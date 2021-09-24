GingerGeneration.it

B3N – Up in Flames: audio, testo e traduzione del brano con Bella Thorne

scritto da Giovanna Codella
b3n up in flames

Up in Flames è il brano di B3N con Bella Thorne, in uscita oggi, venerdì 24 settembre. Il brano fa parte della colonna sonora del film Time is up che vede protagonisti proprio Benji e Bella.

Ascolta qui Up In Flames di B3N e Bella Thorne:

This is it
The grand finale where the iceberg hits
The final resting place of our sinking ship
One day they might just make a monument
Of us
So one last time
Light me up like I’m your Lucky Strike
Don’t put me out, I wanna do this right
I wanna see you in a better light
Tonight

Let’s go up in flames
Let the ashes fall like rain
Hold me like it’s all okay
If we’re going down, if we’re going down
Then, darling, let’s go up in flames
Dance inside the mess we’vе made
Make it worth remеmbering
If we’re going down, if we’re going down

Here we go
Off the edge, into the great unknown
I’ll watch a memory become a ghost
But while you’re here, let’s try to make the most
Of us
Happily, happily, happily never be after
How could we, how could we, how could we ever have known
This would be, this would be, this would be our final chapter?
If we’re going down

Let’s go up in flames
Let the ashes fall like rain
Hold me like it’s all okay
If we’re going down, if we’re going down
Then, darling, let’s go up in flames
Dance inside the mess we’ve made
Make it worth remembering
If we’re going down, if we’re going down

Let’s go down in history
As the ones who loved and lost everything
‘Cause we had it all, but we crashed and burned too bright
So tonight

Let’s go up in flames
Let the ashes fall like rain
Hold me like it’s all okay
If we’re going down, if we’re going down
Then, darling, let’s go up in flames
Let the ashes fall like rain
Hold me like it’s all okay
If we’re going down, if we’re going down
Then, darling, let’s go up in flames
Dance inside the mess we’ve made
Make it worth remembering
If we’re going down, if we’re going down

Traduzione di Up in Flames di B3

Questo è
Il gran finale dove colpisce l’iceberg
L’ultima dimora della nostra nave che affonda
Un giorno potrebbero semplicemente fare un monumento
Di noi
Quindi un’ultima volta
Illuminami come se fossi il tuo Lucky Strike
Non buttarmi fuori, voglio farlo bene
Voglio vederti in una luce migliore
Questa sera

Andiamo in fiamme
Lascia che le ceneri cadano come pioggia
Stringimi come se andasse tutto bene
Se stiamo andando giù, se stiamo andando giù
Allora, tesoro, andiamo in fiamme
Danza dentro il casino che abbiamo fatto
Rendilo degno di essere ricordato
Se stiamo andando giù, se stiamo andando giù

Eccoci qui
Fuori dal limite, nel grande sconosciuto
Guarderò un ricordo diventare un fantasma
Ma già che sei qui, proviamo a sfruttare al massimo
Di noi
Felicemente, felicemente, felicemente non sarà mai dopo
Come abbiamo potuto, come abbiamo potuto, come avremmo mai potuto sapere?
Questo sarebbe, questo sarebbe, questo sarebbe il nostro capitolo finale?
Se stiamo andando giù

Andiamo in fiamme
Lascia che le ceneri cadano come pioggia
Stringimi come se andasse tutto bene
Se stiamo andando giù, se stiamo andando giù
Allora, tesoro, andiamo in fiamme
Balla dentro il casino che abbiamo combinato
Rendilo degno di essere ricordato
Se stiamo andando giù, se stiamo andando giù

Entriamo nella storia
Come quelli che hanno amato e perso tutto
Perché avevamo tutto, ma ci siamo schiantati e abbiamo bruciato troppo forte
Quindi stasera

Andiamo in fiamme
Lascia che le ceneri cadano come pioggia
Stringimi come se andasse tutto bene
Se stiamo andando giù, se stiamo andando giù
Allora, tesoro, andiamo in fiamme
Lascia che le ceneri cadano come pioggia
Stringimi come se andasse tutto bene
Se stiamo andando giù, se stiamo andando giù
Allora, tesoro, andiamo in fiamme
Balla dentro il casino che abbiamo combinato
Rendilo degno di essere ricordato
Se stiamo andando giù, se stiamo andando giù

Giovanna Codella

Articoli correlati