Justin Bieber- Hailey: testo e traduzione del brano dedicato a Hailey Bieber scritto da Giovanna Codella 11 Ottobre 2021 Justin Bieber ha pubblicato una versione estesa del suo ultimo album in studio intitolata Justice (The Complete Edition), contenente anche tre nuove canzoni inedite, Red Eye, Angels Speak e Hailey. Quest’ultima è un’intensa dedica a sua moglie, la modella Hailey Bieber che l’artista canadese ha sposato tre anni fa. Ascolta qui Hailey di Justin Bieber Testo di Hailey di Justin Bieber Had a dream, I was high Holdin’ on to the sky But I heard your voice and stopped myself from fallin’ There’ll be days, there’ll be nights When the stars don’t align And the sun can’t even stop the rain from pourin’ So lay with me and let time just pass by And don’t let go (Don’t let go) ‘Cause all I know This life is crazy But it led me to your love If you call on me forever I will come No matter what, baby The only thing I’m certain of We’ll be diamond when our golden days are done No matter what (What), no mattеr what (What) It’s only us (It’s only us) Yeah, no matter what Got you good, in the bag Evеrything that I have When the silence fills the air, just know I’m on it When the waves start to crash Like a fear from the past Just remember that you’re all I’ve ever wanted (Ever wanted) So lay with me and let time just pass by And don’t let go (Don’t let go) ‘Cause all I know (Yeah) This life is crazy But it led me to your love If you call on me forever I will come No matter what, baby The only thing I’m certain of We’ll be diamond when our golden days are done No matter what (What), no matter what (What) It’s only us (It’s only us) Yeah (Yeah), no matter what Lookin’ in your eyes Can’t believe you’re mine It’s beyond an obsession, all of my attention Nothing can compare to you (To you) What did I do right? (Do right) To hold you every night (Every night) It’s beyond an obsession, all of my attention Nothing can compare to you This life is crazy But it led me to your love If you call on me forever I will come No matter what, baby The only thing I’m certain of We’ll be diamond when the golden days are done (Yeah, ayy) This life is crazy But it led me to your love If you call on me forever I will come No matter what, baby The only thing I’m certain of We’ll be diamond when the golden days are done No matter what, no matter what (Yeah, yeah) It’s only us (It’s only us) Yeah, no matter what Traduzione di Hailey di Justin Bieber Ho fatto un sogno, ero fatto Mantenendomi al cielo Ma ho sentito la tua voce e mi sono fermato dal cadere Ci saranno giorni, ci saranno notti Quando le stelle non si allineeranno E il sole non può nemmeno fermare la pioggia dallo scrosciare Quindi sdraiati con me e lascia che il tempo passi E non lasciarti andare (non lasciarti andare) Perché tutto quello che so Questa vita è pazza Ma mi ha portato al tuo amore Se mi chiami per sempre io verrò Non importa cosa, piccola L’unica cosa di cui sono certo Saremo un diamante quando i nostri giorni d’oro saranno finiti Non importa cosa (cosa), non importa cosa (cosa) Siamo solo noi (siamo solo noi) Sì, non importa cosa Ti ho preso bene, nella borsa Tutto quello che ho Quando il silenzio riempie l’aria, sappi solo che ci sto sopra Quando le onde iniziano a infrangersi Come una paura del passato Ricorda solo che sei tutto ciò che ho sempre voluto (mai voluto) Quindi sdraiati con me e lascia che il tempo passi E non lasciarti andare (non lasciarti andare) Perché tutto quello che so (Sì) Questa vita è pazza Ma mi ha portato al tuo amore Se mi chiami per sempre io verrò Non importa cosa, piccola L’unica cosa di cui sono certo Saremo un diamante quando i nostri giorni d’oro saranno finiti Non importa cosa (cosa), non importa cosa (cosa) Siamo solo noi (siamo solo noi) Sì (Sì), non importa cosa Guardandoti negli occhi Non posso credere che tu sia mio È oltre un’ossessione, tutta la mia attenzione Niente può essere paragonato a te (a te) Cosa ho fatto bene? (Fare bene) Per tenerti ogni notte (ogni notte) È oltre un’ossessione, tutta la mia attenzione Niente può essere paragonato a te Questa vita è pazza Ma mi ha portato al tuo amore Se mi chiami per sempre io verrò Non importa cosa, piccola L’unica cosa di cui sono certo Saremo un diamante quando i giorni d’oro saranno finiti (Sì, ayy) Questa vita è pazza Ma mi ha portato al tuo amore Se mi chiami per sempre io verrò Non importa cosa, piccola L’unica cosa di cui sono certo Saremo un diamante quando i giorni d’oro saranno finiti Non importa cosa, non importa cosa (Sì, sì) Siamo solo noi (siamo solo noi) Sì, non importa cosa