Taylor Swift ha annunciato a sorpresa il nuovo album Folklore in arrivo questo 24 di luglio. Un album a cui ha dedicato tempo durante la quarantena e che ha fatto con grande amore, come lei stessa ha dichiarato. Qualcosa da regalare ai fan ma anche un regalo a sé stessa che non ha voluto lasciarsi prendere dal cercare la perfezione con questo nuovo capitolo, ma ha voluto esprimere quello che è al 100%, con un album diverso dai precedenti.
Folklore contiene 16 tracce nella versione standard e una in più nella versione deluxe, dal titolo The Lakes. Per l’occasione TayTay ha creato ben 8 versioni con altrettante copertine che esprimono ciascuna un mood diverso. Le potete trovare sul suo store ufficiale.
Scopri qui sotto video, testo e traduzione di Illicit Affairs di Taylor Swift:
Testo di Taylor Swift
Make sure nobody sees you leave
Hood over your head, keep your eyes down
Tell your friends you’re out for a run
You’ll be flushed when you return
Take the road less traveled by
Tell yourself you can always stop
What started in beautiful rooms
Ends with meetings in parking lots
And that’s the thing about illicit affairs
And clandestine meetings and longing stares
It’s born from just one single glance
But it dies and it dies and it dies
A million little times
Leave the perfume on the shelf
That you picked out just for him
So you leave no trace behind
Like you don’t even exist
Take the words for what they are
A dwindling, mercurial high
A drug that only worked
The first few hundred times
And that’s the thing about illicit affairs
And clandestine meetings and stolen stares
They show their truth one single time
But they lie and they lie and they lie
A million little times
And you wanna scream
Don’t call me “kid,” don’t call me “baby”
Look at this godforsaken mess that you made me
You showed me colors you know I can’t see with anyone else
Don’t call me “kid,” don’t call me “baby”
Look at this idiotic fool that you made me
You taught me a secret language I can’t speak with anyone else
And you know damn well
For you, I would ruin myself
A million little times
Traduzione di Taylor Swift
Assicurati che nessuno ti veda partire
Cappuccio sopra la testa, tieni gli occhi bassi
Di ai tuoi amici che sei fuori per una corsa
Sarai arrossato al tuo ritorno
Prendi la strada meno percorsa
Di a te stesso che puoi sempre smettere
Cosa è iniziato in bellissime stanze
Termina con incontri nei parcheggi
E questo è il problema degli affari illeciti
E incontri clandestini e sguardi bramosi
È nato da un solo sguardo
Ma muore e muore e muore
Un milione di volte
Lascia il profumo sullo scaffale
Che hai scelto solo per lui
Quindi non lasci alcuna traccia
Come se non esistessi nemmeno
Prendi le parole per quello che sono
Un picco decrescente, mercuriale
Una droga che ha funzionato solo
Le prime centinaia di volte
E questo è il problema degli affari illeciti
E incontri clandestini e sguardi rubati
Mostrano la loro verità una sola volta
Ma mentono e mentono e mentono
Un milione di volte
E vuoi urlare
Non chiamarmi “ragazzo”, non chiamarmi “bambino”
Guarda questo casino dimenticato da Dio che mi hai creato
Mi hai mostrato i colori che sai che non posso vedere con nessun altro
Non chiamarmi “ragazzo”, non chiamarmi “bambino”
Guarda questo idiota pazzo che mi hai fatto
Mi hai insegnato una lingua segreta che non posso parlare con nessun altro
E tu lo sai dannatamente bene
Per te, mi rovinerei
Un milione di volte