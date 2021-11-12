John Legend: audio, testo e traduzione del brano natalizio You Deserve it All

John Legend ha pubblicato il suo nuovo singolo, il brano intitolato You deserve it all. La canzone, dal mood decisamente natalizio, è stata scritta e composta insieme alla cantante Meghan Trainor.

Audio You deserve it all di John Legend

Testo You deserve it all di John Legend

You’ve given me the world with all your love

So I got you something special just because

I found a gift that’s perfect

And you’re more worth it

It’s everything that you’ve been dreamin’ of

Oh, this is my love language

So I’ll go ‘head and say it

‘Cause you’re the gift that keeps on giving

And you deserve it all (All)

You deserve it all (All)

You know you’ve been good at all year

Come over here

And let me show you

You deserve it all (All)

You deserve it all (All)

I’ll shower you with more than you’ll ever need

It’s all good with me

‘Cause you deserve it all

You give of yourself so unselfishly

So I, I wanna give with all the finest things

I found a gift that’s perfect

And you’re more worth it

It’s everything that you been dreamin’ of

So treat yourself to something nice

The luxuries in life

‘Cause you’re the gift that keeps on giving

And you deserve it all (All)

You deserve it all (All)

You know you’ve been good at all year

Come over here

And let me show you

You deserve it all (All)

You deserve it all (All)

I’ll shower you with more than you’ll ever need

It’s all good with me

‘Cause you deserve it all

For all you mean to me

Underneath the tree

For you to see

Beyond your wildest dreams

And I know that should do this all year long

‘Cause you deserve it all (All)

You deserve it all (All)

And you know you’ve been good at all year

Come over here

And let me show you

You deserve it all (All)

You deserve it all (All)

I’ll shower you with more than you’ll ever need

It’s all good with me

‘Cause you deserve it all

All

All

Traduzione You deserve it all di John Legend

Mi hai dato il mondo con tutto il tuo amore

Quindi ti ho preso qualcosa di speciale solo perché

Ho trovato un regalo perfetto

E tu ne vali di più

È tutto ciò che hai sempre sognato

Oh, questo è il mio linguaggio d’amore

Quindi vado “testa e dillo”

Perché tu sei il dono che continua a dare

E te lo meriti tutto (tutto)

Te lo meriti tutto (tutto)

Sai che sei stata buona tutto l’anno

Vieni qui

E lascia che te lo mostri

Te lo meriti tutto (tutto)

Te lo meriti tutto (tutto)

Ti inonderò con più di quanto ti servirà mai

Va tutto bene con me

Perché te lo meriti tutto

Ti dai in modo così disinteressato

Quindi io, voglio donare tutte le cose migliori

Ho trovato un regalo perfetto

E tu ne vali di più

È tutto ciò che stavi sognando

Quindi regalati qualcosa di carino

I lussi della vita

Perché tu sei il dono che continua a dare

E te lo meriti tutto (tutto)

Te lo meriti tutto (tutto)

Sai che sei stata buona tutto l’anno

Vieni qui

E lascia che te lo mostri

Te lo meriti tutto (tutto)

Te lo meriti tutto (tutto)

Ti inonderò con più di quanto ti servirà mai

Va tutto bene con me

Perché te lo meriti tutto

Per tutto quello che significhi per me

Sotto l’albero

Per te da vedere

Oltre i tuoi sogni più sfrenati

E so che dovrei farlo tutto l’anno

Perché te lo meriti tutto (tutto)

Te lo meriti tutto (tutto)

E sai che sei stata buona tutto l’anno

Vieni qui

E lascia che te lo mostri

Te lo meriti tutto (tutto)

Te lo meriti tutto (tutto)

Ti inonderò con più di quanto ti servirà mai

Va tutto bene con me

Perché te lo meriti tutto

Tutto

Tutto