GingerGeneration.it

Eurovision 2025: video e testo di Tutta l’Italia di Gabry Ponte (San Marino)

scritto da Giovanna Codella
san marino eurovision 2025

Tutta l’Italia è la canzone con cui il DJ torinese Gabry Ponte rappresenta la repubblica di San Marino allEurovision Song Contest 2025 che si tiene a Basilea, in Svizzera, dal 13 al 17 maggio 2025.

Il brano è un mix che fonde il folklore italiano con un beat elettronico, dove mandolino, tamburello e fisarmonica danno un twist inedito dipingendo immagini nostrane e trasmettendo l’essenza italiana.

Il video ufficiale di San Marino per Eurovision 2025

Testo di Tutta l’Italia

Mamma stasera non ritorno
Ma sicuro finisco in qualche letto, poi dormo
Siamo dei bravi ragazzi, apposto
Spaghetti, vino e padre nostro
E la Gioco-o-onda ride
Va bene, ma lei sta a Parigi
I baci vietati ne- nelle stradine nere
Occhi tristi ma felici
Quanti amici degli amici

E canti, ti sento tra le grida
Le luci ci passano le dita
Fa niente se non l’hai mai sentita
Ma con ‘sta roba ci salta

Tutta l’Italia, tutta l’Italia, tutta l’Italia (Eh!)
x2
Lasciateci ballare
Con un bicchiere in mano
Domani poi ci pentiamo
A dirci: “Ti amo”
Che qui ci sente tutta l’Italia, tutta l’Italia, tutta l’Italia (Eh!)

Eh!
Eh!
Pam-para-rara-ram
Para-rara-ram, para-rara-ra
Eh!
Pam-para-rara-ram
Para-rara-ram, para-rara-ra
Eh!

Il calcio lo prendono a calci
La moda che fa degli stracci
Cucina stellata di avanzi, beato santissimo Craxi
E quante mo-o-onеtine
Ma i desideri son dеgli altri
Ma con le collanine d’oro sulle canottiere
L’auto blu con i lampeggianti
Avanti, popolo, avanti

E canti, ti sento tra le grida
Le luci ci passano le dita
Fa niente, baby, così è la vita
E con ‘sta roba ci salta
[Ritornello]
Tutta l’Italia, tutta l’Italia, tutta l’Italia (Eh!)
x2
Lasciateci ballare
Con un bicchiere in mano
Domani poi ci pentiamo
A dirci: “Ti amo”
Che qui ci sente tutta l’Italia, tutta l’Italia, tutta l’Italia (Eh!)

One, two, three, four

Eh!
Eh!
Pam-para-rara-ram
Para-rara-ram, para-rara-ra
Eh!
Pam-para-rara-ram
Para-rara-ram, para-rara-ra
Eh!
Pam-para-rara-ram
Para-rara-ram, para-rara-ra
Eh!
Pam-para-rara-ram
Para-rara-ram, para-rara-ra

Traduzione

Mom I’m not coming back tonight
But I’ll definitely end up in some bed, then I’ll sleep
We’re good guys, all right
Spaghetti, wine and our father
And the Game-o-wave laughs
Okay, but she’s in Paris
Forbidden kisses ne- in the black streets
Sad but happy eyes
How many friends of friends

And you sing, I hear you among the screams
The lights pass through our fingers
It doesn’t matter if you’ve never heard it
But with this stuff it jumps

All of Italy, all of Italy, all of Italy (Eh!)
x2
Let us dance
With a glass in our hand
Tomorrow we’ll regret it
To tell each other: “I love you”
That all of Italy can hear us here, all of Italy, all of Italy (Eh!)

Eh!
Eh!
Pam-para-rara-ram
Para-rara-ram, para-rara-ra
Eh!
Pam-para-rara-ram
Para-rara-ram, para-rara-ra
Eh!

They kick football
Fashion that makes rags
Starred cuisine of leftovers, blessed holy Craxi
And how many mo-o-onеtines
But the desires are of others
But with gold necklaces on vests
The blue car with the flashing lights
Forward, people, forward

And you sing, I hear you between the screams
The lights pass our fingers
It doesn’t matter, baby, that’s life
And with this stuff we jump
[Chorus]
All of Italy, all of Italy, all of Italy (Eh!)
x2
Let us dance
With a glass in our hand
Tomorrow we’ll regret it
To tell each other: “I love you”
That here all of Italy can hear us, all of Italy, all of Italy (Eh!)

One, two, three, four

Eh!
Eh!
Pam-para-rara-ram
Para-rara-ram, para-rara-ra
Eh!
Pam-para-rara-ram
Para-rara-ram, para-rara-ra
Eh!
Pam-para-rara-ram
Para-rara-ram, para-rara-ra
Eh!
Pam-para-rara-ram
Para-rara-ram, para-rara-ra

Cosa ne pensate del brano di San Marino a Eurovision 2025?

Giovanna Codella

Appassionata di arte, musica, spettacolo, moda e scrittura in ottica SEO, realizza contenuti ottimizzati per i motori di ricerca su GingerGeneration.it.

Articoli correlati