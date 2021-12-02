Shawn Mendes – It’ll Be Okay: audio, testo e traduzione

Shawn Mendes ha pubblicato oggi It’ll Be Okay. Il brano arriva dopo il singolo estivo Summer of Love con Tainy e dopo l’annuncio di una nuova tappa in Italia del suo prossimo tour mondiale.

Audio It’ll Be Okay di Shawn Mendes

Testo It’ll Be Okay di Shawn Mendes

Are we gonna make it?

Is this gonna hurt?

Oh, we can try to sedate it

But that never works

Yeah

I start to imagine a world where we don’t collide

It’s making me sick but we’ll heal and the sun will rise

If you tell me you’re leaving, I’ll make it easy

It’ll be okay

If we can’t stop the bleeding

We don’t have to fix it, we don’t have to stay

I will love you either way

Ooh-ooh, it’ll be oh, be okay

Ooh-ooh

Oh, the future we dreamed of is fading to black

Oh-oh, oh-oh, oh

Oh, thеre’s nothing more painful

Nothing more painful, oh-woah (Oh-woah)

I start to imaginе a world where we don’t collide

And it’s making me sick but we’ll heal and the sun will rise

If you tell me you’re leaving, I’ll make it easy

It’ll be okay (It’ll be okay)

And if we can’t stop the bleeding

We don’t have to fix it, we don’t have to stay (Don’t have to stay)

I will love you either way

Ooh-ooh, it’ll be oh, be okay

Ooh-ooh

I will love you either way

It might be so sweet

It might be so bitter

I will love you either way

It might be so sweet

It might be so bitter (Ooh-ooh)

Oh, if the future we’ve dreamed of is fading to black

I will love you either way

Traduzione It’ll Be Okay di Shawn Mendes

Ce la faremo?

Questo farà male?

Oh, possiamo provare a sedarlo

Ma non funziona mai

Sì

Comincio a immaginare un mondo in cui non ci scontriamo

Mi fa star male ma guariremo e il sole sorgerà

Se mi dici che te ne vai, lo renderò facile

Andrà tutto bene

Se non riusciamo a fermare l’emorragia

Non dobbiamo ripararla, non dobbiamo restare

Ti amerò in ogni caso

Ooh-ooh, sarà oh, andrà tutto bene

Ooh ooh

Oh, il futuro che abbiamo sognato sta svanendo nel nero

Oh-oh, oh-oh, oh

Oh, non c’è niente di più doloroso

Niente di più doloroso, oh-woah (oh-woah)

Comincio a immaginare un mondo in cui non ci scontriamo

E mi fa star male ma guariremo e il sole sorgerà

Se mi dici che te ne vai, lo renderò facile

Andrà tutto bene (andrà tutto bene)

E se non riusciamo a fermare l’emorragia

Non dobbiamo ripararla, non dobbiamo restare (non dobbiamo restare)

Ti amerò in ogni caso

Ooh-ooh, sarà oh, andrà tutto bene

Ooh ooh

Ti amerò in ogni caso

Potrebbe essere così dolce

Potrebbe essere così amaro

Ti amerò in ogni caso

Potrebbe essere così dolce

Potrebbe essere così amaro (Ooh-ooh)

Oh, se il futuro che abbiamo sognato sta svanendo nel nero

Ti amerò in ogni caso