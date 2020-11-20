Testo e traduzione di Stay dei BTS su Ginger Generation! I BTS pubblicano quest’oggi, 20 novembre, in tutte le piattaforme di streaming e negli online store il loro nuovo attesissimo album, intitolato Be. All’interno del disco troviamo per l’appunto anche il brano Stay.
In parallelo alla pubblicazione dell’album, i BTS hanno anche reso disponibile il video ufficiale della canzone di lancio Life goes on, che trovate qui sotto!
Qui sotto trovate audio, traduzione e testo di Stay dei BTS![Verse 1: Jungkook, Jin] 꿈이었을까
널 본 것 같아
눈뜨면 다시
아무도 없는 방
가만히 난 주문을 걸어
그 어느 때보다 크게 뛰는 heart
이 순간 우리 언제라도 어디 있대도
Together, wherever yeah
(Wherever yeah) [Verse 2: RM, Jungkook] 반복도 복인 것 같아
나도 모르겠어 나의 속을
널 볼 순 없을까
가만히 모아보네 두 손을
변하지 않는 내일
미친놈처럼 I keep sayin’
Wherever you are
I know you always stay [Chorus: RM, Jin, Jungkook] 저 구름이 지나간 자리에
Stay
마른 입술로 너에게 말해
Stay, stay, stay, stay (Always)
Yeah I know you always stay
Yeah I know you always stay
Yeah I know you always stay [Post-Chorus: Jin, Jungkook] 찬란한 오늘의
그 모두를 위해
Oh every night and day
Yeah, I know you always stay [Verse 3: RM] 바로 지금 난 널 생각해
니가 어디에 있던지
그게 뭐가 중요해
We connect to 7G
It ain’t the end of the world
The present, it shine like a pearl
이건 몇 파동에 불과
하지만 내가 널 바꿔놓을 거야 [Verse 4: Jin, Jungkook] 가만히 난 주문을 걸어
그 어느 때보다 밝게 보이는 star
이 순간 우린 언제라도 어디 있대도
Wherever you are
I know you always stay [Chorus: RM, Jin, Jungkook] 저 구름이 지나간 자리에
Stay
마른 입술로 너에게 말해
Stay, stay, stay, stay (Always)
Yeah I know you always stay
Yeah I know you always stay
Yeah I know you always stay [Post-Chorus: Jungkook, Jin] 찬란한 오늘의
그 모두를 위해
Oh every night and day
Yeah, I know you always stay [Outro: Jin, Jungkook] 찬바람이 불어와
손 내밀어 네 숨결을 느껴
눈 감은 어느새
우린 함께인 걸
Traduzione
E’ stato un sogno?
Penso di averti visto
quando ho aperto gli occhi
la stanza era vuota
Immobile, è un ordine
Il battito dei nostri cuori è più forte che mai
Non importa dove sei adesso
Insieme, ovunque yeah
(ovunque yeah)
Penso sia una benedizione da ripetere
Non lo so nemmeno io, il mio cuore
posso vederti?
Unisco le mani
un domani che non cambia
come un pazzo, continuo a restare
ovunque tu sia
so che continuerai a restare
In un luogo dove le nuvole passano
Resta
te lo dico con le labbra asciutte
Resta, resta, resta (Sempre)
Yeah so che continuerai a restare (x3)
Per tutti quei giorni bellissimi
Oh, ogni notte e giorno
Yeah so che continuerai a restare
In questo momento ti penso
ovunque tu sia
Non importa
Siamo connessi con il 7G
Non è la fine del mondo
il presente brilla come una perla
solo poche onde
ma ti cambierò
Immobile, è un ordine
Le stelle sono più brillanti che mai
No matter where we are right now
Non importa dove sei adesso
Yeah so che continuerai a restare
Nel mare dove passa il vento
Resta
Te lo dico con labbra sicure
Resta, resta, resta (Sempre)
Yeah so che continuerai a restare (x3)
Per tutti quei giorni bellissimi
Oh, ogni notte e giorno
Yeah so che continuerai a restare
Il vento freddo soffia
Prendo la tua mano, sento il tuo respiro
chiudo gli occhi
Siamo insieme
