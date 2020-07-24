Taylor Swift: audio, testo e traduzione del brano The 1

Taylor Swift ha annunciato a sorpresa il nuovo album Folklore in arrivo questo 24 di luglio. Un album a cui ha dedicato tempo durante la quarantena e che ha fatto con grande amore, come lei stessa ha dichiarato. Qualcosa da regalare ai fan ma anche un regalo a sé stessa che non ha voluto lasciarsi prendere dal cercare la perfezione con questo nuovo capitolo, ma ha voluto esprimere quello che è al 100%, con un album diverso dai precedenti.
Folklore contiene 16 tracce nella versione standard e una in più nella versione deluxe, dal titolo The Lakes. Per l’occasione TayTay ha creato ben 8 versioni con altrettante copertine che esprimono ciascuna un mood diverso. Le potete trovare sul suo store ufficiale.
ACQUISTA L’ALBUM FOLKLORE
Scopri qui sotto video, testo e traduzione di The 1 di Taylor Swift:
Sponsored by Kaplan!
CLICCA QUI PER ACQUISTARE IL BRANO THE 1
Testo di Taylor Swift
I’m doing good, I’m on some new shit
Been saying “yes” instead of “no”
I thought I saw you at the bus stop, I didn’t though
I hit the ground running each night
I hit the Sunday matinée
You know the greatest films of all time were never made
I guess you never know, never know
And if you wanted me, you really should’ve showed
And if you never bleed, you’re never gonna grow
And it’s alright now
But we were something, don’t you think so?
Roaring twenties, tossing pennies in the pool
And if my wishes came true
It would’ve been you
In my defense, I have none
For never leaving well enough alone
But it would’ve been fun
If you would’ve been the one
(Ooh)
I had this dream you’re doing cool shit
Having adventures on your own
You meet some woman on the internet and take her home
We never painted by the numbers, baby
But we were making it count
You know the greatest loves of all time are over now
I guess you never know, never know
And it’s another day waking up alone
Ritornello
But we were something, don’t you think so?
Roaring twenties, tossing pennies in the pool
And if my wishes came true
It would’ve been you
In my defense, I have none
For never leaving well enough alone
But it would’ve been fun
If you would’ve been the one
I, I, I persist and resist the temptation to ask you
If one thing had been different
Would everything be different today?
We were something, don’t you think so?
Rosé flowing with your chosen family
And it would’ve been sweet
If it could’ve been me
In my defense, I have none
For digging the grave another time
But it would’ve been fun
If you would’ve been the one
(Ooh)
Traduzione di Taylor Swift
sto bene, sto facendo qualcosa di nuovo
continuo a dire si invece di no
pensavo di averti visto alla fermata del bus, non ci pensavo
ho colpito il pavimento ogni notte
ho colpito il matinee della domenica
sai che i migliori film non sono mai stati fatti
penso che non lo saprai mai, mai
e se davvero mi volevi, avresti dovuto dimostrarli
se non hai mai sanguinato, non crescerai mai
adesso va bene
Ritornello
ma eravamo qualcosa, non pensi?
in questi venti, lanciando monetine in piscina
e se i miei desideri diventassero realtà
in mia difesa, non ne ho nessuno
per non aver lasciare mai abbastanza da soli
ma sarebbe stato divertente
se tu fossi stato quello giusto
avevo questo sogno dove facevi cose fighe
con avventure per conto tuo
hai conosciuto qualche donna su internet e l’hai portata a casa
non abbiamo mai disegnato i numeri, baby
ma lo abbiamo fatto valere
sai che i migliori amori di tutto il tempo sono finiti
immagino che non lo saprai mai, mai
ed è un altro giorno in cui mi sveglio da sola
ma eravamo qualcosa, non pensi?
in questi venti, lanciando monetine in piscina
e se i miei desideri diventassero realtà
in mia difesa, non ne ho nessuno
per non aver lasciare mai abbastanza da soli
ma sarebbe stato divertente
se tu fossi stato quello giusto
persisto e resisto alla tentazione di chiederti
se una cosa fosse stata diversa
sarebbe stato tutto diverso oggi?
eravamo qualcosa, non pensi?
il rosé scorreva con la nostra famiglia
e sarebbe stato dolce
se fossi stata io
in mia difesa non ne ho nessuno
per essermi scavata la fossa un’altra volta
ma sarebbe stato divertente
se tu fossi stato quello giusto