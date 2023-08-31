Maneskin – Honey: testo, traduzione e della canzone scritto da Giovanna Codella 1 Settembre 2023 I Maneskin tornano, oggi 1 settembre, in rotazione radiofonica dal 1 settembre con Honey, un brano che di cui hanno offerto un’anteprima con un breve video postato sui social. Nella clip, diffusa agli inizi di agosto, si vedono Damiano, Victoria, Ethan e Thomas in pieno divertimento tra piscine e viaggi in auto su strade assolate del Nord America. Ascolta qui la canzone Testo Honey dei Maneskin Meet me there where it never closes Meet me there where it’s never hopeless All is fair in love, oh-oh-oh Honey, are you coming? Honey, are you coming? I know a place down town babe if you wanna go I’m gonna show you soon this Italian amor It’s gonna love you harder than ever before You will like it We’re gonna get sky high and create a new world Where somebody might somebody die but nobody [?] And if it sounds like good for you babe just say the word You will like it It’s five AM we feel so good, it’s almost frightening Meet me there where it never closes Meet me there where it’s never hopeless All is fair in love, oh-oh-oh Honey, are you coming? Honey, are you coming? Meet me there where it never closes Meet me there, I’ll give you roses All is fair in love, oh-oh-oh Honey, are you coming? You might also like Last Time I Saw You Nicki Minaj Afterglow Sam Fischer Keep Going Up Timbaland Before I found this place I was feeling so blue But then I turned [?] it to you It’s not a one night stand if it turns into two We’ll like it It’s five AM we feel so good, it’s almost frightening Let’s try again, I don’t believe you’re a diamond Meet me there where it never closes Meet me there where it’s never hopeless All is fair in love, oh-oh-oh Honey, are you coming? Honey, are you coming? Meet me there where it never closes Meet me there, I’ll give you roses All is fair in love, oh-oh-oh Honey, are you coming? Traduzione di Baby said Ci vediamo là dove non chiude mai Incontriamoci lì dove non è mai senza speranza Tutto è giusto in amore, oh-oh-oh Tesoro, vieni? Tesoro, vieni? Conosco un posto in città, tesoro, se vuoi andare Ti mostrerò presto questo amore italiano Ti amerà più forte che mai Ti piacerà Saliremo in alto e creeremo un nuovo mondo Dove qualcuno potrebbe morire ma nessuno [?] E se ti suona bene, tesoro, dillo e basta Ti piacerà Sono le cinque del mattino, ci sentiamo così bene che è quasi spaventoso Ci vediamo là dove non chiude mai Incontriamoci lì dove non è mai senza speranza Tutto è giusto in amore, oh-oh-oh Tesoro, vieni? Tesoro, vieni? Ci vediamo là dove non chiude mai Ci vediamo lì, ti darò delle rose Tutto è giusto in amore, oh-oh-oh Tesoro, vieni? Prima di trovare questo posto mi sentivo così triste Ma poi l’ho girato [?] a te Non è un’avventura di una notte se diventa due Ci piacerà Sono le cinque del mattino, ci sentiamo così bene che è quasi spaventoso Proviamo ancora, non credo che tu sia un diamante Ci vediamo là dove non chiude mai Incontriamoci lì dove non è mai senza speranza Tutto è giusto in amore, oh-oh-oh Tesoro, vieni? Tesoro, vieni? Ci vediamo là dove non chiude mai Ci vediamo lì, ti darò delle rose Tutto è giusto in amore, oh-oh-oh Tesoro, vieni?