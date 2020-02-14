Justin Bieber: audio, testo e traduzione di All Around Me

Changes è il titolo del nuovo album di Justin Bieber, rilasciato il 14 febbraio come regalo di San Valentino per tutti i suoi fan. Questo nuovo lavoro arriva dopo ben 5 anni dal suo ultimo lavoro Purpose, e dopo che il cantante si è preso alcuni anni di pausa dalla scene musicali.

Tra i problemi di salute, con la droga e il matrimonio con Hailey Baldwin il cantante aveva bisogno di un po’ di riposo prima di riprendere con la sua carriera.

L’album contiene ben 17 tracce, tre delle quali abbiamo già ascoltato tra cui il primo singolo Yummy. Juss ha poi rilasciato altre due collaborazioni Get Me con l’artista femminile Kehlani e Intentions con Quavo. Nel nuovo album sono presenti altri featuring come i tanto attesi con Travis Scott e Post Malone.

Testo

Not sure what I was doing before ya

I quit tryna figure it out

Nothin’ like havin’ someone for you

Someone besides you when it’s time to lay down

Fully committed, you’re here for the stay down

Look in the mirror, you ride for the take down

[Chorus] Room for you in my coupe, let me open up the doorOpen up my eyes to a feelin’ I can’t ignoreI need you all around meOh yeah, yeah, yeah, yeahI need you all around meWouldn’t wanna be in any other place [Post-Chorus] From my home to the roadI’ll make sure you’re comfortableYou make sure I’m comfortableOur love’s unconditionalI need you all around meAll around me, yeah [Verse 2] Never thought I could ever be loyalTo someone other than myselfI ever thought I could ever be a spoilerGuess anything is possible with your helpAnything’s possible since you made my heart meltGave me the best hand that I’d ever been dealt[Chorus] Room for you in my coupe, let me open up the doorOpen up my eyes to a feelin’ I can’t ignoreI need you all around me, yeahOh yeah, yeah, yeah, yeahI need you all around meWouldn’t wanna be in any other place [Post-Chorus] From my home to the roadI’ll make sure you’re comfortableYou make sure I’m comfortableOur love’s unconditionalI need you all around meAll around me, yeah, yeah, yeah

