Eurovision 2023: video, testo e traduzione di Reiley – Breaking My Heart (Danimarca)

Reiley – Breaking My Heart all’Eurovision Song Contest 2023 : ecco il testo e la traduzione della canzone con cui è in gara la Danimarca.

La prima esecuzione del brano avviene durante la seconda semifinale dell’11 maggio, in fondo all’articolo puoi guardare il video della performance.

Il video ufficiale della canzone in gara all’Eurovision

Il testo di Reiley – Breaking My Heart (Danimarca)

Do you remember

Said it’d be easier if I was dead

Cause whenever

You tryna start something I’m in my head

Pink skies, red wine

I called you mine

September

Naked by your side

On and off

Couldn’t meet me in the middle

I got lost

Still thinking ’bout September

If we could go back to the start

Bet we’d still be falling apart

I’m not scared to love you

But I’m scared of breaking my heart

If we could go back to the start

Bet we’d still be falling apart

I’m not scared to love you

But I’m scared of breaking my heart

Now I remember

I used to tell you all my deepest fears

When fighting

You used ’em just to force some tears

Pink skies

Just like when we were fine

In September

Now I’m crying by your side

On and off

Couldn’t meet me in the middle

I got lost

Still thinking ’bout September

If we could go back to the start

Bet we’d still be falling apart

I’m not scared to love you

But I’m scared of breaking my heart

If we could go back to the start

Bet we’d still be falling apart

I’m not scared to love you

But I’m scared of breaking my heart

If we’d go back to the start

You’d still be breaking my heart

If we’d go back to the start

You’d still be breaking my heart

On and off

Couldn’t meet me in the middle

I got lost

Still thinking ’bout September

If we could go back to the start

Bet we’d still be falling apart

I’m not scared to love you

But I’m scared of breaking my heart

If we could go back to the start

Bet we’d still be falling apart

I’m not scared to love you

But I’m scared of breaking my heart

If we’d go back to the start

You’d still be breaking my heart

If we’d go back to the start

You’d still be breaking my heart

If we’d go back to the start

You’d still be breaking my heart

If we’d go back to the start

You’d ѕtill be breaking my heаrt

Traduzione

Ti ricordi

Ha detto che sarebbe stato più facile se fossi morto

Causa ogni volta

Stai cercando di iniziare qualcosa, sono nella mia testa

Cieli rosa, vino rosso

ti ho chiamato mio

settembre

Nudo al tuo fianco

Acceso e spento

Non potevo incontrarmi nel mezzo

mi sono perso

Sto ancora pensando a settembre

Se potessimo tornare all’inizio

Scommetto che staremo ancora cadendo a pezzi

Non ho paura di amarti

Ma ho paura di spezzarmi il cuore

Se potessimo tornare all’inizio

Scommetto che staremo ancora cadendo a pezzi

Non ho paura di amarti

Ma ho paura di spezzarmi il cuore

Ora ricordo

Ti raccontavo tutte le mie paure più profonde

Quando si combatte

Li hai usati solo per strappare qualche lacrima

Cieli rosa

Proprio come quando stavamo bene

Nel mese di settembre

Ora sto piangendo al tuo fianco

Acceso e spento

Non potevo incontrarmi nel mezzo

mi sono perso

Sto ancora pensando a settembre

Se potessimo tornare all’inizio

Scommetto che staremo ancora cadendo a pezzi

Non ho paura di amarti

Ma ho paura di spezzarmi il cuore

Se potessimo tornare all’inizio

Scommetto che staremo ancora cadendo a pezzi

Non ho paura di amarti

Ma ho paura di spezzarmi il cuore

Se tornassimo all’inizio

Mi spezzeresti ancora il cuore

Se tornassimo all’inizio

Mi spezzeresti ancora il cuore

Acceso e spento

Non potevo incontrarmi nel mezzo

mi sono perso

Sto ancora pensando a settembre

Se potessimo tornare all’inizio

Scommetto che staremo ancora cadendo a pezzi

Non ho paura di amarti

Ma ho paura di spezzarmi il cuore

Se potessimo tornare all’inizio

Scommetto che staremo ancora cadendo a pezzi

Non ho paura di amarti

Ma ho paura di spezzarmi il cuore

Se tornassimo all’inizio

Mi spezzeresti ancora il cuore

Se tornassimo all’inizio

Mi spezzeresti ancora il cuore

Se tornassimo all’inizio

Mi spezzeresti ancora il cuore

Se tornassimo all’inizio

Mi spezzeresti ancora il cuore

Il video dell’esibizione della Danimarca a Eurovision 2023

