Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco e Gracie Abrams insieme in Call Me When You Break Up

Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco e Gracie Abrams, cantautrice nominata ai GRAMMY, pubblicano oggi venerdì 21 febbraio il singolo Call Me When You Break Up.

Il brano, da oggi in tutte le radio in Italia, è tratto dal primo album in collaborazione di Selena e Benny, I Said I Love You First, in uscita il 21 marzo in tutto il mondo, ed è accompagnato da un videoclip ufficiale. La scorsa settimana era uscito un primo estratto dall’album, intitolato Scared of Loving You.

Prima collaborazione tra i tre artisti, Call Me When You Break Up è una reunion per Blanco e Gracie, amici e collaboratori di lunga data, che si erano già ritrovati a lavorare insieme per Unlearn nel 2021.

Testo Call Me When You Break Up Selena Gomez

Call me when you break up

I wanna be the first one on your mind when you wake up

I miss the way we’d stay up

We’d talk about forever when I’m taking off my makeup

Call me when you break up

And maybe for a time I could have the space they take up

And make you forget what their name was

And when you’re feeling down, I can show ya what you’re made of

Call me when you break up (ah ah ahh, ah, ah, ahh, ahh)

Call me when you break up (ah ah ahh, ah, ah, ahh, ahh)

I’ll make it worth it

I’ll make it worth it

I’ll make it worth it

I’ll make it worth it

I’ll make it worth it

I’ll make it worth it

I’ll make it worth it

and maybe you could

Call me when you break up

I’m battling the lack of us

I’ve looked for medication

Tried every obvious replacement

In bars, in strangers beds

until my faith was in the basement

won’t you

call me when you break up?

I feel so out of luck, I’m skipping cracks along the pavement

look I’m emotionally bankrupt

we’re so meant for each other,

I mean god, when will you wake up, wake up?

Call me when you break up (ah ah ahh, ah, ah, ahh, ahh)

Call me when you breakup (ah ah ahh, ah, ah, ahh, ahh)

I’ll make it worth it

I’ll make it worth it

I’ll make it worth it

I’ll make it worth it

I’ll make it worth it

I’ll make it worth it

I’ll make it worth it

and maybe you could

Oh, you picked up, umm…

Call me when you break up

Unless you found the person that you want a new name from

I’d like to be there when that day comes

You know I’m always here

So don’t ever be a stranger

Traduzione

Chiamami quando vi lasciate

Voglio essere la prima a cui pensi quando ti svegli

Mi manca il modo in cui restavamo svegli

Parlavamo dell’eternità quando mi struccavo

Chiamami quando vi lasciate

E forse per un po’ potrei avere lo spazio che occupano

E farti dimenticare qual era il loro nome

E quando ti senti giù, posso mostrarti di cosa sei fatto

Chiamami quando vi lasciate (ah ah ahh, ah, ah, ahh, ahh)

Chiamami quando vi lasciate (ah ah ahh, ah, ah, ahh, ahh)

Ne farò in modo che ne valga la pena

Ne farò in modo che ne valga la pena

Ne farò in modo che ne valga la pena

Ne farò in modo che ne valga la pena

Ne farò in modo che ne valga la pena

Ne farò in modo che ne valga la pena

e forse potresti

Chiamami quando vi lasciate

Sto lottando contro la mancanza di noi

Ho ho cercato farmaci

Ho provato ogni sostituto ovvio

Nei bar, nei letti di sconosciuti

finché la mia fede era nel seminterrato

non vuoi

chiamarmi quando vi lasciate?

Mi sento così sfortunata, sto saltando le crepe sul marciapiede

guarda, sono emotivamente in bancarotta

siamo così fatti l’uno per l’altra,

voglio dire Dio, quando ti sveglierai, ti sveglierai?

Chiamami quando vi lasciate (ah ah ahh, ah, ah, ahh, ahh)

Chiamami quando vi lasciate (ah ah ahh, ah, ah, ahh, ahh)

Ne farò una cosa utile

Ne farò una cosa utile

Ne farò una cosa utile

Ne farò una cosa utile

Ne farò una cosa utile

Ne farò una cosa utile

Ne farò una cosa utile

e forse potresti

Oh, hai risposto, umm…

Chiamami quando vi lasciate

A meno che tu non abbia trovato la persona da cui vuoi un nuovo nome

Vorrei essere lì quando arriverà quel giorno

Sai che sono sempre qui

Quindi non essere mai uno sconosciuto

Cosa ne pensate di questa canzone di Selena Gomez, Benny Blanco e Gracie Abrams?