Taylor Swift – If This Was A Movie (Taylor’s Version): audio, testo e traduzione scritto da Laura Boni 17 Marzo 2023 L’attesissimo Eras Tour di Taylor Swift è ufficialmente iniziato e la cantante americana ha deciso di fare un regalo speciale a tutti i fan in occasione del primo concerto a Glendale in Arizona (rinominata per l’occasione Swift City, ndr) pubblicando quattro nuovi brani. If This Was a Movie (Taylor’s Version) è uno di questi. Nonostante il brano originale fosse stato pubblicato nel disco Speak Now del 2011 (che non ha ancora una nuova versione), la nuova versione è stato inserito in Fearless (Taylor’s Version). Testo di If This Was a Movie (Taylor’s Version): [Verse 1] Last night, I heard my own heart beatin’ Sounded like footsteps on my stairs Six months gone and I’m still reachin’ Even though I know you’re not there I was playin’ back a thousand memories, baby Thinkin’ ‘bout everything we’ve been through Maybe I’ve been going back too much lately When time stood still and I had you [Chorus] Come back, come back, come back to me like You would, you would if this was a movie Stand in the rain outside ‘til I came out Come back, come back, come back to me like You could, you could if you just said you’re sorry I know that we could work it out somehow But if this was a movie, you’d be here by now [Verse 2] I know people change and these things happen But I remember how it was back then Wrapped up in your arms and our friends are laughin’ ‘Cause nothing like this ever happened to them Now I’m pacing down the hall, chasing down your street Flashback to the night when you said to me Nothing’s gonna change, not for me and you Back before I knew how much I had to lose [Chorus] Come back, come back, come back to me like You would, you would if this was a movie Stand in the rain outside ‘til I came out Come back, come back, come back to me like You could, you could if you just said you’re sorry I know that we could work it out somehow But if this was a movie, you’d be here by now [Bridge] If you’re out there, if you’re somewhere, if you’re moving on I’ve been waiting for you every day since you’ve been gone I just want it back the way it was before And I just wanna see you back at my front door [Breakdown] And I say, “Come back, come back, come back to me like You would before you said it’s not that easy Before the fight, before I locked you out But I take it all back now” [Chorus] Come back, come back, come back to me like You would, you would if this was a movie Stand in the rain outside ‘til I came out Come back, come back, come back to me like You could, you could if you just said you’re sorry I know that we could work it out somehow But if this was a movie, you’d be here by now [Outro] You’d be here by now It’s not the kind of ending you wanna see now Baby, what about the ending? Oh, I thought that you’d be here by now Oh, oh Thought you’d be here by now Traduzione di If This Was a Movie (Taylor’s Version): La scorsa notte ho sentito il battito del mio cuore suonava come passi lungo scale sono passati sei mesi e sto ancora sperando anche se so che non sei qui stavo riguardando un migliaio di ricordi, baby pensando a tutto ciò che abbiamo passato forse c’ho pensato troppo ultimamente a quando il tempo era fermo e io avevo te torna, torna, torna da me come lo faresti, lo faresti se questo fosse un film aspettando fuori sotto la pioggia finché non esco torna, torna, torna da me come tu avresti potuto, tu avresti potuto se solo avessi chiesto scusa so che possiamo farlo funzionare in qualche modo ma se questo fosse un film saresti già qui So che le persone cambiano e queste cose succedono Ma mi ricordo com’era allora rinchiusa tra le tue braccia mentre i nostri amici stanno ridendo perché non hanno mai vissuto qualcosa così, adesso Sto camminando su per il corridoio, inseguendo la tua strada flashback ad una notte dove mi hai detto niente cambierà, non per me e te prima che sapessi quanto ho da perdere torna, torna, torna da me come lo faresti, lo faresti se questo fosse un film aspettando fuori sotto la pioggia finché non esco torna, torna, torna da me come tu avresti potuto, tu avresti potuto se solo avessi chiesto scusa so che possiamo farlo funzionare in qualche modo ma se questo fosse un film saresti già qui Se sei qui fuori, se sei da qualche parte, se stai andando avanti ti ho aspettato ogni giorno da quando te ne sei andato voglio solo che torni com’era prima E voglio solo rivederti alla mia porta E ti dire: torna, torna, torna da me come tu avresti voluto prima di dire che non è così facile prima della lite, prima che ti lasciassi fuori ma mi rimangio tutto ora torna, torna, torna da me come lo faresti, lo faresti se questo fosse un film aspettando fuori sotto la pioggia finché non esco torna, torna, torna da me come tu avresti potuto, tu avresti potuto se solo avessi chiesto scusa so che possiamo farlo funzionare in qualche modo ma se questo fosse un film saresti già qui tu saresti già qui non è il tipo di finale che vuoi vedere ora Baby, cosa ne sarà del finale? oh, pensavo fossi già qui ora I nuovi brani di Taylor Swift: In occasione dell’uscita dei nuovi brani, di cui tre sono “Taylor’s Version” di canzoni già edite, continuando così il percorso di remake e ripubblicazione della sua intera discografia, sono state rilasciate tre fixed playlist dedicate: “The More Fearless (Taylor’s Version) Chapter”, a cui si aggiunge “If This Was a Movie (Taylor’s Version)”, pubblicata in origine nel 2011 all’interno del terzo album di Taylor “Speak Now” “The More Lover Chapter”, con all’interno l’inedita “All Of The Girls You Loved Before”, il cui sound si immerge perfettamente nella cornice dell’album “Lover”, di cui è rimasta traccia non pubblicata fino ad ora “The More Red (Taylor’s Version) Chapter”, nella quale si inseriscono le “Taylor’s Version” di “Eyes Open” (vincitore del Teen Choice Awards del 2012 come “miglior singolo di un’artista femminile”) e “Safe & Sound” (vincitore del Grammy Awards 2013 come “miglior canzone scritta per Visual Media”), singoli originariamente pubblicati per la colonna sonora del film “The Hunger Games”.