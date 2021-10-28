Ed Sheeran – Sandman: audio, testo e traduzione

Ed Sheeran ha pubblicato Sandman, uno dei brani del suo nuovo disco, = (Equals), rilasciato oggi venerdì 29 ottobre.

=, il quarto album della serie intitolata con dei simboli matematici, è il lavoro più completo di Ed, un artista in continua evoluzione che non smette di cercare nuove strade. È un insieme di brani che sono stati composti durante l’arco di 4 anni, dopo l’uscita del multi-premiato album ‘÷’ (Divide), in cui Ed Sheeran pone l’accento sulle esperienze maturate e sulle persone incontrate esplorando le varie sfumature dell’amore, della perdita, della resilienza e della paternità mentre analizza la sua carriera e la sua realtà.

Dal punto di vista musicale ‘=’ racchiude tutto il suo mondo: dalle classiche canzoni alla chitarra con ballate senza tempo a momenti più euforici e con una produzione più complessa, come il primo singolo che ha fatto uscire quest’estate, ‘Bad Habits’.

Ascolta qui la canzone:

Testo Sandman di Ed Sheeran

You were loved before you had arrived

And every day that love just multiplies

Daddy made your bed and your lullaby

And Mumma made the mobile in the sky

And loving you is easy

But life will not always be

Fall into the world of your song

Whatever you feel can never be wrong

Come along for the ride

And in the shake of a lamb’s tail, we’ll go

Yeah, be still now and close your eyes

And dream

Hanging out with the sandman

You look so sweet, my child

Hanging out with the sandman

And though there’s rain outside, you’ll bе warm and dry

The thunder and the lightning won’t hurt you now

So go to sleep, my lovе

Hanging out with the sandman

Chocolate-covered roof and candy cars

Rainbow sugar river we can sail upon

Marshmallow books and strawberries

Snowmen made of ice cream

Over the flower fields, we’ll fly

We’ll count the fish in the sky

Honeybees and birds sing your song

Whatever you feel can never be wrong

Come along for the ride

And in the shake of a lamb’s tail, we’ll go

Yeah, be still now and close your eyes

And dream

Hanging out with the sandman

You look so sweet, my child

Hanging out with the sandman

And though there’s rain outside, you’ll be warm and dry

The thunder and the lightning won’t hurt you now

So go to sleep, my love

Hanging out with the sandman

Come along for the ride

And in the shake of a lamb’s tail, we’ll go

Yeah, be still now and close your eyes

And dream

Hanging out with the sandman

You look so sweet, my child

Hanging out with the sandman

And though there’s rain outside, you’ll be warm and dry

The thunder and the lightning won’t hurt you now

So go to sleep, my love

Hanging out with the sandman

We’re hanging out with the sandman

We’re hanging out with the sandman

We’re hanging out with the sandman

Traduzione Sandman di Ed Sheeran

Eri amato prima di arrivare

E ogni giorno che l’amore si moltiplica

Papà ha fatto il tuo letto e la tua ninna nanna

E mamma ha fatto il cellulare nel cielo

E amarti è facile

Ma la vita non sarà sempre

Entra nel mondo della tua canzone

Qualunque cosa tu senta non può mai essere sbagliata

Vieni a fare il giro

E nel tremolio della coda di un agnello, andremo

Sì, stai fermo adesso e chiudi gli occhi

E sognare

Uscire con l’uomo della sabbia

Sei così dolce, bambina mia

Uscire con l’uomo della sabbia

E anche se fuori piove, sarai caldo e asciutto

Il tuono e il fulmine non ti faranno del male ora

Quindi vai a dormire, amore mio

Uscire con l’uomo della sabbia

Tetto ricoperto di cioccolato e auto di caramelle

Fiume di zucchero arcobaleno su cui possiamo navigare

Libri di marshmallow e fragole

Pupazzi di neve fatti di gelato

Sopra i campi di fiori, voleremo

Conteremo i pesci nel cielo

Le api e gli uccelli cantano la tua canzone

Qualunque cosa tu senta non può mai essere sbagliata

Vieni a fare il giro

E nel tremolio della coda di un agnello, andremo

Sì, stai fermo adesso e chiudi gli occhi

E sognare

Uscire con l’uomo della sabbia

Sei così dolce, bambina mia

Uscire con l’uomo della sabbia

E anche se fuori piove, sarai caldo e asciutto

Il tuono e il fulmine non ti faranno del male ora

Quindi vai a dormire, amore mio

Uscire con l’uomo della sabbia

Vieni a fare il giro

E nel tremolio della coda di un agnello, andremo

Sì, stai fermo adesso e chiudi gli occhi

E sognare

Uscire con l’uomo della sabbia

Sei così dolce, bambina mia

Uscire con l’uomo della sabbia

E anche se fuori piove, sarai caldo e asciutto

Il tuono e il fulmine non ti faranno del male ora

Quindi vai a dormire, amore mio

Uscire con l’uomo della sabbia

Stiamo uscendo con l’uomo della sabbia

Stiamo uscendo con l’uomo della sabbia

Stiamo uscendo con l’uomo della sabbia