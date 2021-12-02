GingerGeneration.it

Shawn Mendes – It’ll Be Okay: audio, testo e traduzione

scritto da Giovanna Codella
it'll be okay shawn mendes

Shawn Mendes ha pubblicato oggi It’ll Be Okay. Il brano arriva dopo il singolo estivo Summer of Love con Tainy e dopo l’annuncio di una nuova tappa in Italia del suo prossimo tour mondiale.

Audio It’ll Be Okay di Shawn Mendes

Testo It’ll Be Okay di Shawn Mendes

Are we gonna make it?
Is this gonna hurt?
Oh, we can try to sedate it
But that never works
Yeah

I start to imagine a world where we don’t collide
It’s making me sick but we’ll heal and the sun will rise

If you tell me you’re leaving, I’ll make it easy
It’ll be okay
If we can’t stop the bleeding
We don’t have to fix it, we don’t have to stay
I will love you either way
Ooh-ooh, it’ll be oh, be okay
Ooh-ooh

Oh, the future we dreamed of is fading to black
Oh-oh, oh-oh, oh
Oh, thеre’s nothing more painful
Nothing more painful, oh-woah (Oh-woah)

I start to imaginе a world where we don’t collide
And it’s making me sick but we’ll heal and the sun will rise

If you tell me you’re leaving, I’ll make it easy
It’ll be okay (It’ll be okay)
And if we can’t stop the bleeding
We don’t have to fix it, we don’t have to stay (Don’t have to stay)
I will love you either way
Ooh-ooh, it’ll be oh, be okay
Ooh-ooh

I will love you either way
It might be so sweet
It might be so bitter
I will love you either way
It might be so sweet
It might be so bitter (Ooh-ooh)

Oh, if the future we’ve dreamed of is fading to black
I will love you either way

Traduzione It’ll Be Okay di Shawn Mendes

Ce la faremo?
Questo farà male?
Oh, possiamo provare a sedarlo
Ma non funziona mai

Comincio a immaginare un mondo in cui non ci scontriamo
Mi fa star male ma guariremo e il sole sorgerà

Se mi dici che te ne vai, lo renderò facile
Andrà tutto bene
Se non riusciamo a fermare l’emorragia
Non dobbiamo ripararla, non dobbiamo restare
Ti amerò in ogni caso
Ooh-ooh, sarà oh, andrà tutto bene
Ooh ooh

Oh, il futuro che abbiamo sognato sta svanendo nel nero
Oh-oh, oh-oh, oh
Oh, non c’è niente di più doloroso
Niente di più doloroso, oh-woah (oh-woah)

Comincio a immaginare un mondo in cui non ci scontriamo
E mi fa star male ma guariremo e il sole sorgerà

Se mi dici che te ne vai, lo renderò facile
Andrà tutto bene (andrà tutto bene)
E se non riusciamo a fermare l’emorragia
Non dobbiamo ripararla, non dobbiamo restare (non dobbiamo restare)
Ti amerò in ogni caso
Ooh-ooh, sarà oh, andrà tutto bene
Ooh ooh

Ti amerò in ogni caso
Potrebbe essere così dolce
Potrebbe essere così amaro
Ti amerò in ogni caso
Potrebbe essere così dolce
Potrebbe essere così amaro (Ooh-ooh)

Oh, se il futuro che abbiamo sognato sta svanendo nel nero
Ti amerò in ogni caso

Cosa ne pensate del nuovo singolo di Shawn Mendes?

