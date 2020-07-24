Taylor Swift: audio, testo e traduzione del brano The 1

Taylor Swift ha annunciato a sorpresa il nuovo album Folklore in arrivo questo 24 di luglio. Un album a cui ha dedicato tempo durante la quarantena e che ha fatto con grande amore, come lei stessa ha dichiarato. Qualcosa da regalare ai fan ma anche un regalo a sé stessa che non ha voluto lasciarsi prendere dal cercare la perfezione con questo nuovo capitolo, ma ha voluto esprimere quello che è al 100%, con un album diverso dai precedenti.

Folklore contiene 16 tracce nella versione standard e una in più nella versione deluxe, dal titolo The Lakes. Per l’occasione TayTay ha creato ben 8 versioni con altrettante copertine che esprimono ciascuna un mood diverso. Le potete trovare sul suo store ufficiale.

<br />

Scopri qui sotto video, testo e traduzione di The 1 di Taylor Swift:

CLICCA QUI PER ACQUISTARE IL BRANO THE 1

Testo di Taylor Swift

I’m doing good, I’m on some new shit

Been saying “yes” instead of “no”

I thought I saw you at the bus stop, I didn’t though

I hit the ground running each night

I hit the Sunday matinée

You know the greatest films of all time were never made

I guess you never know, never know

And if you wanted me, you really should’ve showed

And if you never bleed, you’re never gonna grow

And it’s alright now

But we were something, don’t you think so?

Roaring twenties, tossing pennies in the pool

And if my wishes came true

It would’ve been you

In my defense, I have none

For never leaving well enough alone

But it would’ve been fun

If you would’ve been the one

(Ooh)

I had this dream you’re doing cool shit

Having adventures on your own

You meet some woman on the internet and take her home

We never painted by the numbers, baby

But we were making it count

You know the greatest loves of all time are over now

I guess you never know, never know

And it’s another day waking up alone

Ritornello

But we were something, don’t you think so?

Roaring twenties, tossing pennies in the pool

And if my wishes came true

It would’ve been you

In my defense, I have none

For never leaving well enough alone

But it would’ve been fun

If you would’ve been the one

I, I, I persist and resist the temptation to ask you

If one thing had been different

Would everything be different today?

We were something, don’t you think so?

Rosé flowing with your chosen family

And it would’ve been sweet

If it could’ve been me

In my defense, I have none

For digging the grave another time

But it would’ve been fun

If you would’ve been the one

(Ooh)

Traduzione di Taylor Swift

sto bene, sto facendo qualcosa di nuovo

continuo a dire si invece di no

pensavo di averti visto alla fermata del bus, non ci pensavo

ho colpito il pavimento ogni notte

ho colpito il matinee della domenica

sai che i migliori film non sono mai stati fatti

penso che non lo saprai mai, mai

e se davvero mi volevi, avresti dovuto dimostrarli

se non hai mai sanguinato, non crescerai mai

adesso va bene

Ritornello

ma eravamo qualcosa, non pensi?

in questi venti, lanciando monetine in piscina

e se i miei desideri diventassero realtà

in mia difesa, non ne ho nessuno

per non aver lasciare mai abbastanza da soli

ma sarebbe stato divertente

se tu fossi stato quello giusto

avevo questo sogno dove facevi cose fighe

con avventure per conto tuo

hai conosciuto qualche donna su internet e l’hai portata a casa

non abbiamo mai disegnato i numeri, baby

ma lo abbiamo fatto valere

sai che i migliori amori di tutto il tempo sono finiti

immagino che non lo saprai mai, mai

ed è un altro giorno in cui mi sveglio da sola

ma eravamo qualcosa, non pensi?

in questi venti, lanciando monetine in piscina

e se i miei desideri diventassero realtà

in mia difesa, non ne ho nessuno

per non aver lasciare mai abbastanza da soli

ma sarebbe stato divertente

se tu fossi stato quello giusto

persisto e resisto alla tentazione di chiederti

se una cosa fosse stata diversa

sarebbe stato tutto diverso oggi?

eravamo qualcosa, non pensi?

il rosé scorreva con la nostra famiglia

e sarebbe stato dolce

se fossi stata io

in mia difesa non ne ho nessuno

per essermi scavata la fossa un’altra volta

ma sarebbe stato divertente

se tu fossi stato quello giusto

<br />

Cosa ne pensate dell’album di Taylor Swift?