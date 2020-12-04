Mariah Carey e Ariana Grande: video, testo e traduzione di Oh Santa!

Le regine del natale si sono riunite per portarci la nuova canzone di questo 2020. Stiamo parlando di Mariah Carey e Ariana Grande, che insieme a Jennifer Hudson hanno inciso il nuovo brano Oh Santa! (Remix)
Insieme a questa incredibile collab natalizia abbiamo un video ufficiale assolutamente a tema. Mariah è in assoluto una delle artiste più apprezzate soprattutto per la sua All I Want For Christmas Is You e anche Ari negli anni si è conquistata il suo posto con i brani di natale. La sua Santa Tell Me è presto diventata una delle canzoni popolari di questo periodo. Questo featuring super attesissimo non ha deluso le aspettative!
In passato Mariah aveva collaborato anche con Justin Bieber.
Testo di Ariana Grande, Mariah Carey e Jennifer Hudson
Oh, Santa’s gonna come and make him mine this Christmas
Santa’s gonna come and make him mine, mine (Oh, Santa)
Oh, Santa’s gonna come and make him mine this Christmas (Oh, Santa)
Santa’s gonna come and make him mine, mine
I know you’re kind of busy with your elves right now
And I don’t know how
You do the things you do when I sleep on Christmas Eve
But it’s amazing
And I bet that you could bring me back my baby
Because every time I see Christmas lights
I feel this void inside and I just can’t take it [Pre-Chorus: Mariah Carey, Ariana Grande, All] I saw them shopping last week
And his new girl was so bleak
And then I swore to myself
Santa’s gonna come and make him minе this Christmas night [Chorus: Mariah Carey, Jennifer Hudson & Ariana Grande] Ho, ho, ho
Santa’s gon’ come and make him mine this Christmas
Santa’s gon’ comе and make him mine, ho, ho, ho
Santa’s gon’ come and make him mine this Christmas night [Verse 2: Jennifer Hudson, Ariana Grande, Mariah Carey, All] Oh, Santa, I heard that it’s really gonna snow this year
So, I hope Rudolph and his other eight reindeer get you safely here
So, you can swoop him up and swoop him right down my chimney
I’ve been really, really, really good this year
So, put on that red suit and make him appear
Because Christmas cheer just ain’t the same without my baby
Come on ol’ Kris Kringle, save me [Pre-Chorus: Mariah Carey, Jennifer Hudson, Ariana Grande, All] They say it’s unrealistic, but I believe in you, Saint Nick
So, grant this wish for me right quick
Santa won’t you come and make him mine this Christmas night? [Chorus: All, Jennifer Hudson, (Ariana Grande), Background Vocalists] Ho, ho, ho
Santa’s gon’ come and make him mine this Christmas
Santa’s gon’ come and make him mine, ho, ho, ho
Santa’s gon’ make him mine this Christmas night
Oh Santa, oh Santa (Oh)
Santa’s gon’ come and make him mine this Christmas
Santa’s gon’ come and make him mine, mine
Santa’s gon’ come and make him mine this Christmas
Santa’s gon’ come and make him mine, mine
Oh, oh, oh, oh
Traduzione Ariana Grande, Mariah Carey e Jennifer Hudson
Oh, Babbo Natale verrà e lo farà mio questo Natale
Babbo Natale verrà e lo farà mio, mio (Oh, Babbo Natale)
Oh, Babbo Natale verrà e lo farà mio questo Natale (Oh, Babbo Natale)
Babbo Natale verrà e lo farà mio, mio
Babbo Natale, se ricevi questa lettera, non mi aiuti?
So che sei piuttosto impegnato con i tuoi elfi in questo momento
E non so come
Fai le cose che fai quando dormo la vigilia di Natale
Ma è sorprendente
E scommetto che potresti riportarmi indietro il mio bambino
Perché ogni volta che vedo le luci di Natale
Sento questo vuoto dentro e non riesco proprio a sopportarlo
Li ho visti fare shopping la scorsa settimana
E la sua nuova ragazza era così desolata
E poi ho giurato a me stesso
Babbo Natale verrà e lo farà minе questa notte di Natale
Ho ho ho
Babbo Natale verrà e lo farà mio questo Natale
Babbo Natale verrà e lo farà mio, ho, ho, ho
Babbo Natale verrà e lo farà mio questa notte di Natale
Oh, Babbo Natale, ho sentito che quest’anno nevicherà davvero
Quindi, spero che Rudolph e le sue altre otto renne ti portino qui sano e salvo
Quindi, puoi piombarlo su e piombarlo giù per il mio camino
Sono stato davvero, davvero, davvero bravo quest’anno
Quindi, indossa quel vestito rosso e fallo apparire
Perché l’allegria natalizia non è la stessa senza il mio bambino
Andiamo, vecchio Kris Kringle, salvami
Dicono che non sia realistico, ma io credo in te, Saint Nick
Quindi, concedi questo desiderio per me subito
Babbo Natale non vuoi venire e farlo mio questa notte di Natale?
Ho ho ho
Babbo Natale verrà e lo farà mio questo Natale
Babbo Natale verrà e lo farà mio, ho, ho, ho
Babbo Natale lo farà mio questa notte di Natale
Oh Babbo Natale, oh Babbo Natale (Oh)
Babbo Natale verrà e lo farà mio questo Natale
Babbo Natale verrà e lo farà mio, mio
Babbo Natale verrà e lo farà mio questo Natale
Babbo Natale verrà e lo farà mio, mio
Oh oh oh oh