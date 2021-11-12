John Legend: audio, testo e traduzione del brano natalizio You Deserve it All scritto da Giovanna Codella 12 Novembre 2021 John Legend ha pubblicato il suo nuovo singolo, il brano intitolato You deserve it all. La canzone, dal mood decisamente natalizio, è stata scritta e composta insieme alla cantante Meghan Trainor. Audio You deserve it all di John Legend Testo You deserve it all di John Legend You’ve given me the world with all your love So I got you something special just because I found a gift that’s perfect And you’re more worth it It’s everything that you’ve been dreamin’ of Oh, this is my love language So I’ll go ‘head and say it ‘Cause you’re the gift that keeps on giving And you deserve it all (All) You deserve it all (All) You know you’ve been good at all year Come over here And let me show you You deserve it all (All) You deserve it all (All) I’ll shower you with more than you’ll ever need It’s all good with me ‘Cause you deserve it all You give of yourself so unselfishly So I, I wanna give with all the finest things I found a gift that’s perfect And you’re more worth it It’s everything that you been dreamin’ of So treat yourself to something nice The luxuries in life ‘Cause you’re the gift that keeps on giving And you deserve it all (All) You deserve it all (All) You know you’ve been good at all year Come over here And let me show you You deserve it all (All) You deserve it all (All) I’ll shower you with more than you’ll ever need It’s all good with me ‘Cause you deserve it all For all you mean to me Underneath the tree For you to see Beyond your wildest dreams And I know that should do this all year long ‘Cause you deserve it all (All) You deserve it all (All) And you know you’ve been good at all year Come over here And let me show you You deserve it all (All) You deserve it all (All) I’ll shower you with more than you’ll ever need It’s all good with me ‘Cause you deserve it all All All Traduzione You deserve it all di John Legend Mi hai dato il mondo con tutto il tuo amore Quindi ti ho preso qualcosa di speciale solo perché Ho trovato un regalo perfetto E tu ne vali di più È tutto ciò che hai sempre sognato Oh, questo è il mio linguaggio d’amore Quindi vado “testa e dillo” Perché tu sei il dono che continua a dare E te lo meriti tutto (tutto) Te lo meriti tutto (tutto) Sai che sei stata buona tutto l’anno Vieni qui E lascia che te lo mostri Te lo meriti tutto (tutto) Te lo meriti tutto (tutto) Ti inonderò con più di quanto ti servirà mai Va tutto bene con me Perché te lo meriti tutto Ti dai in modo così disinteressato Quindi io, voglio donare tutte le cose migliori Ho trovato un regalo perfetto E tu ne vali di più È tutto ciò che stavi sognando Quindi regalati qualcosa di carino I lussi della vita Perché tu sei il dono che continua a dare E te lo meriti tutto (tutto) Te lo meriti tutto (tutto) Sai che sei stata buona tutto l’anno Vieni qui E lascia che te lo mostri Te lo meriti tutto (tutto) Te lo meriti tutto (tutto) Ti inonderò con più di quanto ti servirà mai Va tutto bene con me Perché te lo meriti tutto Per tutto quello che significhi per me Sotto l’albero Per te da vedere Oltre i tuoi sogni più sfrenati E so che dovrei farlo tutto l’anno Perché te lo meriti tutto (tutto) Te lo meriti tutto (tutto) E sai che sei stata buona tutto l’anno Vieni qui E lascia che te lo mostri Te lo meriti tutto (tutto) Te lo meriti tutto (tutto) Ti inonderò con più di quanto ti servirà mai Va tutto bene con me Perché te lo meriti tutto Tutto Tutto