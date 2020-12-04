Mariah Carey e Ariana Grande: video, testo e traduzione di Oh Santa!

Le regine del natale si sono riunite per portarci la nuova canzone di questo 2020. Stiamo parlando di Mariah Carey e Ariana Grande, che insieme a Jennifer Hudson hanno inciso il nuovo brano Oh Santa! (Remix)

Insieme a questa incredibile collab natalizia abbiamo un video ufficiale assolutamente a tema. Mariah è in assoluto una delle artiste più apprezzate soprattutto per la sua All I Want For Christmas Is You e anche Ari negli anni si è conquistata il suo posto con i brani di natale. La sua Santa Tell Me è presto diventata una delle canzoni popolari di questo periodo. Questo featuring super attesissimo non ha deluso le aspettative!

In passato Mariah aveva collaborato anche con Justin Bieber.

Mariah Carey - Oh Santa! (Official Music Video) ft. Ariana Grande, Jennifer Hudson

Testo di Ariana Grande, Mariah Carey e Jennifer Hudson

Oh, Santa’s gonna come and make him mine this Christmas

Santa’s gonna come and make him mine, mine (Oh, Santa)

Oh, Santa’s gonna come and make him mine this Christmas (Oh, Santa)

Santa’s gonna come and make him mine, mine

Traduzione Ariana Grande, Mariah Carey e Jennifer Hudson

[Verse 1: Mariah Carey, Jennifer Hudson & Ariana Grande] Santa, if you get this letter, won’t you help me out?I know you’re kind of busy with your elves right nowAnd I don’t know howYou do the things you do when I sleep on Christmas EveBut it’s amazingAnd I bet that you could bring me back my babyBecause every time I see Christmas lightsI feel this void inside and I just can’t take it [Pre-Chorus: Mariah Carey, Ariana Grande, All] I saw them shopping last weekAnd his new girl was so bleakAnd then I swore to myselfSanta’s gonna come and make him minе this Christmas night [Chorus: Mariah Carey, Jennifer Hudson & Ariana Grande] Ho, ho, hoSanta’s gon’ come and make him mine this ChristmasSanta’s gon’ comе and make him mine, ho, ho, hoSanta’s gon’ come and make him mine this Christmas night [Verse 2: Jennifer Hudson, Ariana Grande, Mariah Carey, All] Oh, Santa, I heard that it’s really gonna snow this yearSo, I hope Rudolph and his other eight reindeer get you safely hereSo, you can swoop him up and swoop him right down my chimneyI’ve been really, really, really good this yearSo, put on that red suit and make him appearBecause Christmas cheer just ain’t the same without my babyCome on ol’ Kris Kringle, save me [Pre-Chorus: Mariah Carey, Jennifer Hudson, Ariana Grande, All] They say it’s unrealistic, but I believe in you, Saint NickSo, grant this wish for me right quickSanta won’t you come and make him mine this Christmas night? [Chorus: All, Jennifer Hudson, (Ariana Grande), Background Vocalists] Ho, ho, hoSanta’s gon’ come and make him mine this ChristmasSanta’s gon’ come and make him mine, ho, ho, hoSanta’s gon’ make him mine this Christmas nightOh Santa, oh Santa (Oh)Santa’s gon’ come and make him mine this ChristmasSanta’s gon’ come and make him mine, mineSanta’s gon’ come and make him mine this ChristmasSanta’s gon’ come and make him mine, mineOh, oh, oh, oh

Oh, Babbo Natale verrà e lo farà mio questo Natale

Babbo Natale verrà e lo farà mio, mio ​​(Oh, Babbo Natale)

Oh, Babbo Natale verrà e lo farà mio questo Natale (Oh, Babbo Natale)

Babbo Natale verrà e lo farà mio, mio

Babbo Natale, se ricevi questa lettera, non mi aiuti?

So che sei piuttosto impegnato con i tuoi elfi in questo momento

E non so come

Fai le cose che fai quando dormo la vigilia di Natale

Ma è sorprendente

E scommetto che potresti riportarmi indietro il mio bambino

Perché ogni volta che vedo le luci di Natale

Sento questo vuoto dentro e non riesco proprio a sopportarlo

Li ho visti fare shopping la scorsa settimana

E la sua nuova ragazza era così desolata

E poi ho giurato a me stesso

Babbo Natale verrà e lo farà minе questa notte di Natale

Ho ho ho

Babbo Natale verrà e lo farà mio questo Natale

Babbo Natale verrà e lo farà mio, ho, ho, ho

Babbo Natale verrà e lo farà mio questa notte di Natale

Oh, Babbo Natale, ho sentito che quest’anno nevicherà davvero

Quindi, spero che Rudolph e le sue altre otto renne ti portino qui sano e salvo

Quindi, puoi piombarlo su e piombarlo giù per il mio camino

Sono stato davvero, davvero, davvero bravo quest’anno

Quindi, indossa quel vestito rosso e fallo apparire

Perché l’allegria natalizia non è la stessa senza il mio bambino

Andiamo, vecchio Kris Kringle, salvami

Dicono che non sia realistico, ma io credo in te, Saint Nick

Quindi, concedi questo desiderio per me subito

Babbo Natale non vuoi venire e farlo mio questa notte di Natale?

Ho ho ho

Babbo Natale verrà e lo farà mio questo Natale

Babbo Natale verrà e lo farà mio, ho, ho, ho

Babbo Natale lo farà mio questa notte di Natale

Oh Babbo Natale, oh Babbo Natale (Oh)

Babbo Natale verrà e lo farà mio questo Natale

Babbo Natale verrà e lo farà mio, mio

Babbo Natale verrà e lo farà mio questo Natale

Babbo Natale verrà e lo farà mio, mio

Oh oh oh oh