Che bomba pazzesca! I SuperM sono tornati con un nuovo singolo, anzi per essere precisi il primo estratto dal loro album di debutto! E noi ne siamo già assolutamente pazzi! 100, questo il titolo della canzone, è disponibile dallo scorso weekend su tutte le piattaforme di streaming e negli onljne store.

Clicca qui per acquistare 100 dei SuperM!

<br />

La canzone, un’incredibile ondata di energia, è stata co scritta e co prodotta da Mark, invita tutti gli ascoltatori a non smettere mai di sognare e coltivare i propri sogni. Il video ufficiale del pezzo dei SuperM, che potete trovare qui sotto, è semplicemente incredibile e trasporta i ragazzi in un mondo futuristico.

Ecco video ufficiale, testo e traduzione di 100 dei SuperM!

SuperM 슈퍼엠 ‘100' MV

Watch this video on YouTube

Testo

ho copiato ginger generation

[인트로 (Intro): Taemin & Lucas] They all want, they all want what we gotIt’s the way that we make, make it hotAnd we come, come in, ready or notWe going straight to the top! [코러스 (Chorus): All & Ten] We go one hundred, We go one hundred (Hey), We go, we go, we go, we go [벌스1 (Verse 1): Mark, Baekhyun, Lucas, Taeyong, (Kai) & [Ten]] Okay, top notch, hit the spot, looking jackpot (Pot)Look above, we belong high up top (Top)Tryna bring us down, but we got too hot (Hot)All around, not optional, we be unstoppable, yeahComing through like a wrecking ball (Ugh)Keep it wild like an animalYeah, bring that freak to the partyAdrenaline through your bodyTo wake you up when we go into full flow(Know we gonna be unstoppable) (Hey)(불가능은 없어 가져가, all, this, swagger)[All of your minds, we gon’ shatter] [프리코러스 (Pre-Chorus): Baekhyun, Lucas & Taemin] All or nothing, 내가 만든 법인 걸Ain’t no stopping, just turn up the heat, yeah-ehInto the fire, do or it’s die, you know that we run itThere ain’t no turning us down, you know we taking the crown [코러스 (Chorus): All, Mark, Ten & Kai + Taemin] We go one hundred (Ooh), We go one hundred (Hey)We g0, we go, we go, we goWe go one hundredCan’t slow down, can’t slow downWe go one hundredWe going all out (Hey)We go, we go, we go, we go [벌스2 (Verse 2): Kai, Taeyong, Mark, Baekhyun & (Taemin)] Boom, boom, boom, boom, 떨어, walk in like we own itWe roll deep like we going to warWe coming at you like the eye of the storm (Let’s get it)세게! My crowdLet’s give them something they be talking about, I said세게! Are you with me?You might be a boss, but we run this city likeFoot to the floor, there ain’t no taming the beast (Ah-ah)We come full force ’cause we here making history, yeah-eh [프리코러스 (Pre-Chorus): Taemin, Lucas & Ten] All or nothing, 내가 만든 법인걸Ain’t no stopping, just turn up the heat, yeah-ehInto the fire, do or it’s die, you know that we run itThere ain’t no turning us down, you know we taking the crown [코러스 (Chorus): All, Ten, Lucas + Taemin & Taemin] We go one hundredWe g0 one hundred (Hey)We g0, we go, we go, we goWe go one hundredCan’t slow down, can’t slow downWe g0 one hundredWe going all out (Hey)We go, we go, we go, we go (Yeah-ah)[브릿지 (Bridge): Taemin, Baekhyun, Lucas, Mark & (Taeyong)] We going all the way (Can’t stop, can’t stop, can’t stop)가장 멀리 날아가우리가 못 갈 세계는 없어You know, you know it’s our timeWe livin’ out what we came here for, came here forThe only way is up (The only way is up)They all want, they all want what we gotIt’s the way that we make, make it hotNever fall, never quit, never stopAnd we come, come in, ready or not (Hey)Boom, boom, boom, boom, 떨어Walk in like we own it (Yeah) (We going straight to the top!)[코러스 (Chorus): All, Taemin, Ten, Baekhyun + Taemin & (Ten + Taemin)] We go one hundred (Hey)We go one hundred (Hey)We go, we go, we go, we goWe go one hundred

Can’t slow down, can’t slow down

We go one hundred

We going all out (Hey)

We go, we go, we go, we go

We go one hundred

(Can’t slow down, can’t slow down)

We go one hundred

(We going all out) (Hey)

We go, we go, we go, we go

We go one hundred

Traduzione

Loro vogliono tutti, vogliono tutti quello che noi abbiamo

è il modo in cui, in cui lo rendiamo fig0

e noi arriviamo, arriviamo, pronti o meno

andremo dritti in vetta!

andiamo a 100

andiam0 a 100 (hey)

andiamo, andiamo, andiamo

oh, qualità massima, colpisci il bersaglio, cerchi il jackpot (jackpot)

guarda in alto, apparteniamo al cielo lassù (in alto)

cercano di buttarci giù, ma siamo diventati troppo fighi (fighi)

tutti intorno, non è opzionale, noi siamo impossibili da fermare, yeah

facendoci strada come palle da demolizione (ugh)

continua a farlo in modo selvaggio, come un animale

yeah, porta quel tipo strano alla festa

l’adrenalina ti attraversa il corpo

per svegliarti quando ci spegniamo completamente

sai che siamo impossibili da fermare (hey)

niente è impossibile, prendi tutta questa

tutta questa swag

distruggeremo tutti i tuoi pensieri

ho copiato ginger generation

tutto o niente

faccio io le regole

non ci fermiamo, alza solo la temperatura, yeah eh

nel fuoco, fallo o muori, sai che lo gestiamo noi

non c’è modo di buttarci giù, sai che ci prendiamo la corona

andiamo a 100

andiam0 a 100 (hey)

andiamo, andiamo, andiamo

andiamo a 100

non possiamo rallentare, non possiamo rallentare

andiamo a 100

usciamo completamente fuori (hey)

andiamo, andiamo, andiamo

boom boom boom boom trema, cammina in riga come se ce l’avessimo in pugno

ci andiamo giù duro come se andassimo in guerra

arriviamo a te come l’occhio del ciclone (facciamolo)

più forte

la mia gente

diamo loro qualcosa di cui potranno parlare, ho detto

più forte!

siete con me?

potresti essere un boss, ma la città è in mano nostra

un piede sul pavimento, non c’è modo di domare questa bestia (ah ah)

arriviamo a spron battuto qui perché stiamo facendo la storia, yeah

tutto o niente

faccio io le regole

non ci fermiamo, alza solo la temperatura, yeah eh

nel fuoco, fallo o muori, sai che lo gestiamo noi

non c’è modo di buttarci giù, sai che ci prendiamo la corona

andiam0 a 100

andiam0 a 100 (hey)

andiam0, andiamo, andiamo

andiamo a 100

non possiamo rallentare, non possiamo rallentare

andiamo a 100

usciamo completamente fuori (hey)

andiamo, andiamo, andiamo

andiam0 fino in fondo (non posso fermarmi, non posso non posso fermarmi)

vola lontano

non c’è nessun mondo che non possiamo raggiungere

tu sai, sai che è il nostro momento

stiamo vivendo al massimo quello per cui siamo stati creati, creati

l’unica via possibile è il cielo

vogliono tutti, vogliono tutti quello che abbiamo

è il modo in cui, il modo in cui rendiamo tutto fig0

non cadiamo mai, non lasciamo mai, non ci fermiamo mai

e noi arriviamo, entriamo, pronti o meno (hey)

boom boom boom boom trema

entriamo come se fossimo i padroni yeah, andremo dritti in vetta!

ho copiato ginger generation

andiam0 a 100

andiam0 a 100 (hey)

andiamo, andiamo, andiamo

andiamo a 100

non possiamo rallentare, non possiamo rallentare

andiam0 a 100

usciamo completamente fuori (hey)

andiam0, andiamo, andiamo (X2)

andiamo a 100