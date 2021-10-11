Justin Bieber- Hailey: testo e traduzione del brano dedicato a Hailey Bieber

Justin Bieber ha pubblicato una versione estesa del suo ultimo album in studio intitolata Justice (The Complete Edition), contenente anche tre nuove canzoni inedite, Red Eye, Angels Speak e Hailey.

Quest’ultima è un’intensa dedica a sua moglie, la modella Hailey Bieber che l’artista canadese ha sposato tre anni fa.

Ascolta qui Hailey di Justin Bieber

Testo di Hailey di Justin Bieber

Had a dream, I was high

Holdin’ on to the sky

But I heard your voice and stopped myself from fallin’

There’ll be days, there’ll be nights

When the stars don’t align

And the sun can’t even stop the rain from pourin’

So lay with me and let time just pass by

And don’t let go (Don’t let go)

‘Cause all I know

This life is crazy

But it led me to your love

If you call on me forever I will come

No matter what, baby

The only thing I’m certain of

We’ll be diamond when our golden days are done

No matter what (What), no mattеr what (What)

It’s only us (It’s only us)

Yeah, no matter what

Got you good, in the bag

Evеrything that I have

When the silence fills the air, just know I’m on it

When the waves start to crash

Like a fear from the past

Just remember that you’re all I’ve ever wanted (Ever wanted)

So lay with me and let time just pass by

And don’t let go (Don’t let go)

‘Cause all I know (Yeah)

This life is crazy

But it led me to your love

If you call on me forever I will come

No matter what, baby

The only thing I’m certain of

We’ll be diamond when our golden days are done

No matter what (What), no matter what (What)

It’s only us (It’s only us)

Yeah (Yeah), no matter what

Lookin’ in your eyes

Can’t believe you’re mine

It’s beyond an obsession, all of my attention

Nothing can compare to you (To you)

What did I do right? (Do right)

To hold you every night (Every night)

It’s beyond an obsession, all of my attention

Nothing can compare to you

This life is crazy

But it led me to your love

If you call on me forever I will come

No matter what, baby

The only thing I’m certain of

We’ll be diamond when the golden days are done (Yeah, ayy)

This life is crazy

But it led me to your love

If you call on me forever I will come

No matter what, baby

The only thing I’m certain of

We’ll be diamond when the golden days are done

No matter what, no matter what (Yeah, yeah)

It’s only us (It’s only us)

Yeah, no matter what

Traduzione di Hailey di Justin Bieber

Ho fatto un sogno, ero fatto

Mantenendomi al cielo

Ma ho sentito la tua voce e mi sono fermato dal cadere

Ci saranno giorni, ci saranno notti

Quando le stelle non si allineeranno

E il sole non può nemmeno fermare la pioggia dallo scrosciare

Quindi sdraiati con me e lascia che il tempo passi

E non lasciarti andare (non lasciarti andare)

Perché tutto quello che so

Questa vita è pazza

Ma mi ha portato al tuo amore

Se mi chiami per sempre io verrò

Non importa cosa, piccola

L’unica cosa di cui sono certo

Saremo un diamante quando i nostri giorni d’oro saranno finiti

Non importa cosa (cosa), non importa cosa (cosa)

Siamo solo noi (siamo solo noi)

Sì, non importa cosa

Ti ho preso bene, nella borsa

Tutto quello che ho

Quando il silenzio riempie l’aria, sappi solo che ci sto sopra

Quando le onde iniziano a infrangersi

Come una paura del passato

Ricorda solo che sei tutto ciò che ho sempre voluto (mai voluto)

Quindi sdraiati con me e lascia che il tempo passi

E non lasciarti andare (non lasciarti andare)

Perché tutto quello che so (Sì)

Questa vita è pazza

Ma mi ha portato al tuo amore

Se mi chiami per sempre io verrò

Non importa cosa, piccola

L’unica cosa di cui sono certo

Saremo un diamante quando i nostri giorni d’oro saranno finiti

Non importa cosa (cosa), non importa cosa (cosa)

Siamo solo noi (siamo solo noi)

Sì (Sì), non importa cosa

Guardandoti negli occhi

Non posso credere che tu sia mio

È oltre un’ossessione, tutta la mia attenzione

Niente può essere paragonato a te (a te)

Cosa ho fatto bene? (Fare bene)

Per tenerti ogni notte (ogni notte)

È oltre un’ossessione, tutta la mia attenzione

Niente può essere paragonato a te

Questa vita è pazza

Ma mi ha portato al tuo amore

Se mi chiami per sempre io verrò

Non importa cosa, piccola

L’unica cosa di cui sono certo

Saremo un diamante quando i giorni d’oro saranno finiti (Sì, ayy)

Questa vita è pazza

Ma mi ha portato al tuo amore

Se mi chiami per sempre io verrò

Non importa cosa, piccola

L’unica cosa di cui sono certo

Saremo un diamante quando i giorni d’oro saranno finiti

Non importa cosa, non importa cosa (Sì, sì)

Siamo solo noi (siamo solo noi)

Sì, non importa cosa