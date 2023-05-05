GingerGeneration.it

Ed Sheeran – Borderline: audio, testo, traduzione del brano

scritto da Giovanna Codella
substract - ed sheeran

Borderline è una delle tracce dell’ album di Ed Sheeran – (Subtract), l’ultimo nella sua era decennale di album matematici, in uscita il 5 maggio 2023.

Ascolta qui il brano

Testo Borderline Ed Sheeran

Sadness always finds an in
Sneaks its way past infecting everything
And every chapter has an end
But this is one momentous sequel, don’t you think?

And the blackbirds, they fly
Like a frown on the skyline

Right now, I feel I’m running from the light
Engulfed in darkness

Shielded from my eyes
One foot in, one out
I’m stuck on the borderline
Which way will I?

Guess I should take this on the chin
But I don’t even know how all of this began
We are made to mould and bend
How can I wish for nothing when it’s still a sin?

Right now, I feel I’m running from the light
Engulfed in darkness
Shielded from my eyes
One foot in, one out
I’m stuck on the borderline
Which way will I?

Tears never arrive
These ducts are dry
We are so blind

Waiting on the borderline
Waiting on the borderline

So I will pour another drink
And try to drown the pain with salt along the rim
And I’ll shut off the things I think
‘Cause nothing good will ever come from worrying

Right now, I feel I’m running from the light
Engulfed in darkness
Shielded from my eyes
One foot in, one out
I’m stuck on the borderline
Which way will I?

Tears never arrive
These ducts are dry
We are so blind

Traduzione Bordeline Ed Sheeran

La tristezza trova sempre un in
Si fa strada di soppiatto infettando tutto
E ogni capitolo ha una fine
Ma questo è un sequel epocale, non credi?

E i merli volano
Come un cipiglio sullo skyline

In questo momento, sento che sto scappando dalla luce
Sprofondato nell’oscurità

Protetto dai miei occhi
Un piede dentro, uno fuori
Sono bloccato sulla linea di confine
Da che parte andrò?

Immagino che dovrei prenderlo sul mento
Ma non so nemmeno come sia iniziato tutto questo
Siamo fatti per modellare e piegare
Come posso desiderare nulla quando è ancora un peccato?

In questo momento, sento che sto scappando dalla luce
Sprofondato nell’oscurità
Protetto dai miei occhi
Un piede dentro, uno fuori
Sono bloccato sulla linea di confine
Da che parte andrò?

Le lacrime non arrivano mai
Questi condotti sono asciutti
Siamo così ciechi

Aspettando al confine
Aspettando al confine

Quindi verserò un altro drink
E cerca di affogare il dolore con il sale lungo il bordo
E spegnerò le cose che penso
Perché dal preoccuparsi non verrà mai niente di buono

In questo momento, sento che sto scappando dalla luce
Sprofondato nell’oscurità
Protetto dai miei occhi
Un piede dentro, uno fuori
Sono bloccato sulla linea di confine
Da che parte andrò?

Le lacrime non arrivano mai
Questi condotti sono asciutti
Siamo così ciechi

Giovanna Codella

Articoli correlati