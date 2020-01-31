Taylor Swift – Only The Young: audio, testo e traduzione della canzone

Oggi, 31 Gennaio, è stato pubblicato su Netflix il documentario dedicato a Taylor Swift, ma lei ha deciso di fare un ulteriore regalo ai suoi fan. La cantante ha appena pubblicato il brano inedito Only The Young, tratto proprio da Miss Americana.

Il documentario Miss Americana è descritto come un autentico ed emozionante sguardo alla vita di Taylor Swift, una delle artiste più iconiche della sua generazione, durante un importante momento di transizione. Il film racconta come la cantante ha affrontato la difficoltà di essere chi il mondo voleva che lei fosse e chi lei è veramente. La regista Lana Wilson ci regalo sguardo luminose e sfaccettato su come una super star mondiale sta imparando ad abbracciare il suo ruolo come donna e come usare la sua voce.

Testo Only The Young:

[Verse 1] It keeps me awake

The look on your face

The moment you heard the news

You’re screaming inside

And frozen in time

You did all that you could do

The game was rigged, the ref got tricked

The wrong ones think they’re right

You were outnumbered — this time

[Chorus] But only the youngx2Only the young can runCan run, so runAnd run, and run [Verse 2] So every day nowYou brace for the soundYou’ve only heard on TVYou go to class, scared

Wondering where the best hiding spot would be

And the big bad man and his big bad clan

Their hands are stained with red

Oh, how quickly, they forget

[Pre-Chorus] They aren’t gonna help usToo busy helping themselvesThey aren’t gonna change thisWe gotta do it ourselvesThey think that it’s overBut it’s just begun [Chorus] Only one thing can save usOnly the young (Only the young)x4 [Post-Chorus] Only the young (Only the young)x3

Only the young (Only the young)

(Don’t say you’re too tired to fight

It’s just a matter of time

Up there’s the finish line)

Only the young (Only the young)

x3

Can run

Don’t say you’re too tired to fight

It’s just a matter of time (Can run)

Up there’s the finish line

So run, and run, and run

x2

[Intro] Only the youngx3

Traduzione:

[Verse 1] Mi tiene sveglialo sguardo sul tuo voltoil momento in cui hai saputo la notiziastavi urlando dentro di te

e congelato nel tempo

hai fatto tutto quello che potevi fare

il gioco è stato manipolato, l’arbitro ingannato

Coloro che hanno torto pensano di avere ragione

Loro erano di più — questa volta

[Chorus] Ma solo i giovanix2solo i giovanipossono correre, quindi corrie corri, e corri [Verse 2] Quindi ogni giornoTi preprari al suonoLo senti solo in TVTu hai classe, spaventata

Ti chiedi qual è il posto migliore per nasconderti

ed l’uomo grande e cattivo ed il suo grande e cattivo clan

le loro amni sono sporchi di rosso

Oh, quanto velocemente, dimenticano

[Pre-Chorus] They aren’t gonna help usToo busy helping themselvesThey aren’t gonna change thisWe gotta do it ourselvesThey think that it’s overBut it’s just begun [Chorus] Solo i giovani possono salvarciSolo i giovani (Solo i giovani)x4 [Post-Chorus] Solo i giovani (Solo i giovani )x3

Solo i giovani (Solo i giovani )

(Non dire che sei troppo stanco per combattere

E’ solo questione di tempo

la su alla linea d’arrivo)

Solo i giovani (Solo i giovani )

x3

Possono correre

Non dire che sei troppo stanco per combattere

E’ solo questione di tempo

la su alla linea d’arrivo

quindi corri e corri e corri

x2

[Intro] Solo i giovanix3