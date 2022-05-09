Eurovision 2022: video, testo e traduzione di Boys do cry di Marius Bear

Boys do cry è il brano con cui Marius Bear gareggerà per l’a Svizzera all’Eurovision Song Contest che si terrà il 10, 12 e 14 maggio al PalaOlimpico di Torino.

Marius ha spiegato il messaggio dietro la canzone:

“Ho imparato molto presto che non ho bisogno di vergognarmi dei miei sentimenti. Come uomo, non ho paura di piangere e di mostrare le mie debolezze al mio pubblico. Non voglio indossare armature emotive, voglio essere quello che sono. E voglio incoraggiare il mio pubblico a fare lo stesso”.

Video di Boys do cry di Marius Bear

Testo Boys do cry di Marius Bear

[Verse 1]

In my room lives a boy who could be blue

And you might never know, oh-oh

You think he’s cavalier

He would shed more than a crocodile tear

If you’d go, oh oh

[Chorus]

Hearts they get broken

God only knows why

And sometimes aeroplanes fall down from the sky

And mountains they crumble

And rivers, they run dry

And oh-oh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh

Boys do cry

[Verse 2]

When night falls and the moon is all we see

Don’t fear the wolf that lives in me, oh-oh

You think he’s tough enough

He would cry love ‘til the sun comes up

If you go, oh

[Chorus]

Hearts, they get broken

God only knows why

And somеtimes aeroplanes fall down from thе sky

And mountains they crumble

And rivers, they run dry

And oh-oh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh

Boys do cry

And how they cry

[Outro]

Mountains they crumble

And rivers, they run dry

And oh-oh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh

Boys do cry

[Verso 1]

Nella mia stanza vive un ragazzo che potrebbe essere blu

E potresti non saperlo mai, oh-oh

Pensi che sia un cavaliere

Avrebbe versato più di una lacrima di coccodrillo

Se fossi andato, oh oh

[Coro]

I cuori si spezzano

Dio solo sa perché

E a volte gli aeroplani cadono dal cielo

E le montagne si sgretolano

E i fiumi si prosciugano

E oh-oh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh

I ragazzi piangono

[Verso 2]

Quando scende la notte e la luna è tutto ciò che vediamo

Non temere il lupo che vive in me, oh-oh

Pensi che sia abbastanza duro

Piangerebbe amore fino al sorgere del sole

Se vai, oh

[Coro]

Cuori, si rompono

Dio solo sa perché

E a volte gli aeroplani cadono dal cielo

E le montagne si sgretolano

E i fiumi si prosciugano

E oh-oh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh

I ragazzi piangono

E come piangono

[Outro]

Le montagne si sgretolano

E i fiumi si prosciugano

E oh-oh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh

I ragazzi piangono