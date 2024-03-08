GingerGeneration.it

Ariana Grande: video, testo e traduzione di Imperfect For You

scritto da Giovanna Codella
eternal sunshine ariana grande

Imperfect For You è una delle tracce di Eternal sunshine, l’album di Ariana Grande rilasciato venerdì 8 marzo 2024.

Il progetto è il seguito del suo precedente disco, apprezzato dalla critica e nominato ai Grammy, l’album del 2020 Positions.

Testo di Imperfect For You di Ariana Grande

My boy, come take my hand
Throw your guitar and your clothes in the back seat
My love, they don’t understand
But I’ll hold your hurt in the box here beside me

How could we know
We’d rearrange all the cosmos, mmm?
We crashed and we burned
Now I just can’t go where you don’t go

And usually I’m
Fucked up, anxious, too much
But I’ll love you like you need me to
Imperfect for you
Messy, completely distressed
But I’m not like that since I met you
Imperfect for you

Let’s go tonight
‘Causе there’s just a few sеconds left ‘til tomorrow
We have all that we need
Let’s leave our baggage and wine at the table (Ooh), mmm

How could we know
That this was a happy disaster, mmm? (Happy disaster, mmm)
I’m glad we crashed and burned (We crashed and burned)
I’ll never forget when you told me

You said, “Usually I’m
Fucked up, anxious, too much”
But I’ll love you like you need me to
Imperfect for you
Messy, completely distressed
But I’m not like that since I met you, mmm

How could we know
We’d make the bad stuff delightful, mmm?
I’m glad we crashed and burned
I know we’ll be there for each other

When we’re feelin’
Fucked up, anxious, too much
But I’ll love you like you need me to
Imperfect for you
Messy, completely distressed
But I’m not like that since I met you
Imperfect for you

Fucked up, anxious, too much
Like you need me to
Imperfect for you
Messy, completely distressed
Not like that since I met you
Imperfect for you

Traduzione

Ragazzo mio, vieni a prendermi la mano
Getta la chitarra e i vestiti sul sedile posteriore
Amore mio, non capiscono
Ma terrò il tuo dolore nella scatola qui accanto a me

Come potremmo saperlo?
Riorganizzeremo tutto il cosmo, mmm?
Ci siamo schiantati e siamo bruciati
Ora non posso proprio andare dove non vai tu

E di solito lo sono
Incasinato, ansioso, troppo
Ma ti amerò come tu hai bisogno di me
Imperfetto per te
Disordinata, completamente angosciata
Ma non sono più così da quando ti ho incontrato
Imperfetta per te

Andiamo stasera
Perché mancano solo pochi secondi a domani
Abbiamo tutto ciò di cui abbiamo bisogno
Lasciamo i nostri bagagli e il vino al tavolo (Ooh), mmm

Come potremmo saperlo?
Che è stato un felice disastro, mmm? (Buon disastro, mmm)
Sono felice che ci siamo schiantati e bruciati (ci siamo schiantati e bruciati)
Non dimenticherò mai quando me lo hai detto

Hai detto: “Di solito lo sono
Incasinata, ansiosa, troppo”
Ma ti amerò come tu hai bisogno di me
Imperfetta per te
Disordinata, completamente angosciata
Ma non sono più così da quando ti ho incontrato, mmm

Come potremmo saperlo?
Renderemo le cose brutte deliziose, mmm?
Sono contento che ci siamo schiantati e bruciati
So che saremo lì l’uno per l’altro

Quando ci sentiamo
Incasinata, ansiosa, troppo
Ma ti amerò come tu hai bisogno di me
Imperfetta per te
Disordinata, completamente angosciata
Ma non sono più così da quando ti ho incontrato
Imperfetta per te

Incasinato, ansioso, troppo
Come se avessi bisogno di me
Imperfetta per te
Disordinato, completamente angosciato
Non più così da quando ti ho incontrato
Imperfetta per te

