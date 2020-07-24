Taylor Swift: audio, testo e traduzione di Mad Woman

Taylor Swift ha annunciato a sorpresa il nuovo album Folklore in arrivo questo 24 di luglio. Un album a cui ha dedicato tempo durante la quarantena e che ha fatto con grande amore, come lei stessa ha dichiarato. Qualcosa da regalare ai fan ma anche un regalo a sé stessa che non ha voluto lasciarsi prendere dal cercare la perfezione con questo nuovo capitolo, ma ha voluto esprimere quello che è al 100%, con un album diverso dai precedenti.
Folklore contiene 16 tracce nella versione standard e una in più nella versione deluxe, dal titolo The Lakes. Per l’occasione TayTay ha creato ben 8 versioni con altrettante copertine che esprimono ciascuna un mood diverso. Le potete trovare sul suo store ufficiale.
Scopri qui sotto video, testo e traduzione di Mad Woman di Taylor Swift:
Testo di Taylor Swift
What did you think I’d say to that?
Does a scorpion sting when fighting back?
They strike to kill, and you know I will
You know I will
What do you sing on your drive home?
Do you see my face in the neighbor’s lawn?
Does she smile?
Or does she mouth, “Fuck you forever”?
Every time you call me crazy, I get more crazy
What about that?
And when you say I seem angry, I get more angry
And there’s nothing like a mad woman
What a shame she went mad
No one likes a mad woman
You made her like that
And you’ll poke that bear ’til her claws come out
And you find something to wrap your noose around
And there’s nothing like a mad woman
Now I breathe flames each time I talk
My cannons all firin’ at your yacht
They say, “Move on” but you know I won’t
And women like hunting witches too
Doing your dirtiest work for you
It’s obvious that wanting me dead
Has really brought you two together
Every time you call me crazy, I get more crazy
What about that?
And when you say I seem angry, I get more angry
And there’s nothing like a mad woman
What a shame she went mad
No one likes a mad woman
You made her like that
And you’ll poke that bear ’til her claws come out
And you find something to wrap your noose around
And there’s nothing like a mad woman
I’m taking my time, taking my time
‘Cause you took everything from me
Watching you climb, watching you climb
Over people like me
The master of spin has a couple side flings
Good wives always know
She should be mad, should be scathing like me, but
No one likes a mad woman
What a shame she went mad
You made her like that
Traduzione di Taylor Swift
Cosa hai pensato che avrei detto?
Uno scorpione punge quando reagisce?
Colpiscono per uccidere e tu sai che lo farò
Sai che lo farò
Cosa canti sul tuo viaggio verso casa?
Vedi la mia faccia nel prato del vicino?
Lei sorride?
Oppure dice “Fottiti per sempre”?
Ogni volta che mi chiami pazza, divento più pazza
Che ne dici?
E quando dici che sembro arrabbiata, mi arrabbio di più
E non c’è niente come una donna arrabbiata
Che peccato che sia impazzita
A nessuno piace una donna arrabbiata
L’hai fatta così
E colpirai quell’orso fino a quando i suoi artigli non verranno fuori
E trovi qualcosa per avvolgere il cappio
E non c’è niente come una donna pazza
Ora respiro fiamme ogni volta che parlo
I miei cannoni sparano tutti contro il tuo yacht
Dicono “Vai avanti” ma sai che non lo farò
E alle donne piace cacciare anche le streghe
Fare il tuo lavoro più sporco per te
È ovvio che mi vuole morto
Ti ha davvero riunito due
Ogni volta che mi chiami pazza, divento più pazza
Che ne dici?
E quando dici che sembro arrabbiata, mi arrabbio di più
E non c’è niente come una donna arrabbiata
Che peccato che sia impazzita
A nessuno piace una donna arrabbiata
L’hai fatta così
E colpirai quell’orso fino a quando i suoi artigli non verranno fuori
E trovi qualcosa per avvolgere il cappio
E non c’è niente come una donna pazza
Mi sto prendendo il mio tempo, il mio tempo
Perché mi hai preso tutto
Ti guardo arrampicarti, guardarti arrampicarti
A proposito di persone come me
Il maestro dello spin ha un paio di lancette laterali
Le brave mogli lo sanno sempre
Dovrebbe essere pazza, dovrebbe essere violenta come me, ma
E non c’è niente come una donna arrabbiata
Che peccato che sia impazzita
A nessuno piace una donna arrabbiata