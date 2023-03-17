Taylor Swift – If This Was A Movie (Taylor’s Version): audio, testo e traduzione

L’attesissimo Eras Tour di Taylor Swift è ufficialmente iniziato e la cantante americana ha deciso di fare un regalo speciale a tutti i fan in occasione del primo concerto a Glendale in Arizona (rinominata per l’occasione Swift City, ndr) pubblicando quattro nuovi brani. If This Was a Movie (Taylor’s Version) è uno di questi.

Nonostante il brano originale fosse stato pubblicato nel disco Speak Now del 2011 (che non ha ancora una nuova versione), la nuova versione è stato inserito in Fearless (Taylor’s Version).

Testo di If This Was a Movie (Taylor’s Version):

[Verse 1]

Last night, I heard my own heart beatin’

Sounded like footsteps on my stairs

Six months gone and I’m still reachin’

Even though I know you’re not there

I was playin’ back a thousand memories, baby

Thinkin’ ‘bout everything we’ve been through

Maybe I’ve been going back too much lately

When time stood still and I had you

[Chorus]

Come back, come back, come back to me like

You would, you would if this was a movie

Stand in the rain outside ‘til I came out

Come back, come back, come back to me like

You could, you could if you just said you’re sorry

I know that we could work it out somehow

But if this was a movie, you’d be here by now

[Verse 2]

I know people change and these things happen

But I remember how it was back then

Wrapped up in your arms and our friends are laughin’

‘Cause nothing like this ever happened to them

Now I’m pacing down the hall, chasing down your street

Flashback to the night when you said to me

Nothing’s gonna change, not for me and you

Back before I knew how much I had to lose

[Chorus]

Come back, come back, come back to me like

You would, you would if this was a movie

Stand in the rain outside ‘til I came out

Come back, come back, come back to me like

You could, you could if you just said you’re sorry

I know that we could work it out somehow

But if this was a movie, you’d be here by now

[Bridge]

If you’re out there, if you’re somewhere, if you’re moving on

I’ve been waiting for you every day since you’ve been gone

I just want it back the way it was before

And I just wanna see you back at my front door

[Breakdown]

And I say, “Come back, come back, come back to me like

You would before you said it’s not that easy

Before the fight, before I locked you out

But I take it all back now”

[Chorus]

Come back, come back, come back to me like

You would, you would if this was a movie

Stand in the rain outside ‘til I came out

Come back, come back, come back to me like

You could, you could if you just said you’re sorry

I know that we could work it out somehow

But if this was a movie, you’d be here by now

[Outro]

You’d be here by now

It’s not the kind of ending you wanna see now

Baby, what about the ending?

Oh, I thought that you’d be here by now

Oh, oh

Thought you’d be here by now

Traduzione di If This Was a Movie (Taylor’s Version) :

La scorsa notte ho sentito il battito del mio cuore

suonava come passi lungo scale

sono passati sei mesi e sto ancora sperando

anche se so che non sei qui

stavo riguardando un migliaio di ricordi, baby

pensando a tutto ciò che abbiamo passato

forse c’ho pensato troppo ultimamente

a quando il tempo era fermo e io avevo te

torna, torna, torna da me come

lo faresti, lo faresti se questo fosse un film

aspettando fuori sotto la pioggia finché non esco

torna, torna, torna da me come

tu avresti potuto, tu avresti potuto se solo avessi chiesto scusa

so che possiamo farlo funzionare in qualche modo

ma se questo fosse un film saresti già qui

So che le persone cambiano e queste cose succedono

Ma mi ricordo com’era allora

rinchiusa tra le tue braccia mentre i nostri amici stanno ridendo

perché non hanno mai vissuto qualcosa così, adesso

Sto camminando su per il corridoio, inseguendo la tua strada

flashback ad una notte dove mi hai detto

niente cambierà, non per me e te

prima che sapessi quanto ho da perdere

torna, torna, torna da me come

lo faresti, lo faresti se questo fosse un film

aspettando fuori sotto la pioggia finché non esco

torna, torna, torna da me come

tu avresti potuto, tu avresti potuto se solo avessi chiesto scusa

so che possiamo farlo funzionare in qualche modo

ma se questo fosse un film saresti già qui

Se sei qui fuori, se sei da qualche parte, se stai andando avanti

ti ho aspettato ogni giorno da quando te ne sei andato

voglio solo che torni com’era prima

E voglio solo rivederti alla mia porta

E ti dire: torna, torna, torna da me come

tu avresti voluto prima di dire che non è così facile

prima della lite, prima che ti lasciassi fuori

ma mi rimangio tutto ora

torna, torna, torna da me come

lo faresti, lo faresti se questo fosse un film

aspettando fuori sotto la pioggia finché non esco

torna, torna, torna da me come

tu avresti potuto, tu avresti potuto se solo avessi chiesto scusa

so che possiamo farlo funzionare in qualche modo

ma se questo fosse un film saresti già qui

tu saresti già qui

non è il tipo di finale che vuoi vedere ora

Baby, cosa ne sarà del finale?

oh, pensavo fossi già qui ora

I nuovi brani di Taylor Swift:

In occasione dell’uscita dei nuovi brani, di cui tre sono “Taylor’s Version” di canzoni già edite, continuando così il percorso di remake e ripubblicazione della sua intera discografia, sono state rilasciate tre fixed playlist dedicate: