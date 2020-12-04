24 hours è una delle canzoni incluse in Wonder, il quarto album della carriera di Shawn Mendes. Il disco è disponibile dal 4 dicembre in tutte le piattaforme di streaming e negli online store.
Il nuovo disco di Shawn è composto da un totale di 14 pezzi. Il primo singolo, la title track Wonder, la potete ascoltare cliccando qui. Questo nuovo lavoro arriva dopo altri tre album debuttati alla n°1 in classifica, tre dischi di platino e 11 ulteriori singoli certificati platino o multi-platino.
Shawn, inoltre, ha pubblicato su Instagram una lettera in cui racconta cosa lo ha ispirato nella lavorazione di quest’album:
Mi siete mancati così tanto! È stato un anno davvero terrificante per tutti, perciò vorrei mandare quintali d’amore a tutti voi! Ho scritto un album, si intitola Wonder. Per me è davvero come se avessi trascritto su carta un pezzo di me, e poi l’avessi registrato sotto forma di canzoni. Ho cercato di essere onesto e vero come non mai. È un mondo e un viaggio e un sogno e un album che avrei voluto realizzare già da parecchio tempo. Lo amo totalmente. Grazie per essere stati al mio fianco per tutti questi anni, vi adoro.
Qui sotto trovate audio, testo e traduzione di 24 hours di Shawn Mendes!
Testo[Chorus] All it’d take is 24 hours
Sign the check and the place is ours
It’s a little soon
But I wanna come home to you [Verse 1] I don’t know, how does it go?
I promise that I love you
So I’ll bet it all on me and you
I’ll bet it all, you’re bulletproof
Let’s throw away our back up plans
And people might not understand
Who cares about what they approve?
I’d face them all to be with you [Chorus] All it’d take is 24 hours
Sign the check and the place is ours
It’s a little soon
But I want to come home to you
All it’d take is 24 hours
We could dance, you could throw the flowers
It’s a little soon
But I wanna come home to you
[Verse 2] I heard that once a wise man said
“Only fools go rushing in”
But I’m not the type to overthink
When something feels so right
And I promise I mean every word
I paint the world that you deserve
Every color you’d imagine
I can’t wait for it to happen ’cause [Chorus] All it’d take is 24 hours
Sign the check and the place is ours
It’s a little soon
But I wanna come home to you
All it’d take is 24 hours
We could dance, you could throw the flowers
It’s a little soon
But I wanna come home to you [Verse 3] I heard that once a wise man said
“Only fools go rushing in”
But I’m not the type (I’m not the type), to overthink (Overthink)
I’m not the type to overthink
[Chorus] All it’d take is 24 hours
Sign the check and the place is ours
It’s a little soon
But I wanna come home to you
All it’d take is 24 hours
Sign the check and the place is ours
It’s a little soon
But I wanna come home to you
Traduzione
tutto quello che mi servirebbero sono 24 ore
firmo l’assegno e il posto è tuo
è un po’ presto
ma io voglio venire a casa da te
io non lo so, come funziona?
io ti prometto che ti amo
quindi io scommetto tutto su di me e su di te
ci scommetto tutto, sei a prova di proiettile
buttiamo via i nostri piani paralleli
e le persone potrebbero non capire
a chi interessa quello che gli altri approvano?
li affronterei tutti per stare con te
tutto quello che mi servirebbero sono 24 ore
firmo l’assegno e il posto è tuo
è un po’ presto
ma io voglio venire a casa da te
tutto quello che mi servirebbero sono 24 ore
potremmo ballare, tu potresti lanciare fiori
è un po’ presto
ma io voglio venire a casa da te
una volta un uomo saggio ha detto
solo i pazzi si affrettano
ma non sono il tipo che pensa troppo
quando qualcosa sembra così giusto
e io prometto che credo ad ogni singola parola
io dipingo il mondo che tu ti meriti
ogni colore che ti potresti immaginare
io non riesco ad aspettare che accada perché
tutto quello che mi servirebbero sono 24 ore
firmo l’assegno e il posto è tuo
è un po’ presto
ma io voglio venire a casa da te
tutto quello che mi servirebbero sono 24 ore
potremm0 ballare, tu potresti lanciare fiori
è un po’ presto
ma io voglio venire a casa da te
una volta un uomo saggio ha detto
solo i pazzi si affrettano
ma non sono il tipo (ma non sono il tipo) che pensa troppo penso troppo)
non sono il tipo che pensa troppo
tutto quello che mi servirebbero sono 24 ore
firmo l’assegno e il posto è tuo
è un po’ presto
ma io voglio venire a casa da te
tutto quello che mi servirebbero sono 24 ore
firmo l’assegno e il posto è tuo
è un po’ presto
ma io voglio venire a casa da te