Jin dei BTS pubblica il singolo solista The Astronaut (video, testo e traduzione) scritto da Giovanna Codella 28 Ottobre 2022 JIN, membro dei BTS, la band sudcoreana più famosa di sempre, ha pubblicato il suo singolo solista The Astronaut, disponibile ora sulle piattaforme digitali e in versione fisica CD singolo dal 2 dicembre. Il brano è co-scritto dallo stesso artista con i Coldplay che aveva già collaborato con i BTS sulle note della hit My Universe. La canzone arriva accompagnata da un videoclip, già disponibile su YouTube, che ha ottenut milioni di views in poche ore. “Il mio singolo è finalmente fuori!” – ha raccontato JIN. “The Astronaut racconta di come mi avete aiutato a realizzare i miei sogni, a cui non avevo saputo dare forma fino ad ora. Esprime anche il mio amore verso la nostra fanbase, gli ARMY”. Testo di The Astronaut You and me 끝나지 않을 history Oh, 나의 우주가 돼 준 우리의 이야기 목적지 없이 흘러가는 저 소행성처럼 나도 그저 떠내려가고 있었어 어둠 속에 찾은 나의 모든 dream 새롭게 시작될 story When I’m with you There is no one else I get heaven to myself When I’m with you There is no one else I feel this way I’ve never felt You and me 깨지지 않는 별처럼 너의 꿈이 되어 우주를 여행하는 어두운 길을 비춰주는 저 은하수처럼 너는 나를 향해 빛나고 있었어 어둠 속에 찾은 단 하나의 빛 너에게 향하는 나의 길 When I’m with you There is no one else I get heaven to myself When I’m with you There is no one else I feel this way I never felt I feel this way I never felt Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh When I’m with you There is no one else I get heaven to myself When I’m with you There is no one else A life, a sparkle in your eyes Heaven comin’ through And I love you And I love you Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh Testo Romanizzato You and me Kkeunnaji aneul history Oh, naui ujuga dwae jun Uriui iyagi Mokjeokji eopsi heulleoganeun jeo sohaengseongcheoreom Nado geujeo tteonaeryeogago isseosseo Eodum soge chajeun naui modeun dream Saeropge sijakdoel story When I’m with you There is no one else I get heaven to myself When I’m with you There is no one else I feel this way I’ve never felt You and me Kkaejiji anneun byeolcheoreom Neoui kkumi doeeo Ujureul yeohaenghaneun Eoduun gireul bichwojuneun jeo eunhasucheoreom Neoneun nareul hyanghae binnago isseosseo Eodum soge chajeun dan hanaui bit Neoege hyanghaneun naui gil When I’m with you There is no one else I get heaven to myself When I’m with you There is no one else I feel this way I never felt I feel this way I never felt Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh When I’m with you There is no one else I get heaven to myself When I’m with you There is no one else A life, a sparkle in your eyes Heaven comin’ through And I love you And I love you Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh Traduzione The Astronaut Io e te storia infinita Oh, sei diventato il mio universo la nostra storia Come quell’asteroide che scorre senza una destinazione Mi stavo solo allontanando Tutti i miei sogni trovati nel buio Una storia che ricomincia Quando sono con te Non c’è nessun altro Prendo il paradiso per me Quando sono con te Non c’è nessun altro Mi sento così non mi sono mai sentito Io e te come una stella indistruttibile diventa il tuo sogno viaggiare nello spazio Come la Via Lattea che illumina la strada buia stavi brillando verso di me L’unica luce che ho trovato nel buio a modo mio per te Quando sono con te Non c’è nessun altro Prendo il paradiso per me Quando sono con te Non c’è nessun altro Mi sento così non mi sono mai sentito Mi sento così non mi sono mai sentito Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh Quando sono con te Non c’è nessun altro Prendo il paradiso per me Quando sono con te Non c’è nessun altro Una vita, una scintilla nei tuoi occhi Il paradiso sta arrivando E ti amo E ti amo Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh Cosa ne pensate del singolo di Jin dei BTS?