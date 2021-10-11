GingerGeneration.it

Justin Bieber- Hailey: testo e traduzione del brano dedicato a Hailey Bieber

scritto da Giovanna Codella
Justin Bieber ha pubblicato una versione estesa del suo ultimo album in studio intitolata Justice (The Complete Edition), contenente anche tre nuove canzoni inedite, Red Eye, Angels SpeakHailey.

Quest’ultima è un’intensa dedica a sua moglie, la modella Hailey Bieber che l’artista canadese ha sposato tre anni fa.

Ascolta qui Hailey di Justin Bieber

Testo di Hailey di Justin Bieber

Had a dream, I was high
Holdin’ on to the sky
But I heard your voice and stopped myself from fallin’
There’ll be days, there’ll be nights
When the stars don’t align
And the sun can’t even stop the rain from pourin’

So lay with me and let time just pass by
And don’t let go (Don’t let go)
‘Cause all I know

This life is crazy
But it led me to your love
If you call on me forever I will come
No matter what, baby
The only thing I’m certain of
We’ll be diamond when our golden days are done
No matter what (What), no mattеr what (What)
It’s only us (It’s only us)
Yeah, no matter what

Got you good, in the bag
Evеrything that I have
When the silence fills the air, just know I’m on it
When the waves start to crash
Like a fear from the past
Just remember that you’re all I’ve ever wanted (Ever wanted)

So lay with me and let time just pass by
And don’t let go (Don’t let go)

‘Cause all I know (Yeah)

This life is crazy
But it led me to your love
If you call on me forever I will come
No matter what, baby
The only thing I’m certain of
We’ll be diamond when our golden days are done
No matter what (What), no matter what (What)
It’s only us (It’s only us)
Yeah (Yeah), no matter what

Lookin’ in your eyes
Can’t believe you’re mine
It’s beyond an obsession, all of my attention
Nothing can compare to you (To you)
What did I do right? (Do right)
To hold you every night (Every night)
It’s beyond an obsession, all of my attention
Nothing can compare to you

This life is crazy
But it led me to your love
If you call on me forever I will come
No matter what, baby
The only thing I’m certain of
We’ll be diamond when the golden days are done (Yeah, ayy)

This life is crazy
But it led me to your love
If you call on me forever I will come
No matter what, baby
The only thing I’m certain of
We’ll be diamond when the golden days are done
No matter what, no matter what (Yeah, yeah)
It’s only us (It’s only us)
Yeah, no matter what

Traduzione di Hailey di Justin Bieber

Ho fatto un sogno, ero fatto
Mantenendomi al cielo
Ma ho sentito la tua voce e mi sono fermato dal cadere
Ci saranno giorni, ci saranno notti
Quando le stelle non si allineeranno
E il sole non può nemmeno fermare la pioggia dallo scrosciare

Quindi sdraiati con me e lascia che il tempo passi
E non lasciarti andare (non lasciarti andare)
Perché tutto quello che so

Questa vita è pazza
Ma mi ha portato al tuo amore
Se mi chiami per sempre io verrò
Non importa cosa, piccola
L’unica cosa di cui sono certo
Saremo un diamante quando i nostri giorni d’oro saranno finiti
Non importa cosa (cosa), non importa cosa (cosa)
Siamo solo noi (siamo solo noi)
Sì, non importa cosa

Ti ho preso bene, nella borsa
Tutto quello che ho
Quando il silenzio riempie l’aria, sappi solo che ci sto sopra
Quando le onde iniziano a infrangersi
Come una paura del passato
Ricorda solo che sei tutto ciò che ho sempre voluto (mai voluto)

Quindi sdraiati con me e lascia che il tempo passi
E non lasciarti andare (non lasciarti andare)

Perché tutto quello che so (Sì)

Questa vita è pazza
Ma mi ha portato al tuo amore
Se mi chiami per sempre io verrò
Non importa cosa, piccola
L’unica cosa di cui sono certo
Saremo un diamante quando i nostri giorni d’oro saranno finiti
Non importa cosa (cosa), non importa cosa (cosa)
Siamo solo noi (siamo solo noi)
Sì (Sì), non importa cosa

Guardandoti negli occhi
Non posso credere che tu sia mio
È oltre un’ossessione, tutta la mia attenzione
Niente può essere paragonato a te (a te)
Cosa ho fatto bene? (Fare bene)
Per tenerti ogni notte (ogni notte)
È oltre un’ossessione, tutta la mia attenzione
Niente può essere paragonato a te

Questa vita è pazza
Ma mi ha portato al tuo amore
Se mi chiami per sempre io verrò
Non importa cosa, piccola
L’unica cosa di cui sono certo
Saremo un diamante quando i giorni d’oro saranno finiti (Sì, ayy)

Questa vita è pazza
Ma mi ha portato al tuo amore
Se mi chiami per sempre io verrò
Non importa cosa, piccola
L’unica cosa di cui sono certo
Saremo un diamante quando i giorni d’oro saranno finiti
Non importa cosa, non importa cosa (Sì, sì)
Siamo solo noi (siamo solo noi)
Sì, non importa cosa

