Maneskin – Honey: testo, traduzione e della canzone

scritto da Giovanna Codella
I Maneskin tornano, oggi 1 settembre, in rotazione radiofonica dal 1 settembre con Honey, un brano che di cui hanno offerto un’anteprima con un breve video postato sui social.

Nella clip, diffusa agli inizi di agosto, si vedono Damiano, Victoria, Ethan e Thomas in pieno divertimento tra piscine e viaggi in auto su strade assolate del Nord America.

Testo Honey dei Maneskin

Meet me there where it never closes
Meet me there where it’s never hopeless
All is fair in love, oh-oh-oh
Honey, are you coming?
Honey, are you coming?

I know a place down town babe if you wanna go
I’m gonna show you soon this Italian amor
It’s gonna love you harder than ever before
You will like it

We’re gonna get sky high and create a new world
Where somebody might somebody die but nobody [?]
And if it sounds like good for you babe just say the word
You will like it

It’s five AM we feel so good, it’s almost frightening

Meet me there where it never closes
Meet me there where it’s never hopeless
All is fair in love, oh-oh-oh
Honey, are you coming?
Honey, are you coming?
Meet me there where it never closes
Meet me there, I’ll give you roses
All is fair in love, oh-oh-oh
Honey, are you coming?

Before I found this place I was feeling so blue
But then I turned [?] it to you
It’s not a one night stand if it turns into two
We’ll like it

It’s five AM we feel so good, it’s almost frightening
Let’s try again, I don’t believe you’re a diamond

Meet me there where it never closes
Meet me there where it’s never hopeless
All is fair in love, oh-oh-oh
Honey, are you coming?
Honey, are you coming?
Meet me there where it never closes
Meet me there, I’ll give you roses
All is fair in love, oh-oh-oh
Honey, are you coming?

Traduzione

Ci vediamo là dove non chiude mai
Incontriamoci lì dove non è mai senza speranza
Tutto è giusto in amore, oh-oh-oh
Tesoro, vieni?
Tesoro, vieni?

Conosco un posto in città, tesoro, se vuoi andare
Ti mostrerò presto questo amore italiano
Ti amerà più forte che mai
Ti piacerà

Saliremo in alto e creeremo un nuovo mondo
Dove qualcuno potrebbe morire ma nessuno [?]
E se ti suona bene, tesoro, dillo e basta
Ti piacerà

Sono le cinque del mattino, ci sentiamo così bene che è quasi spaventoso

Ci vediamo là dove non chiude mai
Incontriamoci lì dove non è mai senza speranza
Tutto è giusto in amore, oh-oh-oh
Tesoro, vieni?
Tesoro, vieni?
Ci vediamo là dove non chiude mai
Ci vediamo lì, ti darò delle rose
Tutto è giusto in amore, oh-oh-oh
Tesoro, vieni?

Prima di trovare questo posto mi sentivo così triste
Ma poi l’ho girato [?] a te
Non è un’avventura di una notte se diventa due
Ci piacerà

Sono le cinque del mattino, ci sentiamo così bene che è quasi spaventoso
Proviamo ancora, non credo che tu sia un diamante

Ci vediamo là dove non chiude mai
Incontriamoci lì dove non è mai senza speranza
Tutto è giusto in amore, oh-oh-oh
Tesoro, vieni?
Tesoro, vieni?
Ci vediamo là dove non chiude mai
Ci vediamo lì, ti darò delle rose
Tutto è giusto in amore, oh-oh-oh
Tesoro, vieni?

