Testo e traduzione di Stay dei BTS su Ginger Generation! I BTS pubblicano quest’oggi, 20 novembre, in tutte le piattaforme di streaming e negli online store il loro nuovo attesissimo album, intitolato Be. All’interno del disco troviamo per l’appunto anche il brano Stay.

In parallelo alla pubblicazione dell’album, i BTS hanno anche reso disponibile il video ufficiale della canzone di lancio Life goes on, che trovate qui sotto!

Qui sotto trovate audio, traduzione e testo di Stay dei BTS!

Traduzione

[Verse 1: Jungkook, Jin] 꿈이었을까널 본 것 같아눈뜨면 다시아무도 없는 방가만히 난 주문을 걸어그 어느 때보다 크게 뛰는 heart이 순간 우리 언제라도 어디 있대도Together, wherever yeah(Wherever yeah) [Verse 2: RM, Jungkook] 반복도 복인 것 같아나도 모르겠어 나의 속을널 볼 순 없을까가만히 모아보네 두 손을변하지 않는 내일미친놈처럼 I keep sayin’Wherever you areI know you always stay [Chorus: RM, Jin, Jungkook] 저 구름이 지나간 자리에Stay마른 입술로 너에게 말해Stay, stay, stay, stay (Always)Yeah I know you always stayYeah I know you always stayYeah I know you always stay [Post-Chorus: Jin, Jungkook] 찬란한 오늘의그 모두를 위해Oh every night and dayYeah, I know you always stay [Verse 3: RM] 바로 지금 난 널 생각해니가 어디에 있던지그게 뭐가 중요해We connect to 7GIt ain’t the end of the worldThe present, it shine like a pearl이건 몇 파동에 불과하지만 내가 널 바꿔놓을 거야 [Verse 4: Jin, Jungkook] 가만히 난 주문을 걸어그 어느 때보다 밝게 보이는 star이 순간 우린 언제라도 어디 있대도Wherever you areI know you always stay [Chorus: RM, Jin, Jungkook] 저 구름이 지나간 자리에Stay마른 입술로 너에게 말해Stay, stay, stay, stay (Always)Yeah I know you always stayYeah I know you always stayYeah I know you always stay [Post-Chorus: Jungkook, Jin] 찬란한 오늘의그 모두를 위해Oh every night and dayYeah, I know you always stay [Outro: Jin, Jungkook] 찬바람이 불어와손 내밀어 네 숨결을 느껴눈 감은 어느새우린 함께인 걸

E’ stato un sogno?

Penso di averti visto

quando ho aperto gli occhi

la stanza era vuota

Immobile, è un ordine

Il battito dei nostri cuori è più forte che mai

Non importa dove sei adesso

Insieme, ovunque yeah

(ovunque yeah)

Penso sia una benedizione da ripetere

Non lo so nemmeno io, il mio cuore

posso vederti?

Unisco le mani

un domani che non cambia

come un pazzo, continuo a restare

ovunque tu sia

so che continuerai a restare

In un luogo dove le nuvole passano

Resta

te lo dico con le labbra asciutte

Resta, resta, resta (Sempre)

Yeah so che continuerai a restare (x3)

Per tutti quei giorni bellissimi

Oh, ogni notte e giorno

Yeah so che continuerai a restare

In questo momento ti penso

ovunque tu sia

Non importa

Siamo connessi con il 7G

Non è la fine del mondo

il presente brilla come una perla

solo poche onde

ma ti cambierò

Immobile, è un ordine

Le stelle sono più brillanti che mai

No matter where we are right now

Non importa dove sei adesso

Yeah so che continuerai a restare

Nel mare dove passa il vento

Resta

Te lo dico con labbra sicure

Resta, resta, resta (Sempre)

Yeah so che continuerai a restare (x3)

Per tutti quei giorni bellissimi

Oh, ogni notte e giorno

Yeah so che continuerai a restare

Il vento freddo soffia

Prendo la tua mano, sento il tuo respiro

chiudo gli occhi

Siamo insieme