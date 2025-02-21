GingerGeneration.it

Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco e Gracie Abrams insieme in Call Me When You Break Up

scritto da Giovanna Codella
selena gomez

Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco e Gracie Abrams, cantautrice nominata ai GRAMMY, pubblicano oggi venerdì 21 febbraio il singolo Call Me When You Break Up.

 Il brano, da oggi in tutte le radio in Italia, è tratto dal primo album in collaborazione di Selena e Benny, I Said I Love You First, in uscita il 21 marzo in tutto il mondo, ed è accompagnato da un videoclip ufficialeLa scorsa settimana era uscito un primo estratto dall’album, intitolato Scared of Loving You.

Prima collaborazione tra i tre artisti, Call Me When You Break Up è una reunion per Blanco e Gracie, amici e collaboratori di lunga data, che si erano già ritrovati a lavorare insieme per Unlearn nel 2021.

Testo Call Me When You Break Up Selena Gomez

Call me when you break up
I wanna be the first one on your mind when you wake up
I miss the way we’d stay up
We’d talk about forever when I’m taking off my makeup

Call me when you break up
And maybe for a time I could have the space they take up
And make you forget what their name was
And when you’re feeling down, I can show ya what you’re made of
Call me when you break up (ah ah ahh, ah, ah, ahh, ahh)
Call me when you break up (ah ah ahh, ah, ah, ahh, ahh)

I’ll make it worth it
I’ll make it worth it
I’ll make it worth it
I’ll make it worth it
I’ll make it worth it
I’ll make it worth it
I’ll make it worth it
and maybe you could

Call me when you break up
I’m battling the lack of us
I’ve looked for medication
Tried every obvious replacement
In bars, in strangers beds
until my faith was in the basement
won’t you
call me when you break up?
I feel so out of luck, I’m skipping cracks along the pavement
look I’m emotionally bankrupt
we’re so meant for each other,
I mean god, when will you wake up, wake up?

Call me when you break up (ah ah ahh, ah, ah, ahh, ahh)
Call me when you breakup (ah ah ahh, ah, ah, ahh, ahh)

I’ll make it worth it
I’ll make it worth it
I’ll make it worth it
I’ll make it worth it
I’ll make it worth it
I’ll make it worth it
I’ll make it worth it
and maybe you could

Oh, you picked up, umm…
Call me when you break up
Unless you found the person that you want a new name from
I’d like to be there when that day comes
You know I’m always here
So don’t ever be a stranger

Traduzione

Chiamami quando vi lasciate
Voglio essere la prima a cui pensi quando ti svegli
Mi manca il modo in cui restavamo svegli
Parlavamo dell’eternità quando mi struccavo

Chiamami quando vi lasciate
E forse per un po’ potrei avere lo spazio che occupano
E farti dimenticare qual era il loro nome
E quando ti senti giù, posso mostrarti di cosa sei fatto
Chiamami quando vi lasciate (ah ah ahh, ah, ah, ahh, ahh)
Chiamami quando vi lasciate (ah ah ahh, ah, ah, ahh, ahh)

Ne farò in modo che ne valga la pena
Ne farò in modo che ne valga la pena
Ne farò in modo che ne valga la pena
Ne farò in modo che ne valga la pena
Ne farò in modo che ne valga la pena
Ne farò in modo che ne valga la pena
e forse potresti

Chiamami quando vi lasciate
Sto lottando contro la mancanza di noi
Ho ho cercato farmaci
Ho provato ogni sostituto ovvio
Nei bar, nei letti di sconosciuti
finché la mia fede era nel seminterrato
non vuoi
chiamarmi quando vi lasciate?
Mi sento così sfortunata, sto saltando le crepe sul marciapiede
guarda, sono emotivamente in bancarotta
siamo così fatti l’uno per l’altra,
voglio dire Dio, quando ti sveglierai, ti sveglierai?

Chiamami quando vi lasciate (ah ah ahh, ah, ah, ahh, ahh)
Chiamami quando vi lasciate (ah ah ahh, ah, ah, ahh, ahh)

Ne farò una cosa utile
Ne farò una cosa utile
Ne farò una cosa utile
Ne farò una cosa utile
Ne farò una cosa utile
Ne farò una cosa utile
Ne farò una cosa utile
e forse potresti

Oh, hai risposto, umm…
Chiamami quando vi lasciate
A meno che tu non abbia trovato la persona da cui vuoi un nuovo nome
Vorrei essere lì quando arriverà quel giorno
Sai che sono sempre qui
Quindi non essere mai uno sconosciuto

Cosa ne pensate di questa canzone di Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco e Gracie Abrams?

Giovanna Codella

Appassionata di arte, musica, spettacolo e scrittura in ottica SEO, realizza contenuti ottimizzati per i motori di ricerca su GingerGeneration.it.

Articoli correlati