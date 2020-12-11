E’ appena stata pubblicata la nuova canzone di Taylor Swift long story short Il brano è estratto del secondo album a sorpresa pubblicato dalla cantante americana nel 2020, ovvero evermore.
Annunciando il disco, Taylor ha scritto:
Devo annunciare con orgoglio che il mio nono album e sorellina di folklore uscirà a mezzanotte. Devo essere sincera. Non riuscivamo a smettere di scrivere. Continuavamo a trovare le stesse vibe di folklore e potevamo scegliere se lasciarlo andare e proseguire in mezzo alla foresta della sua musica. Abbiamo deciso di scavare più nel profondo. Non è una cosa che ho mai fatto.
Di solito passa del tempo tra un’era e l’altra. Ma con folklore è stato tutto diverso. Quando l’ho composto non sembrava tanto una partenza ma quanto più un ritorno. Ho adorato scrivere queste canzoni con Aaron Dessner, Jack Antonoff, WB, and Justin Vernon. Questa volta abbiamo anche deciso di aggiungere qualche nuova persona al nostro tavolo.
Evermore:
Evermore contiene al suo interno un totale di 15 brani, più due pezzi inclusi nella versione Deluxe. Taylor ha lavorato a questi pezzi insieme agli stessi collaboratori del precedente Folklore, ovvero Aaron Dessner e il suo produttore storico Jack Antonoff; inoltre il disco ha anche tre featuring, ovvero HAIM, The National e Bon Iver. Con quest’ultimo, lo stesso del bellissimo duetto Exile, con lui ha interpretato il brano che dà il nome all’album.
Traduzione della canzone di Taylor Swift long story short:
fatalmente
ho provato a prendere le mie battaglie fino a che le mie battaglie non hanno preso me
miseria
come la guerra di parole che urlo nel mio sonno
e tu ci sei passato accanto
ero nella alleanza, circondata da tutti gli schieramenti
il coltello ha tagliato entrambi
se la scarpa ti sta, cammina fino a quando non si romperanno i tacchi
e sono caduta dal piedistallo
proprio giù nella tana del coniglio
per farla breve, è stato un brutto momento
spinta dal precipizio
aggrappata alle labbra più vicine
per farla breve, era il ragazzo sbagliato
adesso sono tutta per te
è tutto per te, ah
si si
sono tutta per te, ah
si si
in realtà
ho sempre avuto la sensazione di sembrare migliore nello specchietto retrovisore
mentre ti manco
ai cancelli d’oro una volta hanno tenuto le chiavi
quando ho mollato la mia spada
l’ho lanciata tra le sterpaglie e ho bussato alla tua porta
e abbiamo vissuto in pace
ma se qualcuno arriva da noi, questa volta sono pronta
e sono caduta dal piedistallo
proprio giù nella tana del coniglio
per farla breve, è stato un brutto momento
spinta dal precipizio
aggrappata alle labbra più vicine
per farla breve, era il ragazzo sbagliato
adesso sono tutta per te
è tutto per te, ah
si si
sono tutta per te, ah
si si
non si tengono più i punti
adesso ti tengo solo al caldo
non più il tiro alla fune
adesso so che c’è di più
non si tengono più i punti
adesso ti tengo solo al caldo
non più il tiro alla fune
e le mie onde hanno incontrato la tua riva
sempre e ancora per sempre
superami
voglio dirti di non perderti in queste piccole cose
la tua nemesi
sconfiggeranno loro stessi prima di avere l’opportunità di dondolare
e lui mi supera
raro come il bagliore di una cometa nel cielo
e lui sembra casa
se le scarpe ti stanno, vai in giro con quelle ovunque tu vada
e sono caduta dal piedistallo
proprio giù nella tana del coniglio
per farla breve, è stato un brutto momento
spinta dal precipizio
aggrappata alle labbra più vicine
per farla breve, era il ragazzo sbagliato
adesso sono tutta per te
è tutto per te, ah
si si
sono tutta per te, ah
si si
breve storia, era un brutto momento
breve storia, sono sopravvisuta
Testo della canzone di Taylor Swift long story short:
Fatefully
I tried to pick my battles ’til the battle picked me
Misery
Like the war of words I shouted in my sleep
And you passed right by
I was in the alley, surrounded on all sides
The knife cuts both ways
If the shoe fits, walk in it ’til your high heels break
Right down the rabbit hole
Long story short, it was a bad time
Pushed from the precipice
Clung to the nearest lips
Long story short, it was the wrong guy
Now I’m all about you
I’m all about you, ah
Yeah, yeah
I’m all about you, ah
Yeah, yeah [Verse 2] Actually
I always felt I must look better in the rear view
Missing me
At the golden gates they once held the keys to
When I dropped my sword
I threw it in the bushes and knocked on your door
And we live in peace
But if someone comes at us, this time, I’m ready [Chorus] ‘Cause I fell from the pedestal
Right down the rabbit hole
Long story short, it was a bad time
Pushed from the precipice
Clung to the nearest lips
Long story short, it was the wrong guy
Now I’m all about you
I’m all about you, ah
Yeah, yeah
I’m all about you, ah
Yeah, yeah [Bridge] No more keepin’ score
Now I just keep you warm (Keep you warm)
No more tug of war
Now I just know there’s more (Know there’s more)
No more keepin’ score
Now I just keep you warm (Keep you warm)
No more tug of war
And my waves meet your shore
Ever and evermore [Verse 3] Past me
I wanna tell you not to get lost in these petty things
Your nemeses
Will defeat themselves before you get the chance to swing
And he’s passing by
Rare as the glimmer of a comet in the sky
And he feels like home
If the shoe fits, walk in it everywhere you go [Chorus] And I fell from the pedestal
Right down the rabbit hole
Long story short, it was a bad time
Pushed from the precipice
Climbed right back up the cliff
Long story short, I survived
Now I’m all about you
I’m all about you, ah
I’m all about you, ah
Yeah, yeah
I’m all about you
Yeah, yeah
I’m all about you [Outro] Long story short, it was a bad time
Long story short, I survived