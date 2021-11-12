Taylor Swift – Everything Has Changed (Ft. Ed Sheeran): Audio, testo e traduzione da Red (Taylor’s Version)

Taylor Swift ha pubblicato Red (Taylor’s Version) e una delle canzoni che ha ri-registrato è Everything Has Changed. Il brano è la seconda collaborazione del disco e la prima con quello che poi è diventato uno dei suoi migliori amici: Ed Sheeran; nella canzone Taylor ed Ed parlano dell’inizio di una relazione, quando ti rendi conto che tutto è cambiato.

La versione originale di Red è composta da 16 canzoni nella versione standard, che diventano 22 con quelle contenute nella deluxe. Mentre in Red (Taylor’s Version) ci sono 8 canzoni inedite tratte dagli archivi di Taylor Swift, tra cui la famigerata versione da 10 minuti di All Too Well e un nuovo duetto con Ed Sheeran.

Audio di Everything Has Changed di Taylor Swift:

Testo di Everything Has Changed di Taylor Swift:

[Intro: Ed Sheeran]

(You good to go?)

[Verse 1: Taylor Swift]

All I knew this morning when I woke

Is I know something now

Know something now I didn’t before

And all I’ve seen since 18 hours ago

Is green eyes and freckles and your smile

In the back of my mind, making me feel like

[Pre-Chorus: Taylor Swift & Ed Sheeran]

I just wanna know you better

Know you better, know you better now

I just wanna know you better

Know you better, know you better now

I just wanna know you better

Know you better, know you better now

I just wanna know you, know you, know you

[Chorus: Taylor Swift & Ed Sheeran]

‘Cause all I know is we said, “Hello”

And your eyes look like coming home

All I know is a simple name

Everything has changed

All I know is you held the door

You’ll be mine and I’ll be yours

All I know since yesterday

Is everything has changed

[Verse 2: Ed Sheeran & Taylor Swift]

And all my walls stood tall, painted blue

And I’ll take ‘em down, take ‘em down

And open up the door for you

And all I feel in my stomach is butterflies

The beautiful kind, making up for lost time

Taking flight, making me feel right

[Pre-Chorus: Taylor Swift & Ed Sheeran]

I just wanna know you better

Know you better, know you better now

I just wanna know you better

Know you better, know you better now

I just wanna know you better

Know you better, know you better now

I just wanna know you, know you, know you

[Chorus: Taylor Swift & Ed Sheeran]

‘Cause all I know is we said, “Hello”

And your eyes look like coming home

All I know is a simple name

Everything has changed

All I know is you held the door

You’ll be mine and I’ll be yours

All I know since yesterday

Is everything has changed

[Bridge: Taylor Swift & Ed Sheeran]

Come back and tell me why

I’m feeling like I’ve missed you all this time

And meet me there tonight

And let me know that it’s not all in my mind

[Pre-Chorus: Taylor Swift]

I just wanna know you better

Know you better, know you better now

I just wanna know you, know you, know you

[Chorus: Taylor Swift & Ed Sheeran]

‘Cause all I know is we said, “Hello”

And your eyes look like coming home

All I know is a simple name

Everything has changed

All I know is you held the door

You’ll be mine and I’ll be yours

All I know since yesterday

Is everything has changed

[Outro: Taylor Swift]

All I know is we said, “Hello”

So dust off your highest hopes

All I know is pouring rain

And everything has changed

All I know is a new found grace

All my days, I’ll know your face

All I know since yesterday

Is everything has changed

Traduzione di Everything Has Changed di Taylor Swift:

[Intro: Ed Sheeran]

(sei pronta a partire?)

[Verse 1: Taylor Swift]

Tutto quello che sapevo stamattina quando mi sono svegliata

è che sapevo qualcosa di nuovo

sapevo qualcosa che non conoscevo prima

e tutto questo da 18 ore fa

sono gli occhi verdi e le lentiggini ed il tuo sorriso

Nella mia mente, mi fai sorridere

[Pre-Chorus: Taylor Swift & Ed Sheeran]

Voglio conoscerti meglio

conoscerti meglio, conoscerti meglio ora

Voglio conoscerti meglio

conoscerti meglio, conoscerti meglio ora

x2

[Chorus: Taylor Swift & Ed Sheeran]

Tutto quello che so è che hai detto, “Ciao”

ed i tuoi occhi mi hanno portata a casa

Tutto quello che so è un nome

Tutto è cambiato

Tutto quello che so è che mi hai tenuto la porta

sarai mio e sarò tua

quello che so da ieri

è che tutto è cambiato

[Verse 2: Ed Sheeran & Taylor Swift]

e tutti i miei muri sono stati su, dipinti di blu

e tu li hai abbattuti, abbattuti

ed hai aperto la porta

e sento le farfalle nello stomaco

The beautiful kind, making up for lost time

Taking flight, making me feel right

[Pre-Chorus: Taylor Swift & Ed Sheeran]

I just wanna know you better

Know you better, know you better now

I just wanna know you better

Know you better, know you better now

I just wanna know you better

Know you better, know you better now

I just wanna know you, know you, know you

[Chorus: Taylor Swift & Ed Sheeran]

‘Cause all I know is we said, “Hello”

And your eyes look like coming home

All I know is a simple name

Everything has changed

All I know is you held the door

You’ll be mine and I’ll be yours

All I know since yesterday

Is everything has changed

[Bridge: Taylor Swift & Ed Sheeran]

Come back and tell me why

I’m feeling like I’ve missed you all this time

And meet me there tonight

And let me know that it’s not all in my mind

[Pre-Chorus: Taylor Swift]

I just wanna know you better

Know you better, know you better now

I just wanna know you, know you, know you

[Chorus: Taylor Swift & Ed Sheeran]

‘Cause all I know is we said, “Hello”

And your eyes look like coming home

All I know is a simple name

Everything has changed

All I know is you held the door

You’ll be mine and I’ll be yours

All I know since yesterday

Is everything has changed

[Outro: Taylor Swift]

All I know is we said, “Hello”

So dust off your highest hopes

All I know is pouring rain

And everything has changed

All I know is a new found grace

All my days, I’ll know your face

All I know since yesterday

Is everything has changed