that’s gotta live with what you do)
Karma karma’s gonna come right back for you

Congratulations (congratulations, congratulations)

Congratulations
I hope you’re happy now
With the little that you got
Was it worth it?

But just remember
That what goes up comes down
It’s a long fall from the top
Congratulations
Congratulations
Congratulations
Congratulations

Traduzione

Con un sorriso stampato in faccia
Parlare dolcemente quando dici
Che non avevi idea
Non avevi idea

Ma per tutto questo tempo, un piano perfetto
Per infilarmi il tuo coltello nella schiena
Proprio come speravi
Come speravi

Ma sei tu quello che deve convivere con quello che fai
(Sei quello che deve vivere con quello che fai)
Il karma karma tornerà subito per
Il karma karma tornerà subito per te

Congratulazioni
Spero che tu sia felice ora
Con quel poco che hai
Ne valeva la pena?

Ma ricorda
Che ciò che sale scende
È una lunga caduta dall’alto
Congratulazioni
Congratulazioni

Deve sentirsi bene, deve essere bello
Quando il tuo cuore è freddo come il ghiaccio
E non senti niente
non senti niente

Ma è difficile addormentarsi
Per chiudere gli occhi, vedi
La vendetta sta arrivando
Sta arrivando, sì

Sei tu quello che deve convivere con quello che fai
(Sei quello che deve vivere con quello che fai)
Il karma karma tornerà subito per
Karma karma sta tornando per te

Congratulazioni
Spero che tu sia felice ora
Con quel poco che hai
Ne valeva la pena?

Ma ricorda
Che ciò che sale scende
È una lunga caduta dall’alto
Congratulazioni

Sei tu quello che deve convivere con quello che fai
(Sei quello che deve vivere con quello che fai)
Il karma karma tornerà subito per te

Congratulazioni (congratulazioni, congratulazioni)

Congratulazioni
Spero che tu sia felice ora
Con quel poco che hai
Ne valeva la pena?

Ma ricorda
Che ciò che sale scende
È una lunga caduta dall’alto
Congratulazioni

 

Cosa ne pensate del nuovo singolo dei Simple Plan, Congratulations?

Roberta Marciano

Aspirante giornalista, appassionata di calcio e musica

