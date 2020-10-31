Loren Gray: testo e traduzione di Love For The Summer

La cantante e star di TikTok Loren Gray e Deacon Phillippe hanno collaborato per una nuova canzone, Love For The Summer, che ha l’approvazione della madre di lui, l’attrice Reese Witherspoon! Ecco il testo e la traduzione del brano.
Testo di Love For The Summer di Loren Gray
You had me asking myself
What if it never ended
Don’t mean to get ahead of myself but
What if we just pretended
We could stay right here
Freeze frame ‘til next year
I can just picture it now
Still riding around
Ragtop Jeep with the windows down
Cranking pop songs while we roll through town
Sun kissing us, we were kissing each other
Yeah, love for the summer
Bright blue sky shining just for us
Might’ve just been July but it felt like love
End of each night praying for another
Yeah, love for the summer
Stuck in 18
Yelling young forever
Just a teenage dream
Running from September
Got a good thing here
Please don’t disappear
I can just picture it now
Still riding around
Ragtop Jeep with the windows down
Cranking pop songs while we roll through town
Sun kissing us, we were kissing each other
Yeah, love for the summer
Bright blue sky shining just for us
Might’ve just been July but it felt like love
End of each night praying for another
Yeah, love for the summer
Traduzione
Mi hai fatto chiedere a me stessa
E se non fosse mai finita
Non intendo anticipare me stessa ma
E se facessimo solo finta
Potremmo restare qui
Fermo immagine fino al prossimo anno
Posso solo immaginarlo ora
Ancora in giro
Jeep ragtop con i finestrini abbassati
Spingendo canzoni pop mentre rotoliamo per la città
Il sole ci baciava, ci stavamo baciando
Sì, amore per l’estate
Cielo blu brillante che brilla solo per noi
Potrebbe essere appena stato luglio, ma sembrava amore
Fine di ogni notte pregando per un altro
Sì, amore per l’estate
Bloccata ai 18
Urlando giovane per sempre
Solo un sogno adolescenziale
In esecuzione da settembre
Ho una buona cosa qui
Per favore, non sparire
Posso solo immaginarlo ora
Ancora in giro
Jeep ragtop con i finestrini abbassati
Spingendo canzoni pop mentre rotoliamo per la città
Il sole ci baciava, ci stavamo baciando
Sì, amore per l’estate
Cielo blu brillante che brilla solo per noi
Potrebbe essere appena stato luglio, ma sembrava amore
Fine di ogni notte pregando per un altro
Sì, amore per l’estate