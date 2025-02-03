Grammy 2025: chi sono in vincitori, da Beyoncé a Sabrina Carpenter scritto da Giovanna Codella 3 Febbraio 2025 La 67esima edizione dei Grammy Awards che ha determinato i vincitori del 2025 si è tenuta presso la Crypto.com Arena di Los Angeles il 2 febbraio 2025. La serata è stata presentata per la quinta volta consecutiva dall’attore e comico Trevor Noah. L’evento ha visto esibirsi sul palco alcuni dei nomi più importanti dell’industria musicale, celebrando un anno straordinario per la musica. Tra i vincitori principali spiccano artisti di fama mondiale come Beyoncé, Billie Eilish, Kendrick Lamar, Lady Gaga e Bruno Mars. Tuttavia, è stata un evento particolarmente memorabile anche per i giovani talenti, con artisti tra cui Sabrina Carpenter e Chappell Roan che hanno lasciato il segno. Vincitori Grammy Awards 2025 Album of the Year Cowboy Carter – Beyoncé Record of the Year Birds of the Feather – Billie Eilish Song of the Year Not Like Us – Kendrick Lamar Best New Artist Chappell Roan Best Pop Vocal Album Short n’ Sweet – Sabrina Carpenter Best Pop Solo Performance Espresso- Sabrina Carpenter Best Pop Duo/Group Performance Die with a Smile – Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album Visions – Norah Jones Best Dance/Electronic Recording Neverender – Justice & Tame Impala Best Dance Pop Recording Von Dutch – Charli XCX Best Dance/Electronic Album Brat – Charli XCX Best R&B Song Saturn – SZA Best R&B Performance Saturn – SZA Best R&B Album 11:11 (Deluxe) – Chris Brown Best Country Album Cowboy Carter – Beyoncé Best Country Duo/Group Performance II Most Wanted – Beyoncé feat. Miley Cyrus Best Remixed Recording Espresso (Mark Ronson x FNZ Working Late Remix) – Sabrina Carpenter Best Progressive R&B Album So Glad to Know You – AverySunshine Why Lawd? – NxWorries Best Latin Pop Album Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran – Shakira Best Rock Album Hackney Diamonds – The Rolling Stones Best Rock Song Broken Man- St. Vincent Best Rock Performance Now and Then – The Beatles Best Metal Performance Mea Culpa – Gojira Best Rap Performance Not Like Us – Kendrick Lamar Best Rap Song Not Like Us – Kendrick Lamar Best Rap Album Alligator Bites Never Heal – Doechii Best Melodic Rap Performance 3 – Rapsody featuring Erykah Badu Best Alternative Album All Born Screaming – St. Vincent Best Alternative Performance Flea – St. Vincent Producer of the Year Dan Nigro Songwriter of the Year Amy Allen La serata che ha incoronato i vincitori dei Grammy Awards 2025 è stata un trionfo di talento e di creatività, celebrando la diversità musicale e mettendo in luce sia leggende consolidate che nuovi volti emergenti. Ma anche all’insegna della solidarietà grazie alla grande raccolta fondi Fire Relief, attivata in sostegno delle persone colpite dai devastanti incendi della città di Los Angeles.