Selena Gomez: ecco il dietro le quinte del video Rare

Il nuovo album di Selena Gomez è ormai tra noi da una settimana, così come il video e il singolo Rare da cui prende il nome anche la sua ultima fatica.

La cantante ha pubblicato il video del dietro le quinte del suo ultimo video, raccontando l’ispirazione dietro l’album e la canzone. Oltre a parlare dell’amore incondizionato che ha per i suoi fan che è sempre ricambiato.

Ecco il video del Behind The Scenes di Rare di Selena Gomez

[Pre-Chorus] Saw us gettin’ older (Older)Burnin’ toast in the toasterMy ambitions were too highWaiting up for you upstairs (Upstairs)Why you act like I’m not there?Baby, right now it feels like[Chorus] It feels like you don’t careWhy don’t you recognize I’m so rare?Always thereYou don’t do the same for me, that’s not fairI don’t have it allI’m not claiming toBut I know that I’m special (So special), yeahAnd I’ll bet there’s somebody else out thereTo tell me I’m rareTo make me feel rare[Verse 2] BabyDon’t make me count up all the reasons to stay with youNo reasonWhy you and I are not succeeding, ah-ah (Mmm, ah, ah)

[Chorus] It feels like you don’t careWhy don’t you recognize I’m so rare?Always thereYou don’t do the same for me, that’s not fairI don’t have it allI’m not claiming toBut I know that I’m special (So special), yeahAnd I’ll bet there’s somebody else out thereTo tell me I’m rareTo make me feel rare (Yeah, yeah)[Bridge] I’m not gonna beg for youI’m not gonna let you make me cry (Ah, nah nah, make me cry)Not getting enough from you (No-oh)Didn’t you know I’m hard to find? (Find, hard to find)[Pre-Chorus] Saw us gettin’ olderBurnin’ toast in the toasterMy ambitions were too high (Too high)Waiting up for you upstairsWhy you act like I’m not thereBaby, right now it feels like[Chorus] It feels like you don’t care (You don’t care)Why don’t you recognize I’m so rare? (So rare)I’m always thereYou don’t do the same for me, that’s (That’s) not (Not) fairI don’t have it all (I don’t have it all)I’m not claiming to (I’m not claiming to)But I know that I’m special (So special), yeahAnd I’ll bet there’s somebody else out thereTo tell me I’m rareTo make me feel rare (Ooh yeah)[Outro] Ah, ah (So rare)RareAh, ahRare