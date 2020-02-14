Justin Bieber: audio, testo e traduzione di All Around Me

Changes è il titolo del nuovo album di Justin Bieber, rilasciato il 14 febbraio come regalo di San Valentino per tutti i suoi fan. Questo nuovo lavoro arriva dopo ben 5 anni dal suo ultimo lavoro Purpose, e dopo che il cantante si è preso alcuni anni di pausa dalla scene musicali.
Tra i problemi di salute, con la droga e il matrimonio con Hailey Baldwin il cantante aveva bisogno di un po’ di riposo prima di riprendere con la sua carriera.
L’album contiene ben 17 tracce, tre delle quali abbiamo già ascoltato tra cui il primo singolo Yummy. Juss ha poi rilasciato altre due collaborazioni Get Me con l’artista femminile Kehlani e Intentions con Quavo. Nel nuovo album sono presenti altri featuring come i tanto attesi con Travis Scott e Post Malone.
Qui per ascoltare l’audio di All Around Me di Justin Bieber
Testo
Not sure what I was doing before ya
I quit tryna figure it out
Nothin’ like havin’ someone for you
Someone besides you when it’s time to lay down
Fully committed, you’re here for the stay down
Look in the mirror, you ride for the take down
Open up my eyes to a feelin’ I can’t ignore
I need you all around me
Oh yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah
I need you all around me
Wouldn’t wanna be in any other place [Post-Chorus] From my home to the road
I’ll make sure you’re comfortable
You make sure I’m comfortable
Our love’s unconditional
I need you all around me
All around me, yeah [Verse 2] Never thought I could ever be loyal
To someone other than myself
I ever thought I could ever be a spoiler
Guess anything is possible with your help
Anything’s possible since you made my heart melt
Gave me the best hand that I’d ever been dealt
Open up my eyes to a feelin’ I can’t ignore
I need you all around me, yeah
Oh yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah
I need you all around me
Wouldn’t wanna be in any other place [Post-Chorus] From my home to the road
I’ll make sure you’re comfortable
You make sure I’m comfortable
Our love’s unconditional
I need you all around me
All around me, yeah, yeah, yeah
Traduzione