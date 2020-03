Coronavirus: chiudono temporaneamente gli studios di Harry Potter

View this post on Instagram

The Studio Tour will be temporarily closing effective from 8pm on Monday 16th March 2020. For any tickets booked between 17th March – 3rd April, a full refund will be provided. A member of our Visitor Services Team will contact you within 72 hours of your intended visit date to arrange a refund. Alternatively, they will be happy to rebook your tickets for another date subject to availability. If you have purchased tickets or transportation packages via a third-party company, please contact them directly. We are expecting high call volumes, there is no need to contact us if you have an existing booking as we will be in touch.