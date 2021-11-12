GingerGeneration.it

Taylor Swift – Everything Has Changed (Ft. Ed Sheeran): Audio, testo e traduzione da Red (Taylor’s Version)

scritto da Laura Boni
Taylor Swift Red (Taylor's Version)

Taylor Swift ha pubblicato Red (Taylor’s Version) e una delle canzoni che ha ri-registrato è Everything Has Changed. Il brano è la seconda collaborazione del disco e la prima con quello che poi è diventato uno dei suoi migliori amici: Ed Sheeran; nella canzone Taylor ed Ed parlano dell’inizio di una relazione, quando ti rendi conto che tutto è cambiato.

La versione originale di Red è composta da 16 canzoni nella versione standard, che diventano 22 con quelle contenute nella deluxe. Mentre in Red (Taylor’s Version) ci sono 8 canzoni inedite tratte dagli archivi di Taylor Swift, tra cui la famigerata versione da 10 minuti di All Too Well e un nuovo duetto con Ed Sheeran.

Audio di Everything Has Changed di Taylor Swift:

Testo di Everything Has Changed di Taylor Swift:

[Intro: Ed Sheeran]
(You good to go?)

[Verse 1: Taylor Swift]
All I knew this morning when I woke
Is I know something now
Know something now I didn’t before
And all I’ve seen since 18 hours ago
Is green eyes and freckles and your smile
In the back of my mind, making me feel like

[Pre-Chorus: Taylor Swift & Ed Sheeran]
I just wanna know you better
Know you better, know you better now
I just wanna know you better
Know you better, know you better now
I just wanna know you better
Know you better, know you better now
I just wanna know you, know you, know you

[Chorus: Taylor Swift & Ed Sheeran]
‘Cause all I know is we said, “Hello”
And your eyes look like coming home
All I know is a simple name
Everything has changed
All I know is you held the door
You’ll be mine and I’ll be yours
All I know since yesterday
Is everything has changed

[Verse 2: Ed Sheeran & Taylor Swift]
And all my walls stood tall, painted blue
And I’ll take ‘em down, take ‘em down
And open up the door for you
And all I feel in my stomach is butterflies
The beautiful kind, making up for lost time
Taking flight, making me feel right

[Pre-Chorus: Taylor Swift & Ed Sheeran]
I just wanna know you better
Know you better, know you better now
I just wanna know you better
Know you better, know you better now
I just wanna know you better
Know you better, know you better now
I just wanna know you, know you, know you

[Chorus: Taylor Swift & Ed Sheeran]
‘Cause all I know is we said, “Hello”
And your eyes look like coming home
All I know is a simple name
Everything has changed
All I know is you held the door
You’ll be mine and I’ll be yours
All I know since yesterday
Is everything has changed

[Bridge: Taylor Swift & Ed Sheeran]
Come back and tell me why
I’m feeling like I’ve missed you all this time
And meet me there tonight
And let me know that it’s not all in my mind

[Pre-Chorus: Taylor Swift]
I just wanna know you better
Know you better, know you better now
I just wanna know you, know you, know you

[Chorus: Taylor Swift & Ed Sheeran]
‘Cause all I know is we said, “Hello”
And your eyes look like coming home
All I know is a simple name
Everything has changed
All I know is you held the door
You’ll be mine and I’ll be yours
All I know since yesterday
Is everything has changed

[Outro: Taylor Swift]
All I know is we said, “Hello”
So dust off your highest hopes
All I know is pouring rain
And everything has changed
All I know is a new found grace
All my days, I’ll know your face
All I know since yesterday
Is everything has changed

Traduzione di Everything Has Changed di Taylor Swift:

[Intro: Ed Sheeran]
(sei pronta a partire?)

[Verse 1: Taylor Swift]
Tutto quello che sapevo stamattina quando mi sono svegliata
è che sapevo qualcosa di nuovo
sapevo qualcosa che non conoscevo prima
e tutto questo da 18 ore fa
sono gli occhi verdi e le lentiggini ed il tuo sorriso
Nella mia mente, mi fai sorridere

[Pre-Chorus: Taylor Swift & Ed Sheeran]
Voglio conoscerti meglio
conoscerti meglio, conoscerti meglio ora
Voglio conoscerti meglio
conoscerti meglio, conoscerti meglio ora
x2

[Chorus: Taylor Swift & Ed Sheeran]
Tutto quello che so è che hai detto, “Ciao”
ed i tuoi occhi mi hanno portata a casa
Tutto quello che so è un nome
Tutto è cambiato
Tutto quello che so è che mi hai tenuto la porta
sarai mio e sarò tua
quello che so da ieri
è che tutto è cambiato

[Verse 2: Ed Sheeran & Taylor Swift]
e tutti i miei muri sono stati su, dipinti di blu
e tu li hai abbattuti, abbattuti
ed hai aperto la porta
e sento le farfalle nello stomaco
The beautiful kind, making up for lost time
Taking flight, making me feel right

[Pre-Chorus: Taylor Swift & Ed Sheeran]
I just wanna know you better
Know you better, know you better now
I just wanna know you better
Know you better, know you better now
I just wanna know you better
Know you better, know you better now
I just wanna know you, know you, know you

[Chorus: Taylor Swift & Ed Sheeran]
‘Cause all I know is we said, “Hello”
And your eyes look like coming home
All I know is a simple name
Everything has changed
All I know is you held the door
You’ll be mine and I’ll be yours
All I know since yesterday
Is everything has changed

[Bridge: Taylor Swift & Ed Sheeran]
Come back and tell me why
I’m feeling like I’ve missed you all this time
And meet me there tonight
And let me know that it’s not all in my mind

[Pre-Chorus: Taylor Swift]
I just wanna know you better
Know you better, know you better now
I just wanna know you, know you, know you

[Chorus: Taylor Swift & Ed Sheeran]
‘Cause all I know is we said, “Hello”
And your eyes look like coming home
All I know is a simple name
Everything has changed
All I know is you held the door
You’ll be mine and I’ll be yours
All I know since yesterday
Is everything has changed

[Outro: Taylor Swift]
All I know is we said, “Hello”
So dust off your highest hopes
All I know is pouring rain
And everything has changed
All I know is a new found grace
All my days, I’ll know your face
All I know since yesterday
Is everything has changed

Laura Boni

Giornalista, appassionata di film e serie tv, fashion e beauty addicted, ma soprattutto un'inguaribile sognatrice

