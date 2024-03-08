Ariana Grande: video, testo e traduzione di Imperfect For You

Imperfect For You è una delle tracce di Eternal sunshine, l’album di Ariana Grande rilasciato venerdì 8 marzo 2024.

Il progetto è il seguito del suo precedente disco, apprezzato dalla critica e nominato ai Grammy, l’album del 2020 Positions.

Ascolta qui la canzone

Testo di Imperfect For You di Ariana Grande

My boy, come take my hand

Throw your guitar and your clothes in the back seat

My love, they don’t understand

But I’ll hold your hurt in the box here beside me

How could we know

We’d rearrange all the cosmos, mmm?

We crashed and we burned

Now I just can’t go where you don’t go

And usually I’m

Fucked up, anxious, too much

But I’ll love you like you need me to

Imperfect for you

Messy, completely distressed

But I’m not like that since I met you

Imperfect for you

Let’s go tonight

‘Causе there’s just a few sеconds left ‘til tomorrow

We have all that we need

Let’s leave our baggage and wine at the table (Ooh), mmm

How could we know

That this was a happy disaster, mmm? (Happy disaster, mmm)

I’m glad we crashed and burned (We crashed and burned)

I’ll never forget when you told me

You said, “Usually I’m

Fucked up, anxious, too much”

But I’ll love you like you need me to

Imperfect for you

Messy, completely distressed

But I’m not like that since I met you, mmm

How could we know

We’d make the bad stuff delightful, mmm?

I’m glad we crashed and burned

I know we’ll be there for each other

When we’re feelin’

Fucked up, anxious, too much

But I’ll love you like you need me to

Imperfect for you

Messy, completely distressed

But I’m not like that since I met you

Imperfect for you

Fucked up, anxious, too much

Like you need me to

Imperfect for you

Messy, completely distressed

Not like that since I met you

Imperfect for you

Traduzione

Ragazzo mio, vieni a prendermi la mano

Getta la chitarra e i vestiti sul sedile posteriore

Amore mio, non capiscono

Ma terrò il tuo dolore nella scatola qui accanto a me

Come potremmo saperlo?

Riorganizzeremo tutto il cosmo, mmm?

Ci siamo schiantati e siamo bruciati

Ora non posso proprio andare dove non vai tu

E di solito lo sono

Incasinato, ansioso, troppo

Ma ti amerò come tu hai bisogno di me

Imperfetto per te

Disordinata, completamente angosciata

Ma non sono più così da quando ti ho incontrato

Imperfetta per te

Andiamo stasera

Perché mancano solo pochi secondi a domani

Abbiamo tutto ciò di cui abbiamo bisogno

Lasciamo i nostri bagagli e il vino al tavolo (Ooh), mmm

Come potremmo saperlo?

Che è stato un felice disastro, mmm? (Buon disastro, mmm)

Sono felice che ci siamo schiantati e bruciati (ci siamo schiantati e bruciati)

Non dimenticherò mai quando me lo hai detto

Hai detto: “Di solito lo sono

Incasinata, ansiosa, troppo”

Ma ti amerò come tu hai bisogno di me

Imperfetta per te

Disordinata, completamente angosciata

Ma non sono più così da quando ti ho incontrato, mmm

Come potremmo saperlo?

Renderemo le cose brutte deliziose, mmm?

Sono contento che ci siamo schiantati e bruciati

So che saremo lì l’uno per l’altro

Quando ci sentiamo

Incasinata, ansiosa, troppo

Ma ti amerò come tu hai bisogno di me

Imperfetta per te

Disordinata, completamente angosciata

Ma non sono più così da quando ti ho incontrato

Imperfetta per te

Incasinato, ansioso, troppo

Come se avessi bisogno di me

Imperfetta per te

Disordinato, completamente angosciato

Non più così da quando ti ho incontrato

Imperfetta per te

Cosa ne pensate di Imperfect for you di Ariana Grande?