Demi Lovato: audio, testo e traduzione di Commander in chief

di Alberto Muraro
di Alberto Muraro

Demi Lovato torna più combattiva e arrabbiata che mai con un nuovo singolo dal significato molto profondo. Esce oggi in tutte le piattaforme di streaming e negli online store Commander in chief, una canzone che sta davvero facendo parlare molto.

 

commander in chief

Il pezzo è infatti una chiara invettiva contro il presidente Donald Trump, accusato di non aver gestito l’emergenza Covid-19 e i recenti tumulti legati al movimento BLM.

A quanto pare la canzone sarà presentata per la prima volta dal vivo in occasione dei prossimi Billboard Music Awards 2020.

Qui sotto trovate audio, testo e traduzione di Commander in chief di Demi Lovato!

 

 

 

Testo

Were you ever taught when you were young
If you mess with things selfishly, they’re bound to come undone?
I’m not the only one
That’s been affected and resented every story you’ve spun

And I’m a lucky one
‘Cause they are people worse off that have suffered enough
Haven’t they suffered enough?
But you can’t get enough of

Shutting down systems for pеrsonal gain
Fighting fires with liars and praying for rain
Do you get off on pain?
We’rе not pawns in your game

Commander in chief, honestly
If I do the things you do
I couldn’t sleep, seriously
Do you even know the truth?

We’re in a state of crisis, people are dying
While you line your pockets deep
Commander in chief, how does it feel to still be able to breathe?
Able to breathe

We were taught when we were young
If we fight for what’s right, there won’t be justice for just some
Won’t give up, stand our ground
We’ll be in the streets while you’re bunkering down
Loud and proud, best believe
We’ll still take a knee while you’re

Commander in chief, honestly
If I do the things you do
I couldn’t sleep, seriously
Do you even know the truth?

We’re in a state of crisis, people are dying
While you line your pockets deep
Commander in chief, how does it feel to still be able to breathe?
Be able to breathe

Won’t give up, stand our ground
We’ll be in the streets while you’re bunkering down
Won’t give up, stand our ground
We’ll be in the streets while you’re

Commander in chief, honestly
If I do the things you do
I couldn’t sleep, seriously
Do you even know the truth?

We’re in a state of crisis, people are dying
While you line your pockets deep

Traduzione

ti è mai stato insegnato quando eri giovane
se gestisci queste cose in modo egoistico, sono destinate ad incasinarsi?
non sono l’unica
che è stato colpita e ha risentito ogni storia che hai raccontato

e io sono quella fortunata
perché loro sono persone messe peggio che hanno sofferto abbastanza
non hanno forse sofferto abbastanza?
ma a te non basta

fermando i sistemi per un ritorno personale
combattendo gli incendi con le bugie e pregando perché arrivi la pioggia
riesci a fingere che non ci sia dolore?
Non siamo pedine nel tuo gioco

Comandante, onestamente
se io faccio le cose che fai tu
non potrei dormire, davvero
la sai la verità?

siamo in uno stato di crisi, le persone stanno morendo
mentre tu ti arricchisci le tasche
comandante, come ci si sente a poter respirare’
capaci di respirare

ci è stato insegnato quando eravamo giovani
che se combattiamo per ciò che è giusto, allora non ci sarà giustizia per alcuni
non demordete, alzatevi fieri in piedi da terra
saremo nelle strade mentre voi vi starete nascondendo
fieri ed orgogliosi, credeteci
ci inginocchieremo ancora mentre sarai

comandante, onestamente
se io faccio le cose che fai tu
non potrei dormire, davvero
la sai la verità?

siamo in uno stato di crisi, le persone stanno morendo
mentre tu ti arricchisci le tasche
comandante, come ci si sente a poter respirare’
capaci di respirare

non demordete, restate fieramente in piedi

mentre tu ti arricchisci le tasche
comandante, come ci si sente a poter respirare’
capaci di respirare

