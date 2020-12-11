E’ appena stata pubblicata la nuova canzone di Taylor Swift long story short Il brano è estratto del secondo album a sorpresa pubblicato dalla cantante americana nel 2020, ovvero evermore.

Annunciando il disco, Taylor ha scritto:

Devo annunciare con orgoglio che il mio nono album e sorellina di folklore uscirà a mezzanotte. Devo essere sincera. Non riuscivamo a smettere di scrivere. Continuavamo a trovare le stesse vibe di folklore e potevamo scegliere se lasciarlo andare e proseguire in mezzo alla foresta della sua musica. Abbiamo deciso di scavare più nel profondo. Non è una cosa che ho mai fatto. Di solito passa del tempo tra un’era e l’altra. Ma con folklore è stato tutto diverso. Quando l’ho composto non sembrava tanto una partenza ma quanto più un ritorno. Ho adorato scrivere queste canzoni con Aaron Dessner, Jack Antonoff, WB, and Justin Vernon. Questa volta abbiamo anche deciso di aggiungere qualche nuova persona al nostro tavolo.

Scopri qui audio, testo e traduzione di tutte le canzoni di evermore!

Evermore:

Evermore contiene al suo interno un totale di 15 brani, più due pezzi inclusi nella versione Deluxe. Taylor ha lavorato a questi pezzi insieme agli stessi collaboratori del precedente Folklore, ovvero Aaron Dessner e il suo produttore storico Jack Antonoff; inoltre il disco ha anche tre featuring, ovvero HAIM, The National e Bon Iver. Con quest’ultimo, lo stesso del bellissimo duetto Exile, con lui ha interpretato il brano che dà il nome all’album.

Taylor Swift - long story short (Official Lyric Video)

Watch this video on YouTube

Traduzione della canzone di Taylor Swift long story short:

fatalmente

ho provato a prendere le mie battaglie fino a che le mie battaglie non hanno preso me

miseria

come la guerra di parole che urlo nel mio sonno

e tu ci sei passato accanto

ero nella alleanza, circondata da tutti gli schieramenti

il coltello ha tagliato entrambi

se la scarpa ti sta, cammina fino a quando non si romperanno i tacchi

e sono caduta dal piedistallo

proprio giù nella tana del coniglio

per farla breve, è stato un brutto momento

spinta dal precipizio

aggrappata alle labbra più vicine

per farla breve, era il ragazzo sbagliato

adesso sono tutta per te

è tutto per te, ah

si si

sono tutta per te, ah

si si

in realtà

ho sempre avuto la sensazione di sembrare migliore nello specchietto retrovisore

mentre ti manco

ai cancelli d’oro una volta hanno tenuto le chiavi

quando ho mollato la mia spada

l’ho lanciata tra le sterpaglie e ho bussato alla tua porta

e abbiamo vissuto in pace

ma se qualcuno arriva da noi, questa volta sono pronta

e sono caduta dal piedistallo

proprio giù nella tana del coniglio

per farla breve, è stato un brutto momento

spinta dal precipizio

aggrappata alle labbra più vicine

per farla breve, era il ragazzo sbagliato

adesso sono tutta per te

è tutto per te, ah

si si

sono tutta per te, ah

si si

non si tengono più i punti

adesso ti tengo solo al caldo

non più il tiro alla fune

adesso so che c’è di più

non si tengono più i punti

adesso ti tengo solo al caldo

non più il tiro alla fune

e le mie onde hanno incontrato la tua riva

sempre e ancora per sempre

superami

voglio dirti di non perderti in queste piccole cose

la tua nemesi

sconfiggeranno loro stessi prima di avere l’opportunità di dondolare

e lui mi supera

raro come il bagliore di una cometa nel cielo

e lui sembra casa

se le scarpe ti stanno, vai in giro con quelle ovunque tu vada

ho copiato ginger

e sono caduta dal piedistallo

proprio giù nella tana del coniglio

per farla breve, è stato un brutto momento

spinta dal precipizio

aggrappata alle labbra più vicine

per farla breve, era il ragazzo sbagliato

adesso sono tutta per te

è tutto per te, ah

si si

sono tutta per te, ah

si si

breve storia, era un brutto momento

breve storia, sono sopravvisuta

Testo della canzone di Taylor Swift long story short:

Fatefully

I tried to pick my battles ’til the battle picked me

Misery

Like the war of words I shouted in my sleep

And you passed right by

I was in the alley, surrounded on all sides

The knife cuts both ways

If the shoe fits, walk in it ’til your high heels break

[Chorus] And I fell from the pedestalRight down the rabbit holeLong story short, it was a bad timePushed from the precipiceClung to the nearest lipsLong story short, it was the wrong guyNow I’m all about youI’m all about you, ahYeah, yeahI’m all about you, ahYeah, yeah [Verse 2] ActuallyI always felt I must look better in the rear viewMissing meAt the golden gates they once held the keys toWhen I dropped my swordI threw it in the bushes and knocked on your doorAnd we live in peaceBut if someone comes at us, this time, I’m ready [Chorus] ‘Cause I fell from the pedestalRight down the rabbit holeLong story short, it was a bad timePushed from the precipiceClung to the nearest lipsLong story short, it was the wrong guyNow I’m all about youI’m all about you, ahYeah, yeahI’m all about you, ahYeah, yeah [Bridge] No more keepin’ scoreNow I just keep you warm (Keep you warm)No more tug of warNow I just know there’s more (Know there’s more)No more keepin’ scoreNow I just keep you warm (Keep you warm)No more tug of warAnd my waves meet your shoreEver and evermore [Verse 3] Past meI wanna tell you not to get lost in these petty thingsYour nemesesWill defeat themselves before you get the chance to swingAnd he’s passing byRare as the glimmer of a comet in the skyAnd he feels like homeIf the shoe fits, walk in it everywhere you go [Chorus] And I fell from the pedestalRight down the rabbit holeLong story short, it was a bad timePushed from the precipiceClimbed right back up the cliffLong story short, I survivedNow I’m all about youI’m all about you, ahI’m all about you, ahYeah, yeahI’m all about youYeah, yeahI’m all about you [Outro] Long story short, it was a bad timeLong story short, I survived