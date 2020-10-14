Nuvole: audio, testo e traduzione di Clouds

Manca poco all’uscita di Nuvole su Disney+ il 16 ottobre, l’emozionante biopic dedicato a Zach Sobiech. Nell’attesa vogliamo farvi riscoprire Clouds, il pezzo che dà il titolo al film.

Composta da Zach, la canzone è diventata un vero e proprio fenomeno nel 2013 grazie al suo messaggio di speranza.

Guarda il video originale di Clouds con Zach Sobiech

Clouds by Zach Sobiech

In Nuvole il pezzo è interpretato dai protagonisti Fin Argus e Sabrina Carpenter.

Ascolta la canzone

Leggi il testo di Clouds

I fell down, down, down

Into this dark and lonely hole

There was no one there to

Care about me anymore

And I needed a way

To climb and and grab a hold

Of the edge, you were sitting there

Holding a rope

And we’ll go up, up, up

But I’ll fly a little higher

Go up in the clouds

Because the view’s a little nicer

Up here, my dear

It won’t be long now

It won’t be long now

When we get back on land

Well I’ll never get my chance

Be ready to live

And it’ll be ripped right out of my hands

And maybe someday

We’ll take a little ride

We’ll go up, up, up

And everything will be just fine

And we’ll go up, up, up

But I’ll fly a little higher

Go up in the clouds

Because the view’s a little nicer

Up here, my dear

It won’t be long now

It won’t be long now

If only

I had a little bit more time

If only

I had a little bit more time with you

We could go up, up, up

And take that little ride

We’ll sit there holding hands

And everything will be just right

And maybe someday

I’ll see you again

We’ll float up in the clouds

And we’ll never see the end

And we’ll go up, up, up

But I’ll fly a little higher

Go up in the clouds

Because the view’s a little nicer

Up here, my dear

It won’t be long now

It won’t be long now

Leggi la traduzione

Sono caduto, giù, giù, giù

In questo buco buio e solitario

Non c’era nessuno

A cui importasse ancora di me

E avevo bisogno di un modo

Per salire e afferrare una presa

Del bordo, tu eri seduto lì

Tenendo una corda

E andremo su, su, su

Ma volerò un po’ più in alto

Salgo tra le nuvole

Perché la vista è un po’ più bella

Quassù, mia cara

Non ci vorrà molto adesso

Non ci vorrà molto adesso

Quando torneremo sulla terra

Beh, non avrò mai la mia possibilità

Sii pronto a vivere

E mi verrà strappato di mano

E forse un giorno

Faremo un piccolo giro

Andremo su, su, su

E andrà tutto bene

E andremo su, su, su

Ma volerò un po’ più in alto

Salgo tra le nuvole

Perché la vista è un po’ più bella

Quassù, mia cara

Non ci vorrà molto adesso

Non ci vorrà molto adesso

Se solo

Avessi avuto un po’ più di tempo

Se solo

Avessi passato un po’ più di tempo con te

Potremmo andare su, su, su

E fare quel piccolo giro

Ci sederemo lì tenendoci per mano

E tutto andrà bene

E forse un giorno

Ti vedrò di nuovo

Galleggeremo tra le nuvole

E non vedremo mai la fine

E andremo su, su, su

Ma volerò un po’ più in alto

Salgo tra le nuvole

Perché la vista è un po’ più bella

Quassù, mia cara

Non ci vorrà molto adesso

Non ci vorrà molto adesso