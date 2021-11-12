Taylor Swift – Everything Has Changed (Ft. Ed Sheeran): Audio, testo e traduzione da Red (Taylor’s Version) scritto da Laura Boni 12 Novembre 2021 Taylor Swift ha pubblicato Red (Taylor’s Version) e una delle canzoni che ha ri-registrato è Everything Has Changed. Il brano è la seconda collaborazione del disco e la prima con quello che poi è diventato uno dei suoi migliori amici: Ed Sheeran; nella canzone Taylor ed Ed parlano dell’inizio di una relazione, quando ti rendi conto che tutto è cambiato. Scopri QUI tutte le canzoni di Red (Taylor’s Version)! La versione originale di Red è composta da 16 canzoni nella versione standard, che diventano 22 con quelle contenute nella deluxe. Mentre in Red (Taylor’s Version) ci sono 8 canzoni inedite tratte dagli archivi di Taylor Swift, tra cui la famigerata versione da 10 minuti di All Too Well e un nuovo duetto con Ed Sheeran. Audio di Everything Has Changed di Taylor Swift: Testo di Everything Has Changed di Taylor Swift: [Intro: Ed Sheeran] (You good to go?) [Verse 1: Taylor Swift] All I knew this morning when I woke Is I know something now Know something now I didn’t before And all I’ve seen since 18 hours ago Is green eyes and freckles and your smile In the back of my mind, making me feel like [Pre-Chorus: Taylor Swift & Ed Sheeran] I just wanna know you better Know you better, know you better now I just wanna know you better Know you better, know you better now I just wanna know you better Know you better, know you better now I just wanna know you, know you, know you [Chorus: Taylor Swift & Ed Sheeran] ‘Cause all I know is we said, “Hello” And your eyes look like coming home All I know is a simple name Everything has changed All I know is you held the door You’ll be mine and I’ll be yours All I know since yesterday Is everything has changed [Verse 2: Ed Sheeran & Taylor Swift] And all my walls stood tall, painted blue And I’ll take ‘em down, take ‘em down And open up the door for you And all I feel in my stomach is butterflies The beautiful kind, making up for lost time Taking flight, making me feel right [Pre-Chorus: Taylor Swift & Ed Sheeran] I just wanna know you better Know you better, know you better now I just wanna know you better Know you better, know you better now I just wanna know you better Know you better, know you better now I just wanna know you, know you, know you [Chorus: Taylor Swift & Ed Sheeran] ‘Cause all I know is we said, “Hello” And your eyes look like coming home All I know is a simple name Everything has changed All I know is you held the door You’ll be mine and I’ll be yours All I know since yesterday Is everything has changed [Bridge: Taylor Swift & Ed Sheeran] Come back and tell me why I’m feeling like I’ve missed you all this time And meet me there tonight And let me know that it’s not all in my mind [Pre-Chorus: Taylor Swift] I just wanna know you better Know you better, know you better now I just wanna know you, know you, know you [Chorus: Taylor Swift & Ed Sheeran] ‘Cause all I know is we said, “Hello” And your eyes look like coming home All I know is a simple name Everything has changed All I know is you held the door You’ll be mine and I’ll be yours All I know since yesterday Is everything has changed [Outro: Taylor Swift] All I know is we said, “Hello” So dust off your highest hopes All I know is pouring rain And everything has changed All I know is a new found grace All my days, I’ll know your face All I know since yesterday Is everything has changed Traduzione di Everything Has Changed di Taylor Swift: [Intro: Ed Sheeran] (sei pronta a partire?) [Verse 1: Taylor Swift]
Tutto quello che sapevo stamattina quando mi sono svegliata
è che sapevo qualcosa di nuovo
sapevo qualcosa che non conoscevo prima
e tutto questo da 18 ore fa
sono gli occhi verdi e le lentiggini ed il tuo sorriso
Nella mia mente, mi fai sorridere

[Pre-Chorus: Taylor Swift & Ed Sheeran]
Voglio conoscerti meglio
conoscerti meglio, conoscerti meglio ora
Voglio conoscerti meglio
conoscerti meglio, conoscerti meglio ora x2

[Chorus: Taylor Swift & Ed Sheeran]
Tutto quello che so è che hai detto, "Ciao"
ed i tuoi occhi mi hanno portata a casa
Tutto quello che so è un nome
Tutto è cambiato
Tutto quello che so è che mi hai tenuto la porta
sarai mio e sarò tua
quello che so da ieri
è che tutto è cambiato

[Verse 2: Ed Sheeran & Taylor Swift]
e tutti i miei muri sono stati su, dipinti di blu
e tu li hai abbattuti, abbattuti
ed hai aperto la porta
e sento le farfalle nello stomaco