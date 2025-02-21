Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco e Gracie Abrams insieme in Call Me When You Break Up scritto da Giovanna Codella 21 Febbraio 2025 Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco e Gracie Abrams, cantautrice nominata ai GRAMMY, pubblicano oggi venerdì 21 febbraio il singolo Call Me When You Break Up. Il brano, da oggi in tutte le radio in Italia, è tratto dal primo album in collaborazione di Selena e Benny, I Said I Love You First, in uscita il 21 marzo in tutto il mondo, ed è accompagnato da un videoclip ufficiale. La scorsa settimana era uscito un primo estratto dall’album, intitolato Scared of Loving You. Prima collaborazione tra i tre artisti, Call Me When You Break Up è una reunion per Blanco e Gracie, amici e collaboratori di lunga data, che si erano già ritrovati a lavorare insieme per Unlearn nel 2021. Testo Call Me When You Break Up Selena Gomez Call me when you break up I wanna be the first one on your mind when you wake up I miss the way we’d stay up We’d talk about forever when I’m taking off my makeup Call me when you break up And maybe for a time I could have the space they take up And make you forget what their name was And when you’re feeling down, I can show ya what you’re made of Call me when you break up (ah ah ahh, ah, ah, ahh, ahh) Call me when you break up (ah ah ahh, ah, ah, ahh, ahh) I’ll make it worth it I’ll make it worth it I’ll make it worth it I’ll make it worth it I’ll make it worth it I’ll make it worth it I’ll make it worth it and maybe you could Call me when you break up I’m battling the lack of us I’ve looked for medication Tried every obvious replacement In bars, in strangers beds until my faith was in the basement won’t you call me when you break up? I feel so out of luck, I’m skipping cracks along the pavement look I’m emotionally bankrupt we’re so meant for each other, I mean god, when will you wake up, wake up? Call me when you break up (ah ah ahh, ah, ah, ahh, ahh) Call me when you breakup (ah ah ahh, ah, ah, ahh, ahh) I’ll make it worth it I’ll make it worth it I’ll make it worth it I’ll make it worth it I’ll make it worth it I’ll make it worth it I’ll make it worth it and maybe you could Oh, you picked up, umm… Call me when you break up Unless you found the person that you want a new name from I’d like to be there when that day comes You know I’m always here So don’t ever be a stranger Traduzione Chiamami quando vi lasciate Voglio essere la prima a cui pensi quando ti svegli Mi manca il modo in cui restavamo svegli Parlavamo dell’eternità quando mi struccavo Chiamami quando vi lasciate E forse per un po’ potrei avere lo spazio che occupano E farti dimenticare qual era il loro nome E quando ti senti giù, posso mostrarti di cosa sei fatto Chiamami quando vi lasciate (ah ah ahh, ah, ah, ahh, ahh) Chiamami quando vi lasciate (ah ah ahh, ah, ah, ahh, ahh) Ne farò in modo che ne valga la pena Ne farò in modo che ne valga la pena Ne farò in modo che ne valga la pena Ne farò in modo che ne valga la pena Ne farò in modo che ne valga la pena Ne farò in modo che ne valga la pena e forse potresti Chiamami quando vi lasciate Sto lottando contro la mancanza di noi Ho ho cercato farmaci Ho provato ogni sostituto ovvio Nei bar, nei letti di sconosciuti finché la mia fede era nel seminterrato non vuoi chiamarmi quando vi lasciate? Mi sento così sfortunata, sto saltando le crepe sul marciapiede guarda, sono emotivamente in bancarotta siamo così fatti l’uno per l’altra, voglio dire Dio, quando ti sveglierai, ti sveglierai? Chiamami quando vi lasciate (ah ah ahh, ah, ah, ahh, ahh) Chiamami quando vi lasciate (ah ah ahh, ah, ah, ahh, ahh) Ne farò una cosa utile Ne farò una cosa utile Ne farò una cosa utile Ne farò una cosa utile Ne farò una cosa utile Ne farò una cosa utile Ne farò una cosa utile e forse potresti Oh, hai risposto, umm… Chiamami quando vi lasciate A meno che tu non abbia trovato la persona da cui vuoi un nuovo nome Vorrei essere lì quando arriverà quel giorno Sai che sono sempre qui Quindi non essere mai uno sconosciuto Cosa ne pensate di questa canzone di Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco e Gracie Abrams?