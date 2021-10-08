Justin Bieber: video ufficiale di Ghost (testo e traduzione)

Dopo gli ottimi riscontri ottenuti in tutto il mondo continua il percorso trionfale di Justice, sesto album di Justin Bieber: da venerdì 8 ottobre arriva in radio il nuovo singolo Ghost, un brano pop contemporaneo che mescola le ultime tendenze dell’EDM da ascolto alle suggestioni senza tempo di una chitarra acustica.

Ghost segue il grande successo della hit globale Peaches, singolo di Platino in Italia e tra i brani più trasmessi dell’anno dalle radio italiane. Il brano, che ha debuttato con una performance mozzafiato ai VMA il mese scorso – è il sesto singolo da Justice, che ha accumulato quasi 9 miliardi di streams globali e oggi esce in una nuova versione definitiva, con tre bonus track “Red Eye”, “Angels Speak” e “Hailey” mai pubblicate prima in digitale.

Ecco il video ufficiale

Testo

[Verse 1]

Youngblood thinks there’s always tomorrow

I miss your touch some nights when I’m hollow

I know you cross the bridge that I can’t follow

[Pre-Chorus]

Since the love that you left is all that I get

I want you to know that

[Chorus]

If I can’t be close to you

I’ll settle for the ghost of you

I miss you more than life

And if you can’t be next to me

Your memory is ecstasy

I miss you more than life

I miss you more than life

[Verse 2]

Youngblood thinks there’s always tomorrow

I need more time, but time can’t be borrowed

I’d leave it all behind if I could follow

[Pre-Chorus]

Since the love that you left is all that I get

I want you to know that

[Chorus]

If I can’t be close to you

I’ll settle for the ghost of you

I miss you more than life

And if you can’t be next to me

Your memory is ecstasy

I miss you more than life

I miss you more than life

I miss you more than life

So if I can’t be close to you

I’ll settle for the ghost of you

I miss you more than life

And if you can’t be next to me

Your memory is ecstasy

I miss you more than life

I miss you more than life

Traduzione

i giovani pensano che ci sia sempre un domani

mi manca il tuo tocco certe notti quando mi sento vuoto

io so che tu attraversi un ponte che io non posso seguire

dato che l’amore che tu mi hai lasciato è tutto quello che posso avere

io voglio sapere che

se non posso essere vicino a te

mi farò bastare il tuo fantasma

mi manchi più della mia vita

e se tu non puoi essere vicino a me

il tuo ricordo è estasi

mi manchi più della mia vita

mi manchi più della mia vita

i giovani pensano che ci sia sempre un domani

mi manca il tuo tocco certe notti quando mi sento vuoto

io so che tu attraversi un ponte che io non posso seguire

dato che l’amore che tu mi hai lasciato è tutto quello che posso avere

io voglio sapere che

se non posso essere vicino a te

mi farò bastare il tuo fantasma

mi manchi più della mia vita

e se tu non puoi essere vicino a me

il tuo ricordo è estasi

mi manchi più della mia vita

mi manchi più della mia vita

quindi se non posso essere vicino a te

mi farò bastare il tuo fantasma

e se non posso essere vicino a te

il tuo ricordo è estasi

mi manchi più della mia vita

mi manchi più della mia vita