Maneskin – Honey: testo, traduzione e della canzone

I Maneskin tornano, oggi 1 settembre, in rotazione radiofonica dal 1 settembre con Honey, un brano che di cui hanno offerto un’anteprima con un breve video postato sui social.

Nella clip, diffusa agli inizi di agosto, si vedono Damiano, Victoria, Ethan e Thomas in pieno divertimento tra piscine e viaggi in auto su strade assolate del Nord America.

Testo Honey dei Maneskin

Meet me there where it never closes

Meet me there where it’s never hopeless

All is fair in love, oh-oh-oh

Honey, are you coming?

Honey, are you coming?

I know a place down town babe if you wanna go

I’m gonna show you soon this Italian amor

It’s gonna love you harder than ever before

You will like it

We’re gonna get sky high and create a new world

Where somebody might somebody die but nobody [?]

And if it sounds like good for you babe just say the word

You will like it

It’s five AM we feel so good, it’s almost frightening

Meet me there where it never closes

Meet me there where it’s never hopeless

All is fair in love, oh-oh-oh

Honey, are you coming?

Honey, are you coming?

Meet me there where it never closes

Meet me there, I’ll give you roses

All is fair in love, oh-oh-oh

Honey, are you coming?

Before I found this place I was feeling so blue

But then I turned [?] it to you

It’s not a one night stand if it turns into two

We’ll like it

It’s five AM we feel so good, it’s almost frightening

Let’s try again, I don’t believe you’re a diamond

Meet me there where it never closes

Meet me there where it’s never hopeless

All is fair in love, oh-oh-oh

Honey, are you coming?

Honey, are you coming?

Meet me there where it never closes

Meet me there, I’ll give you roses

All is fair in love, oh-oh-oh

Honey, are you coming?

Traduzione di Baby said

Ci vediamo là dove non chiude mai

Incontriamoci lì dove non è mai senza speranza

Tutto è giusto in amore, oh-oh-oh

Tesoro, vieni?

Tesoro, vieni?

Conosco un posto in città, tesoro, se vuoi andare

Ti mostrerò presto questo amore italiano

Ti amerà più forte che mai

Ti piacerà

Saliremo in alto e creeremo un nuovo mondo

Dove qualcuno potrebbe morire ma nessuno [?]

E se ti suona bene, tesoro, dillo e basta

Ti piacerà

Sono le cinque del mattino, ci sentiamo così bene che è quasi spaventoso

Ci vediamo là dove non chiude mai

Incontriamoci lì dove non è mai senza speranza

Tutto è giusto in amore, oh-oh-oh

Tesoro, vieni?

Tesoro, vieni?

Ci vediamo là dove non chiude mai

Ci vediamo lì, ti darò delle rose

Tutto è giusto in amore, oh-oh-oh

Tesoro, vieni?

Prima di trovare questo posto mi sentivo così triste

Ma poi l’ho girato [?] a te

Non è un’avventura di una notte se diventa due

Ci piacerà

Sono le cinque del mattino, ci sentiamo così bene che è quasi spaventoso

Proviamo ancora, non credo che tu sia un diamante

Ci vediamo là dove non chiude mai

Incontriamoci lì dove non è mai senza speranza

Tutto è giusto in amore, oh-oh-oh

Tesoro, vieni?

Tesoro, vieni?

Ci vediamo là dove non chiude mai

Ci vediamo lì, ti darò delle rose

Tutto è giusto in amore, oh-oh-oh

Tesoro, vieni?