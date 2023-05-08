GingerGeneration.it

Eurovision 2023: video, testo e traduzione di Queen of Kings di Alessandra (Norvegia)

scritto da Roberta Marciano
Alessandra rappresenta la Norvegia all’Eurovision Song Contest 2023 con il suo brano Queen of Kings. La cantante si esibirà per la prima volta durante la prima semifinale il 9 maggio, in onda su Rai 2 e in streaming su Rai Play.

La finale dell’Eurovision di quest’anno, che si svolge a Liverpool, sarà trasmessa dal vivo il 13 maggio a partire dalle ore 20.30.

Il video ufficiale di Queen Of Kings di Alessandra

Testo di Queen of Kings a Eurovision 2023

She, queen of the kings
Runnin’ so fast, beatin’ the wind
Nothin’ in this world can stop the spread of her wings
She, queen of the kings
Broken her cage, threw out the keys
She will be the warrior of North and Southern seas
Got raven hair, it’s dark as night
Icy eyes, outta sight, outta sight
Her heart, in spite, is warm and bright
Her smile awakes the northern lights
Lookin’ out, she calls
Lai-da-dai-di-da
Who will conquer all?
Her name is
She, queen of the kings
Runnin’ so fast, beatin’ the wind
Nothin’ in this world can stop the spread of her wings (hey!)
Shе, queen of the kings
Broken her cage, threw out the keys
She will be the warrior of North and Southern seas
A firestone, forged in flames
Wildest card, run the game, run the game
Can’t say the same in this world of change
Don’t fear the pain; just break the chain
Lookin’ out, she calls
Lai-da-dai-di-da
Who will conquer all?
Her name is
She, queen of the kings
Runnin’ so fast, beatin’ the wind (hey!)
Nothin’ in this world can stop the spread of her wings
She, queen of the kings
Broken her cage, threw out the keys (hey!)
She will be the warrior of North and Southern seas
Lai, la-li-la
Rai, rai-ri-rai-rai-ri
Lai-la-la-li-lai, lai-ri-ra
Lai-la-li-la, la-la-la-la
La-la-la-la
Ah-Ah-Ah-Ah!
Her name is
She, queen of the kings
Runnin’ so fast, beatin’ the wind (hey!)
Nothin’ in this world can stop the spread of her wings
She, queen of the kings
Broken her cage, threw out the keys (hey!)
She will be the warrior of North and Southern seas (ha!)

Traduzione

Lei, regina dei re
Correndo così veloce, battendo il vento
Niente in questo mondo può fermare l’apertura delle sue ali
Lei, regina dei re
Le ha rotto la gabbia, ha buttato via le chiavi
Sarà la guerriera dei mari del nord e del sud
Hai i capelli corvini, è buio come la notte
Occhi di ghiaccio, fuori vista, fuori vista
Il suo cuore, nonostante, è caldo e luminoso
Il suo sorriso risveglia l’aurora boreale
Guardando fuori, chiama
Lai-da-dai-di-da
Chi conquisterà tutto?
Il suo nome è
Lei, regina dei re
Correndo così veloce, battendo il vento
Niente in questo mondo può fermare l’apertura delle sue ali (ehi!)
Lei, regina dei re
Le ha rotto la gabbia, ha buttato via le chiavi
Sarà la guerriera dei mari del nord e del sud
Una pietra focaia, forgiata tra le fiamme
La carta più selvaggia, esegui il gioco, esegui il gioco
Non posso dire lo stesso in questo mondo in cambiamento
Non temere il dolore; basta spezzare la catena
Guardando fuori, chiama
Lai-da-dai-di-da
Chi conquisterà tutto?
Il suo nome è
Lei, regina dei re
Correndo così veloce, battendo il vento (ehi!)
Niente in questo mondo può fermare l’apertura delle sue ali
Lei, regina dei re
Ha rotto la sua gabbia, ha buttato via le chiavi (ehi!)
Sarà la guerriera dei mari del nord e del sud
Lai, la-li-la
Rai, rai-ri-rai-rai-ri
Lai-la-la-li-lai, lai-ri-ra
Lai-la-li-la, la-la-la-la
La-la-la-la
Ah ah ah ah!
Il suo nome è
Lei, regina dei re
Correndo così veloce, battendo il vento (ehi!)
Niente in questo mondo può fermare l’apertura delle sue ali
Lei, regina dei re
Ha rotto la sua gabbia, ha buttato via le chiavi (ehi!)
Sarà la guerriera dei mari del Nord e del Sud (ah!)

Roberta Marciano

