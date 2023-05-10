Eurovision 2023: video, testo e traduzione di Reiley – Breaking My Heart (Danimarca) scritto da Giovanna Codella 10 Maggio 2023 Reiley – Breaking My Heart all’Eurovision Song Contest 2023 : ecco il testo e la traduzione della canzone con cui è in gara la Danimarca. La prima esecuzione del brano avviene durante la seconda semifinale dell’11 maggio, in fondo all’articolo puoi guardare il video della performance. Il video ufficiale della canzone in gara all’Eurovision Il testo di Reiley – Breaking My Heart (Danimarca) Do you remember Said it’d be easier if I was dead Cause whenever You tryna start something I’m in my head Pink skies, red wine I called you mine September Naked by your side On and off Couldn’t meet me in the middle I got lost Still thinking ’bout September If we could go back to the start Bet we’d still be falling apart I’m not scared to love you But I’m scared of breaking my heart If we could go back to the start Bet we’d still be falling apart I’m not scared to love you But I’m scared of breaking my heart Now I remember I used to tell you all my deepest fears When fighting You used ’em just to force some tears Pink skies Just like when we were fine In September Now I’m crying by your side On and off Couldn’t meet me in the middle I got lost Still thinking ’bout September If we could go back to the start Bet we’d still be falling apart I’m not scared to love you But I’m scared of breaking my heart If we could go back to the start Bet we’d still be falling apart I’m not scared to love you But I’m scared of breaking my heart If we’d go back to the start You’d still be breaking my heart If we’d go back to the start You’d still be breaking my heart On and off Couldn’t meet me in the middle I got lost Still thinking ’bout September If we could go back to the start Bet we’d still be falling apart I’m not scared to love you But I’m scared of breaking my heart If we could go back to the start Bet we’d still be falling apart I’m not scared to love you But I’m scared of breaking my heart If we’d go back to the start You’d still be breaking my heart If we’d go back to the start You’d still be breaking my heart If we’d go back to the start You’d still be breaking my heart If we’d go back to the start You’d ѕtill be breaking my heаrt Traduzione Ti ricordi Ha detto che sarebbe stato più facile se fossi morto Causa ogni volta Stai cercando di iniziare qualcosa, sono nella mia testa Cieli rosa, vino rosso ti ho chiamato mio settembre Nudo al tuo fianco Acceso e spento Non potevo incontrarmi nel mezzo mi sono perso Sto ancora pensando a settembre Se potessimo tornare all’inizio Scommetto che staremo ancora cadendo a pezzi Non ho paura di amarti Ma ho paura di spezzarmi il cuore Se potessimo tornare all’inizio Scommetto che staremo ancora cadendo a pezzi Non ho paura di amarti Ma ho paura di spezzarmi il cuore Ora ricordo Ti raccontavo tutte le mie paure più profonde Quando si combatte Li hai usati solo per strappare qualche lacrima Cieli rosa Proprio come quando stavamo bene Nel mese di settembre Ora sto piangendo al tuo fianco Acceso e spento Non potevo incontrarmi nel mezzo mi sono perso Sto ancora pensando a settembre Se potessimo tornare all’inizio Scommetto che staremo ancora cadendo a pezzi Non ho paura di amarti Ma ho paura di spezzarmi il cuore Se potessimo tornare all’inizio Scommetto che staremo ancora cadendo a pezzi Non ho paura di amarti Ma ho paura di spezzarmi il cuore Se tornassimo all’inizio Mi spezzeresti ancora il cuore Se tornassimo all’inizio Mi spezzeresti ancora il cuore Acceso e spento Non potevo incontrarmi nel mezzo mi sono perso Sto ancora pensando a settembre Se potessimo tornare all’inizio Scommetto che staremo ancora cadendo a pezzi Non ho paura di amarti Ma ho paura di spezzarmi il cuore Se potessimo tornare all’inizio Scommetto che staremo ancora cadendo a pezzi Non ho paura di amarti Ma ho paura di spezzarmi il cuore Se tornassimo all’inizio Mi spezzeresti ancora il cuore Se tornassimo all’inizio Mi spezzeresti ancora il cuore Se tornassimo all’inizio Mi spezzeresti ancora il cuore Se tornassimo all’inizio Mi spezzeresti ancora il cuore Il video dell’esibizione della Danimarca a Eurovision 2023 (video a breve)