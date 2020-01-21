Selena Gomez: ecco il dietro le quinte del video Rare

Il nuovo album di Selena Gomez è ormai tra noi da una settimana, così come il video e il singolo Rare da cui prende il nome anche la sua ultima fatica.
La cantante ha pubblicato il video del dietro le quinte del suo ultimo video, raccontando l’ispirazione dietro l’album e la canzone. Oltre a parlare dell’amore incondizionato che ha per i suoi fan che è sempre ricambiato.
Ecco il video del Behind The Scenes di Rare di Selena Gomez
Testo
Baby
You’ve been so distant from me lately
And lately
Don’t even wanna call you baby
Burnin’ toast in the toaster
My ambitions were too high
Waiting up for you upstairs (Upstairs)
Why you act like I’m not there?
Baby, right now it feels like[Chorus] It feels like you don’t care
Why don’t you recognize I’m so rare?
Always there
You don’t do the same for me, that’s not fair
I don’t have it all
I’m not claiming to
But I know that I’m special (So special), yeah
And I’ll bet there’s somebody else out there
To tell me I’m rare
To make me feel rare[Verse 2] Baby
Don’t make me count up all the reasons to stay with you
No reason
Why you and I are not succeeding, ah-ah (Mmm, ah, ah)
Saw us gettin’ older
Burnin’ toast in the toaster
My ambitions were too high (Too high)
Waiting up for you upstairs (Upstairs)
Why you act like I’m not there (Oh)
Baby, right now it feels like (What?)
Why don’t you recognize I’m so rare?
Always there
You don’t do the same for me, that’s not fair
I don’t have it all
I’m not claiming to
But I know that I’m special (So special), yeah
And I’ll bet there’s somebody else out there
To tell me I’m rare
To make me feel rare (Yeah, yeah)[Bridge] I’m not gonna beg for you
I’m not gonna let you make me cry (Ah, nah nah, make me cry)
Not getting enough from you (No-oh)
Didn’t you know I’m hard to find? (Find, hard to find)[Pre-Chorus] Saw us gettin’ older
Burnin’ toast in the toaster
My ambitions were too high (Too high)
Waiting up for you upstairs
Why you act like I’m not there
Baby, right now it feels like[Chorus] It feels like you don’t care (You don’t care)
Why don’t you recognize I’m so rare? (So rare)
I’m always there
You don’t do the same for me, that’s (That’s) not (Not) fair
I don’t have it all (I don’t have it all)
I’m not claiming to (I’m not claiming to)
But I know that I’m special (So special), yeah
And I’ll bet there’s somebody else out there
To tell me I’m rare
To make me feel rare (Ooh yeah)[Outro] Ah, ah (So rare)
Rare
Ah, ah
Rare