Eurovision 2023: video, testo e traduzione di Reiley – Breaking My Heart (Danimarca)

scritto da Giovanna Codella

Reiley – Breaking My Heart all’Eurovision Song Contest 2023 : ecco il testo e la traduzione della canzone con cui è in gara la Danimarca.

La prima esecuzione del brano avviene durante la seconda semifinale dell’11 maggio, in fondo all’articolo puoi guardare il video della performance.

Il video ufficiale della canzone in gara all’Eurovision

Il testo di Reiley – Breaking My Heart (Danimarca)

Do you remember
Said it’d be easier if I was dead
Cause whenever
You tryna start something I’m in my head

Pink skies, red wine
I called you mine
September
Naked by your side

On and off
Couldn’t meet me in the middle
I got lost
Still thinking ’bout September

If we could go back to the start
Bet we’d still be falling apart
I’m not scared to love you
But I’m scared of breaking my heart

If we could go back to the start
Bet we’d still be falling apart
I’m not scared to love you
But I’m scared of breaking my heart

Now I remember
I used to tell you all my deepest fears
When fighting
You used ’em just to force some tears

Pink skies
Just like when we were fine
In September
Now I’m crying by your side

On and off
Couldn’t meet me in the middle
I got lost
Still thinking ’bout September

If we could go back to the start
Bet we’d still be falling apart
I’m not scared to love you
But I’m scared of breaking my heart

If we could go back to the start
Bet we’d still be falling apart
I’m not scared to love you
But I’m scared of breaking my heart

If we’d go back to the start
You’d still be breaking my heart
If we’d go back to the start
You’d still be breaking my heart

On and off
Couldn’t meet me in the middle
I got lost
Still thinking ’bout September

If we could go back to the start
Bet we’d still be falling apart
I’m not scared to love you
But I’m scared of breaking my heart

If we could go back to the start
Bet we’d still be falling apart
I’m not scared to love you
But I’m scared of breaking my heart

If we’d go back to the start
You’d still be breaking my heart
If we’d go back to the start
You’d still be breaking my heart
If we’d go back to the start
You’d still be breaking my heart
If we’d go back to the start
You’d ѕtill be breaking my heаrt

Traduzione 

Ti ricordi
Ha detto che sarebbe stato più facile se fossi morto
Causa ogni volta
Stai cercando di iniziare qualcosa, sono nella mia testa

Cieli rosa, vino rosso
ti ho chiamato mio
settembre
Nudo al tuo fianco

Acceso e spento
Non potevo incontrarmi nel mezzo
mi sono perso
Sto ancora pensando a settembre

Se potessimo tornare all’inizio
Scommetto che staremo ancora cadendo a pezzi
Non ho paura di amarti
Ma ho paura di spezzarmi il cuore

Se potessimo tornare all’inizio
Scommetto che staremo ancora cadendo a pezzi
Non ho paura di amarti
Ma ho paura di spezzarmi il cuore

Ora ricordo
Ti raccontavo tutte le mie paure più profonde
Quando si combatte
Li hai usati solo per strappare qualche lacrima

Cieli rosa
Proprio come quando stavamo bene
Nel mese di settembre
Ora sto piangendo al tuo fianco

Acceso e spento
Non potevo incontrarmi nel mezzo
mi sono perso
Sto ancora pensando a settembre

Se potessimo tornare all’inizio
Scommetto che staremo ancora cadendo a pezzi
Non ho paura di amarti
Ma ho paura di spezzarmi il cuore

Se potessimo tornare all’inizio
Scommetto che staremo ancora cadendo a pezzi
Non ho paura di amarti
Ma ho paura di spezzarmi il cuore

Se tornassimo all’inizio
Mi spezzeresti ancora il cuore
Se tornassimo all’inizio
Mi spezzeresti ancora il cuore

Acceso e spento
Non potevo incontrarmi nel mezzo
mi sono perso
Sto ancora pensando a settembre

Se potessimo tornare all’inizio
Scommetto che staremo ancora cadendo a pezzi
Non ho paura di amarti
Ma ho paura di spezzarmi il cuore

Se potessimo tornare all’inizio
Scommetto che staremo ancora cadendo a pezzi
Non ho paura di amarti
Ma ho paura di spezzarmi il cuore

Se tornassimo all’inizio
Mi spezzeresti ancora il cuore
Se tornassimo all’inizio
Mi spezzeresti ancora il cuore
Se tornassimo all’inizio
Mi spezzeresti ancora il cuore
Se tornassimo all’inizio
Mi spezzeresti ancora il cuore

Il video dell’esibizione della Danimarca a Eurovision 2023

(video a breve)

