Shawn Mendes – It’ll Be Okay: audio, testo e traduzione scritto da Giovanna Codella 2 Dicembre 2021 Shawn Mendes ha pubblicato oggi It’ll Be Okay. Il brano arriva dopo il singolo estivo Summer of Love con Tainy e dopo l’annuncio di una nuova tappa in Italia del suo prossimo tour mondiale. Audio It’ll Be Okay di Shawn Mendes Testo It’ll Be Okay di Shawn Mendes Are we gonna make it? Is this gonna hurt? Oh, we can try to sedate it But that never works Yeah I start to imagine a world where we don’t collide It’s making me sick but we’ll heal and the sun will rise If you tell me you’re leaving, I’ll make it easy It’ll be okay If we can’t stop the bleeding We don’t have to fix it, we don’t have to stay I will love you either way Ooh-ooh, it’ll be oh, be okay Ooh-ooh Oh, the future we dreamed of is fading to black Oh-oh, oh-oh, oh Oh, thеre’s nothing more painful Nothing more painful, oh-woah (Oh-woah) I start to imaginе a world where we don’t collide And it’s making me sick but we’ll heal and the sun will rise If you tell me you’re leaving, I’ll make it easy It’ll be okay (It’ll be okay) And if we can’t stop the bleeding We don’t have to fix it, we don’t have to stay (Don’t have to stay) I will love you either way Ooh-ooh, it’ll be oh, be okay Ooh-ooh I will love you either way It might be so sweet It might be so bitter I will love you either way It might be so sweet It might be so bitter (Ooh-ooh) Oh, if the future we’ve dreamed of is fading to black I will love you either way Traduzione It’ll Be Okay di Shawn Mendes Ce la faremo? Questo farà male? Oh, possiamo provare a sedarlo Ma non funziona mai Sì Comincio a immaginare un mondo in cui non ci scontriamo Mi fa star male ma guariremo e il sole sorgerà Se mi dici che te ne vai, lo renderò facile Andrà tutto bene Se non riusciamo a fermare l’emorragia Non dobbiamo ripararla, non dobbiamo restare Ti amerò in ogni caso Ooh-ooh, sarà oh, andrà tutto bene Ooh ooh Oh, il futuro che abbiamo sognato sta svanendo nel nero Oh-oh, oh-oh, oh Oh, non c’è niente di più doloroso Niente di più doloroso, oh-woah (oh-woah) Comincio a immaginare un mondo in cui non ci scontriamo E mi fa star male ma guariremo e il sole sorgerà Se mi dici che te ne vai, lo renderò facile Andrà tutto bene (andrà tutto bene) E se non riusciamo a fermare l’emorragia Non dobbiamo ripararla, non dobbiamo restare (non dobbiamo restare) Ti amerò in ogni caso Ooh-ooh, sarà oh, andrà tutto bene Ooh ooh Ti amerò in ogni caso Potrebbe essere così dolce Potrebbe essere così amaro Ti amerò in ogni caso Potrebbe essere così dolce Potrebbe essere così amaro (Ooh-ooh) Oh, se il futuro che abbiamo sognato sta svanendo nel nero Ti amerò in ogni caso Cosa ne pensate del nuovo singolo di Shawn Mendes?