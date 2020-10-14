Demi Lovato torna più combattiva e arrabbiata che mai con un nuovo singolo dal significato molto profondo. Esce oggi in tutte le piattaforme di streaming e negli online store Commander in chief, una canzone che sta davvero facendo parlare molto.

Il pezzo è infatti una chiara invettiva contro il presidente Donald Trump, accusato di non aver gestito l’emergenza Covid-19 e i recenti tumulti legati al movimento BLM.

A quanto pare la canzone sarà presentata per la prima volta dal vivo in occasione dei prossimi Billboard Music Awards 2020.

Qui sotto trovate audio, testo e traduzione di Commander in chief di Demi Lovato!

Testo

Were you ever taught when you were young

If you mess with things selfishly, they’re bound to come undone?

I’m not the only one

That’s been affected and resented every story you’ve spun

And I’m a lucky one

‘Cause they are people worse off that have suffered enough

Haven’t they suffered enough?

But you can’t get enough of

Shutting down systems for pеrsonal gain

Fighting fires with liars and praying for rain

Do you get off on pain?

We’rе not pawns in your game

Commander in chief, honestly

If I do the things you do

I couldn’t sleep, seriously

Do you even know the truth?

We’re in a state of crisis, people are dying

While you line your pockets deep

Commander in chief, how does it feel to still be able to breathe?

Able to breathe

We were taught when we were young

If we fight for what’s right, there won’t be justice for just some

Won’t give up, stand our ground

We’ll be in the streets while you’re bunkering down

Loud and proud, best believe

We’ll still take a knee while you’re

Commander in chief, honestly

If I do the things you do

I couldn’t sleep, seriously

Do you even know the truth?

We’re in a state of crisis, people are dying

While you line your pockets deep

Commander in chief, how does it feel to still be able to breathe?

Be able to breathe

Won’t give up, stand our ground

We’ll be in the streets while you’re bunkering down

Won’t give up, stand our ground

We’ll be in the streets while you’re

Commander in chief, honestly

If I do the things you do

I couldn’t sleep, seriously

Do you even know the truth?

We’re in a state of crisis, people are dying

While you line your pockets deep

Traduzione

<br />

ti è mai stato insegnato quando eri giovane

se gestisci queste cose in modo egoistico, sono destinate ad incasinarsi?

non sono l’unica

che è stato colpita e ha risentito ogni storia che hai raccontato

e io sono quella fortunata

perché loro sono persone messe peggio che hanno sofferto abbastanza

non hanno forse sofferto abbastanza?

ma a te non basta

fermando i sistemi per un ritorno personale

combattendo gli incendi con le bugie e pregando perché arrivi la pioggia

riesci a fingere che non ci sia dolore?

Non siamo pedine nel tuo gioco

Comandante, onestamente

se io faccio le cose che fai tu

non potrei dormire, davvero

la sai la verità?

siamo in uno stato di crisi, le persone stanno morendo

mentre tu ti arricchisci le tasche

comandante, come ci si sente a poter respirare’

capaci di respirare

ci è stato insegnato quando eravamo giovani

che se combattiamo per ciò che è giusto, allora non ci sarà giustizia per alcuni

non demordete, alzatevi fieri in piedi da terra

saremo nelle strade mentre voi vi starete nascondendo

fieri ed orgogliosi, credeteci

ci inginocchieremo ancora mentre sarai

comandante, onestamente

se io faccio le cose che fai tu

non potrei dormire, davvero

la sai la verità?

siamo in uno stato di crisi, le persone stanno morendo

mentre tu ti arricchisci le tasche

comandante, come ci si sente a poter respirare’

capaci di respirare

non demordete, restate fieramente in piedi

mentre tu ti arricchisci le tasche

comandante, come ci si sente a poter respirare’

capaci di respirare

