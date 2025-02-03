GingerGeneration.it

Grammy 2025: chi sono in vincitori, da Beyoncé a Sabrina Carpenter

La 67esima edizione dei Grammy Awards che ha determinato i vincitori del 2025 si è tenuta presso la Crypto.com Arena di Los Angeles il 2 febbraio 2025. La serata è stata presentata per la quinta volta consecutiva dall’attore e comico Trevor Noah. L’evento ha visto esibirsi sul palco alcuni dei nomi più importanti dell’industria musicale, celebrando un anno straordinario per la musica.

Tra i vincitori principali spiccano artisti di fama mondiale come Beyoncé, Billie Eilish, Kendrick Lamar, Lady Gaga e Bruno Mars. Tuttavia, è stata un evento particolarmente memorabile anche per i giovani talenti, con artisti tra cui Sabrina Carpenter e Chappell Roan che hanno lasciato il segno.

Vincitori Grammy Awards 2025

Album of the Year
Cowboy Carter – Beyoncé

Record of the Year
Birds of the Feather – Billie Eilish

Song of the Year
Not Like Us – Kendrick Lamar

Best New Artist
Chappell Roan

Best Pop Vocal Album
Short n’ Sweet – Sabrina Carpenter

Best Pop Solo Performance
Espresso- Sabrina Carpenter

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
Die with a Smile – Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
Visions – Norah Jones

Best Dance/Electronic Recording
Neverender – Justice & Tame Impala

Best Dance Pop Recording
Von Dutch – Charli XCX

Best Dance/Electronic Album
Brat – Charli XCX

Best R&B Song
Saturn – SZA

Best R&B Performance
Saturn – SZA

Best R&B Album
11:11 (Deluxe) – Chris Brown

Best Country Album
Cowboy Carter – Beyoncé

Best Country Duo/Group Performance
II Most Wanted – Beyoncé feat. Miley Cyrus

Best Remixed Recording
Espresso (Mark Ronson x FNZ Working Late Remix) – Sabrina Carpenter

Best Progressive R&B Album
So Glad to Know You – AverySunshine
Why Lawd? – NxWorries

Best Latin Pop Album
Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran – Shakira

Best Rock Album
Hackney Diamonds – The Rolling Stones

Best Rock Song
Broken Man- St. Vincent

Best Rock Performance
Now and Then – The Beatles

Best Metal Performance
Mea Culpa – Gojira

Best Rap Performance
Not Like Us – Kendrick Lamar

Best Rap Song
Not Like Us – Kendrick Lamar

Best Rap Album
Alligator Bites Never Heal – Doechii

Best Melodic Rap Performance
3 – Rapsody featuring Erykah Badu

Best Alternative Album
All Born Screaming – St. Vincent

Best Alternative Performance
Flea – St. Vincent

Producer of the Year
Dan Nigro

Songwriter of the Year
Amy Allen

La serata che ha incoronato i vincitori dei Grammy Awards 2025 è stata un trionfo di talento e di creatività, celebrando la diversità musicale e mettendo in luce sia leggende consolidate che nuovi volti emergenti. Ma anche all’insegna della solidarietà grazie alla grande raccolta fondi Fire Relief, attivata in sostegno delle persone colpite dai devastanti incendi della città di Los Angeles.

