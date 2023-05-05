GingerGeneration.it

Ed Sheeran – Curtains: audio, testo, traduzione del brano

scritto da Giovanna Codella
Curtains è una delle tracce dell’ album di Ed Sheeran – (Subtract), l’ultimo nella sua era decennale di album matematici, in uscita il 5 maggio 2023.

Testo Curtains di Ed Sheeran

Can you pull the curtains? Let me see the sunshine
I think I’m done with my hidin’ place
And you found me anyway
It’s been forever but I’m feelin’ alright
Tears dry and will leave no trace
And tomorrow’s another day

Hide and seek
I am somewhere closed away
You won’t believe

How long it’s been since I started the game
I can’t be seen
And you won’t find me today
I’ve not been this low but I’ll be okay

“Are you alright?” Maybe don’t ask
‘Cause you know I never like to talk about that
Keep it inside, yeah, you say I always hold back
And I always wear long sleeves
Is it in your childhood? Something happen in your past?
Well the sadness, yeah, I promise that it won’t last
And if I could I would try to take it all back
But there’s still more underneath
And it’s when you say to me

“Can you pull the curtains? Let me see the sunshine
I think I’m done with my hidin’ place
And you found me anyway
It’s been forever but I’m feelin’ alright
Tears dry and will leave no trace

And tomorrow’s another day”

Let me see the sun shine, shine, shine
Let me see the sun shine, shine, shine
Let me see the sun shine, shine, shine
Let me see the sun shine

Hide and seek
Count to ten and close your eyes
Try to breath
See a message and don’t reply
Nice to meet, but in reality say goodbye
Life can be so beautiful if you try

“Are you okay?” Yeah, I guess so
But on some days I feel like I’m trapped in a hole
But I keep quiet so the ones around me don’t know
That the mountains feel so steep
And I’ll say that I’m here to help to carry the load
And the outside rays, they are good for the soul
So let’s step out of the dark ‘cause in here, it’s so cold
The day’s not out of reach
And it’s when you say to me

Can you pull the curtains? Let me see the sunshine
I think I’m done with my hidin’ place
And you found me anyway
It’s been forever but I’m feelin’ alright
Tears dry and will leave no trace
And tomorrow’s another day

Let me see the sun shine, shine, shine
Let me see the sun shine, shine, shine
Let me see the sun shine, shine, shine
Let me see the sun shine

Traduzione

Puoi tirare le tende? Fammi vedere il sole
Penso di aver chiuso con il mio nascondiglio
E mi hai trovato comunque
È passata un’eternità ma mi sento bene
Le lacrime si asciugano e non lasceranno traccia
E domani è un altro giorno

Nascondino
Sono da qualche parte chiuso
Non crederai

Quanto tempo è passato da quando ho iniziato il gioco
Non posso essere visto
E non mi troverai oggi
Non sono stato così giù ma starò bene

“Stai bene?” Forse è meglio non chiedere
Perché sai che non mi piace mai parlarne
Tienilo dentro, sì, dici che mi trattengo sempre
E indosso sempre le maniche lunghe
Riguarda la tua infanzia? È successo qualcosa nel tuo passato?
Beh la tristezza, sì, prometto che non durerà
E se potessi, proverei a riprendermi tutto
Ma c’è ancora di più sotto
Ed è quando mi dici

“Puoi tirare le tende? Fammi vedere il sole
Penso di aver chiuso con il mio nascondiglio
E mi hai trovato comunque
È passata un’eternità ma mi sento bene
Le lacrime si asciugano e non lasceranno traccia

E domani è un altro giorno

Fammi vedere il sole splendere, splendere, splendere
Fammi vedere il sole splendere, splendere, splendere
Fammi vedere il sole splendere, splendere, splendere
Fammi vedere il sole splendere

Nascondino
Conta fino a dieci e chiudi gli occhi
Prova a respirare
Visualizza un messaggio e non rispondere
Piacere di conoscerti, ma in realtà dici addio
La vita può essere così bella se ci provi

“Stai bene?” Sì, immagino di sì
Ma in alcuni giorni mi sento come se fossi intrappolato in un buco
Ma sto zitto in modo che quelli intorno a me non lo sappiano
Che le montagne sembrano così ripide
E dirò che sono qui per aiutare a portare il carico
E i raggi esterni fanno bene all’anima
Quindi usciamo dall’oscurità perché qui dentro fa così freddo
Il giorno non è fuori portata
Ed è quando mi dici

Puoi tirare le tende? Fammi vedere il sole
Penso di aver chiuso con il mio nascondiglio
E mi hai trovato comunque
È passata un’eternità ma mi sento bene
Le lacrime si asciugano e non lasceranno traccia
E domani è un altro giorno

Fammi vedere il sole splendere, splendere, splendere
Fammi vedere il sole splendere, splendere, splendere
Fammi vedere il sole splendere, splendere, splendere
Fammi vedere il sole splendere

