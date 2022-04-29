GingerGeneration.it

Suga dei BTS e PSY: video, testo e traduzione di That That

scritto da Giovanna Codella
That that vede uniti per la prima volta Suga dei BTS  e PSY in una collaborazione musicale, da oggi 29 aprile su tutte le piattaforme di streaming e download.

Lo stesso PSY ha pubblicato nei giorni scorsi delle anteprime del brano, inclusa una clip con la base musicale del pezzo che fa sottofondo a una breve intervista.

Nel video, il rapper autore di Gangam Style ha parlato della sua amicizia con Suga, nonostante la differenza d’età che lo separa dal membro dei Bangtan Boys.

Il video di That that

Testo di That That

2022
PSY coming back (이리 오너라)

Long time no see, huh?
오래간만이지, huh?
우리 다시 웃고 울고 지지고 볶고
Let’s get loco
Pandemic’s over, uh
그래 기분이 오져, uh
다시 그분이 오죠, uh
Everybody say

뻑적지근해
걸쩍지근해
시끌벅적거리네
너무 좋아 북적거리네
동서남북 (Ayy)
강남강북 (Ayy)
싹 다 모여, throw your hands in the air
I say “yeah”

Can you feel it?
Can you feel it?
Woah-oh-oh, yeah
Woah-woah
Can you feel it?
Can you feel it?
Woah-oh-oh, yeah
Ah

준비하시고 (Go) 쏘세요 (Oh)
That, that, I like that (Like that)
기분 좋아, baby (Baby)
흔들어 좌 우 위 아래로 (Sing it)
One, two, three to the four (Sing it)

That, that, I like that
That, that, I like that, baby
That, that, I like that
It’s like that, that, yo
That, that, I like that
That, that, I like that baby
That, that, I like that
It’s like that

야 내가 뭐 하는 사람인지 까먹었지?
That, that, I like that (Like that)
시간이 지나도 변함없이
That that I like that (Like that)
I don’t care I don’t care that I like that
That that I like that (Like that)
내가 바라보고 바라왔던 사람들아
모두 다 ready, set, go
되려 늘어난 맷집 때리던 분이 불편하겠지
너네 바람대로 망할 거라 고사 지낸
사람들을 모아다가 가볍게 때찌
적당히 하라고 oh-oh-oh
그냥 닥치고 다 같이 놀아보자고 oh-oh-oh
민윤기와 박재상

Can you feel it?
Can you feel it?
Woah-oh-oh, yeah
Woah-woah
Can you feel it?
Can you feel it?
Woah-oh-oh, yeah
Ah

준비하시고 (Go) 쏘세요 (Oh)
That, that, I like that (Like that)
기분 좋아, baby (Baby)
흔들어 좌 우 위 아래로 (Sing it)
One, two, three to the four (Sing it)

That, that, I like that
That, that, I like that, baby
That, that, I like that
It’s like that, that, yo
That, that, I like that
That, that, I like that baby
That, that, I like that
It’s like that, that, yo

Do what you wanna (Ah, yah, yah)
Say what you wanna (Ah, yah, yah)
Do what you wanna (Say what?)
That, that, I like that, baby
Do what you wanna (Ah, yah, yah)
Say what you wanna (Ah, yah, yah)
Do what you wanna (Say what?)
That, that, I like that, baby
That, that, I like that

Traduzione di That That

2022
PSY sta per tornare (mangia qui)

Non ci vediamo da tanto, eh?
È passato un minuto, eh?
Siamo tornati a ridere, piangere, vivere, amare
diventiamo pazzi
La pandemia è finita, uh
Sì, mi sento benissimo, uh
Le vibrazioni stanno arrivando, uh
Tutti dicono

Sono stato dolorante dappertutto per
Devo grattarmi il prurito per
Quelle strade affollate
Devo amare questo trambusto
Nord, Sud, Est, Ovest, oh
Gangnam, Gangbuk, oh
Tutti si riuniscono, alzate le mani in aria
io dico sì

Puoi sentirlo?
Puoi sentirlo?
Woah, yeah, woah-oh
Puoi sentirlo?
Puoi sentirlo?
Woah, sì, oh

Ai vostri posti, pronti, via
Quello che mi piace (così)
Sentirsi bene piccola (bambola)
Scuotilo da sinistra a destra, dall’alto in basso (Cantalo)
Uno, due, tre ai quattro (cantalo)

[Post-ritornello: PSY]
Quello, quello, mi piace
Quello, quello, mi piace, piccola
Quello, quello, mi piace
È così, io
Quello, quello, mi piace
Quello, quello, mi piace, piccola
Quello, quello mi piace
È come questo

Bruh, hai dimenticato cosa faccio per vivere?
(Quello, quello, mi piace quello)
come quello
Ancora qui vista la prova del tempo
(Quello, quello, mi piace quello)
come quello
Non mi interessa non mi interessa che mi piaccia
(Quello, quello, mi piace quello)
come quello
A tutti quelli che ho desiderato e desiderato
Tutti preparatevi, preparatevi, andate
Ciò che non ti uccide ti rende più forte
Gli odiatori odieranno, i giocatori giocheranno
Basta, vai-oh-oh
Stai zitto e gioca, andiamo-oh-oh
Min Yoongi e Park Jaesang

Puoi sentirlo?
Puoi sentirlo?
Woah, yeah, woah-oh
Puoi sentirlo?
Puoi sentirlo?
Woah, sì, oh

Ai vostri posti, pronti, via
Quello che mi piace (così)
Sentirsi bene piccola (bambola)
Scuotilo da sinistra a destra, dall’alto in basso (Cantalo)
Uno, due, tre ai quattro (Cantalo)

Quello, quello, mi piace
Quello, quello, mi piace, piccola
Quello, quello, mi piace
È così, io
Quello, quello, mi piace
Quello, quello, mi piace, piccola
Quello, quello mi piace
È così, io

Fai quello che vuoi? (ah-sì-sì)
Dì ciò che vuoi? (ah-sì-sì)
Fai quello che vuoi? (Che cosa?)
Quello, quello, mi piace quella piccola
Fai quello che vuoi? (ah-sì-sì)
Dì ciò che vuoi? (ah-sì-sì)
Fai quello che vuoi? (Che cosa?)
Quello, quello, mi piace quella piccola
Fai quello che vuoi? (ah-sì-sì)
Dì ciò che vuoi? (ah-sì-sì)
Fai quello che vuoi? (Che cosa?)
Quello, quello, mi piace quella piccola
Quello, quello, mi piace

Cosa ne pensate di That That di Suga e PSY?

