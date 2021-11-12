GingerGeneration.it

Taylor Swift – Nothing New (Ft. Phoebe Bridgers): Audio, testo e traduzione da Red (Taylor’s Version)

scritto da Laura Boni
Taylor Swift Red (Taylor's Version)

Taylor Swift ha pubblicato Red (Taylor’s Version) e una delle canzoni che sono state inserite come brani extra rispetto al disco originale è Nothing New (Ft. Phoebe Bridgers).

Si tratta di uno dei bran inediti che Taylor ha fatto uscire dal suo The Vault.

La versione originale di Red è composta da 16 canzoni nella versione standard, che diventano 22 con quelle contenute nella deluxe. Mentre in Red (Taylor’s Version) ci sono 8 canzoni inedite tratte dagli archivi di Taylor Swift, tra cui la famigerata versione da 10 minuti di All Too Well e un nuovo duetto con Ed Sheeran.

 

 

Audio di Nothing New (Ft. Phoebe Bridgers) di Taylor Swift:

Testo di Nothing New (Ft. Phoebe Bridgers) di Taylor Swift:
[Verse 1: Taylor Swift]
They tell you while you’re young
Girls, go out and have your fun
Then they hunt and slay the ones
Who actually do it
Criticize the way you fly
When you’re soaring through the sky
Shoot you down and then they sigh
And say, “She looks like she’s been through it”
Lord what will become of me
Once I’ve lost my novelty

[Chorus: Taylor Swift]
I’ve had too much to drink tonight
And I know it’s sad but this is what I think about
And I wake up in the middle of the night
It’s like I can feel time moving
How can a person know everything at 18
But nothing at 22?
And will you still want me
When I’m nothing new?

[Verse 2: Phoebe Bridgers & Taylor Swift]
How long will it be cute
All this crying in my room
When you can’t blame it on my youth
And roll your eyes with affection
And my cheeks are growing tired
From turning red and faking smiles
Are we only biding time till I lose your attention?
And someone else lights up the room
People love an ingénue

[Chorus: Phoebe Bridgers & Taylor Swift]
I’ve had too much to drink tonight
How did I go from growing up to breaking down?
And I wake up in the middle of the night
It’s like I can feel time moving
How can a person know everything at 18
But nothing at 22?
And will you still want me
When I’m nothing new?

[Bridge: Taylor Swift & Phoebe Bridgers]
I know someday I’m gonna meet her
It’s a fever dream
The kind of radiance you only have at seventeen
She’ll know the way and then she’ll say she got the map from me
I’ll say I’m happy for her then I’ll cry myself to sleep

[Chorus: Taylor Swift & Phoebe Bridgers]
I’ve had (I’ve had) too much to drink tonight
But I wonder if they’ll miss me once they drive me out
I wake up (Wake up) in the middle of the night
And I can feel time moving
How can a person know everything at 18
But nothing at 22?
And will you still want me
Will you still want me
Will you still want me
When I’m nothing new?

Traduzione di Nothing New (Ft. Phoebe Bridgers) di Taylor Swift:

[Verse 1: Taylor Swift]
Te lo dicono quando siamo giovani
ragazze, andate e divertitevi
e poi cercano e distruggono
quelle che lo fanno
criticano il modo in cui voli
mentre sei in volo in cielo
ti abbattono e fanno cenno
e dicono, “Sembra che ne abbia passate tante”
Dio cosa ne sarà di me
una volta che avrò perso il senso di novità

[Chorus: Taylor Swift]
Ho bevuto troppo stasera
so che è triste ma questo è quello a cui penso
e mi sveglio nel bel mezzo della notte
è come se potessi sentir passare il tempo
come può qualcuno sapere tutto a 18 anni
e niente a 22?
e mi vorrai ancora
quando non sarò più nuova?

[Verse 2: Phoebe Bridgers & Taylor Swift]
Per quanto sarà carino
tutti questi pianti in camera
quando puoi incolpare la tua giovinezza
ed alzare gli occhi al cielo con affetto
e le mie guance si stanno stancando
dal diventare rosse e fingere sorrisi
Stiamo solo scommettendo con il tempo finché non perdiamo la vostra attenzione?
e qualcun altro illumina la stanza
La gente ama le ragazze ingenue

[Chorus: Phoebe Bridgers & Taylor Swift]
Ho bevuto troppo stasera
so che è triste ma questo è quello a cui penso
e mi sveglio nel bel mezzo della notte
è come se potessi sentir passare il tempo
come può qualcuno sapere tutto a 18 anni
e niente a 22?
e mi vorrai ancora
quando non sarò più nuova?

[Bridge: Taylor Swift & Phoebe Bridgers]
So che un giorno la incontrerò
E’ una allucinazione da febbre
il bagliore gentile che hai solo a 17 anni
saprà la strada e dirà che ha avuto la mappa da me
dirò che sarò felice per lei e poi piangerò fino ad addormentarmi

[Chorus: Taylor Swift & Phoebe Bridgers]
Ho bevuto troppo stasera
ma mi chiedo se sentiranno la mia mancanza quando mi avranno mandato via
mi sveglio nel bel mezzo della notte
è come se potessi sentir passare il tempo
come può qualcuno sapere tutto a 18 anni
e niente a 22?
e mi vorrai ancora
e mi vorrai ancora
quando non sarò più nuova?

Laura Boni

Giornalista, appassionata di film e serie tv, fashion e beauty addicted, ma soprattutto un'inguaribile sognatrice

