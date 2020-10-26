American Music Awards 2020: Dua Lipa annuncia le nomination

Gli American Music Awards 2020 sono il mese prossimo e Good Morning America sta rivelando alcuni dei nominati di quest’anno,
Dua Lipa, che ha contruibuito a fare l’annuncio, ha ottenuto una nomination come artista femminile preferita nella categoria pop/rock insieme a Lady Gaga e Taylor Swift.
La cantante gareggia, con Don’t star now, anche nella categoria dei brani pop/rock preferiti con Lewis Capaldi, Post Malone, Roddy Ricch e The Weeknd.
Gli American Music Awards andranno in onda domenica 22 novembre dalle 20:00 alle 23:00 (ora americana) su ABC. Per scoprire tutti i candidati ai premi di quest’anno basta consultare il sito di Good Morning America.
Congrats on your @AMAs nominations, @dualipa and can’t wait to see you perform! #AMAs https://t.co/J26ITN9oOt pic.twitter.com/sqDMscdOu0
— Good Morning America (@GMA) October 26, 2020
Le principali nomination di quest’edizione
Artist of the year
- Justin Bieber
- Post Malone
- Roddy Ricch
- Taylor Swift
- The Weeknd
New artist of the year
- Lewis Capaldi
- Doja Cat
- DaBaby
- Lil Baby
- Roddy Ricch
- Megan Thee Stallion
Collaboration of the year
- Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion, “WAP”
- DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch, “Rockstar”
- Dan + Shay with Justin Bieber, “10,000 Hours”
- Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande, “Rain On Me”
- Megan Thee Stallion ft. Beyoncé, “Savage Remix”
Favorite social artist
- BTS
- Billie Eilish
- EXO
- Ariana Grande
- NCT 127
Favorite music video
- Doja Cat, “Say So”
- Future ft. Drake, “Life Is Good”
- Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande, “Rain On Me”
- Taylor Swift, “cardigan”
- The Weeknd, “Blinding Lights”
Favorite male artist – pop/rock
- Justin Bieber
- Post Malone
- The Weeknd
Favorite female artist – pop/rock
- Dua Lipa
- Lady Gaga
- Taylor Swift
Favorite duo or group – pop/rock
- BTS
- Jonas Brothers
- Maroon 5
Favorite album – pop/rock
- Harry Styles, “Fine Line”
- Taylor Swift, “folklore”
- The Weeknd, “After Hours”
Favorite song – pop/rock
- Lewis Capaldi, “Someone You Loved”
- Dua Lipa, “Don’t Start Now”
- Post Malone, “Circles”
- Roddy Ricch, “The Box”
- The Weeknd, “Blinding Lights”