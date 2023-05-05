Ed Sheeran – Curtains: audio, testo, traduzione del brano

Curtains è una delle tracce dell’ album di Ed Sheeran – (Subtract), l’ultimo nella sua era decennale di album matematici, in uscita il 5 maggio 2023.

Testo Curtains di Ed Sheeran

Can you pull the curtains? Let me see the sunshine

I think I’m done with my hidin’ place

And you found me anyway

It’s been forever but I’m feelin’ alright

Tears dry and will leave no trace

And tomorrow’s another day

Hide and seek

I am somewhere closed away

You won’t believe

How long it’s been since I started the game

I can’t be seen

And you won’t find me today

I’ve not been this low but I’ll be okay

“Are you alright?” Maybe don’t ask

‘Cause you know I never like to talk about that

Keep it inside, yeah, you say I always hold back

And I always wear long sleeves

Is it in your childhood? Something happen in your past?

Well the sadness, yeah, I promise that it won’t last

And if I could I would try to take it all back

But there’s still more underneath

And it’s when you say to me

“Can you pull the curtains? Let me see the sunshine

I think I’m done with my hidin’ place

And you found me anyway

It’s been forever but I’m feelin’ alright

Tears dry and will leave no trace

And tomorrow’s another day”

Let me see the sun shine, shine, shine

Let me see the sun shine, shine, shine

Let me see the sun shine, shine, shine

Let me see the sun shine

Hide and seek

Count to ten and close your eyes

Try to breath

See a message and don’t reply

Nice to meet, but in reality say goodbye

Life can be so beautiful if you try

“Are you okay?” Yeah, I guess so

But on some days I feel like I’m trapped in a hole

But I keep quiet so the ones around me don’t know

That the mountains feel so steep

And I’ll say that I’m here to help to carry the load

And the outside rays, they are good for the soul

So let’s step out of the dark ‘cause in here, it’s so cold

The day’s not out of reach

And it’s when you say to me

Can you pull the curtains? Let me see the sunshine

I think I’m done with my hidin’ place

And you found me anyway

It’s been forever but I’m feelin’ alright

Tears dry and will leave no trace

And tomorrow’s another day

Let me see the sun shine, shine, shine

Let me see the sun shine, shine, shine

Let me see the sun shine, shine, shine

Let me see the sun shine

Traduzione

Puoi tirare le tende? Fammi vedere il sole

Penso di aver chiuso con il mio nascondiglio

E mi hai trovato comunque

È passata un’eternità ma mi sento bene

Le lacrime si asciugano e non lasceranno traccia

E domani è un altro giorno

Nascondino

Sono da qualche parte chiuso

Non crederai

Quanto tempo è passato da quando ho iniziato il gioco

Non posso essere visto

E non mi troverai oggi

Non sono stato così giù ma starò bene

“Stai bene?” Forse è meglio non chiedere

Perché sai che non mi piace mai parlarne

Tienilo dentro, sì, dici che mi trattengo sempre

E indosso sempre le maniche lunghe

Riguarda la tua infanzia? È successo qualcosa nel tuo passato?

Beh la tristezza, sì, prometto che non durerà

E se potessi, proverei a riprendermi tutto

Ma c’è ancora di più sotto

Ed è quando mi dici

“Puoi tirare le tende? Fammi vedere il sole

Penso di aver chiuso con il mio nascondiglio

E mi hai trovato comunque

È passata un’eternità ma mi sento bene

Le lacrime si asciugano e non lasceranno traccia

E domani è un altro giorno

Fammi vedere il sole splendere, splendere, splendere

Fammi vedere il sole splendere, splendere, splendere

Fammi vedere il sole splendere, splendere, splendere

Fammi vedere il sole splendere

Nascondino

Conta fino a dieci e chiudi gli occhi

Prova a respirare

Visualizza un messaggio e non rispondere

Piacere di conoscerti, ma in realtà dici addio

La vita può essere così bella se ci provi

“Stai bene?” Sì, immagino di sì

Ma in alcuni giorni mi sento come se fossi intrappolato in un buco

Ma sto zitto in modo che quelli intorno a me non lo sappiano

Che le montagne sembrano così ripide

E dirò che sono qui per aiutare a portare il carico

E i raggi esterni fanno bene all’anima

Quindi usciamo dall’oscurità perché qui dentro fa così freddo

Il giorno non è fuori portata

Ed è quando mi dici

Puoi tirare le tende? Fammi vedere il sole

Penso di aver chiuso con il mio nascondiglio

E mi hai trovato comunque

È passata un’eternità ma mi sento bene

Le lacrime si asciugano e non lasceranno traccia

E domani è un altro giorno

Fammi vedere il sole splendere, splendere, splendere

Fammi vedere il sole splendere, splendere, splendere

Fammi vedere il sole splendere, splendere, splendere

Fammi vedere il sole splendere