Che bomba pazzesca! I SuperM sono tornati con un nuovo singolo, anzi per essere precisi il primo estratto dal loro album di debutto! E noi ne siamo già assolutamente pazzi! 100, questo il titolo della canzone, è disponibile dallo scorso weekend su tutte le piattaforme di streaming e negli onljne store.
La canzone, un’incredibile ondata di energia, è stata co scritta e co prodotta da Mark, invita tutti gli ascoltatori a non smettere mai di sognare e coltivare i propri sogni. Il video ufficiale del pezzo dei SuperM, che potete trovare qui sotto, è semplicemente incredibile e trasporta i ragazzi in un mondo futuristico.
Ecco video ufficiale, testo e traduzione di 100 dei SuperM!
Testo[인트로 (Intro): Taemin & Lucas] They all want, they all want what we got
It’s the way that we make, make it hot
And we come, come in, ready or not
We going straight to the top! [코러스 (Chorus): All & Ten] We go one hundred, We go one hundred (Hey), We go, we go, we go, we go [벌스1 (Verse 1): Mark, Baekhyun, Lucas, Taeyong, (Kai) & [Ten]] Okay, top notch, hit the spot, looking jackpot (Pot)
Look above, we belong high up top (Top)
Tryna bring us down, but we got too hot (Hot)
All around, not optional, we be unstoppable, yeah
Coming through like a wrecking ball (Ugh)
Keep it wild like an animal
Yeah, bring that freak to the party
Adrenaline through your body
To wake you up when we go into full flow
(Know we gonna be unstoppable) (Hey)
(불가능은 없어 가져가, all, this, swagger)
[All of your minds, we gon’ shatter] [프리코러스 (Pre-Chorus): Baekhyun, Lucas & Taemin] All or nothing, 내가 만든 법인 걸
Ain’t no stopping, just turn up the heat, yeah-eh
Into the fire, do or it’s die, you know that we run it
There ain’t no turning us down, you know we taking the crown [코러스 (Chorus): All, Mark, Ten & Kai + Taemin] We go one hundred (Ooh), We go one hundred (Hey)
We g0, we go, we go, we go
We go one hundred
Can’t slow down, can’t slow down
We go one hundred
We going all out (Hey)
We go, we go, we go, we go [벌스2 (Verse 2): Kai, Taeyong, Mark, Baekhyun & (Taemin)] Boom, boom, boom, boom, 떨어, walk in like we own it
We roll deep like we going to war
We coming at you like the eye of the storm (Let’s get it)
세게! My crowd
Let’s give them something they be talking about, I said
세게! Are you with me?
You might be a boss, but we run this city like
Foot to the floor, there ain’t no taming the beast (Ah-ah)
We come full force ’cause we here making history, yeah-eh [프리코러스 (Pre-Chorus): Taemin, Lucas & Ten] All or nothing, 내가 만든 법인걸
Ain’t no stopping, just turn up the heat, yeah-eh
Into the fire, do or it’s die, you know that we run it
There ain’t no turning us down, you know we taking the crown [코러스 (Chorus): All, Ten, Lucas + Taemin & Taemin] We go one hundred
We g0 one hundred (Hey)
We g0, we go, we go, we go
We go one hundred
Can’t slow down, can’t slow down
We g0 one hundred
We going all out (Hey)
We go, we go, we go, we go (Yeah-ah)
[브릿지 (Bridge): Taemin, Baekhyun, Lucas, Mark & (Taeyong)] We going all the way (Can't stop, can't stop, can't stop)
가장 멀리 날아가
우리가 못 갈 세계는 없어
You know, you know it’s our time
We livin’ out what we came here for, came here for
The only way is up (The only way is up)
They all want, they all want what we got
It’s the way that we make, make it hot
Never fall, never quit, never stop
And we come, come in, ready or not (Hey)
Boom, boom, boom, boom, 떨어
Walk in like we own it (Yeah) (We going straight to the top!)
[코러스 (Chorus): All, Taemin, Ten, Baekhyun + Taemin & (Ten + Taemin)] We go one hundred (Hey)
We go one hundred (Hey)
We go, we go, we go, we go
We go one hundred
Can’t slow down, can’t slow down
We go one hundred
We going all out (Hey)
We go, we go, we go, we go
We go one hundred
(Can’t slow down, can’t slow down)
We go one hundred
(We going all out) (Hey)
We go, we go, we go, we go
We go one hundred
Traduzione
Loro vogliono tutti, vogliono tutti quello che noi abbiamo
è il modo in cui, in cui lo rendiamo fig0
e noi arriviamo, arriviamo, pronti o meno
andremo dritti in vetta!
andiamo a 100
andiam0 a 100 (hey)
andiamo, andiamo, andiamo
oh, qualità massima, colpisci il bersaglio, cerchi il jackpot (jackpot)
guarda in alto, apparteniamo al cielo lassù (in alto)
cercano di buttarci giù, ma siamo diventati troppo fighi (fighi)
tutti intorno, non è opzionale, noi siamo impossibili da fermare, yeah
facendoci strada come palle da demolizione (ugh)
continua a farlo in modo selvaggio, come un animale
yeah, porta quel tipo strano alla festa
l’adrenalina ti attraversa il corpo
per svegliarti quando ci spegniamo completamente
sai che siamo impossibili da fermare (hey)
niente è impossibile, prendi tutta questa
tutta questa swag
distruggeremo tutti i tuoi pensieri
tutto o niente
tutto o niente
faccio io le regole
non ci fermiamo, alza solo la temperatura, yeah eh
nel fuoco, fallo o muori, sai che lo gestiamo noi
non c’è modo di buttarci giù, sai che ci prendiamo la corona
andiamo a 100
andiam0 a 100 (hey)
andiamo, andiamo, andiamo
andiamo a 100
non possiamo rallentare, non possiamo rallentare
andiamo a 100
usciamo completamente fuori (hey)
andiamo, andiamo, andiamo
boom boom boom boom trema, cammina in riga come se ce l’avessimo in pugno
ci andiamo giù duro come se andassimo in guerra
arriviamo a te come l’occhio del ciclone (facciamolo)
più forte
la mia gente
diamo loro qualcosa di cui potranno parlare, ho detto
più forte!
siete con me?
potresti essere un boss, ma la città è in mano nostra
un piede sul pavimento, non c’è modo di domare questa bestia (ah ah)
arriviamo a spron battuto qui perché stiamo facendo la storia, yeah
tutto o niente
faccio io le regole
non ci fermiamo, alza solo la temperatura, yeah eh
nel fuoco, fallo o muori, sai che lo gestiamo noi
non c’è modo di buttarci giù, sai che ci prendiamo la corona
andiam0 a 100
andiam0 a 100 (hey)
andiam0, andiamo, andiamo
andiamo a 100
non possiamo rallentare, non possiamo rallentare
andiamo a 100
usciamo completamente fuori (hey)
andiamo, andiamo, andiamo
andiam0 fino in fondo (non posso fermarmi, non posso non posso fermarmi)
vola lontano
non c’è nessun mondo che non possiamo raggiungere
tu sai, sai che è il nostro momento
stiamo vivendo al massimo quello per cui siamo stati creati, creati
l’unica via possibile è il cielo
vogliono tutti, vogliono tutti quello che abbiamo
è il modo in cui, il modo in cui rendiamo tutto fig0
non cadiamo mai, non lasciamo mai, non ci fermiamo mai
e noi arriviamo, entriamo, pronti o meno (hey)
boom boom boom boom trema
entriamo come se fossimo i padroni yeah, andremo dritti in vetta!
andiam0 a 100
andiam0 a 100
andiam0 a 100 (hey)
andiamo, andiamo, andiamo
andiamo a 100
non possiamo rallentare, non possiamo rallentare
andiam0 a 100
usciamo completamente fuori (hey)
andiam0, andiamo, andiamo (X2)
andiamo a 100