Taylor Swift ha annunciato a sorpresa il nuovo album Folklore in arrivo questo 24 di luglio. Un album a cui ha dedicato tempo durante la quarantena e che ha fatto con grande amore, come lei stessa ha dichiarato. Qualcosa da regalare ai fan ma anche un regalo a sé stessa che non ha voluto lasciarsi prendere dal cercare la perfezione con questo nuovo capitolo, ma ha voluto esprimere quello che è al 100%, con un album diverso dai precedenti.
Folklore contiene 16 tracce nella versione standard e una in più nella versione deluxe, dal titolo The Lakes. Per l’occasione TayTay ha creato ben 8 versioni con altrettante copertine che esprimono ciascuna un mood diverso. Le potete trovare sul suo store ufficiale.
ACQUISTA L’ALBUM FOLKLORE
Scopri qui sotto video, testo e traduzione di Betty di Taylor Swift:
Sponsored by Kaplan!
CLICCA QUI PER ACQUISTARE IL BRANO
Testo di Taylor Swift
Betty, I won’t make assumptions
About why you switched your homeroom but
I think it’s ’cause of me
Betty, one time I was riding on my skateboard
When I passed your house
It’s like I couldn’t breathe
You heard the rumors from Inez
You can’t believe a word she says
Most times, but this time it was true
The worst thing that I ever did
Was what I did to you
But if I just showed up at your party
Would you have me?
Would you want me?
Would you tell me to go fuck myself?
Or lead me to the garden?
In the garden would you trust me
If I told you it was just a summer thing?
I’m only seventeen, I don’t know anything
But I know I miss you
Betty, I know where it all went wrong
Your favorite song was playing
From the far side of the gym
I was nowhere to be found
I hate the crowds, you know that
Plus, I saw you dance with him
You heard the rumors from Inez
You can’t believe a word she says
Most times, but this time it was true
The worst thing that I ever did
Was what I did to you
But if I just showed up at your party
Would you have me?
Would you want me?
Would you tell me to go fuck myself?
Or lead me to the garden?
In the garden would you trust me
If I told you it was just a summer thing?
I’m only seventeen, I don’t know anything
But I know I miss you
I was walking home on broken cobblestones
Just thinking of you
When she pulled up like
A figment of my worst intentions
She said “James, get in, let’s drive”
Those days turned into nights
Slept next to her, but
I dreamt of you all summer long
Betty, I’m here on your doorstep
And I planned it out for weeks now
But it’s finally sinkin’ in
Betty, right now is the last time
I can dream about what happens when
You see my face againThe only thing I wanna do
Is make it up to you
So I showed up at your party
Yeah, I showed up at your party
Yeah, I showed up at your party
Will you have me?
Will you love me?
Will you kiss me on the porch
In front of all your stupid friends?
If you kiss me, will it be just like I dreamed it?
Will it patch your broken wings?
I’m only seventeen, I don’t know anything
But I know I miss you
Standing in your cardigan
Kissin’ in my car again
Stopped at a streetlight
You know I miss you
Traduzione di Taylor Swift
Betty, non farò ipotesi
Sul perché hai cambiato casa ma
Penso sia per me
Betty, una volta stavo cavalcando sul mio skateboard
Quando ho passato la tua casa
È come se non riuscissi a respirare
Hai sentito le voci di Inez
Non puoi credere a una parola che dice
La maggior parte delle volte, ma questa volta era vero
La cosa peggiore che abbia mai fatto
È quello che ti ho fatto
Ma se fossi appena arrivato alla tua festa
Mi vorresti?
Mi vorresti?
Mi diresti di andare sul portico?
O mi porti in giardino?
Nel giardino ti fideresti di me
Se ti avessi detto che era solo una cosa estiva?
Ho solo diciassette anni, non so niente
Ma so che mi manchi
Betty, so dove è andato tutto storto
La tua canzone preferita stava suonando
Dal lato opposto della palestra
Non ero da nessuna parte
Odio la folla, lo sai
Inoltre, ti ho visto ballare con lui
Hai sentito le voci di Inez
Non puoi credere a una parola di ciò che dice
La maggior parte delle volte, ma questa volta era vero
La cosa peggiore che abbia mai fatto
È quello che ti ho fatto
Ma se fossi appena arrivata alla tua festa
Mi vorresti?
Mi vorresti?
Mi diresti di andare sul portico?
O mi porti in giardino?
Nel giardino ti fideresti di me
Se ti avessi detto che era solo una cosa estiva?
Ho solo diciassette anni, non so niente
Ma so che mi manchi
Stavo tornando a casa su ciottoli rotti
Sto solo pensando a te
Quando si è fermata come
Un frutto delle mie peggiori intenzioni
Ha detto “James, entra, guidiamo”
Quei giorni si sono trasformati in notti
Dormito accanto a lei, ma
Ti ho sognato per tutta l’estate
Betty, sono qui a portata di mano
E l’ho pianificato per settimane ormai
Ma finalmente sta affondando
Betty, adesso è l’ultima volta
Posso sognare cosa succede quando
Vedi di nuovo la mia faccia
L’unica cosa che voglio fare
È fare per te
Quindi mi sono presentato alla tua festa
Sì, mi sono presentato alla tua festa
Sì, mi sono presentato alla tua festa
Mi avrai?
Mi amerai?
Mi bacerai sulla veranda
Di fronte a tutti i tuoi stupidi amici?
Se mi baci, sarà proprio come l’ho sognato?
Patch le tue ali rotte?
Ho solo diciassette anni, non so niente
Ma so che mi manchi
In piedi nel tuo cardigan
Bacio di nuovo nella mia macchina
Fermato a un lampione
Lo sai che mi manchi