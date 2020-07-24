Taylor Swift: audio, testo e traduzione di Mad Woman

Taylor Swift ha annunciato a sorpresa il nuovo album Folklore in arrivo questo 24 di luglio. Un album a cui ha dedicato tempo durante la quarantena e che ha fatto con grande amore, come lei stessa ha dichiarato. Qualcosa da regalare ai fan ma anche un regalo a sé stessa che non ha voluto lasciarsi prendere dal cercare la perfezione con questo nuovo capitolo, ma ha voluto esprimere quello che è al 100%, con un album diverso dai precedenti.

Folklore contiene 16 tracce nella versione standard e una in più nella versione deluxe, dal titolo The Lakes. Per l’occasione TayTay ha creato ben 8 versioni con altrettante copertine che esprimono ciascuna un mood diverso. Le potete trovare sul suo store ufficiale.

<br />

Scopri qui sotto video, testo e traduzione di Mad Woman di Taylor Swift:

Testo di Taylor Swift

What did you think I’d say to that?

Does a scorpion sting when fighting back?

They strike to kill, and you know I will

You know I will

What do you sing on your drive home?

Do you see my face in the neighbor’s lawn?

Does she smile?

Or does she mouth, “Fuck you forever”?

Every time you call me crazy, I get more crazy

What about that?

And when you say I seem angry, I get more angry

And there’s nothing like a mad woman

What a shame she went mad

No one likes a mad woman

You made her like that

And you’ll poke that bear ’til her claws come out

And you find something to wrap your noose around

And there’s nothing like a mad woman

Now I breathe flames each time I talk

My cannons all firin’ at your yacht

They say, “Move on” but you know I won’t

And women like hunting witches too

Doing your dirtiest work for you

It’s obvious that wanting me dead

Has really brought you two together

Every time you call me crazy, I get more crazy

What about that?

And when you say I seem angry, I get more angry

And there’s nothing like a mad woman

What a shame she went mad

No one likes a mad woman

You made her like that

And you’ll poke that bear ’til her claws come out

And you find something to wrap your noose around

And there’s nothing like a mad woman

I’m taking my time, taking my time

‘Cause you took everything from me

Watching you climb, watching you climb

Over people like me

The master of spin has a couple side flings

Good wives always know

She should be mad, should be scathing like me, but

No one likes a mad woman

What a shame she went mad

You made her like that

Traduzione di Taylor Swift

Cosa hai pensato che avrei detto?

Uno scorpione punge quando reagisce?

Colpiscono per uccidere e tu sai che lo farò

Sai che lo farò

Cosa canti sul tuo viaggio verso casa?

Vedi la mia faccia nel prato del vicino?

Lei sorride?

Oppure dice “Fottiti per sempre”?

Ogni volta che mi chiami pazza, divento più pazza

Che ne dici?

E quando dici che sembro arrabbiata, mi arrabbio di più

E non c’è niente come una donna arrabbiata

Che peccato che sia impazzita

A nessuno piace una donna arrabbiata

L’hai fatta così

E colpirai quell’orso fino a quando i suoi artigli non verranno fuori

E trovi qualcosa per avvolgere il cappio

E non c’è niente come una donna pazza

Ora respiro fiamme ogni volta che parlo

I miei cannoni sparano tutti contro il tuo yacht

Dicono “Vai avanti” ma sai che non lo farò

E alle donne piace cacciare anche le streghe

Fare il tuo lavoro più sporco per te

È ovvio che mi vuole morto

Ti ha davvero riunito due

Ogni volta che mi chiami pazza, divento più pazza

Che ne dici?

E quando dici che sembro arrabbiata, mi arrabbio di più

E non c’è niente come una donna arrabbiata

Che peccato che sia impazzita

A nessuno piace una donna arrabbiata

L’hai fatta così

E colpirai quell’orso fino a quando i suoi artigli non verranno fuori

E trovi qualcosa per avvolgere il cappio

E non c’è niente come una donna pazza

Mi sto prendendo il mio tempo, il mio tempo

Perché mi hai preso tutto

Ti guardo arrampicarti, guardarti arrampicarti

A proposito di persone come me

Il maestro dello spin ha un paio di lancette laterali

Le brave mogli lo sanno sempre

Dovrebbe essere pazza, dovrebbe essere violenta come me, ma

E non c’è niente come una donna arrabbiata

Che peccato che sia impazzita

A nessuno piace una donna arrabbiata

Cosa ne pensate dell’album di Taylor Swift?