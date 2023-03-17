GingerGeneration.it

Taylor Swift – If This Was A Movie (Taylor’s Version): audio, testo e traduzione

scritto da Laura Boni
Taylor Swift If This Was a Movie (Taylor’s Version)

L’attesissimo Eras Tour di Taylor Swift è ufficialmente iniziato e la cantante americana ha deciso di fare un regalo speciale a tutti i fan in occasione del primo concerto a Glendale in Arizona (rinominata per l’occasione Swift City, ndr) pubblicando quattro nuovi brani. If This Was a Movie (Taylor’s Version) è uno di questi.

Nonostante il brano originale fosse stato pubblicato nel disco Speak Now del 2011 (che non ha ancora una nuova versione), la nuova versione è stato inserito in Fearless (Taylor’s Version).

Testo di If This Was a Movie (Taylor’s Version):

[Verse 1]
Last night, I heard my own heart beatin’
Sounded like footsteps on my stairs
Six months gone and I’m still reachin’
Even though I know you’re not there
I was playin’ back a thousand memories, baby
Thinkin’ ‘bout everything we’ve been through
Maybe I’ve been going back too much lately
When time stood still and I had you

[Chorus]
Come back, come back, come back to me like
You would, you would if this was a movie
Stand in the rain outside ‘til I came out
Come back, come back, come back to me like
You could, you could if you just said you’re sorry
I know that we could work it out somehow
But if this was a movie, you’d be here by now

[Verse 2]
I know people change and these things happen
But I remember how it was back then
Wrapped up in your arms and our friends are laughin’
‘Cause nothing like this ever happened to them
Now I’m pacing down the hall, chasing down your street
Flashback to the night when you said to me
Nothing’s gonna change, not for me and you
Back before I knew how much I had to lose

[Chorus]
Come back, come back, come back to me like
You would, you would if this was a movie
Stand in the rain outside ‘til I came out
Come back, come back, come back to me like
You could, you could if you just said you’re sorry
I know that we could work it out somehow
But if this was a movie, you’d be here by now

[Bridge]
If you’re out there, if you’re somewhere, if you’re moving on
I’ve been waiting for you every day since you’ve been gone
I just want it back the way it was before
And I just wanna see you back at my front door

[Breakdown]
And I say, “Come back, come back, come back to me like
You would before you said it’s not that easy
Before the fight, before I locked you out
But I take it all back now”

[Chorus]
Come back, come back, come back to me like
You would, you would if this was a movie
Stand in the rain outside ‘til I came out
Come back, come back, come back to me like
You could, you could if you just said you’re sorry
I know that we could work it out somehow
But if this was a movie, you’d be here by now

[Outro]
You’d be here by now
It’s not the kind of ending you wanna see now
Baby, what about the ending?
Oh, I thought that you’d be here by now
Oh, oh
Thought you’d be here by now

Traduzione di If This Was a Movie (Taylor’s Version):

La scorsa notte ho sentito il battito del mio cuore
suonava come passi lungo scale
sono passati sei mesi e sto ancora sperando
anche se so che non sei qui
stavo riguardando un migliaio di ricordi, baby
pensando a tutto ciò che abbiamo passato
forse c’ho pensato troppo ultimamente
a quando il tempo era fermo e io avevo te

torna, torna, torna da me come
lo faresti, lo faresti se questo fosse un film
aspettando fuori sotto la pioggia finché non esco
torna, torna, torna da me come
tu avresti potuto, tu avresti potuto se solo avessi chiesto scusa
so che possiamo farlo funzionare in qualche modo
ma se questo fosse un film saresti già qui

So che le persone cambiano e queste cose succedono
Ma mi ricordo com’era allora
rinchiusa tra le tue braccia mentre i nostri amici stanno ridendo
perché non hanno mai vissuto qualcosa così, adesso
Sto camminando su per il corridoio, inseguendo la tua strada
flashback ad una notte dove mi hai detto
niente cambierà, non per me e te
prima che sapessi quanto ho da perdere

torna, torna, torna da me come
lo faresti, lo faresti se questo fosse un film
aspettando fuori sotto la pioggia finché non esco
torna, torna, torna da me come
tu avresti potuto, tu avresti potuto se solo avessi chiesto scusa
so che possiamo farlo funzionare in qualche modo
ma se questo fosse un film saresti già qui

Se sei qui fuori, se sei da qualche parte, se stai andando avanti
ti ho aspettato ogni giorno da quando te ne sei andato
voglio solo che torni com’era prima
E voglio solo rivederti alla mia porta

E ti dire: torna, torna, torna da me come
tu avresti voluto prima di dire che non è così facile
prima della lite, prima che ti lasciassi fuori
ma mi rimangio tutto ora

torna, torna, torna da me come
lo faresti, lo faresti se questo fosse un film
aspettando fuori sotto la pioggia finché non esco
torna, torna, torna da me come
tu avresti potuto, tu avresti potuto se solo avessi chiesto scusa
so che possiamo farlo funzionare in qualche modo
ma se questo fosse un film saresti già qui

tu saresti già qui
non è il tipo di finale che vuoi vedere ora
Baby, cosa ne sarà del finale?
oh, pensavo fossi già qui ora

I nuovi brani di Taylor Swift:

In occasione dell’uscita dei nuovi brani, di cui tre sono “Taylor’s Version” di canzoni già edite, continuando così il percorso di remake e ripubblicazione della sua intera discografia, sono state rilasciate tre fixed playlist dedicate:

  • “The More Fearless (Taylor’s Version) Chapter”, a cui si aggiunge “If This Was a Movie (Taylor’s Version)”, pubblicata in origine nel 2011 all’interno del terzo album di Taylor “Speak Now”

  • “The More Lover Chapter”, con all’interno l’inedita “All Of The Girls You Loved Before”, il cui sound si immerge perfettamente nella cornice dell’album “Lover”, di cui è rimasta traccia non pubblicata fino ad ora

  • “The More Red (Taylor’s Version) Chapter”, nella quale si inseriscono le “Taylor’s Version” di “Eyes Open” (vincitore del Teen Choice Awards del 2012 come “miglior singolo di un’artista femminile”) e “Safe & Sound” (vincitore del Grammy Awards 2013 come “miglior canzone scritta per Visual Media”), singoli originariamente pubblicati per la colonna sonora del film “The Hunger Games”.

