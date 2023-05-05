Ed Sheeran – Borderline: audio, testo, traduzione del brano

Borderline è una delle tracce dell’ album di Ed Sheeran – (Subtract), l’ultimo nella sua era decennale di album matematici, in uscita il 5 maggio 2023.

Ascolta qui il brano

Testo Borderline Ed Sheeran

Sadness always finds an in

Sneaks its way past infecting everything

And every chapter has an end

But this is one momentous sequel, don’t you think?

And the blackbirds, they fly

Like a frown on the skyline

Right now, I feel I’m running from the light

Engulfed in darkness

Shielded from my eyes

One foot in, one out

I’m stuck on the borderline

Which way will I?

Guess I should take this on the chin

But I don’t even know how all of this began

We are made to mould and bend

How can I wish for nothing when it’s still a sin?

Right now, I feel I’m running from the light

Engulfed in darkness

Shielded from my eyes

One foot in, one out

I’m stuck on the borderline

Which way will I?

Tears never arrive

These ducts are dry

We are so blind

Waiting on the borderline

Waiting on the borderline

So I will pour another drink

And try to drown the pain with salt along the rim

And I’ll shut off the things I think

‘Cause nothing good will ever come from worrying

Right now, I feel I’m running from the light

Engulfed in darkness

Shielded from my eyes

One foot in, one out

I’m stuck on the borderline

Which way will I?

Tears never arrive

These ducts are dry

We are so blind

Traduzione Bordeline Ed Sheeran

La tristezza trova sempre un in

Si fa strada di soppiatto infettando tutto

E ogni capitolo ha una fine

Ma questo è un sequel epocale, non credi?

E i merli volano

Come un cipiglio sullo skyline

In questo momento, sento che sto scappando dalla luce

Sprofondato nell’oscurità

Protetto dai miei occhi

Un piede dentro, uno fuori

Sono bloccato sulla linea di confine

Da che parte andrò?

Immagino che dovrei prenderlo sul mento

Ma non so nemmeno come sia iniziato tutto questo

Siamo fatti per modellare e piegare

Come posso desiderare nulla quando è ancora un peccato?

In questo momento, sento che sto scappando dalla luce

Sprofondato nell’oscurità

Protetto dai miei occhi

Un piede dentro, uno fuori

Sono bloccato sulla linea di confine

Da che parte andrò?

Le lacrime non arrivano mai

Questi condotti sono asciutti

Siamo così ciechi

Aspettando al confine

Aspettando al confine

Quindi verserò un altro drink

E cerca di affogare il dolore con il sale lungo il bordo

E spegnerò le cose che penso

Perché dal preoccuparsi non verrà mai niente di buono

In questo momento, sento che sto scappando dalla luce

Sprofondato nell’oscurità

Protetto dai miei occhi

Un piede dentro, uno fuori

Sono bloccato sulla linea di confine

Da che parte andrò?

Le lacrime non arrivano mai

Questi condotti sono asciutti

Siamo così ciechi