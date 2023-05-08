Eurovision 2023: video, testo e traduzione di Queen of Kings di Alessandra (Norvegia)

Alessandra rappresenta la Norvegia all’Eurovision Song Contest 2023 con il suo brano Queen of Kings. La cantante si esibirà per la prima volta durante la prima semifinale il 9 maggio, in onda su Rai 2 e in streaming su Rai Play.

La finale dell’Eurovision di quest’anno, che si svolge a Liverpool, sarà trasmessa dal vivo il 13 maggio a partire dalle ore 20.30.

Il video ufficiale di Queen Of Kings di Alessandra

Testo di Queen of Kings a Eurovision 2023

She, queen of the kings

Runnin’ so fast, beatin’ the wind

Nothin’ in this world can stop the spread of her wings

She, queen of the kings

Broken her cage, threw out the keys

She will be the warrior of North and Southern seas

Got raven hair, it’s dark as night

Icy eyes, outta sight, outta sight

Her heart, in spite, is warm and bright

Her smile awakes the northern lights

Lookin’ out, she calls

Lai-da-dai-di-da

Who will conquer all?

Her name is

She, queen of the kings

Runnin’ so fast, beatin’ the wind

Nothin’ in this world can stop the spread of her wings (hey!)

Shе, queen of the kings

Broken her cage, threw out the keys

She will be the warrior of North and Southern seas

A firestone, forged in flames

Wildest card, run the game, run the game

Can’t say the same in this world of change

Don’t fear the pain; just break the chain

Lookin’ out, she calls

Lai-da-dai-di-da

Who will conquer all?

Her name is

She, queen of the kings

Runnin’ so fast, beatin’ the wind (hey!)

Nothin’ in this world can stop the spread of her wings

She, queen of the kings

Broken her cage, threw out the keys (hey!)

She will be the warrior of North and Southern seas

Lai, la-li-la

Rai, rai-ri-rai-rai-ri

Lai-la-la-li-lai, lai-ri-ra

Lai-la-li-la, la-la-la-la

La-la-la-la

Ah-Ah-Ah-Ah!

Her name is

She, queen of the kings

Runnin’ so fast, beatin’ the wind (hey!)

Nothin’ in this world can stop the spread of her wings

She, queen of the kings

Broken her cage, threw out the keys (hey!)

She will be the warrior of North and Southern seas (ha!)

Traduzione

Lei, regina dei re

Correndo così veloce, battendo il vento

Niente in questo mondo può fermare l’apertura delle sue ali

Lei, regina dei re

Le ha rotto la gabbia, ha buttato via le chiavi

Sarà la guerriera dei mari del nord e del sud

Hai i capelli corvini, è buio come la notte

Occhi di ghiaccio, fuori vista, fuori vista

Il suo cuore, nonostante, è caldo e luminoso

Il suo sorriso risveglia l’aurora boreale

Guardando fuori, chiama

Lai-da-dai-di-da

Chi conquisterà tutto?

Il suo nome è

Lei, regina dei re

Correndo così veloce, battendo il vento

Niente in questo mondo può fermare l’apertura delle sue ali (ehi!)

Lei, regina dei re

Le ha rotto la gabbia, ha buttato via le chiavi

Sarà la guerriera dei mari del nord e del sud

Una pietra focaia, forgiata tra le fiamme

La carta più selvaggia, esegui il gioco, esegui il gioco

Non posso dire lo stesso in questo mondo in cambiamento

Non temere il dolore; basta spezzare la catena

Guardando fuori, chiama

Lai-da-dai-di-da

Chi conquisterà tutto?

Il suo nome è

Lei, regina dei re

Correndo così veloce, battendo il vento (ehi!)

Niente in questo mondo può fermare l’apertura delle sue ali

Lei, regina dei re

Ha rotto la sua gabbia, ha buttato via le chiavi (ehi!)

Sarà la guerriera dei mari del nord e del sud

Lai, la-li-la

Rai, rai-ri-rai-rai-ri

Lai-la-la-li-lai, lai-ri-ra

Lai-la-li-la, la-la-la-la

La-la-la-la

Ah ah ah ah!

Il suo nome è

Lei, regina dei re

Correndo così veloce, battendo il vento (ehi!)

Niente in questo mondo può fermare l’apertura delle sue ali

Lei, regina dei re

Ha rotto la sua gabbia, ha buttato via le chiavi (ehi!)

Sarà la guerriera dei mari del Nord e del Sud (ah!)