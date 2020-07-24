Taylor Swift ha annunciato a sorpresa il nuovo album Folklore in arrivo questo 24 di luglio. Un album a cui ha dedicato tempo durante la quarantena e che ha fatto con grande amore, come lei stessa ha dichiarato. Qualcosa da regalare ai fan ma anche un regalo a sé stessa che non ha voluto lasciarsi prendere dal cercare la perfezione con questo nuovo capitolo, ma ha voluto esprimere quello che è al 100%, con un album diverso dai precedenti.

Folklore contiene 16 tracce nella versione standard e una in più nella versione deluxe, dal titolo The Lakes. Per l’occasione TayTay ha creato ben 8 versioni con altrettante copertine che esprimono ciascuna un mood diverso. Le potete trovare sul suo store ufficiale.

Scopri qui sotto video, testo e traduzione di This is me Trying di Taylor Swift:

I’ve been having a hard time adjusting

I had the shiniest wheels, now they’re rusting

I didn’t know if you’d care if I came back

I have a lot of regrets about that

Pulled the car off the road to the lookout

Could’ve followed my fears all the way down

And maybe I don’t quite know what to say

But I’m here in your doorway

I just wanted you to know that this is me trying

I just wanted you to know that this is me trying

They told me all of my cages were mental

So I got wasted like all my potential

And my words shoot to kill when I’m mad

I have a lot of regrets about that

I was so ahead of the curve, the curve became a sphere

Fell behind all my classmates and I ended up here

Pouring out my heart to a stranger

But I didn’t pour the whiskey

I just wanted you to know that this is me trying

I just wanted you to know that this is me trying

At least I’m trying

And it’s hard to be at a party when I feel like an open wound

It’s hard to be anywhere these days when all I want is you

You’re a flashback in a film reel on the one screen in my town

And I just wanted you to know that this is me trying

(And maybe I don’t quite know what to say)

At least I’m trying

Ho avuto difficoltà ad adeguarmi

Avevo le ruote più lucide, ora stanno arrugginendo

Non sapevo se ti sarebbe importato se fossi tornato

Ho molti rimpianti per questo

Tirò fuori dall’auto la strada per il belvedere

Avrei potuto seguire le mie paure fino in fondo

E forse non so proprio cosa dire

Ma sono qui sulla tua porta

Volevo solo che tu sapessi che ci sto provando

Volevo solo che tu sapessi che ci sto provando

Mi hanno detto che tutte le mie gabbie erano mentali

Quindi sono stato sprecato come tutto il mio potenziale

E le mie parole sparano per uccidere quando sono pazzo

Ho molti rimpianti per questo

Ero così avanti rispetto alla curva, la curva divenne una sfera

Sono caduto dietro tutti i miei compagni di classe e sono finito qui

Versando il mio cuore a uno sconosciuto

Ma non ho versato il whisky

Volevo solo che tu sapessi che ci sto provando

Volevo solo che tu sapessi che ci sto provando

Almeno ci sto provando

Ed è difficile essere a una festa quando mi sento come una ferita aperta

È difficile essere ovunque in questi giorni quando tutto ciò che voglio sei tu

Sei un flashback in una bobina di film sullo schermo della mia città

E volevo solo che tu sapessi che ci sto provando

(E forse non so proprio cosa dire)

Volevo solo che tu sapessi che ci sto provando

Almeno ci sto provando

