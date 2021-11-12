GingerGeneration.it

John Legend: audio, testo e traduzione del brano natalizio You Deserve it All

scritto da Giovanna Codella
john legend you deserve it all

John Legend ha pubblicato il suo nuovo singolo, il brano intitolato You deserve it all. La canzone, dal mood decisamente natalizio, è stata scritta e composta insieme alla cantante Meghan Trainor.

Audio You deserve it all di John Legend

Testo You deserve it all di John Legend

You’ve given me the world with all your love
So I got you something special just because
I found a gift that’s perfect
And you’re more worth it
It’s everything that you’ve been dreamin’ of
Oh, this is my love language
So I’ll go ‘head and say it
‘Cause you’re the gift that keeps on giving

And you deserve it all (All)

You deserve it all (All)
You know you’ve been good at all year
Come over here
And let me show you
You deserve it all (All)
You deserve it all (All)
I’ll shower you with more than you’ll ever need
It’s all good with me
‘Cause you deserve it all

You give of yourself so unselfishly
So I, I wanna give with all the finest things
I found a gift that’s perfect
And you’re more worth it
It’s everything that you been dreamin’ of
So treat yourself to something nice
The luxuries in life
‘Cause you’re the gift that keeps on giving

And you deserve it all (All)

You deserve it all (All)
You know you’ve been good at all year
Come over here
And let me show you
You deserve it all (All)
You deserve it all (All)
I’ll shower you with more than you’ll ever need
It’s all good with me
‘Cause you deserve it all

For all you mean to me
Underneath the tree
For you to see
Beyond your wildest dreams
And I know that should do this all year long

‘Cause you deserve it all (All)
You deserve it all (All)
And you know you’ve been good at all year
Come over here
And let me show you
You deserve it all (All)
You deserve it all (All)
I’ll shower you with more than you’ll ever need
It’s all good with me
‘Cause you deserve it all

All
All

Traduzione You deserve it all di John Legend

Mi hai dato il mondo con tutto il tuo amore
Quindi ti ho preso qualcosa di speciale solo perché
Ho trovato un regalo perfetto
E tu ne vali di più
È tutto ciò che hai sempre sognato
Oh, questo è il mio linguaggio d’amore
Quindi vado “testa e dillo”
Perché tu sei il dono che continua a dare

E te lo meriti tutto (tutto)

Te lo meriti tutto (tutto)
Sai che sei stata buona tutto l’anno
Vieni qui
E lascia che te lo mostri
Te lo meriti tutto (tutto)
Te lo meriti tutto (tutto)
Ti inonderò con più di quanto ti servirà mai
Va tutto bene con me
Perché te lo meriti tutto

Ti dai in modo così disinteressato
Quindi io, voglio donare tutte le cose migliori
Ho trovato un regalo perfetto
E tu ne vali di più
È tutto ciò che stavi sognando
Quindi regalati qualcosa di carino
I lussi della vita
Perché tu sei il dono che continua a dare

E te lo meriti tutto (tutto)

Te lo meriti tutto (tutto)
Sai che sei stata buona tutto l’anno
Vieni qui
E lascia che te lo mostri
Te lo meriti tutto (tutto)
Te lo meriti tutto (tutto)
Ti inonderò con più di quanto ti servirà mai
Va tutto bene con me
Perché te lo meriti tutto

Per tutto quello che significhi per me
Sotto l’albero
Per te da vedere
Oltre i tuoi sogni più sfrenati
E so che dovrei farlo tutto l’anno

Perché te lo meriti tutto (tutto)
Te lo meriti tutto (tutto)
E sai che sei stata buona tutto l’anno
Vieni qui
E lascia che te lo mostri
Te lo meriti tutto (tutto)
Te lo meriti tutto (tutto)
Ti inonderò con più di quanto ti servirà mai
Va tutto bene con me
Perché te lo meriti tutto

Tutto
Tutto

