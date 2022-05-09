Eurovision 2022: video, testo e traduzione di Boys do cry di Marius Bear scritto da Giovanna Codella 9 Maggio 2022 Boys do cry è il brano con cui Marius Bear gareggerà per l’a Svizzera all’Eurovision Song Contest che si terrà il 10, 12 e 14 maggio al PalaOlimpico di Torino. Marius ha spiegato il messaggio dietro la canzone: “Ho imparato molto presto che non ho bisogno di vergognarmi dei miei sentimenti. Come uomo, non ho paura di piangere e di mostrare le mie debolezze al mio pubblico. Non voglio indossare armature emotive, voglio essere quello che sono. E voglio incoraggiare il mio pubblico a fare lo stesso”. Video di Boys do cry di Marius Bear Testo Boys do cry di Marius Bear [Verse 1] In my room lives a boy who could be blue And you might never know, oh-oh You think he’s cavalier He would shed more than a crocodile tear If you’d go, oh oh [Chorus] Hearts they get broken God only knows why And sometimes aeroplanes fall down from the sky And mountains they crumble And rivers, they run dry And oh-oh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh Boys do cry [Verse 2] When night falls and the moon is all we see Don’t fear the wolf that lives in me, oh-oh You think he’s tough enough He would cry love ‘til the sun comes up If you go, oh [Chorus] Hearts, they get broken God only knows why And somеtimes aeroplanes fall down from thе sky And mountains they crumble And rivers, they run dry And oh-oh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh Boys do cry And how they cry [Outro] Mountains they crumble And rivers, they run dry And oh-oh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh Boys do cry Traduzione Jezebel di The Rasmus [Verso 1] Nella mia stanza vive un ragazzo che potrebbe essere blu E potresti non saperlo mai, oh-oh Pensi che sia un cavaliere Avrebbe versato più di una lacrima di coccodrillo Se fossi andato, oh oh [Coro] I cuori si spezzano Dio solo sa perché E a volte gli aeroplani cadono dal cielo E le montagne si sgretolano E i fiumi si prosciugano E oh-oh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh I ragazzi piangono [Verso 2] Quando scende la notte e la luna è tutto ciò che vediamo Non temere il lupo che vive in me, oh-oh Pensi che sia abbastanza duro Piangerebbe amore fino al sorgere del sole Se vai, oh [Coro] Cuori, si rompono Dio solo sa perché E a volte gli aeroplani cadono dal cielo E le montagne si sgretolano E i fiumi si prosciugano E oh-oh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh I ragazzi piangono E come piangono [Outro] Le montagne si sgretolano E i fiumi si prosciugano E oh-oh-ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh I ragazzi piangono