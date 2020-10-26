American Music Awards 2020: Dua Lipa annuncia le nomination

Gli American Music Awards 2020 sono il mese prossimo e Good Morning America sta rivelando alcuni dei nominati di quest’anno,

Dua Lipa, che ha contruibuito a fare l’annuncio, ha ottenuto una nomination come artista femminile preferita nella categoria pop/rock insieme a Lady Gaga e Taylor Swift.

La cantante gareggia, con Don’t star now, anche nella categoria dei brani pop/rock preferiti con Lewis Capaldi, Post Malone, Roddy Ricch e The Weeknd.

Gli American Music Awards andranno in onda domenica 22 novembre dalle 20:00 alle 23:00 (ora americana) su ABC. Per scoprire tutti i candidati ai premi di quest’anno basta consultare il sito di Good Morning America.

Congrats on your @AMAs nominations, @dualipa and can’t wait to see you perform! #AMAs https://t.co/J26ITN9oOt pic.twitter.com/sqDMscdOu0

— Good Morning America (@GMA) October 26, 2020