Eurovision 2025: video e testo di Tutta l’Italia di Gabry Ponte (San Marino)

Tutta l’Italia è la canzone con cui il DJ torinese Gabry Ponte rappresenta la repubblica di San Marino all‘Eurovision Song Contest 2025 che si tiene a Basilea, in Svizzera, dal 13 al 17 maggio 2025.

Il brano è un mix che fonde il folklore italiano con un beat elettronico, dove mandolino, tamburello e fisarmonica danno un twist inedito dipingendo immagini nostrane e trasmettendo l’essenza italiana.

Il video ufficiale di San Marino per Eurovision 2025

Testo di Tutta l’Italia

Mamma stasera non ritorno

Ma sicuro finisco in qualche letto, poi dormo

Siamo dei bravi ragazzi, apposto

Spaghetti, vino e padre nostro

E la Gioco-o-onda ride

Va bene, ma lei sta a Parigi

I baci vietati ne- nelle stradine nere

Occhi tristi ma felici

Quanti amici degli amici

E canti, ti sento tra le grida

Le luci ci passano le dita

Fa niente se non l’hai mai sentita

Ma con ‘sta roba ci salta

Tutta l’Italia, tutta l’Italia, tutta l’Italia (Eh!)

x2

Lasciateci ballare

Con un bicchiere in mano

Domani poi ci pentiamo

A dirci: “Ti amo”

Che qui ci sente tutta l’Italia, tutta l’Italia, tutta l’Italia (Eh!)

Eh!

Eh!

Pam-para-rara-ram

Para-rara-ram, para-rara-ra

Eh!

Pam-para-rara-ram

Para-rara-ram, para-rara-ra

Eh!

Il calcio lo prendono a calci

La moda che fa degli stracci

Cucina stellata di avanzi, beato santissimo Craxi

E quante mo-o-onеtine

Ma i desideri son dеgli altri

Ma con le collanine d’oro sulle canottiere

L’auto blu con i lampeggianti

Avanti, popolo, avanti

E canti, ti sento tra le grida

Le luci ci passano le dita

Fa niente, baby, così è la vita

E con ‘sta roba ci salta

[Ritornello]

Tutta l’Italia, tutta l’Italia, tutta l’Italia (Eh!)

x2

Lasciateci ballare

Con un bicchiere in mano

Domani poi ci pentiamo

A dirci: “Ti amo”

Che qui ci sente tutta l’Italia, tutta l’Italia, tutta l’Italia (Eh!)

One, two, three, four

Eh!

Eh!

Pam-para-rara-ram

Para-rara-ram, para-rara-ra

Eh!

Pam-para-rara-ram

Para-rara-ram, para-rara-ra

Eh!

Pam-para-rara-ram

Para-rara-ram, para-rara-ra

Eh!

Pam-para-rara-ram

Para-rara-ram, para-rara-ra

Traduzione

Mom I’m not coming back tonight

But I’ll definitely end up in some bed, then I’ll sleep

We’re good guys, all right

Spaghetti, wine and our father

And the Game-o-wave laughs

Okay, but she’s in Paris

Forbidden kisses ne- in the black streets

Sad but happy eyes

How many friends of friends

And you sing, I hear you among the screams

The lights pass through our fingers

It doesn’t matter if you’ve never heard it

But with this stuff it jumps

All of Italy, all of Italy, all of Italy (Eh!)

x2

Let us dance

With a glass in our hand

Tomorrow we’ll regret it

To tell each other: “I love you”

That all of Italy can hear us here, all of Italy, all of Italy (Eh!)

Eh!

Eh!

Pam-para-rara-ram

Para-rara-ram, para-rara-ra

Eh!

Pam-para-rara-ram

Para-rara-ram, para-rara-ra

Eh!

They kick football

Fashion that makes rags

Starred cuisine of leftovers, blessed holy Craxi

And how many mo-o-onеtines

But the desires are of others

But with gold necklaces on vests

The blue car with the flashing lights

Forward, people, forward

And you sing, I hear you between the screams

The lights pass our fingers

It doesn’t matter, baby, that’s life

And with this stuff we jump

[Chorus]

All of Italy, all of Italy, all of Italy (Eh!)

x2

Let us dance

With a glass in our hand

Tomorrow we’ll regret it

To tell each other: “I love you”

That here all of Italy can hear us, all of Italy, all of Italy (Eh!)

One, two, three, four

Eh!

Eh!

Pam-para-rara-ram

Para-rara-ram, para-rara-ra

Eh!

Pam-para-rara-ram

Para-rara-ram, para-rara-ra

Eh!

Pam-para-rara-ram

Para-rara-ram, para-rara-ra

Eh!

Pam-para-rara-ram

Para-rara-ram, para-rara-ra

