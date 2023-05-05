Ed Sheeran – Curtains: audio, testo, traduzione del brano scritto da Giovanna Codella 5 Maggio 2023 Curtains è una delle tracce dell’ album di Ed Sheeran – (Subtract), l’ultimo nella sua era decennale di album matematici, in uscita il 5 maggio 2023. Ascolta qui il brano Testo Curtains di Ed Sheeran Can you pull the curtains? Let me see the sunshine I think I’m done with my hidin’ place And you found me anyway It’s been forever but I’m feelin’ alright Tears dry and will leave no trace And tomorrow’s another day Hide and seek I am somewhere closed away You won’t believe How long it’s been since I started the game I can’t be seen And you won’t find me today I’ve not been this low but I’ll be okay “Are you alright?” Maybe don’t ask ‘Cause you know I never like to talk about that Keep it inside, yeah, you say I always hold back And I always wear long sleeves Is it in your childhood? Something happen in your past? Well the sadness, yeah, I promise that it won’t last And if I could I would try to take it all back But there’s still more underneath And it’s when you say to me “Can you pull the curtains? Let me see the sunshine I think I’m done with my hidin’ place And you found me anyway It’s been forever but I’m feelin’ alright Tears dry and will leave no trace And tomorrow’s another day” Let me see the sun shine, shine, shine Let me see the sun shine, shine, shine Let me see the sun shine, shine, shine Let me see the sun shine Hide and seek Count to ten and close your eyes Try to breath See a message and don’t reply Nice to meet, but in reality say goodbye Life can be so beautiful if you try “Are you okay?” Yeah, I guess so But on some days I feel like I’m trapped in a hole But I keep quiet so the ones around me don’t know That the mountains feel so steep And I’ll say that I’m here to help to carry the load And the outside rays, they are good for the soul So let’s step out of the dark ‘cause in here, it’s so cold The day’s not out of reach And it’s when you say to me Can you pull the curtains? Let me see the sunshine I think I’m done with my hidin’ place And you found me anyway It’s been forever but I’m feelin’ alright Tears dry and will leave no trace And tomorrow’s another day Let me see the sun shine, shine, shine Let me see the sun shine, shine, shine Let me see the sun shine, shine, shine Let me see the sun shine Traduzione Puoi tirare le tende? Fammi vedere il sole Penso di aver chiuso con il mio nascondiglio E mi hai trovato comunque È passata un’eternità ma mi sento bene Le lacrime si asciugano e non lasceranno traccia E domani è un altro giorno Nascondino Sono da qualche parte chiuso Non crederai Quanto tempo è passato da quando ho iniziato il gioco Non posso essere visto E non mi troverai oggi Non sono stato così giù ma starò bene “Stai bene?” Forse è meglio non chiedere Perché sai che non mi piace mai parlarne Tienilo dentro, sì, dici che mi trattengo sempre E indosso sempre le maniche lunghe Riguarda la tua infanzia? È successo qualcosa nel tuo passato? Beh la tristezza, sì, prometto che non durerà E se potessi, proverei a riprendermi tutto Ma c’è ancora di più sotto Ed è quando mi dici “Puoi tirare le tende? Fammi vedere il sole Penso di aver chiuso con il mio nascondiglio E mi hai trovato comunque È passata un’eternità ma mi sento bene Le lacrime si asciugano e non lasceranno traccia E domani è un altro giorno Fammi vedere il sole splendere, splendere, splendere Fammi vedere il sole splendere, splendere, splendere Fammi vedere il sole splendere, splendere, splendere Fammi vedere il sole splendere Nascondino Conta fino a dieci e chiudi gli occhi Prova a respirare Visualizza un messaggio e non rispondere Piacere di conoscerti, ma in realtà dici addio La vita può essere così bella se ci provi “Stai bene?” Sì, immagino di sì Ma in alcuni giorni mi sento come se fossi intrappolato in un buco Ma sto zitto in modo che quelli intorno a me non lo sappiano Che le montagne sembrano così ripide E dirò che sono qui per aiutare a portare il carico E i raggi esterni fanno bene all’anima Quindi usciamo dall’oscurità perché qui dentro fa così freddo Il giorno non è fuori portata Ed è quando mi dici Puoi tirare le tende? Fammi vedere il sole Penso di aver chiuso con il mio nascondiglio E mi hai trovato comunque È passata un’eternità ma mi sento bene Le lacrime si asciugano e non lasceranno traccia E domani è un altro giorno Fammi vedere il sole splendere, splendere, splendere Fammi vedere il sole splendere, splendere, splendere Fammi vedere il sole splendere, splendere, splendere Fammi vedere il sole splendere