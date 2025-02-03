Grammy 2025: chi sono in vincitori, da Beyoncé a Sabrina Carpenter

La 67esima edizione dei Grammy Awards che ha determinato i vincitori del 2025 si è tenuta presso la Crypto.com Arena di Los Angeles il 2 febbraio 2025. La serata è stata presentata per la quinta volta consecutiva dall’attore e comico Trevor Noah. L’evento ha visto esibirsi sul palco alcuni dei nomi più importanti dell’industria musicale, celebrando un anno straordinario per la musica.

Tra i vincitori principali spiccano artisti di fama mondiale come Beyoncé, Billie Eilish, Kendrick Lamar, Lady Gaga e Bruno Mars. Tuttavia, è stata un evento particolarmente memorabile anche per i giovani talenti, con artisti tra cui Sabrina Carpenter e Chappell Roan che hanno lasciato il segno.

Vincitori Grammy Awards 2025

Album of the Year

Cowboy Carter – Beyoncé

Record of the Year

Birds of the Feather – Billie Eilish

Song of the Year

Not Like Us – Kendrick Lamar

Best New Artist

Chappell Roan

Best Pop Vocal Album

Short n’ Sweet – Sabrina Carpenter

Best Pop Solo Performance

Espresso- Sabrina Carpenter

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

Die with a Smile – Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

Visions – Norah Jones

Best Dance/Electronic Recording

Neverender – Justice & Tame Impala

Best Dance Pop Recording

Von Dutch – Charli XCX

Best Dance/Electronic Album

Brat – Charli XCX

Best R&B Song

Saturn – SZA

Best R&B Performance

Saturn – SZA

Best R&B Album

11:11 (Deluxe) – Chris Brown

Best Country Album

Cowboy Carter – Beyoncé

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

II Most Wanted – Beyoncé feat. Miley Cyrus

Best Remixed Recording

Espresso (Mark Ronson x FNZ Working Late Remix) – Sabrina Carpenter

Best Progressive R&B Album

So Glad to Know You – AverySunshine

Why Lawd? – NxWorries

Best Latin Pop Album

Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran – Shakira

Best Rock Album

Hackney Diamonds – The Rolling Stones

Best Rock Song

Broken Man- St. Vincent

Best Rock Performance

Now and Then – The Beatles

Best Metal Performance

Mea Culpa – Gojira

Best Rap Performance

Not Like Us – Kendrick Lamar

Best Rap Song

Not Like Us – Kendrick Lamar

Best Rap Album

Alligator Bites Never Heal – Doechii

Best Melodic Rap Performance

3 – Rapsody featuring Erykah Badu

Best Alternative Album

All Born Screaming – St. Vincent

Best Alternative Performance

Flea – St. Vincent

Producer of the Year

Dan Nigro

Songwriter of the Year

Amy Allen

La serata che ha incoronato i vincitori dei Grammy Awards 2025 è stata un trionfo di talento e di creatività, celebrando la diversità musicale e mettendo in luce sia leggende consolidate che nuovi volti emergenti. Ma anche all’insegna della solidarietà grazie alla grande raccolta fondi Fire Relief, attivata in sostegno delle persone colpite dai devastanti incendi della città di Los Angeles.