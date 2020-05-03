Kids’ Choice Awards 2020: ecco la lista completa dei vincitori

I Kids Choice Awards 2020 si sono tenuti nonostante tutto a distanza. Originariamente previsti per il mese di marzo, sono slittati al 2 maggio provando la formula dei video online. Presentati da Victoria Justice, già nel cast di Victorious, ha visto trionfare i BTS, ma anche Ariana Grande e Shawn Mendes.
Oltre ai vincitori abbiamo potuto assistere a tante reunion insapettate e momenti indimenticabili. Se vi siete persi la diretta, potrete rivedere la trasmissione in differita alle 11.30 e alle ore 20.
Ecco la lista completa dei vincitori per ciascuna categoria ai Kids Choice Awards 2020
Music
Favorite female artist: Ariana Grande
Favorite male artist: Shawn Mendes
Favorite music group: BTS
Favorite song: Billie Eilish, “Bad Guy”
Favorite music collaboration: Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello, “Señorita”
Favorite breakout new artist: Lil Nas X
Favorite global music star: Taylor Swift (North America)
Film
Favorite movie: Avengers: Endgame
Favorite movie actress: Dove Cameron (Mal, Descendants 3)
Favorite movie actor: Dwayne Johnson (Hobbs, Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw; Dr. Smolder Bravestone, Jumanji: The Next Level)
Favorite superhero: Tom Holland (Spider-Man, Spider-Man: Far From Home; Spider-Man, Avengers: Endgame)
Favorite animated movie: Frozen 2
Favorite female voice from an animated movie: Beyoncé (Nala, The Lion King)
Favorite male voice from an animated movie: Josh Gad (Olaf, Frozen 2)
Television
Favorite kids TV show: Henry Danger
Favorite family TV show: Stranger Things
Favorite reality show: America’s Got Talent
Favorite TV host: Ellen DeGeneres (Ellen’s Game of Games)
Favorite animated series: SpongeBob SquarePants
Favorite female TV star: Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven, Stranger Things)
Favorite male TV star: Jace Norman (Henry Hart / Kid Danger, Henry Danger)
Other Categories
Favorite male social star: David Dobrik
Favorite female social star: Annie LeBlanc
Favorite gamer: SSSniperWolf
Favorite video game: Minecraft
Favorite social music star: JoJo Siwa
Favorite female sports star: Alex Morgan
Favorite male sports star: LeBron James