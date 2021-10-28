GingerGeneration.it

Ed Sheeran – Sandman: audio, testo e traduzione

scritto da Giovanna Codella
Ed Sheeran ha pubblicato Sandman, uno dei brani del suo nuovo disco, = (Equals), rilasciato oggi venerdì 29 ottobre.

=, il quarto album della serie intitolata con dei simboli matematici, è il lavoro più completo di Ed, un artista in continua evoluzione che non smette di cercare nuove strade. È un insieme di brani che sono stati composti durante l’arco di 4 anni, dopo l’uscita del multi-premiato album ‘÷’ (Divide), in cui Ed Sheeran pone l’accento sulle esperienze maturate e sulle persone incontrate esplorando le varie sfumature dell’amore, della perdita, della resilienza e della paternità  mentre analizza la sua carriera e la sua realtà.

Dal punto di vista musicale ‘=’ racchiude tutto il suo mondo: dalle classiche canzoni alla chitarra con ballate senza tempo a momenti più euforici e con una produzione più complessa, come il primo singolo che ha fatto uscire quest’estate, ‘Bad Habits’.

Testo Sandman di Ed Sheeran

You were loved before you had arrived
And every day that love just multiplies
Daddy made your bed and your lullaby
And Mumma made the mobile in the sky
And loving you is easy
But life will not always be
Fall into the world of your song
Whatever you feel can never be wrong

Come along for the ride

And in the shake of a lamb’s tail, we’ll go
Yeah, be still now and close your eyes

And dream
Hanging out with the sandman
You look so sweet, my child
Hanging out with the sandman
And though there’s rain outside, you’ll bе warm and dry
The thunder and the lightning won’t hurt you now
So go to sleep, my lovе
Hanging out with the sandman

Chocolate-covered roof and candy cars
Rainbow sugar river we can sail upon
Marshmallow books and strawberries
Snowmen made of ice cream
Over the flower fields, we’ll fly
We’ll count the fish in the sky
Honeybees and birds sing your song
Whatever you feel can never be wrong

Come along for the ride
And in the shake of a lamb’s tail, we’ll go
Yeah, be still now and close your eyes

And dream
Hanging out with the sandman
You look so sweet, my child
Hanging out with the sandman
And though there’s rain outside, you’ll be warm and dry
The thunder and the lightning won’t hurt you now
So go to sleep, my love
Hanging out with the sandman

Come along for the ride
And in the shake of a lamb’s tail, we’ll go
Yeah, be still now and close your eyes

And dream
Hanging out with the sandman
You look so sweet, my child
Hanging out with the sandman
And though there’s rain outside, you’ll be warm and dry
The thunder and the lightning won’t hurt you now
So go to sleep, my love
Hanging out with the sandman

We’re hanging out with the sandman
We’re hanging out with the sandman
We’re hanging out with the sandman

Traduzione Sandman di Ed Sheeran

Eri amato prima di arrivare
E ogni giorno che l’amore si moltiplica
Papà ha fatto il tuo letto e la tua ninna nanna
E mamma ha fatto il cellulare nel cielo
E amarti è facile
Ma la vita non sarà sempre
Entra nel mondo della tua canzone
Qualunque cosa tu senta non può mai essere sbagliata

Vieni a fare il giro

E nel tremolio della coda di un agnello, andremo
Sì, stai fermo adesso e chiudi gli occhi

E sognare
Uscire con l’uomo della sabbia
Sei così dolce, bambina mia
Uscire con l’uomo della sabbia
E anche se fuori piove, sarai caldo e asciutto
Il tuono e il fulmine non ti faranno del male ora
Quindi vai a dormire, amore mio
Uscire con l’uomo della sabbia

Tetto ricoperto di cioccolato e auto di caramelle
Fiume di zucchero arcobaleno su cui possiamo navigare
Libri di marshmallow e fragole
Pupazzi di neve fatti di gelato
Sopra i campi di fiori, voleremo
Conteremo i pesci nel cielo
Le api e gli uccelli cantano la tua canzone
Qualunque cosa tu senta non può mai essere sbagliata

Vieni a fare il giro
E nel tremolio della coda di un agnello, andremo
Sì, stai fermo adesso e chiudi gli occhi

E sognare
Uscire con l’uomo della sabbia
Sei così dolce, bambina mia
Uscire con l’uomo della sabbia
E anche se fuori piove, sarai caldo e asciutto
Il tuono e il fulmine non ti faranno del male ora
Quindi vai a dormire, amore mio
Uscire con l’uomo della sabbia

Vieni a fare il giro
E nel tremolio della coda di un agnello, andremo
Sì, stai fermo adesso e chiudi gli occhi

E sognare
Uscire con l’uomo della sabbia
Sei così dolce, bambina mia
Uscire con l’uomo della sabbia
E anche se fuori piove, sarai caldo e asciutto
Il tuono e il fulmine non ti faranno del male ora
Quindi vai a dormire, amore mio
Uscire con l’uomo della sabbia

Stiamo uscendo con l’uomo della sabbia
Stiamo uscendo con l’uomo della sabbia
Stiamo uscendo con l’uomo della sabbia

