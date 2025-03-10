Eurovision 2025: video e testo di Tutta l’Italia di Gabry Ponte (San Marino) scritto da Giovanna Codella 10 Marzo 2025 Tutta l’Italia è la canzone con cui il DJ torinese Gabry Ponte rappresenta la repubblica di San Marino all‘Eurovision Song Contest 2025 che si tiene a Basilea, in Svizzera, dal 13 al 17 maggio 2025. Il brano è un mix che fonde il folklore italiano con un beat elettronico, dove mandolino, tamburello e fisarmonica danno un twist inedito dipingendo immagini nostrane e trasmettendo l’essenza italiana. Il video ufficiale di San Marino per Eurovision 2025 Testo di Tutta l’Italia Mamma stasera non ritorno Ma sicuro finisco in qualche letto, poi dormo Siamo dei bravi ragazzi, apposto Spaghetti, vino e padre nostro E la Gioco-o-onda ride Va bene, ma lei sta a Parigi I baci vietati ne- nelle stradine nere Occhi tristi ma felici Quanti amici degli amici E canti, ti sento tra le grida Le luci ci passano le dita Fa niente se non l’hai mai sentita Ma con ‘sta roba ci salta Tutta l’Italia, tutta l’Italia, tutta l’Italia (Eh!) x2 Lasciateci ballare Con un bicchiere in mano Domani poi ci pentiamo A dirci: “Ti amo” Che qui ci sente tutta l’Italia, tutta l’Italia, tutta l’Italia (Eh!) Eh! Eh! Pam-para-rara-ram Para-rara-ram, para-rara-ra Eh! Pam-para-rara-ram Para-rara-ram, para-rara-ra Eh! Il calcio lo prendono a calci La moda che fa degli stracci Cucina stellata di avanzi, beato santissimo Craxi E quante mo-o-onеtine Ma i desideri son dеgli altri Ma con le collanine d’oro sulle canottiere L’auto blu con i lampeggianti Avanti, popolo, avanti E canti, ti sento tra le grida Le luci ci passano le dita Fa niente, baby, così è la vita E con ‘sta roba ci salta [Ritornello] Tutta l’Italia, tutta l’Italia, tutta l’Italia (Eh!) x2 Lasciateci ballare Con un bicchiere in mano Domani poi ci pentiamo A dirci: “Ti amo” Che qui ci sente tutta l’Italia, tutta l’Italia, tutta l’Italia (Eh!) One, two, three, four Eh! Eh! Pam-para-rara-ram Para-rara-ram, para-rara-ra Eh! Pam-para-rara-ram Para-rara-ram, para-rara-ra Eh! Pam-para-rara-ram Para-rara-ram, para-rara-ra Eh! Pam-para-rara-ram Para-rara-ram, para-rara-ra Traduzione Mom I’m not coming back tonight But I’ll definitely end up in some bed, then I’ll sleep We’re good guys, all right Spaghetti, wine and our father And the Game-o-wave laughs Okay, but she’s in Paris Forbidden kisses ne- in the black streets Sad but happy eyes How many friends of friends And you sing, I hear you among the screams The lights pass through our fingers It doesn’t matter if you’ve never heard it But with this stuff it jumps All of Italy, all of Italy, all of Italy (Eh!) x2 Let us dance With a glass in our hand Tomorrow we’ll regret it To tell each other: “I love you” That all of Italy can hear us here, all of Italy, all of Italy (Eh!) Eh! Eh! Pam-para-rara-ram Para-rara-ram, para-rara-ra Eh! Pam-para-rara-ram Para-rara-ram, para-rara-ra Eh! They kick football Fashion that makes rags Starred cuisine of leftovers, blessed holy Craxi And how many mo-o-onеtines But the desires are of others But with gold necklaces on vests The blue car with the flashing lights Forward, people, forward And you sing, I hear you between the screams The lights pass our fingers It doesn’t matter, baby, that’s life And with this stuff we jump [Chorus] All of Italy, all of Italy, all of Italy (Eh!) x2 Let us dance With a glass in our hand Tomorrow we’ll regret it To tell each other: “I love you” That here all of Italy can hear us, all of Italy, all of Italy (Eh!) One, two, three, four Eh! Eh! Pam-para-rara-ram Para-rara-ram, para-rara-ra Eh! Pam-para-rara-ram Para-rara-ram, para-rara-ra Eh! Pam-para-rara-ram Para-rara-ram, para-rara-ra Eh! Pam-para-rara-ram Para-rara-ram, para-rara-ra Cosa ne pensate del brano di San Marino a Eurovision 2025?