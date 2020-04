View this post on Instagram

Man, I feel older than when this started… Tonight is the series finale of Gotham. What an incredible journey it has been. Sending love and sincere appreciation to the hundreds of folks who worked on the show, and as well as everyone who has watched, is watching, and will watch in the future. This story ends, and another begins. ❤️ B #gotham PS – Here’s that hair on my lip everyone asked me about for 5 years. Hope it meets your expectations.