La sorpresa è ormai stata svelata e, Ariana Grande, è tornata con un nuovo album. Positions, questo il titolo lo stesso del primo singolo della nuova era è stato immediatamente accolto con positività dai fan. Questo nuovo progetto arriva a solo un anno e mezzo di distanza da Thank U Next e a quasi due anni dal rilascio di Sweetener. Fra le canzoni al suo interno troviamo anche Off the table con The Weeknd.
Insomma, negli ultimi due anni l’ex stellina di Nickelodeon non ci ha voluto lasciare troppo all’asciutto condividendo con i suoi fan sempre nuova musica. Dopo il tour nel 2019 Ari aveva preso una brevissima pausa ma durante la quarantena forzata non è riuscita a contenere il suo estro creativo.
Positions è stato il singolo apri pista della sua ultima fatica che contiene ben 14 tracce e 3 collaborazioni. Tra queste quella attesissima con Doja Cat, Ty Dolla Sing e una sua vecchia conoscenza, The Weeknd, con il quale aveva collaborato per il brano Love Me Harder.
Il nuovo album è disponibile anche in versione fisica sul sito ufficiale di Ariana e sui principali canali di streaming.
ATTIVA LA PROVA GRATIS DI AMAZON MUSIC UNLIMITED E ASCOLTA POSITIONS! CLICCA QUI!
Qui sotto trovate audio, testo e traduzione di Off the table di Ariana Grande feat. The Weeknd!
Testo
Will I ever love the same way again
Will I ever love somebody like the way I did you
Never thought you’d be so damn hard to replace you
I swear I don’t mean to be this way
If I can’t have you this love completely off the table
Do I sit this one out and wait for the next life
Am I too cold am I not nice
Might not be quite yet healed or ready
Should have been goin’ too steady
But I just wanna know is love completely off the table
Will you be there
Can I still love you
Not yet healed or ready
Should have been goin’ too steady
Just wanna know is love completely off the table
I’ll wait for you
Even though it always feels like I’ll be number two
There’s someone you сan’t hold anymore
If you let me in, I’m ready to give you what I couldn’t before
‘Cause I got you girl, let me help you through it
You try to fill the void, with a couple boys
I can see right through it
I can you love you harder, than I did before
I was in a dark place back then
I was toxic and I was toxic for someone else
I was haunted by the Hills
I couldn’t give you my all but I will
If you let me in your arms
If you let me in your heart
I don’t think that love is completely off the table
Will you be there
Can I still love you
Not yet healed or ready
Should have been goin’ too steady
Just wanna know is love completely off the table
So can you hold me
If I let you can you prove it to me
‘Cause I need you to calm me down, babe
Gotta get right with my head
Tryna be healed from this pain
Just wanna know, just wanna know, can you baby
Can you touсh it like you believe in it, baby
Do you think you never gonna leave on me, baby
‘Cause I ain’t her and you ain’t him, thankfully
But it’s gon’ be hard to let someone else in again
Baby, baby
Will you be there
Can I still love you
Not yet healed or ready
Should have been goin’ too steady
Just wanna know is love completely off the table, baby
I swear, I swear
I will wait for you, whenever you need
Ooh, ooh, ooh
Traduzione
mi amerai mai allo stesso modo?
Amerò mai qualcuno come hai fatto tu?
non pensavo che sarebbe stato così difficile sostituirti
se non ti posso avere questo amore è completamente fuori discussione
posso mettere da parte questo e aspettare per la prossima vita
sono troppo fredda forse non sono carina
potrebbe non essere ancora del tutto pronto o guarito
avrei dovuto essere più decisa
voglio solo sapere se l’amore è completamente fuori discussione
io ti aspetterò
anche se sembra sempre che sarò il numero due
c’è qualcosa che non puoi più trattenere
se mi fai entrare, sono pronta a darti quello che prima non potevo
perché ti ho ragazza, lascia che io ti aiuti a superarlo
tu cerchi di riempire il vuoto, con un paio di ragazzi
posso vederci attraverso
posso amarti più forte, più di quanto non ti amassi prima
io ero in un luogo oscuro prima
ero tossica ed ero tossica per qualcun altro
sono stata tormentata dalle colline
non potevo darti tutto il mio amore ma io lo farò
se mi lasci entrare fra le tue braccia
non penso che l’amore sia completamente fuori discussione
ho copiato ginger generation
quindi puoi strngermi
se ti lascio me lo puoi dimostrare?
perché ho bisogno di te per calmarmi, baby
devo fare i conti con la mia testa
ho cercato di curarmi da questo dolore
voglio solo sapere, solo sapere, puoi baby
pui toccarla come se ci credessi, baby
pensi che mi lascerai mai, baby?
perché io non sono lei e tu non sei lui, grazie a dio
ma sarà difficile lasciare entrare di nuovo qualcuno
baby, baby
sarai lì
posso ancora amarti
non sono ancora curata o pronta
avrei dovuto essere più decisa
voglio solo sapere l’amore è fuori discussione, baby?
io giuro, giuro
ti aspetterò, quando vorrai
ooh ooh