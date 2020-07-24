Taylor Swift ha annunciato a sorpresa il nuovo album Folklore in arrivo questo 24 di luglio. Un album a cui ha dedicato tempo durante la quarantena e che ha fatto con grande amore, come lei stessa ha dichiarato. Qualcosa da regalare ai fan ma anche un regalo a sé stessa che non ha voluto lasciarsi prendere dal cercare la perfezione con questo nuovo capitolo, ma ha voluto esprimere quello che è al 100%, con un album diverso dai precedenti.

Folklore contiene 16 tracce nella versione standard e una in più nella versione deluxe, dal titolo The Lakes. Per l’occasione TayTay ha creato ben 8 versioni con altrettante copertine che esprimono ciascuna un mood diverso. Le potete trovare sul suo store ufficiale.

ACQUISTA L’ALBUM FOLKLORE

Scopri qui sotto video, testo e traduzione di Betty di Taylor Swift:

CLICCA QUI PER ACQUISTARE IL BRANO

Betty, I won’t make assumptions

About why you switched your homeroom but

I think it’s ’cause of me

Betty, one time I was riding on my skateboard

When I passed your house

It’s like I couldn’t breathe

You heard the rumors from Inez

You can’t believe a word she says

Most times, but this time it was true

The worst thing that I ever did

Was what I did to you

But if I just showed up at your party

Would you have me?

Would you want me?

Would you tell me to go fuck myself?

Or lead me to the garden?

In the garden would you trust me

If I told you it was just a summer thing?

I’m only seventeen, I don’t know anything

But I know I miss you

Betty, I know where it all went wrong

Your favorite song was playing

From the far side of the gym

I was nowhere to be found

I hate the crowds, you know that

Plus, I saw you dance with him

You heard the rumors from Inez

You can’t believe a word she says

Most times, but this time it was true

The worst thing that I ever did

Was what I did to you

But if I just showed up at your party

Would you have me?

Would you want me?

Would you tell me to go fuck myself?

Or lead me to the garden?

In the garden would you trust me

If I told you it was just a summer thing?

I’m only seventeen, I don’t know anything

But I know I miss you

I was walking home on broken cobblestones

Just thinking of you

When she pulled up like

A figment of my worst intentions

She said “James, get in, let’s drive”

Those days turned into nights

Slept next to her, but

I dreamt of you all summer long

Betty, I’m here on your doorstep

And I planned it out for weeks now

But it’s finally sinkin’ in

Betty, right now is the last time

I can dream about what happens when

You see my face againThe only thing I wanna do

Is make it up to you

So I showed up at your party

Yeah, I showed up at your party

Yeah, I showed up at your party

Will you have me?

Will you love me?

Will you kiss me on the porch

In front of all your stupid friends?

If you kiss me, will it be just like I dreamed it?

Will it patch your broken wings?

I’m only seventeen, I don’t know anything

But I know I miss you

Standing in your cardigan

Kissin’ in my car again

Stopped at a streetlight

You know I miss you

Traduzione di Taylor Swift

Betty, non farò ipotesi

Sul perché hai cambiato casa ma

Penso sia per me

Betty, una volta stavo cavalcando sul mio skateboard

Quando ho passato la tua casa

È come se non riuscissi a respirare

Hai sentito le voci di Inez

Non puoi credere a una parola che dice

La maggior parte delle volte, ma questa volta era vero

La cosa peggiore che abbia mai fatto

È quello che ti ho fatto

Ma se fossi appena arrivato alla tua festa

Mi vorresti?

Mi vorresti?

Mi diresti di andare sul portico?

O mi porti in giardino?

Nel giardino ti fideresti di me

Se ti avessi detto che era solo una cosa estiva?

Ho solo diciassette anni, non so niente

Ma so che mi manchi

Betty, so dove è andato tutto storto

La tua canzone preferita stava suonando

Dal lato opposto della palestra

Non ero da nessuna parte

Odio la folla, lo sai

Inoltre, ti ho visto ballare con lui

Hai sentito le voci di Inez

Non puoi credere a una parola di ciò che dice

La maggior parte delle volte, ma questa volta era vero

La cosa peggiore che abbia mai fatto

È quello che ti ho fatto

Ma se fossi appena arrivata alla tua festa

Mi vorresti?

Mi vorresti?

Mi diresti di andare sul portico?

O mi porti in giardino?

Nel giardino ti fideresti di me

Se ti avessi detto che era solo una cosa estiva?

Ho solo diciassette anni, non so niente

Ma so che mi manchi

Stavo tornando a casa su ciottoli rotti

Sto solo pensando a te

Quando si è fermata come

Un frutto delle mie peggiori intenzioni

Ha detto “James, entra, guidiamo”

Quei giorni si sono trasformati in notti

Dormito accanto a lei, ma

Ti ho sognato per tutta l’estate

Betty, sono qui a portata di mano

E l’ho pianificato per settimane ormai

Ma finalmente sta affondando

Betty, adesso è l’ultima volta

Posso sognare cosa succede quando

Vedi di nuovo la mia faccia

L’unica cosa che voglio fare

È fare per te

Quindi mi sono presentato alla tua festa

Sì, mi sono presentato alla tua festa

Sì, mi sono presentato alla tua festa

Mi avrai?

Mi amerai?

Mi bacerai sulla veranda

Di fronte a tutti i tuoi stupidi amici?

Se mi baci, sarà proprio come l’ho sognato?

Patch le tue ali rotte?

Ho solo diciassette anni, non so niente

Ma so che mi manchi

In piedi nel tuo cardigan

Bacio di nuovo nella mia macchina

Fermato a un lampione

Lo sai che mi manchi

Cosa ne pensate dell’album di Taylor Swift?