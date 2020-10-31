Loren Gray: testo e traduzione di Love For The Summer

La cantante e star di TikTok Loren Gray e Deacon Phillippe hanno collaborato per una nuova canzone, Love For The Summer, che ha l’approvazione della madre di lui, l’attrice Reese Witherspoon! Ecco il testo e la traduzione del brano.

Testo di Love For The Summer di Loren Gray

You had me asking myself

What if it never ended

Don’t mean to get ahead of myself but

What if we just pretended

We could stay right here

Freeze frame ‘til next year

I can just picture it now

Still riding around

Ragtop Jeep with the windows down

Cranking pop songs while we roll through town

Sun kissing us, we were kissing each other

Yeah, love for the summer

Bright blue sky shining just for us

Might’ve just been July but it felt like love

End of each night praying for another

Yeah, love for the summer

Stuck in 18

Yelling young forever

Just a teenage dream

Running from September

Got a good thing here

Please don’t disappear

I can just picture it now

Still riding around

Ragtop Jeep with the windows down

Cranking pop songs while we roll through town

Sun kissing us, we were kissing each other

Yeah, love for the summer

Bright blue sky shining just for us

Might’ve just been July but it felt like love

End of each night praying for another

Yeah, love for the summer

Traduzione

Mi hai fatto chiedere a me stessa

E se non fosse mai finita

Non intendo anticipare me stessa ma

E se facessimo solo finta

Potremmo restare qui

Fermo immagine fino al prossimo anno

Posso solo immaginarlo ora

Ancora in giro

Jeep ragtop con i finestrini abbassati

Spingendo canzoni pop mentre rotoliamo per la città

Il sole ci baciava, ci stavamo baciando

Sì, amore per l’estate

Cielo blu brillante che brilla solo per noi

Potrebbe essere appena stato luglio, ma sembrava amore

Fine di ogni notte pregando per un altro

Sì, amore per l’estate

Bloccata ai 18

Urlando giovane per sempre

Solo un sogno adolescenziale

In esecuzione da settembre

Ho una buona cosa qui

Per favore, non sparire

Posso solo immaginarlo ora

Ancora in giro

Jeep ragtop con i finestrini abbassati

Spingendo canzoni pop mentre rotoliamo per la città

Il sole ci baciava, ci stavamo baciando

Sì, amore per l’estate

Cielo blu brillante che brilla solo per noi

Potrebbe essere appena stato luglio, ma sembrava amore

Fine di ogni notte pregando per un altro

Sì, amore per l’estate