American Music Awards 2020: Dua Lipa annuncia le nomination

di Giovanna Codella
American Music Awards

Gli American Music Awards 2020 sono il mese prossimo e Good Morning America sta rivelando alcuni dei nominati di quest’anno,

Dua Lipa, che ha contruibuito a fare l’annuncio, ha ottenuto una nomination come artista femminile preferita nella categoria pop/rock insieme a Lady Gaga e Taylor Swift.

La cantante gareggia, con Don’t star now, anche nella categoria dei brani pop/rock preferiti con Lewis Capaldi, Post Malone, Roddy Ricch e The Weeknd.

Gli American Music Awards andranno in onda domenica 22 novembre dalle 20:00 alle 23:00 (ora americana) su ABC. Per scoprire tutti i candidati ai premi di quest’anno basta consultare il sito di Good Morning America.

Le principali nomination di quest’edizione

Artist of the year 

  • Justin Bieber
  • Post Malone
  • Roddy Ricch
  • Taylor Swift
  • The Weeknd

New artist of the year

  • Lewis Capaldi
  • Doja Cat
  • DaBaby
  • Lil Baby
  • Roddy Ricch
  • Megan Thee Stallion

Collaboration of the year

  •  Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion, “WAP”
  • DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch, “Rockstar”
  • Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber, “10,000 Hours”
  • Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande, “Rain On Me”
  • Megan Thee Stallion ft. Beyoncé, “Savage Remix”

Favorite social artist

  • BTS
  • Billie Eilish
  • EXO
  • Ariana Grande
  • NCT 127

Favorite music video

  • Doja Cat, “Say So”
  • Future ft. Drake, “Life Is Good”
  • Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande, “Rain On Me”
  • Taylor Swift, “cardigan”
  • The Weeknd, “Blinding Lights”

Favorite male artist – pop/rock

  • Justin Bieber
  • Post Malone
  • The Weeknd

Favorite female artist – pop/rock

  • Dua Lipa
  • Lady Gaga
  • Taylor Swift

Favorite duo or group – pop/rock

  • BTS
  • Jonas Brothers
  • Maroon 5

Favorite album – pop/rock

  • Harry Styles, “Fine Line”
  • Taylor Swift, “folklore”
  • The Weeknd, “After Hours”

Favorite song – pop/rock

    • Lewis Capaldi, “Someone You Loved”
    • Dua Lipa, “Don’t Start Now”
    • Post Malone, “Circles”
    • Roddy Ricch, “The Box”
    • The Weeknd, “Blinding Lights”

Per chi tifate agli American Music Awards 2020?

