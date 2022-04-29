Suga dei BTS e PSY: video, testo e traduzione di That That

That that vede uniti per la prima volta Suga dei BTS e PSY in una collaborazione musicale, da oggi 29 aprile su tutte le piattaforme di streaming e download.

Lo stesso PSY ha pubblicato nei giorni scorsi delle anteprime del brano, inclusa una clip con la base musicale del pezzo che fa sottofondo a una breve intervista.

Nel video, il rapper autore di Gangam Style ha parlato della sua amicizia con Suga, nonostante la differenza d’età che lo separa dal membro dei Bangtan Boys.

Il video di That that

Testo di That That

2022

PSY coming back (이리 오너라)

Long time no see, huh?

오래간만이지, huh?

우리 다시 웃고 울고 지지고 볶고

Let’s get loco

Pandemic’s over, uh

그래 기분이 오져, uh

다시 그분이 오죠, uh

Everybody say

뻑적지근해

걸쩍지근해

시끌벅적거리네

너무 좋아 북적거리네

동서남북 (Ayy)

강남강북 (Ayy)

싹 다 모여, throw your hands in the air

I say “yeah”

Can you feel it?

Can you feel it?

Woah-oh-oh, yeah

Woah-woah

Can you feel it?

Can you feel it?

Woah-oh-oh, yeah

Ah

준비하시고 (Go) 쏘세요 (Oh)

That, that, I like that (Like that)

기분 좋아, baby (Baby)

흔들어 좌 우 위 아래로 (Sing it)

One, two, three to the four (Sing it)

That, that, I like that

That, that, I like that, baby

That, that, I like that

It’s like that, that, yo

That, that, I like that

That, that, I like that baby

That, that, I like that

It’s like that

야 내가 뭐 하는 사람인지 까먹었지?

That, that, I like that (Like that)

시간이 지나도 변함없이

That that I like that (Like that)

I don’t care I don’t care that I like that

That that I like that (Like that)

내가 바라보고 바라왔던 사람들아

모두 다 ready, set, go

되려 늘어난 맷집 때리던 분이 불편하겠지

너네 바람대로 망할 거라 고사 지낸

사람들을 모아다가 가볍게 때찌

적당히 하라고 oh-oh-oh

그냥 닥치고 다 같이 놀아보자고 oh-oh-oh

민윤기와 박재상

Can you feel it?

Can you feel it?

Woah-oh-oh, yeah

Woah-woah

Can you feel it?

Can you feel it?

Woah-oh-oh, yeah

Ah

준비하시고 (Go) 쏘세요 (Oh)

That, that, I like that (Like that)

기분 좋아, baby (Baby)

흔들어 좌 우 위 아래로 (Sing it)

One, two, three to the four (Sing it)

That, that, I like that

That, that, I like that, baby

That, that, I like that

It’s like that, that, yo

That, that, I like that

That, that, I like that baby

That, that, I like that

It’s like that, that, yo

Do what you wanna (Ah, yah, yah)

Say what you wanna (Ah, yah, yah)

Do what you wanna (Say what?)

That, that, I like that, baby

Do what you wanna (Ah, yah, yah)

Say what you wanna (Ah, yah, yah)

Do what you wanna (Say what?)

That, that, I like that, baby

That, that, I like that

Traduzione di That That

2022

PSY sta per tornare (mangia qui)

Non ci vediamo da tanto, eh?

È passato un minuto, eh?

Siamo tornati a ridere, piangere, vivere, amare

diventiamo pazzi

La pandemia è finita, uh

Sì, mi sento benissimo, uh

Le vibrazioni stanno arrivando, uh

Tutti dicono

Sono stato dolorante dappertutto per

Devo grattarmi il prurito per

Quelle strade affollate

Devo amare questo trambusto

Nord, Sud, Est, Ovest, oh

Gangnam, Gangbuk, oh

Tutti si riuniscono, alzate le mani in aria

io dico sì

Puoi sentirlo?

Puoi sentirlo?

Woah, yeah, woah-oh

Puoi sentirlo?

Puoi sentirlo?

Woah, sì, oh

Ai vostri posti, pronti, via

Quello che mi piace (così)

Sentirsi bene piccola (bambola)

Scuotilo da sinistra a destra, dall’alto in basso (Cantalo)

Uno, due, tre ai quattro (cantalo)

[Post-ritornello: PSY]

Quello, quello, mi piace

Quello, quello, mi piace, piccola

Quello, quello, mi piace

È così, io

Quello, quello, mi piace

Quello, quello, mi piace, piccola

Quello, quello mi piace

È come questo

Bruh, hai dimenticato cosa faccio per vivere?

(Quello, quello, mi piace quello)

come quello

Ancora qui vista la prova del tempo

(Quello, quello, mi piace quello)

come quello

Non mi interessa non mi interessa che mi piaccia

(Quello, quello, mi piace quello)

come quello

A tutti quelli che ho desiderato e desiderato

Tutti preparatevi, preparatevi, andate

Ciò che non ti uccide ti rende più forte

Gli odiatori odieranno, i giocatori giocheranno

Basta, vai-oh-oh

Stai zitto e gioca, andiamo-oh-oh

Min Yoongi e Park Jaesang

Puoi sentirlo?

Puoi sentirlo?

Woah, yeah, woah-oh

Puoi sentirlo?

Puoi sentirlo?

Woah, sì, oh

Ai vostri posti, pronti, via

Quello che mi piace (così)

Sentirsi bene piccola (bambola)

Scuotilo da sinistra a destra, dall’alto in basso (Cantalo)

Uno, due, tre ai quattro (Cantalo)

Quello, quello, mi piace

Quello, quello, mi piace, piccola

Quello, quello, mi piace

È così, io

Quello, quello, mi piace

Quello, quello, mi piace, piccola

Quello, quello mi piace

È così, io

Fai quello che vuoi? (ah-sì-sì)

Dì ciò che vuoi? (ah-sì-sì)

Fai quello che vuoi? (Che cosa?)

Quello, quello, mi piace quella piccola

Fai quello che vuoi? (ah-sì-sì)

Dì ciò che vuoi? (ah-sì-sì)

Fai quello che vuoi? (Che cosa?)

Quello, quello, mi piace quella piccola

Fai quello che vuoi? (ah-sì-sì)

Dì ciò che vuoi? (ah-sì-sì)

Fai quello che vuoi? (Che cosa?)

Quello, quello, mi piace quella piccola

Quello, quello, mi piace

Cosa ne pensate di That That di Suga e PSY?