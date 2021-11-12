Taylor Swift – Nothing New (Ft. Phoebe Bridgers): Audio, testo e traduzione da Red (Taylor’s Version) scritto da Laura Boni 12 Novembre 2021 Taylor Swift ha pubblicato Red (Taylor’s Version) e una delle canzoni che sono state inserite come brani extra rispetto al disco originale è Nothing New (Ft. Phoebe Bridgers). Si tratta di uno dei bran inediti che Taylor ha fatto uscire dal suo The Vault. Scopri QUI tutte le canzoni di Red (Taylor’s Version)! La versione originale di Red è composta da 16 canzoni nella versione standard, che diventano 22 con quelle contenute nella deluxe. Mentre in Red (Taylor’s Version) ci sono 8 canzoni inedite tratte dagli archivi di Taylor Swift, tra cui la famigerata versione da 10 minuti di All Too Well e un nuovo duetto con Ed Sheeran. Audio di Nothing New (Ft. Phoebe Bridgers) di Taylor Swift: Testo di Nothing New (Ft. Phoebe Bridgers) di Taylor Swift: [Verse 1: Taylor Swift] They tell you while you’re young Girls, go out and have your fun Then they hunt and slay the ones Who actually do it Criticize the way you fly When you’re soaring through the sky Shoot you down and then they sigh And say, “She looks like she’s been through it” Lord what will become of me Once I’ve lost my novelty [Chorus: Taylor Swift] I’ve had too much to drink tonight And I know it’s sad but this is what I think about And I wake up in the middle of the night It’s like I can feel time moving How can a person know everything at 18 But nothing at 22? And will you still want me When I’m nothing new? [Verse 2: Phoebe Bridgers & Taylor Swift] How long will it be cute All this crying in my room When you can’t blame it on my youth And roll your eyes with affection And my cheeks are growing tired From turning red and faking smiles Are we only biding time till I lose your attention? And someone else lights up the room People love an ingénue [Chorus: Phoebe Bridgers & Taylor Swift] I’ve had too much to drink tonight How did I go from growing up to breaking down? And I wake up in the middle of the night It’s like I can feel time moving How can a person know everything at 18 But nothing at 22? And will you still want me When I’m nothing new? [Bridge: Taylor Swift & Phoebe Bridgers] I know someday I’m gonna meet her It’s a fever dream The kind of radiance you only have at seventeen She’ll know the way and then she’ll say she got the map from me I’ll say I’m happy for her then I’ll cry myself to sleep [Chorus: Taylor Swift & Phoebe Bridgers] I’ve had (I’ve had) too much to drink tonight But I wonder if they’ll miss me once they drive me out I wake up (Wake up) in the middle of the night And I can feel time moving How can a person know everything at 18 But nothing at 22? And will you still want me Will you still want me Will you still want me When I’m nothing new? Traduzione di Nothing New (Ft. Phoebe Bridgers) di Taylor Swift: [Verse 1: Taylor Swift] Te lo dicono quando siamo giovani ragazze, andate e divertitevi e poi cercano e distruggono quelle che lo fanno criticano il modo in cui voli mentre sei in volo in cielo ti abbattono e fanno cenno e dicono, “Sembra che ne abbia passate tante” Dio cosa ne sarà di me una volta che avrò perso il senso di novità [Chorus: Taylor Swift] Ho bevuto troppo stasera so che è triste ma questo è quello a cui penso e mi sveglio nel bel mezzo della notte è come se potessi sentir passare il tempo come può qualcuno sapere tutto a 18 anni e niente a 22? e mi vorrai ancora quando non sarò più nuova? [Verse 2: Phoebe Bridgers & Taylor Swift] Per quanto sarà carino tutti questi pianti in camera quando puoi incolpare la tua giovinezza ed alzare gli occhi al cielo con affetto e le mie guance si stanno stancando dal diventare rosse e fingere sorrisi Stiamo solo scommettendo con il tempo finché non perdiamo la vostra attenzione? e qualcun altro illumina la stanza La gente ama le ragazze ingenue [Chorus: Phoebe Bridgers & Taylor Swift] Ho bevuto troppo stasera so che è triste ma questo è quello a cui penso e mi sveglio nel bel mezzo della notte è come se potessi sentir passare il tempo come può qualcuno sapere tutto a 18 anni e niente a 22? e mi vorrai ancora quando non sarò più nuova? [Bridge: Taylor Swift & Phoebe Bridgers] So che un giorno la incontrerò E’ una allucinazione da febbre il bagliore gentile che hai solo a 17 anni saprà la strada e dirà che ha avuto la mappa da me dirò che sarò felice per lei e poi piangerò fino ad addormentarmi [Chorus: Taylor Swift & Phoebe Bridgers] Ho bevuto troppo stasera ma mi chiedo se sentiranno la mia mancanza quando mi avranno mandato via mi sveglio nel bel mezzo della notte è come se potessi sentir passare il tempo come può qualcuno sapere tutto a 18 anni e niente a 22? e mi vorrai ancora e mi vorrai ancora quando non sarò più nuova?