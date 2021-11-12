Taylor Swift – Nothing New (Ft. Phoebe Bridgers): Audio, testo e traduzione da Red (Taylor’s Version)

Taylor Swift ha pubblicato Red (Taylor’s Version) e una delle canzoni che sono state inserite come brani extra rispetto al disco originale è Nothing New (Ft. Phoebe Bridgers).

Si tratta di uno dei bran inediti che Taylor ha fatto uscire dal suo The Vault.

La versione originale di Red è composta da 16 canzoni nella versione standard, che diventano 22 con quelle contenute nella deluxe. Mentre in Red (Taylor’s Version) ci sono 8 canzoni inedite tratte dagli archivi di Taylor Swift, tra cui la famigerata versione da 10 minuti di All Too Well e un nuovo duetto con Ed Sheeran.

Audio di Nothing New (Ft. Phoebe Bridgers) di Taylor Swift:

Testo di Nothing New (Ft. Phoebe Bridgers) di Taylor Swift:

[Verse 1: Taylor Swift]

They tell you while you’re young

Girls, go out and have your fun

Then they hunt and slay the ones

Who actually do it

Criticize the way you fly

When you’re soaring through the sky

Shoot you down and then they sigh

And say, “She looks like she’s been through it”

Lord what will become of me

Once I’ve lost my novelty

[Chorus: Taylor Swift]

I’ve had too much to drink tonight

And I know it’s sad but this is what I think about

And I wake up in the middle of the night

It’s like I can feel time moving

How can a person know everything at 18

But nothing at 22?

And will you still want me

When I’m nothing new?

[Verse 2: Phoebe Bridgers & Taylor Swift]

How long will it be cute

All this crying in my room

When you can’t blame it on my youth

And roll your eyes with affection

And my cheeks are growing tired

From turning red and faking smiles

Are we only biding time till I lose your attention?

And someone else lights up the room

People love an ingénue

[Chorus: Phoebe Bridgers & Taylor Swift]

I’ve had too much to drink tonight

How did I go from growing up to breaking down?

And I wake up in the middle of the night

It’s like I can feel time moving

How can a person know everything at 18

But nothing at 22?

And will you still want me

When I’m nothing new?

[Bridge: Taylor Swift & Phoebe Bridgers]

I know someday I’m gonna meet her

It’s a fever dream

The kind of radiance you only have at seventeen

She’ll know the way and then she’ll say she got the map from me

I’ll say I’m happy for her then I’ll cry myself to sleep

[Chorus: Taylor Swift & Phoebe Bridgers]

I’ve had (I’ve had) too much to drink tonight

But I wonder if they’ll miss me once they drive me out

I wake up (Wake up) in the middle of the night

And I can feel time moving

How can a person know everything at 18

But nothing at 22?

And will you still want me

Will you still want me

Will you still want me

When I’m nothing new?

Traduzione di Nothing New (Ft. Phoebe Bridgers) di Taylor Swift:

[Verse 1: Taylor Swift]

Te lo dicono quando siamo giovani

ragazze, andate e divertitevi

e poi cercano e distruggono

quelle che lo fanno

criticano il modo in cui voli

mentre sei in volo in cielo

ti abbattono e fanno cenno

e dicono, “Sembra che ne abbia passate tante”

Dio cosa ne sarà di me

una volta che avrò perso il senso di novità

[Chorus: Taylor Swift]

Ho bevuto troppo stasera

so che è triste ma questo è quello a cui penso

e mi sveglio nel bel mezzo della notte

è come se potessi sentir passare il tempo

come può qualcuno sapere tutto a 18 anni

e niente a 22?

e mi vorrai ancora

quando non sarò più nuova?

[Verse 2: Phoebe Bridgers & Taylor Swift]

Per quanto sarà carino

tutti questi pianti in camera

quando puoi incolpare la tua giovinezza

ed alzare gli occhi al cielo con affetto

e le mie guance si stanno stancando

dal diventare rosse e fingere sorrisi

Stiamo solo scommettendo con il tempo finché non perdiamo la vostra attenzione?

e qualcun altro illumina la stanza

La gente ama le ragazze ingenue

[Chorus: Phoebe Bridgers & Taylor Swift]

Ho bevuto troppo stasera

so che è triste ma questo è quello a cui penso

e mi sveglio nel bel mezzo della notte

è come se potessi sentir passare il tempo

come può qualcuno sapere tutto a 18 anni

e niente a 22?

e mi vorrai ancora

quando non sarò più nuova?

[Bridge: Taylor Swift & Phoebe Bridgers]

So che un giorno la incontrerò

E’ una allucinazione da febbre

il bagliore gentile che hai solo a 17 anni

saprà la strada e dirà che ha avuto la mappa da me

dirò che sarò felice per lei e poi piangerò fino ad addormentarmi

[Chorus: Taylor Swift & Phoebe Bridgers]

Ho bevuto troppo stasera

ma mi chiedo se sentiranno la mia mancanza quando mi avranno mandato via

mi sveglio nel bel mezzo della notte

è come se potessi sentir passare il tempo

come può qualcuno sapere tutto a 18 anni

e niente a 22?

e mi vorrai ancora

e mi vorrai ancora

quando non sarò più nuova?