Ed Sheeran – Sandman: audio, testo e traduzione scritto da Giovanna Codella 29 Ottobre 2021 Ed Sheeran ha pubblicato Sandman, uno dei brani del suo nuovo disco, = (Equals), rilasciato oggi venerdì 29 ottobre. =, il quarto album della serie intitolata con dei simboli matematici, è il lavoro più completo di Ed, un artista in continua evoluzione che non smette di cercare nuove strade. È un insieme di brani che sono stati composti durante l’arco di 4 anni, dopo l’uscita del multi-premiato album ‘÷’ (Divide), in cui Ed Sheeran pone l’accento sulle esperienze maturate e sulle persone incontrate esplorando le varie sfumature dell’amore, della perdita, della resilienza e della paternità mentre analizza la sua carriera e la sua realtà. Dal punto di vista musicale ‘=’ racchiude tutto il suo mondo: dalle classiche canzoni alla chitarra con ballate senza tempo a momenti più euforici e con una produzione più complessa, come il primo singolo che ha fatto uscire quest’estate, ‘Bad Habits’. Ascolta qui la canzone: Testo Sandman di Ed Sheeran You were loved before you had arrived And every day that love just multiplies Daddy made your bed and your lullaby And Mumma made the mobile in the sky And loving you is easy But life will not always be Fall into the world of your song Whatever you feel can never be wrong Come along for the ride And in the shake of a lamb’s tail, we’ll go Yeah, be still now and close your eyes And dream Hanging out with the sandman You look so sweet, my child Hanging out with the sandman And though there’s rain outside, you’ll bе warm and dry The thunder and the lightning won’t hurt you now So go to sleep, my lovе Hanging out with the sandman Chocolate-covered roof and candy cars Rainbow sugar river we can sail upon Marshmallow books and strawberries Snowmen made of ice cream Over the flower fields, we’ll fly We’ll count the fish in the sky Honeybees and birds sing your song Whatever you feel can never be wrong Come along for the ride And in the shake of a lamb’s tail, we’ll go Yeah, be still now and close your eyes And dream Hanging out with the sandman You look so sweet, my child Hanging out with the sandman And though there’s rain outside, you’ll be warm and dry The thunder and the lightning won’t hurt you now So go to sleep, my love Hanging out with the sandman Come along for the ride And in the shake of a lamb’s tail, we’ll go Yeah, be still now and close your eyes And dream Hanging out with the sandman You look so sweet, my child Hanging out with the sandman And though there’s rain outside, you’ll be warm and dry The thunder and the lightning won’t hurt you now So go to sleep, my love Hanging out with the sandman We’re hanging out with the sandman We’re hanging out with the sandman We’re hanging out with the sandman Traduzione Sandman di Ed Sheeran Eri amato prima di arrivare E ogni giorno che l’amore si moltiplica Papà ha fatto il tuo letto e la tua ninna nanna E mamma ha fatto il cellulare nel cielo E amarti è facile Ma la vita non sarà sempre Entra nel mondo della tua canzone Qualunque cosa tu senta non può mai essere sbagliata Vieni a fare il giro E nel tremolio della coda di un agnello, andremo Sì, stai fermo adesso e chiudi gli occhi E sognare Uscire con l’uomo della sabbia Sei così dolce, bambina mia Uscire con l’uomo della sabbia E anche se fuori piove, sarai caldo e asciutto Il tuono e il fulmine non ti faranno del male ora Quindi vai a dormire, amore mio Uscire con l’uomo della sabbia Tetto ricoperto di cioccolato e auto di caramelle Fiume di zucchero arcobaleno su cui possiamo navigare Libri di marshmallow e fragole Pupazzi di neve fatti di gelato Sopra i campi di fiori, voleremo Conteremo i pesci nel cielo Le api e gli uccelli cantano la tua canzone Qualunque cosa tu senta non può mai essere sbagliata Vieni a fare il giro E nel tremolio della coda di un agnello, andremo Sì, stai fermo adesso e chiudi gli occhi E sognare Uscire con l’uomo della sabbia Sei così dolce, bambina mia Uscire con l’uomo della sabbia E anche se fuori piove, sarai caldo e asciutto Il tuono e il fulmine non ti faranno del male ora Quindi vai a dormire, amore mio Uscire con l’uomo della sabbia Vieni a fare il giro E nel tremolio della coda di un agnello, andremo Sì, stai fermo adesso e chiudi gli occhi E sognare Uscire con l’uomo della sabbia Sei così dolce, bambina mia Uscire con l’uomo della sabbia E anche se fuori piove, sarai caldo e asciutto Il tuono e il fulmine non ti faranno del male ora Quindi vai a dormire, amore mio Uscire con l’uomo della sabbia Stiamo uscendo con l’uomo della sabbia Stiamo uscendo con l’uomo della sabbia Stiamo uscendo con l’uomo della sabbia