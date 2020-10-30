La sorpresa è ormai stata svelata e, Ariana Grande, è tornata con un nuovo album. Positions, questo il titolo lo stesso del primo singolo della nuova era è stato immediatamente accolto con positività dai fan. Questo nuovo progetto arriva a solo un anno e mezzo di distanza da Thank U Next e a quasi due anni dal rilascio di Sweetener. Fra le canzoni al suo interno troviamo anche Off the table con The Weeknd.





Insomma, negli ultimi due anni l’ex stellina di Nickelodeon non ci ha voluto lasciare troppo all’asciutto condividendo con i suoi fan sempre nuova musica. Dopo il tour nel 2019 Ari aveva preso una brevissima pausa ma durante la quarantena forzata non è riuscita a contenere il suo estro creativo.

Positions è stato il singolo apri pista della sua ultima fatica che contiene ben 14 tracce e 3 collaborazioni. Tra queste quella attesissima con Doja Cat, Ty Dolla Sing e una sua vecchia conoscenza, The Weeknd, con il quale aveva collaborato per il brano Love Me Harder.

Il nuovo album è disponibile anche in versione fisica sul sito ufficiale di Ariana e sui principali canali di streaming.

Qui sotto trovate audio, testo e traduzione di Off the table di Ariana Grande feat. The Weeknd!

Testo

Will I ever love the same way again

Will I ever love somebody like the way I did you

Never thought you’d be so damn hard to replace you

I swear I don’t mean to be this way

If I can’t have you this love completely off the table

Do I sit this one out and wait for the next life

Am I too cold am I not nice

Might not be quite yet healed or ready

Should have been goin’ too steady

But I just wanna know is love completely off the table

Will you be there

Can I still love you

Not yet healed or ready

Should have been goin’ too steady

Just wanna know is love completely off the table

I’ll wait for you

Even though it always feels like I’ll be number two

There’s someone you сan’t hold anymore

If you let me in, I’m ready to give you what I couldn’t before

‘Cause I got you girl, let me help you through it

You try to fill the void, with a couple boys

I can see right through it

I can you love you harder, than I did before

I was in a dark place back then

I was toxic and I was toxic for someone else

I was haunted by the Hills

I couldn’t give you my all but I will

If you let me in your arms

If you let me in your heart

I don’t think that love is completely off the table

Will you be there

Can I still love you

Not yet healed or ready

Should have been goin’ too steady

Just wanna know is love completely off the table

So can you hold me

If I let you can you prove it to me

‘Cause I need you to calm me down, babe

Gotta get right with my head

Tryna be healed from this pain

Just wanna know, just wanna know, can you baby

Can you touсh it like you believe in it, baby

Do you think you never gonna leave on me, baby

‘Cause I ain’t her and you ain’t him, thankfully

But it’s gon’ be hard to let someone else in again

Baby, baby

Will you be there

Can I still love you

Not yet healed or ready

Should have been goin’ too steady

Just wanna know is love completely off the table, baby

I swear, I swear

I will wait for you, whenever you need

Ooh, ooh, ooh

Traduzione

mi amerai mai allo stesso modo?

Amerò mai qualcuno come hai fatto tu?

non pensavo che sarebbe stato così difficile sostituirti

se non ti posso avere questo amore è completamente fuori discussione

posso mettere da parte questo e aspettare per la prossima vita

sono troppo fredda forse non sono carina

potrebbe non essere ancora del tutto pronto o guarito

avrei dovuto essere più decisa

voglio solo sapere se l’amore è completamente fuori discussione

io ti aspetterò

anche se sembra sempre che sarò il numero due

c’è qualcosa che non puoi più trattenere

se mi fai entrare, sono pronta a darti quello che prima non potevo

perché ti ho ragazza, lascia che io ti aiuti a superarlo

tu cerchi di riempire il vuoto, con un paio di ragazzi

posso vederci attraverso

posso amarti più forte, più di quanto non ti amassi prima

io ero in un luogo oscuro prima

ero tossica ed ero tossica per qualcun altro

sono stata tormentata dalle colline

non potevo darti tutto il mio amore ma io lo farò

se mi lasci entrare fra le tue braccia

non penso che l’amore sia completamente fuori discussione

ho copiato ginger generation

quindi puoi strngermi

se ti lascio me lo puoi dimostrare?

perché ho bisogno di te per calmarmi, baby

devo fare i conti con la mia testa

ho cercato di curarmi da questo dolore

voglio solo sapere, solo sapere, puoi baby

pui toccarla come se ci credessi, baby

pensi che mi lascerai mai, baby?

perché io non sono lei e tu non sei lui, grazie a dio

ma sarà difficile lasciare entrare di nuovo qualcuno

baby, baby

sarai lì

posso ancora amarti

non sono ancora curata o pronta

avrei dovuto essere più decisa

voglio solo sapere l’amore è fuori discussione, baby?

io giuro, giuro

ti aspetterò, quando vorrai

ooh ooh