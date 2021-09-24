B3N – Up in Flames: audio, testo e traduzione del brano con Bella Thorne scritto da Giovanna Codella 24 Settembre 2021 Up in Flames è il brano di B3N con Bella Thorne, in uscita oggi, venerdì 24 settembre. Il brano fa parte della colonna sonora del film Time is up che vede protagonisti proprio Benji e Bella. Ascolta qui Up In Flames di B3N e Bella Thorne: This is it The grand finale where the iceberg hits The final resting place of our sinking ship One day they might just make a monument Of us So one last time Light me up like I’m your Lucky Strike Don’t put me out, I wanna do this right I wanna see you in a better light Tonight Let’s go up in flames Let the ashes fall like rain Hold me like it’s all okay If we’re going down, if we’re going down Then, darling, let’s go up in flames Dance inside the mess we’vе made Make it worth remеmbering If we’re going down, if we’re going down Here we go Off the edge, into the great unknown I’ll watch a memory become a ghost But while you’re here, let’s try to make the most Of us Happily, happily, happily never be after How could we, how could we, how could we ever have known This would be, this would be, this would be our final chapter? If we’re going down Let’s go up in flames Let the ashes fall like rain Hold me like it’s all okay If we’re going down, if we’re going down Then, darling, let’s go up in flames Dance inside the mess we’ve made Make it worth remembering If we’re going down, if we’re going down Let’s go down in history As the ones who loved and lost everything ‘Cause we had it all, but we crashed and burned too bright So tonight Let’s go up in flames Let the ashes fall like rain Hold me like it’s all okay If we’re going down, if we’re going down Then, darling, let’s go up in flames Let the ashes fall like rain Hold me like it’s all okay If we’re going down, if we’re going down Then, darling, let’s go up in flames Dance inside the mess we’ve made Make it worth remembering If we’re going down, if we’re going down Traduzione di Up in Flames di B3 Questo è Il gran finale dove colpisce l’iceberg L’ultima dimora della nostra nave che affonda Un giorno potrebbero semplicemente fare un monumento Di noi Quindi un’ultima volta Illuminami come se fossi il tuo Lucky Strike Non buttarmi fuori, voglio farlo bene Voglio vederti in una luce migliore Questa sera Andiamo in fiamme Lascia che le ceneri cadano come pioggia Stringimi come se andasse tutto bene Se stiamo andando giù, se stiamo andando giù Allora, tesoro, andiamo in fiamme Danza dentro il casino che abbiamo fatto Rendilo degno di essere ricordato Se stiamo andando giù, se stiamo andando giù Eccoci qui Fuori dal limite, nel grande sconosciuto Guarderò un ricordo diventare un fantasma Ma già che sei qui, proviamo a sfruttare al massimo Di noi Felicemente, felicemente, felicemente non sarà mai dopo Come abbiamo potuto, come abbiamo potuto, come avremmo mai potuto sapere? Questo sarebbe, questo sarebbe, questo sarebbe il nostro capitolo finale? Se stiamo andando giù Andiamo in fiamme Lascia che le ceneri cadano come pioggia Stringimi come se andasse tutto bene Se stiamo andando giù, se stiamo andando giù Allora, tesoro, andiamo in fiamme Balla dentro il casino che abbiamo combinato Rendilo degno di essere ricordato Se stiamo andando giù, se stiamo andando giù Entriamo nella storia Come quelli che hanno amato e perso tutto Perché avevamo tutto, ma ci siamo schiantati e abbiamo bruciato troppo forte Quindi stasera Andiamo in fiamme Lascia che le ceneri cadano come pioggia Stringimi come se andasse tutto bene Se stiamo andando giù, se stiamo andando giù Allora, tesoro, andiamo in fiamme Lascia che le ceneri cadano come pioggia Stringimi come se andasse tutto bene Se stiamo andando giù, se stiamo andando giù Allora, tesoro, andiamo in fiamme Balla dentro il casino che abbiamo combinato Rendilo degno di essere ricordato Se stiamo andando giù, se stiamo andando giù