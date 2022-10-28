GingerGeneration.it

Jin dei BTS pubblica il singolo solista The Astronaut (video, testo e traduzione)

scritto da Giovanna Codella
jin bts the astronaut

JIN, membro dei BTS, la band sudcoreana più famosa di sempre, ha pubblicato il suo singolo solista  The Astronaut, disponibile ora sulle piattaforme digitali e in versione fisica CD singolo dal 2 dicembre.

Il brano è co-scritto dallo stesso artista con i Coldplay che aveva già collaborato con i BTS sulle note della hit My Universe.

La canzone arriva accompagnata da un videoclip, già disponibile su YouTube, che ha ottenut milioni di views in poche ore.

Il mio singolo è finalmente fuori!” – ha raccontato JIN. “The Astronaut racconta di come mi avete aiutato a realizzare i miei sogni, a cui non avevo saputo dare forma fino ad ora. Esprime anche il mio amore verso la nostra fanbase, gli ARMY”.

Testo di The Astronaut 

You and me
끝나지 않을 history
Oh, 나의 우주가 돼 준
우리의 이야기
목적지 없이 흘러가는 저 소행성처럼
나도 그저 떠내려가고 있었어
어둠 속에 찾은 나의 모든 dream
새롭게 시작될 story

When I’m with you

There is no one else
I get heaven to myself
When I’m with you
There is no one else
I feel this way I’ve never felt

You and me
깨지지 않는 별처럼
너의 꿈이 되어
우주를 여행하는
어두운 길을 비춰주는 저 은하수처럼
너는 나를 향해 빛나고 있었어
어둠 속에 찾은 단 하나의 빛
너에게 향하는 나의 길

When I’m with you
There is no one else
I get heaven to myself
When I’m with you
There is no one else

I feel this way I never felt

I feel this way I never felt
Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh

When I’m with you
There is no one else
I get heaven to myself
When I’m with you
There is no one else
A life, a sparkle in your eyes
Heaven comin’ through

And I love you
And I love you
Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh

Testo Romanizzato

You and me
Kkeunnaji aneul history
Oh, naui ujuga dwae jun
Uriui iyagi
Mokjeokji eopsi heulleoganeun jeo sohaengseongcheoreom
Nado geujeo tteonaeryeogago isseosseo
Eodum soge chajeun naui modeun dream
Saeropge sijakdoel story

When I’m with you
There is no one else
I get heaven to myself
When I’m with you
There is no one else
I feel this way I’ve never felt

You and me

Kkaejiji anneun byeolcheoreom
Neoui kkumi doeeo
Ujureul yeohaenghaneun
Eoduun gireul bichwojuneun jeo eunhasucheoreom
Neoneun nareul hyanghae binnago isseosseo
Eodum soge chajeun dan hanaui bit
Neoege hyanghaneun naui gil

When I’m with you
There is no one else
I get heaven to myself
When I’m with you
There is no one else
I feel this way I never felt

I feel this way I never felt
Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh

When I’m with you
There is no one else
I get heaven to myself
When I’m with you
There is no one else
A life, a sparkle in your eyes
Heaven comin’ through

And I love you
And I love you
Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh

Traduzione The Astronaut 

Io e te
storia infinita
Oh, sei diventato il mio universo
la nostra storia
Come quell’asteroide che scorre senza una destinazione
Mi stavo solo allontanando
Tutti i miei sogni trovati nel buio
Una storia che ricomincia

Quando sono con te

Non c’è nessun altro
Prendo il paradiso per me
Quando sono con te
Non c’è nessun altro
Mi sento così non mi sono mai sentito

Io e te
come una stella indistruttibile
diventa il tuo sogno
viaggiare nello spazio
Come la Via Lattea che illumina la strada buia
stavi brillando verso di me
L’unica luce che ho trovato nel buio
a modo mio per te

Quando sono con te
Non c’è nessun altro
Prendo il paradiso per me
Quando sono con te
Non c’è nessun altro

Mi sento così non mi sono mai sentito

Mi sento così non mi sono mai sentito
Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh

Quando sono con te
Non c’è nessun altro
Prendo il paradiso per me
Quando sono con te
Non c’è nessun altro
Una vita, una scintilla nei tuoi occhi
Il paradiso sta arrivando

E ti amo
E ti amo
Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh

Cosa ne pensate del singolo di Jin dei BTS?

