Eurovision 2023: video, testo e traduzione di Queen of Kings di Alessandra (Norvegia) scritto da Roberta Marciano 8 Maggio 2023 Alessandra rappresenta la Norvegia all’Eurovision Song Contest 2023 con il suo brano Queen of Kings. La cantante si esibirà per la prima volta durante la prima semifinale il 9 maggio, in onda su Rai 2 e in streaming su Rai Play. La finale dell’Eurovision di quest’anno, che si svolge a Liverpool, sarà trasmessa dal vivo il 13 maggio a partire dalle ore 20.30. Il video ufficiale di Queen Of Kings di Alessandra Testo di Queen of Kings a Eurovision 2023 She, queen of the kings Runnin’ so fast, beatin’ the wind Nothin’ in this world can stop the spread of her wings She, queen of the kings Broken her cage, threw out the keys She will be the warrior of North and Southern seas Got raven hair, it’s dark as night Icy eyes, outta sight, outta sight Her heart, in spite, is warm and bright Her smile awakes the northern lights Lookin’ out, she calls Lai-da-dai-di-da Who will conquer all? Her name is She, queen of the kings Runnin’ so fast, beatin’ the wind Nothin’ in this world can stop the spread of her wings (hey!) Shе, queen of the kings Broken her cage, threw out the keys She will be the warrior of North and Southern seas A firestone, forged in flames Wildest card, run the game, run the game Can’t say the same in this world of change Don’t fear the pain; just break the chain Lookin’ out, she calls Lai-da-dai-di-da Who will conquer all? Her name is She, queen of the kings Runnin’ so fast, beatin’ the wind (hey!) Nothin’ in this world can stop the spread of her wings She, queen of the kings Broken her cage, threw out the keys (hey!) She will be the warrior of North and Southern seas Lai, la-li-la Rai, rai-ri-rai-rai-ri Lai-la-la-li-lai, lai-ri-ra Lai-la-li-la, la-la-la-la La-la-la-la Ah-Ah-Ah-Ah! Her name is She, queen of the kings Runnin’ so fast, beatin’ the wind (hey!) Nothin’ in this world can stop the spread of her wings She, queen of the kings Broken her cage, threw out the keys (hey!) She will be the warrior of North and Southern seas (ha!) Traduzione Lei, regina dei re Correndo così veloce, battendo il vento Niente in questo mondo può fermare l’apertura delle sue ali Lei, regina dei re Le ha rotto la gabbia, ha buttato via le chiavi Sarà la guerriera dei mari del nord e del sud Hai i capelli corvini, è buio come la notte Occhi di ghiaccio, fuori vista, fuori vista Il suo cuore, nonostante, è caldo e luminoso Il suo sorriso risveglia l’aurora boreale Guardando fuori, chiama Lai-da-dai-di-da Chi conquisterà tutto? Il suo nome è Lei, regina dei re Correndo così veloce, battendo il vento Niente in questo mondo può fermare l’apertura delle sue ali (ehi!) Lei, regina dei re Le ha rotto la gabbia, ha buttato via le chiavi Sarà la guerriera dei mari del nord e del sud Una pietra focaia, forgiata tra le fiamme La carta più selvaggia, esegui il gioco, esegui il gioco Non posso dire lo stesso in questo mondo in cambiamento Non temere il dolore; basta spezzare la catena Guardando fuori, chiama Lai-da-dai-di-da Chi conquisterà tutto? Il suo nome è Lei, regina dei re Correndo così veloce, battendo il vento (ehi!) Niente in questo mondo può fermare l’apertura delle sue ali Lei, regina dei re Ha rotto la sua gabbia, ha buttato via le chiavi (ehi!) Sarà la guerriera dei mari del nord e del sud Lai, la-li-la Rai, rai-ri-rai-rai-ri Lai-la-la-li-lai, lai-ri-ra Lai-la-li-la, la-la-la-la La-la-la-la Ah ah ah ah! Il suo nome è Lei, regina dei re Correndo così veloce, battendo il vento (ehi!) Niente in questo mondo può fermare l’apertura delle sue ali Lei, regina dei re Ha rotto la sua gabbia, ha buttato via le chiavi (ehi!) Sarà la guerriera dei mari del Nord e del Sud (ah!)