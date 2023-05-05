Ed Sheeran – Borderline: audio, testo, traduzione del brano scritto da Giovanna Codella 5 Maggio 2023 Borderline è una delle tracce dell’ album di Ed Sheeran – (Subtract), l’ultimo nella sua era decennale di album matematici, in uscita il 5 maggio 2023. Ascolta qui il brano Testo Borderline Ed Sheeran Sadness always finds an in Sneaks its way past infecting everything And every chapter has an end But this is one momentous sequel, don’t you think? And the blackbirds, they fly Like a frown on the skyline Right now, I feel I’m running from the light Engulfed in darkness Shielded from my eyes One foot in, one out I’m stuck on the borderline Which way will I? Guess I should take this on the chin But I don’t even know how all of this began We are made to mould and bend How can I wish for nothing when it’s still a sin? Right now, I feel I’m running from the light Engulfed in darkness Shielded from my eyes One foot in, one out I’m stuck on the borderline Which way will I? Tears never arrive These ducts are dry We are so blind Waiting on the borderline Waiting on the borderline So I will pour another drink And try to drown the pain with salt along the rim And I’ll shut off the things I think ‘Cause nothing good will ever come from worrying Right now, I feel I’m running from the light Engulfed in darkness Shielded from my eyes One foot in, one out I’m stuck on the borderline Which way will I? Tears never arrive These ducts are dry We are so blind Traduzione Bordeline Ed Sheeran La tristezza trova sempre un in Si fa strada di soppiatto infettando tutto E ogni capitolo ha una fine Ma questo è un sequel epocale, non credi? E i merli volano Come un cipiglio sullo skyline In questo momento, sento che sto scappando dalla luce Sprofondato nell’oscurità Protetto dai miei occhi Un piede dentro, uno fuori Sono bloccato sulla linea di confine Da che parte andrò? Immagino che dovrei prenderlo sul mento Ma non so nemmeno come sia iniziato tutto questo Siamo fatti per modellare e piegare Come posso desiderare nulla quando è ancora un peccato? In questo momento, sento che sto scappando dalla luce Sprofondato nell’oscurità Protetto dai miei occhi Un piede dentro, uno fuori Sono bloccato sulla linea di confine Da che parte andrò? Le lacrime non arrivano mai Questi condotti sono asciutti Siamo così ciechi Aspettando al confine Aspettando al confine Quindi verserò un altro drink E cerca di affogare il dolore con il sale lungo il bordo E spegnerò le cose che penso Perché dal preoccuparsi non verrà mai niente di buono In questo momento, sento che sto scappando dalla luce Sprofondato nell’oscurità Protetto dai miei occhi Un piede dentro, uno fuori Sono bloccato sulla linea di confine Da che parte andrò? Le lacrime non arrivano mai Questi condotti sono asciutti Siamo così ciechi