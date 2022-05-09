GingerGeneration.it

Eurovision 2022: video, testo e traduzione di Boys do cry di Marius Bear

marius bear boys do cry

Boys do cry è il brano con cui Marius Bear gareggerà per l’a Svizzera all’Eurovision Song Contest che si terrà il 10, 12 e 14 maggio al PalaOlimpico di Torino.

Marius ha spiegato il messaggio dietro la canzone:

“Ho imparato molto presto che non ho bisogno di vergognarmi dei miei sentimenti. Come uomo, non ho paura di piangere e di mostrare le mie debolezze al mio pubblico. Non voglio indossare armature emotive, voglio essere quello che sono. E voglio incoraggiare il mio pubblico a fare lo stesso”.

[Verse 1]
In my room lives a boy who could be blue
And you might never know, oh-oh
You think he’s cavalier
He would shed more than a crocodile tear
If you’d go, oh oh

[Chorus]
Hearts they get broken
God only knows why
And sometimes aeroplanes fall down from the sky
And mountains they crumble
And rivers, they run dry
And oh-oh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh
Boys do cry

[Verse 2]
When night falls and the moon is all we see
Don’t fear the wolf that lives in me, oh-oh
You think he’s tough enough
He would cry love ‘til the sun comes up
If you go, oh

[Chorus]
Hearts, they get broken
God only knows why
And somеtimes aeroplanes fall down from thе sky
And mountains they crumble
And rivers, they run dry
And oh-oh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh
Boys do cry
And how they cry

[Outro]
Mountains they crumble
And rivers, they run dry
And oh-oh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh
Boys do cry

[Verso 1]
Nella mia stanza vive un ragazzo che potrebbe essere blu
E potresti non saperlo mai, oh-oh
Pensi che sia un cavaliere
Avrebbe versato più di una lacrima di coccodrillo
Se fossi andato, oh oh

[Coro]
I cuori si spezzano
Dio solo sa perché
E a volte gli aeroplani cadono dal cielo
E le montagne si sgretolano
E i fiumi si prosciugano
E oh-oh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh
I ragazzi piangono

[Verso 2]
Quando scende la notte e la luna è tutto ciò che vediamo
Non temere il lupo che vive in me, oh-oh
Pensi che sia abbastanza duro
Piangerebbe amore fino al sorgere del sole
Se vai, oh

[Coro]
Cuori, si rompono
Dio solo sa perché
E a volte gli aeroplani cadono dal cielo
E le montagne si sgretolano
E i fiumi si prosciugano
E oh-oh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh
I ragazzi piangono
E come piangono

[Outro]
Le montagne si sgretolano
E i fiumi si prosciugano
E oh-oh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh
I ragazzi piangono

