Jin dei BTS pubblica il singolo solista The Astronaut (video, testo e traduzione)

JIN, membro dei BTS, la band sudcoreana più famosa di sempre, ha pubblicato il suo singolo solista The Astronaut, disponibile ora sulle piattaforme digitali e in versione fisica CD singolo dal 2 dicembre.

Il brano è co-scritto dallo stesso artista con i Coldplay che aveva già collaborato con i BTS sulle note della hit My Universe.

La canzone arriva accompagnata da un videoclip, già disponibile su YouTube, che ha ottenut milioni di views in poche ore.

“Il mio singolo è finalmente fuori!” – ha raccontato JIN. “The Astronaut racconta di come mi avete aiutato a realizzare i miei sogni, a cui non avevo saputo dare forma fino ad ora. Esprime anche il mio amore verso la nostra fanbase, gli ARMY”.

Testo di The Astronaut

You and me

끝나지 않을 history

Oh, 나의 우주가 돼 준

우리의 이야기

목적지 없이 흘러가는 저 소행성처럼

나도 그저 떠내려가고 있었어

어둠 속에 찾은 나의 모든 dream

새롭게 시작될 story

When I’m with you

There is no one else

I get heaven to myself

When I’m with you

There is no one else

I feel this way I’ve never felt

You and me

깨지지 않는 별처럼

너의 꿈이 되어

우주를 여행하는

어두운 길을 비춰주는 저 은하수처럼

너는 나를 향해 빛나고 있었어

어둠 속에 찾은 단 하나의 빛

너에게 향하는 나의 길

When I’m with you

There is no one else

I get heaven to myself

When I’m with you

There is no one else

I feel this way I never felt

I feel this way I never felt

Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh

When I’m with you

There is no one else

I get heaven to myself

When I’m with you

There is no one else

A life, a sparkle in your eyes

Heaven comin’ through

And I love you

And I love you

Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh

Testo Romanizzato

You and me

Kkeunnaji aneul history

Oh, naui ujuga dwae jun

Uriui iyagi

Mokjeokji eopsi heulleoganeun jeo sohaengseongcheoreom

Nado geujeo tteonaeryeogago isseosseo

Eodum soge chajeun naui modeun dream

Saeropge sijakdoel story

When I’m with you

There is no one else

I get heaven to myself

When I’m with you

There is no one else

I feel this way I’ve never felt

You and me Kkaejiji anneun byeolcheoreom

Neoui kkumi doeeo

Ujureul yeohaenghaneun

Eoduun gireul bichwojuneun jeo eunhasucheoreom

Neoneun nareul hyanghae binnago isseosseo

Eodum soge chajeun dan hanaui bit

Neoege hyanghaneun naui gil When I’m with you

There is no one else

I get heaven to myself

When I’m with you

There is no one else

I feel this way I never felt I feel this way I never felt

Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh When I’m with you

There is no one else

I get heaven to myself

When I’m with you

There is no one else

A life, a sparkle in your eyes

Heaven comin’ through

And I love you

And I love you

Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh

Traduzione The Astronaut

Io e te

storia infinita

Oh, sei diventato il mio universo

la nostra storia

Come quell’asteroide che scorre senza una destinazione

Mi stavo solo allontanando

Tutti i miei sogni trovati nel buio

Una storia che ricomincia

Quando sono con te

Non c’è nessun altro

Prendo il paradiso per me

Quando sono con te

Non c’è nessun altro

Mi sento così non mi sono mai sentito

Io e te

come una stella indistruttibile

diventa il tuo sogno

viaggiare nello spazio

Come la Via Lattea che illumina la strada buia

stavi brillando verso di me

L’unica luce che ho trovato nel buio

a modo mio per te

Quando sono con te

Non c’è nessun altro

Prendo il paradiso per me

Quando sono con te

Non c’è nessun altro

Mi sento così non mi sono mai sentito

Mi sento così non mi sono mai sentito

Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh

Quando sono con te

Non c’è nessun altro

Prendo il paradiso per me

Quando sono con te

Non c’è nessun altro

Una vita, una scintilla nei tuoi occhi

Il paradiso sta arrivando

E ti amo

E ti amo

Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh