Taylor Swift ha annunciato a sorpresa il nuovo album Folklore in arrivo questo 24 di luglio. Un album a cui ha dedicato tempo durante la quarantena e che ha fatto con grande amore, come lei stessa ha dichiarato. Qualcosa da regalare ai fan ma anche un regalo a sé stessa che non ha voluto lasciarsi prendere dal cercare la perfezione con questo nuovo capitolo, ma ha voluto esprimere quello che è al 100%, con un album diverso dai precedenti.

Folklore contiene 16 tracce nella versione standard e una in più nella versione deluxe, dal titolo The Lakes. Per l’occasione TayTay ha creato ben 8 versioni con altrettante copertine che esprimono ciascuna un mood diverso. Le potete trovare sul suo store ufficiale.

Testo di Taylor Swift

Make sure nobody sees you leave

Hood over your head, keep your eyes down

Tell your friends you’re out for a run

You’ll be flushed when you return

Take the road less traveled by

Tell yourself you can always stop

What started in beautiful rooms

Ends with meetings in parking lots

And that’s the thing about illicit affairs

And clandestine meetings and longing stares

It’s born from just one single glance

But it dies and it dies and it dies

A million little times

Leave the perfume on the shelf

That you picked out just for him

So you leave no trace behind

Like you don’t even exist

Take the words for what they are

A dwindling, mercurial high

A drug that only worked

The first few hundred times

And that’s the thing about illicit affairs

And clandestine meetings and stolen stares

They show their truth one single time

But they lie and they lie and they lie

A million little times

And you wanna scream

Don’t call me “kid,” don’t call me “baby”

Look at this godforsaken mess that you made me

You showed me colors you know I can’t see with anyone else

Don’t call me “kid,” don’t call me “baby”

Look at this idiotic fool that you made me

You taught me a secret language I can’t speak with anyone else

And you know damn well

For you, I would ruin myself

A million little times

Traduzione di Taylor Swift

Assicurati che nessuno ti veda partire

Cappuccio sopra la testa, tieni gli occhi bassi

Di ai tuoi amici che sei fuori per una corsa

Sarai arrossato al tuo ritorno

Prendi la strada meno percorsa

Di a te stesso che puoi sempre smettere

Cosa è iniziato in bellissime stanze

Termina con incontri nei parcheggi

E questo è il problema degli affari illeciti

E incontri clandestini e sguardi bramosi

È nato da un solo sguardo

Ma muore e muore e muore

Un milione di volte

Lascia il profumo sullo scaffale

Che hai scelto solo per lui

Quindi non lasci alcuna traccia

Come se non esistessi nemmeno

Prendi le parole per quello che sono

Un picco decrescente, mercuriale

Una droga che ha funzionato solo

Le prime centinaia di volte

E questo è il problema degli affari illeciti

E incontri clandestini e sguardi rubati

Mostrano la loro verità una sola volta

Ma mentono e mentono e mentono

Un milione di volte

E vuoi urlare

Non chiamarmi “ragazzo”, non chiamarmi “bambino”

Guarda questo casino dimenticato da Dio che mi hai creato

Mi hai mostrato i colori che sai che non posso vedere con nessun altro

Non chiamarmi “ragazzo”, non chiamarmi “bambino”

Guarda questo idiota pazzo che mi hai fatto

Mi hai insegnato una lingua segreta che non posso parlare con nessun altro

E tu lo sai dannatamente bene

Per te, mi rovinerei

Un milione di volte

Cosa ne pensate dell’album di Taylor Swift?