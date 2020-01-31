Taylor Swift – Only The Young: audio, testo e traduzione della canzone

Oggi, 31 Gennaio, è stato pubblicato su Netflix il documentario dedicato a Taylor Swift, ma lei ha deciso di fare un ulteriore regalo ai suoi fan. La cantante ha appena pubblicato il brano inedito Only The Young, tratto proprio da Miss Americana.
Il documentario Miss Americana è descritto come un autentico ed emozionante sguardo alla vita di Taylor Swift, una delle artiste più iconiche della sua generazione, durante un importante momento di transizione. Il film racconta come la cantante ha affrontato la difficoltà di essere chi il mondo voleva che lei fosse e chi lei è veramente. La regista Lana Wilson ci regalo sguardo luminose e sfaccettato su come una super star mondiale sta imparando ad abbracciare il suo ruolo come donna e come usare la sua voce.
Testo Only The Young:
[Verse 1] It keeps me awake
The look on your face
The moment you heard the news
You’re screaming inside
And frozen in time
You did all that you could do
The game was rigged, the ref got tricked
The wrong ones think they’re right
You were outnumbered — this time
Only the young can run
Can run, so run
And run, and run [Verse 2] So every day now
You brace for the sound
You’ve only heard on TV
You go to class, scared
Wondering where the best hiding spot would be
And the big bad man and his big bad clan
Their hands are stained with red
Oh, how quickly, they forget
Too busy helping themselves
They aren’t gonna change this
We gotta do it ourselves
They think that it’s over
But it’s just begun [Chorus] Only one thing can save us
Only the young (Only the young)
x4 [Post-Chorus] Only the young (Only the young)
Only the young (Only the young)
(Don’t say you’re too tired to fight
It’s just a matter of time
Up there’s the finish line)
Only the young (Only the young)
Can run
Don’t say you’re too tired to fight
It’s just a matter of time (Can run)
Up there’s the finish line
So run, and run, and run
Traduzione:[Verse 1] Mi tiene sveglia
lo sguardo sul tuo volto
il momento in cui hai saputo la notizia
stavi urlando dentro di te
e congelato nel tempo
hai fatto tutto quello che potevi fare
il gioco è stato manipolato, l’arbitro ingannato
Coloro che hanno torto pensano di avere ragione
Loro erano di più — questa volta
solo i giovani
possono correre, quindi corri
e corri, e corri [Verse 2] Quindi ogni giorno
Ti preprari al suono
Lo senti solo in TV
Tu hai classe, spaventata
Ti chiedi qual è il posto migliore per nasconderti
ed l’uomo grande e cattivo ed il suo grande e cattivo clan
le loro amni sono sporchi di rosso
Oh, quanto velocemente, dimenticano
Troppo occupati ad aiutare se stessi
Non cambieranno questo
Dobbiamo farlo noi stessi
Pensano che sia finita
But it’s just begun [Chorus] Solo i giovani possono salvarci
Solo i giovani (Solo i giovani)
x4 [Post-Chorus] Solo i giovani (Solo i giovani )
Solo i giovani (Solo i giovani )
(Non dire che sei troppo stanco per combattere
E’ solo questione di tempo
la su alla linea d’arrivo)
Solo i giovani (Solo i giovani )
Possono correre
Non dire che sei troppo stanco per combattere
E’ solo questione di tempo
la su alla linea d’arrivo
quindi corri e corri e corri
