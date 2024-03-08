Ariana Grande: video, testo e traduzione di Imperfect For You scritto da Giovanna Codella 8 Marzo 2024 Imperfect For You è una delle tracce di Eternal sunshine, l’album di Ariana Grande rilasciato venerdì 8 marzo 2024. Il progetto è il seguito del suo precedente disco, apprezzato dalla critica e nominato ai Grammy, l’album del 2020 Positions. Ascolta qui la canzone Testo di Imperfect For You di Ariana Grande My boy, come take my hand Throw your guitar and your clothes in the back seat My love, they don’t understand But I’ll hold your hurt in the box here beside me How could we know We’d rearrange all the cosmos, mmm? We crashed and we burned Now I just can’t go where you don’t go And usually I’m Fucked up, anxious, too much But I’ll love you like you need me to Imperfect for you Messy, completely distressed But I’m not like that since I met you Imperfect for you Let’s go tonight ‘Causе there’s just a few sеconds left ‘til tomorrow We have all that we need Let’s leave our baggage and wine at the table (Ooh), mmm How could we know That this was a happy disaster, mmm? (Happy disaster, mmm) I’m glad we crashed and burned (We crashed and burned) I’ll never forget when you told me You said, “Usually I’m Fucked up, anxious, too much” But I’ll love you like you need me to Imperfect for you Messy, completely distressed But I’m not like that since I met you, mmm How could we know We’d make the bad stuff delightful, mmm? I’m glad we crashed and burned I know we’ll be there for each other When we’re feelin’ Fucked up, anxious, too much But I’ll love you like you need me to Imperfect for you Messy, completely distressed But I’m not like that since I met you Imperfect for you Fucked up, anxious, too much Like you need me to Imperfect for you Messy, completely distressed Not like that since I met you Imperfect for you Traduzione Ragazzo mio, vieni a prendermi la mano Getta la chitarra e i vestiti sul sedile posteriore Amore mio, non capiscono Ma terrò il tuo dolore nella scatola qui accanto a me Come potremmo saperlo? Riorganizzeremo tutto il cosmo, mmm? Ci siamo schiantati e siamo bruciati Ora non posso proprio andare dove non vai tu E di solito lo sono Incasinato, ansioso, troppo Ma ti amerò come tu hai bisogno di me Imperfetto per te Disordinata, completamente angosciata Ma non sono più così da quando ti ho incontrato Imperfetta per te Andiamo stasera Perché mancano solo pochi secondi a domani Abbiamo tutto ciò di cui abbiamo bisogno Lasciamo i nostri bagagli e il vino al tavolo (Ooh), mmm Come potremmo saperlo? Che è stato un felice disastro, mmm? (Buon disastro, mmm) Sono felice che ci siamo schiantati e bruciati (ci siamo schiantati e bruciati) Non dimenticherò mai quando me lo hai detto Hai detto: “Di solito lo sono Incasinata, ansiosa, troppo” Ma ti amerò come tu hai bisogno di me Imperfetta per te Disordinata, completamente angosciata Ma non sono più così da quando ti ho incontrato, mmm Come potremmo saperlo? Renderemo le cose brutte deliziose, mmm? Sono contento che ci siamo schiantati e bruciati So che saremo lì l’uno per l’altro Quando ci sentiamo Incasinata, ansiosa, troppo Ma ti amerò come tu hai bisogno di me Imperfetta per te Disordinata, completamente angosciata Ma non sono più così da quando ti ho incontrato Imperfetta per te Incasinato, ansioso, troppo Come se avessi bisogno di me Imperfetta per te Disordinato, completamente angosciato Non più così da quando ti ho incontrato Imperfetta per te Cosa ne pensate di Imperfect for you di Ariana Grande?