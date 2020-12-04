24 hours è una delle canzoni incluse in Wonder, il quarto album della carriera di Shawn Mendes. Il disco è disponibile dal 4 dicembre in tutte le piattaforme di streaming e negli online store.

Il nuovo disco di Shawn è composto da un totale di 14 pezzi. Il primo singolo, la title track Wonder, la potete ascoltare cliccando qui. Questo nuovo lavoro arriva dopo altri tre album debuttati alla n°1 in classifica, tre dischi di platino e 11 ulteriori singoli certificati platino o multi-platino.

Shawn, inoltre, ha pubblicato su Instagram una lettera in cui racconta cosa lo ha ispirato nella lavorazione di quest’album:

Mi siete mancati così tanto! È stato un anno davvero terrificante per tutti, perciò vorrei mandare quintali d’amore a tutti voi! Ho scritto un album, si intitola Wonder. Per me è davvero come se avessi trascritto su carta un pezzo di me, e poi l’avessi registrato sotto forma di canzoni. Ho cercato di essere onesto e vero come non mai. È un mondo e un viaggio e un sogno e un album che avrei voluto realizzare già da parecchio tempo. Lo amo totalmente. Grazie per essere stati al mio fianco per tutti questi anni, vi adoro.

Qui sotto trovate audio, testo e traduzione di 24 hours di Shawn Mendes!

Testo

Traduzione

[Chorus] All it’d take is 24 hoursSign the check and the place is oursIt’s a little soonBut I wanna come home to you [Verse 1] I don’t know, how does it go?I promise that I love youSo I’ll bet it all on me and youI’ll bet it all, you’re bulletproofLet’s throw away our back up plansAnd people might not understandWho cares about what they approve?I’d face them all to be with you [Chorus] All it’d take is 24 hoursSign the check and the place is oursIt’s a little soonBut I want to come home to youAll it’d take is 24 hoursWe could dance, you could throw the flowersIt’s a little soonBut I wanna come home to you[Verse 2] I heard that once a wise man said“Only fools go rushing in”But I’m not the type to overthinkWhen something feels so rightAnd I promise I mean every wordI paint the world that you deserveEvery color you’d imagineI can’t wait for it to happen ’cause [Chorus] All it’d take is 24 hoursSign the check and the place is oursIt’s a little soonBut I wanna come home to youAll it’d take is 24 hoursWe could dance, you could throw the flowersIt’s a little soonBut I wanna come home to you [Verse 3] I heard that once a wise man said“Only fools go rushing in”But I’m not the type (I’m not the type), to overthink (Overthink)I’m not the type to overthink[Chorus] All it’d take is 24 hoursSign the check and the place is oursIt’s a little soonBut I wanna come home to youAll it’d take is 24 hoursSign the check and the place is oursIt’s a little soonBut I wanna come home to you

tutto quello che mi servirebbero sono 24 ore

firmo l’assegno e il posto è tuo

è un po’ presto

ma io voglio venire a casa da te

io non lo so, come funziona?

io ti prometto che ti amo

quindi io scommetto tutto su di me e su di te

ci scommetto tutto, sei a prova di proiettile

buttiamo via i nostri piani paralleli

e le persone potrebbero non capire

a chi interessa quello che gli altri approvano?

li affronterei tutti per stare con te

tutto quello che mi servirebbero sono 24 ore

firmo l’assegno e il posto è tuo

è un po’ presto

ma io voglio venire a casa da te

tutto quello che mi servirebbero sono 24 ore

potremmo ballare, tu potresti lanciare fiori

è un po’ presto

ma io voglio venire a casa da te

una volta un uomo saggio ha detto

solo i pazzi si affrettano

ma non sono il tipo che pensa troppo

quando qualcosa sembra così giusto

e io prometto che credo ad ogni singola parola

io dipingo il mondo che tu ti meriti

ogni colore che ti potresti immaginare

io non riesco ad aspettare che accada perché

tutto quello che mi servirebbero sono 24 ore

firmo l’assegno e il posto è tuo

è un po’ presto

ma io voglio venire a casa da te

tutto quello che mi servirebbero sono 24 ore

potremm0 ballare, tu potresti lanciare fiori

è un po’ presto

ma io voglio venire a casa da te

una volta un uomo saggio ha detto

solo i pazzi si affrettano

ma non sono il tipo (ma non sono il tipo) che pensa troppo penso troppo)

non sono il tipo che pensa troppo

tutto quello che mi servirebbero sono 24 ore

firmo l’assegno e il posto è tuo

è un po’ presto

ma io voglio venire a casa da te

tutto quello che mi servirebbero sono 24 ore

firmo l’assegno e il posto è tuo

è un po’ presto

ma io voglio venire a casa da te