Kids’ Choice Awards 2020: ecco la lista completa dei vincitori

I Kids Choice Awards 2020 si sono tenuti nonostante tutto a distanza. Originariamente previsti per il mese di marzo, sono slittati al 2 maggio provando la formula dei video online. Presentati da Victoria Justice, già nel cast di Victorious, ha visto trionfare i BTS, ma anche Ariana Grande e Shawn Mendes.

Oltre ai vincitori abbiamo potuto assistere a tante reunion insapettate e momenti indimenticabili. Se vi siete persi la diretta, potrete rivedere la trasmissione in differita alle 11.30 e alle ore 20.

Ecco la lista completa dei vincitori per ciascuna categoria ai Kids Choice Awards 2020

Music

Favorite female artist: Ariana Grande

Favorite male artist: Shawn Mendes

Favorite music group: BTS

Favorite song: Billie Eilish, “Bad Guy”

Favorite music collaboration: Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello, “Señorita”

Favorite breakout new artist: Lil Nas X

Favorite global music star: Taylor Swift (North America)

Film

Favorite movie: Avengers: Endgame

Favorite movie actress: Dove Cameron (Mal, Descendants 3)

Favorite movie actor: Dwayne Johnson (Hobbs, Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw; Dr. Smolder Bravestone, Jumanji: The Next Level)

Favorite superhero: Tom Holland (Spider-Man, Spider-Man: Far From Home; Spider-Man, Avengers: Endgame)

Favorite animated movie: Frozen 2

Favorite female voice from an animated movie: Beyoncé (Nala, The Lion King)

Favorite male voice from an animated movie: Josh Gad (Olaf, Frozen 2)

Television

Favorite kids TV show: Henry Danger

Favorite family TV show: Stranger Things

Favorite reality show: America’s Got Talent

Favorite TV host: Ellen DeGeneres (Ellen’s Game of Games)

Favorite animated series: SpongeBob SquarePants

Favorite female TV star: Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven, Stranger Things)

Favorite male TV star: Jace Norman (Henry Hart / Kid Danger, Henry Danger)

Other Categories

Favorite male social star: David Dobrik

Favorite female social star: Annie LeBlanc

Favorite gamer: SSSniperWolf

Favorite video game: Minecraft

Favorite social music star: JoJo Siwa

Favorite female sports star: Alex Morgan

Favorite male sports star: LeBron James