Nuvole: audio, testo e traduzione di Clouds

Manca poco all’uscita di Nuvole su Disney+ il 16 ottobre, l’emozionante biopic dedicato a Zach Sobiech. Nell’attesa vogliamo farvi riscoprire Clouds, il pezzo che dà il titolo al film.
Composta da Zach, la canzone è diventata un vero e proprio fenomeno nel 2013 grazie al suo messaggio di speranza.
Guarda il video originale di Clouds con Zach Sobiech
In Nuvole il pezzo è interpretato dai protagonisti Fin Argus e Sabrina Carpenter.
Ascolta la canzone
Leggi il testo di Clouds
I fell down, down, down
Into this dark and lonely hole
There was no one there to
Care about me anymore
And I needed a way
To climb and and grab a hold
Of the edge, you were sitting there
Holding a rope
And we’ll go up, up, up
But I’ll fly a little higher
Go up in the clouds
Because the view’s a little nicer
Up here, my dear
It won’t be long now
It won’t be long now
When we get back on land
Well I’ll never get my chance
Be ready to live
And it’ll be ripped right out of my hands
And maybe someday
We’ll take a little ride
We’ll go up, up, up
And everything will be just fine
And we’ll go up, up, up
But I’ll fly a little higher
Go up in the clouds
Because the view’s a little nicer
Up here, my dear
It won’t be long now
It won’t be long now
If only
I had a little bit more time
If only
I had a little bit more time with you
We could go up, up, up
And take that little ride
We’ll sit there holding hands
And everything will be just right
And maybe someday
I’ll see you again
We’ll float up in the clouds
And we’ll never see the end
And we’ll go up, up, up
But I’ll fly a little higher
Go up in the clouds
Because the view’s a little nicer
Up here, my dear
It won’t be long now
It won’t be long now
Leggi la traduzione
Sono caduto, giù, giù, giù
In questo buco buio e solitario
Non c’era nessuno
A cui importasse ancora di me
E avevo bisogno di un modo
Per salire e afferrare una presa
Del bordo, tu eri seduto lì
Tenendo una corda
E andremo su, su, su
Ma volerò un po’ più in alto
Salgo tra le nuvole
Perché la vista è un po’ più bella
Quassù, mia cara
Non ci vorrà molto adesso
Non ci vorrà molto adesso
Quando torneremo sulla terra
Beh, non avrò mai la mia possibilità
Sii pronto a vivere
E mi verrà strappato di mano
E forse un giorno
Faremo un piccolo giro
Andremo su, su, su
E andrà tutto bene
E andremo su, su, su
Ma volerò un po’ più in alto
Salgo tra le nuvole
Perché la vista è un po’ più bella
Quassù, mia cara
Non ci vorrà molto adesso
Non ci vorrà molto adesso
Se solo
Avessi avuto un po’ più di tempo
Se solo
Avessi passato un po’ più di tempo con te
Potremmo andare su, su, su
E fare quel piccolo giro
Ci sederemo lì tenendoci per mano
E tutto andrà bene
E forse un giorno
Ti vedrò di nuovo
Galleggeremo tra le nuvole
E non vedremo mai la fine
E andremo su, su, su
Ma volerò un po’ più in alto
Salgo tra le nuvole
Perché la vista è un po’ più bella
Quassù, mia cara
Non ci vorrà molto adesso
Non ci vorrà molto adesso