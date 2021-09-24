B3N – Up in Flames: audio, testo e traduzione del brano con Bella Thorne

Up in Flames è il brano di B3N con Bella Thorne, in uscita oggi, venerdì 24 settembre. Il brano fa parte della colonna sonora del film Time is up che vede protagonisti proprio Benji e Bella.

Ascolta qui Up In Flames di B3N e Bella Thorne:

This is it

The grand finale where the iceberg hits

The final resting place of our sinking ship

One day they might just make a monument

Of us

So one last time

Light me up like I’m your Lucky Strike

Don’t put me out, I wanna do this right

I wanna see you in a better light

Tonight

Let’s go up in flames

Let the ashes fall like rain

Hold me like it’s all okay

If we’re going down, if we’re going down

Then, darling, let’s go up in flames

Dance inside the mess we’vе made

Make it worth remеmbering

If we’re going down, if we’re going down

Here we go

Off the edge, into the great unknown

I’ll watch a memory become a ghost

But while you’re here, let’s try to make the most

Of us

Happily, happily, happily never be after

How could we, how could we, how could we ever have known

This would be, this would be, this would be our final chapter?

If we’re going down

Let’s go up in flames

Let the ashes fall like rain

Hold me like it’s all okay

If we’re going down, if we’re going down

Then, darling, let’s go up in flames

Dance inside the mess we’ve made

Make it worth remembering

If we’re going down, if we’re going down

Let’s go down in history

As the ones who loved and lost everything

‘Cause we had it all, but we crashed and burned too bright

So tonight

Let’s go up in flames

Let the ashes fall like rain

Hold me like it’s all okay

If we’re going down, if we’re going down

Then, darling, let’s go up in flames

Let the ashes fall like rain

Hold me like it’s all okay

If we’re going down, if we’re going down

Then, darling, let’s go up in flames

Dance inside the mess we’ve made

Make it worth remembering

If we’re going down, if we’re going down

Traduzione di Up in Flames di B3

Questo è

Il gran finale dove colpisce l’iceberg

L’ultima dimora della nostra nave che affonda

Un giorno potrebbero semplicemente fare un monumento

Di noi

Quindi un’ultima volta

Illuminami come se fossi il tuo Lucky Strike

Non buttarmi fuori, voglio farlo bene

Voglio vederti in una luce migliore

Questa sera

Andiamo in fiamme

Lascia che le ceneri cadano come pioggia

Stringimi come se andasse tutto bene

Se stiamo andando giù, se stiamo andando giù

Allora, tesoro, andiamo in fiamme

Danza dentro il casino che abbiamo fatto

Rendilo degno di essere ricordato

Se stiamo andando giù, se stiamo andando giù

Eccoci qui

Fuori dal limite, nel grande sconosciuto

Guarderò un ricordo diventare un fantasma

Ma già che sei qui, proviamo a sfruttare al massimo

Di noi

Felicemente, felicemente, felicemente non sarà mai dopo

Come abbiamo potuto, come abbiamo potuto, come avremmo mai potuto sapere?

Questo sarebbe, questo sarebbe, questo sarebbe il nostro capitolo finale?

Se stiamo andando giù

Andiamo in fiamme

Lascia che le ceneri cadano come pioggia

Stringimi come se andasse tutto bene

Se stiamo andando giù, se stiamo andando giù

Allora, tesoro, andiamo in fiamme

Balla dentro il casino che abbiamo combinato

Rendilo degno di essere ricordato

Se stiamo andando giù, se stiamo andando giù

Entriamo nella storia

Come quelli che hanno amato e perso tutto

Perché avevamo tutto, ma ci siamo schiantati e abbiamo bruciato troppo forte

Quindi stasera

Andiamo in fiamme

Lascia che le ceneri cadano come pioggia

Stringimi come se andasse tutto bene

Se stiamo andando giù, se stiamo andando giù

Allora, tesoro, andiamo in fiamme

Lascia che le ceneri cadano come pioggia

Stringimi come se andasse tutto bene

Se stiamo andando giù, se stiamo andando giù

Allora, tesoro, andiamo in fiamme

Balla dentro il casino che abbiamo combinato

Rendilo degno di essere ricordato

Se stiamo andando giù, se stiamo andando giù