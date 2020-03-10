Kelly Clarkson canta Lose You To Love Me di Selena Gomez. VIDEO!

Durante il suo talk show, Kelly Clarkson ha invitato un ospite speciale. Si tratta di Selena Gomez con la quale ha fatto quattro chiacchiere sulla sua vita e sulla sua musica. Kelly si è mostrata una grande estimatrice del talento della ragazza facendole i complimenti per il suo album Rare e per la grande forza dimostrata in questi anni.

Oltre a questo la cantante ha voluto omaggiare la sua ospite intonando Lose You To Love Me, il primo singolo estratto dallultimo album dell’ex stellina Disney.

Qui per guardare il video dell’esibizione di Kelly Clarkson

Lose You To Love Me (Selena Gomez) Cover By Kelly Clarkson | Kellyoke

Testo

You promised the world and I fell for it

I put you first and you adored it

Set fires to my forest

And you let it burn

Sang off key in my chorus

‘Cause it wasn’t yours

I saw the signs and I ignored it

Rose colored glasses all distorted

Set fire to my purpose

And I let it burn

You got off on the hurtin’

When it wasn’t yours, yeah

We’d always go into it blindly

I needed to lose you to find me

This dance, it was killing me softly

I needed to hate you to love me, yeah

To love, love, yeah

To love, love, yeah

To love, yeah

I needed to lose you to love me, yeah

To love, love, yeah

To love, love, yeah

To love, yeah

I needed to lose you to love me

I gave my all and they all know it

Then you tore me down and now it’s showing

In two months, you replaced us

Like it was easy

Made me think I deserved it

In the thick of healing, yeah

We’d always go into it blindly

I needed to lose you to find me

This dance, it was killing me softly

I needed to hate you to love me, yeah

To love, love, yeah

To love, love, yeah

To love, yeah

I needed to lose you to love me, yeah

To love, love, yeah

To love, love, yeah

To love, yeah

I needed to lose you to love me

You promised the world and I fell for it

I put you first and you adored it

Set fires to my forest

And you let it burn

Sang off key in my chorus

To love, love, yeah

To love, love, yeah

To love, yeah

I needed to hate you to love me, yeah

To love, love, yeah

To love, love, yeah

To love, yeah

I needed to lose you to love me

To love, love, yeah

To love, love, yeah

To love, yeah

And now the chapter is closed and done

To love, love, yeah

To love, love, yeah

To love, yeah

And now it’s goodbye, it’s goodbye for us