Una canzone così proprio non ce l’aspettavamo! Venerdì 28 agosto è uscito in tutto il mondo Cool Tape Vol 3, il nuovo disco di Jaden Smith che come vi abbiamo raccontato qui include un duetto con Justin Bieber! Niente R&B, niente candy pop. Per Falling for you, questo il titolo del pezzo, Jaden e Justin hanno dato vita ad un pezzo etero dal sapore retrò.
Una vera sorpresa e una piccola perla delicata e romantica, da gustare in attesa dell’arrivo dell’autunno imminente.
Qui sotto trovate audio, testo e traduzione di Falling for you di Jaden Smith e Justin Bieber!
Testo
Oh, oh, oh, oh
Oh, oh, oh, oh
I think I’m falling for you (X2)
If you don’t call me, I’ll jump off the roof (X2)
Can nerdy call me after school?
I told her I want to talk to you
Still can’t believe that’s how we met
That’s one day I’ll never forget
I think I’m falling for you (x2)
If you don’t call me, I’ll jump off the roof (X2)
Kiss my sane mind goodbye, I’m bonkers now
I’m crazy for your love, I do the most
Walking the street up to your mama’s house
Dirt road with pink skies and rainbows
Oh, I’ll climb the tallest mountain just to hold your hand
And dance around, the thought of you reverbs in my head
And that’s what I said
I think I’m falling for you X 2
If you don’t call me, I’ll jump off the roof
If you don’t call me, I’ll jump off the roof
Hopefully, I’ll find my mind
‘Cause I lost it somewhere, along the way
And I pray that you find the time
‘Cause there’s only so many minutes in the day
Yeah, the thought of you fills me with bliss
Looking forward to making memories, we reminisce
Got a whole lot to risk
Don’t send my heart into the abyss
I think I’m falling for you
Falling for you (x2)
If you don’t call me, I’ll jump off the roof
Don’t let me down
If you don’t call me, I’ll jump off the roof
Hey, I’m ’bout to lose it
Your hips and your eyes give me all the summer vibes
Will you sing a lullaby to me?
We walk through the night and the sun will slowly rise
There’s not a place I’d rather be
Then we run up the street
Keep on skipping to the broken beat
Kissing your lips on a trampoline
Girl, I don’t know what’s gotten into me
I think I’m falling for you
Falling for you (X2)
If you don’t call me, I’ll jump off the roof
Don’t let me down
If you don’t call me, I’ll jump off the roof
Hey, I’m ’bout to lose it
Your hips and your eyes, girl, is summertime
Traduzione
Oh oh oh
oh oh oh
Mi sa che mi sto innamorando di te (X2)
Se non mi chiami, mi butterò dal tetto (X2)
potrebbe chiamarmi dopo la scuola, la sfigatina?
Le ho detto che voglio parlarti
non riesco ancora a credere che è così che ci siamo conosciuti
è un giorno che non dimenticherò
Mi sa che mi sto innamorando di te (X2)
Se non mi chiami, mi butterò dal tetto (X2)
dai un bacio di addio alla mia sanità mentale, adesso sono fuori di testa
sono pazzo per il tuo amore, io faccio il massimo
camminando verso casa di tua madre
una strada sporca con cieli rosa e arcobaleni
oh io scalerò le montagne più alte solo per stringerti la mano
e balla un po’, il pensiero di te mi rimbalza in testa
ed è quello che ho detto
Mi sa che mi sto innamorando di te (X2)
Se non mi chiami, mi butterò dal tetto (X2)
spero che riuscirà a mettere la testa a posto
perchè l’ho persa da qualche parte, per la strada
e io prego che tu possa trovare il tempo
perché ci sono così tanti minuti nel giorno
yeah, il pensiero di te mi riempie di felicità
in attesa di poter creare grandi ricordi, ci lasciamo ansare
ho molto da rischiare
non buttare il mio cuore in un abisso
mi sa che mi sto innamorando te
innamorandomi di te
mi sa che mi sto innamorando te
innamorandomi di te
se non mi chiami, mi butto dal tett
non buttarmi giù
se non mi chiami, mi butterò dal tetto
hey, sto per perdere la testa
i tuoi fianchi e i tuoi occhi mi danno tutte le vibrazioni estive
mi canterai una ninna nanna?
camminiamo nella notte e il sole si leverà lentamente
non c’è nessun luogo dove vorrei stare
poi corriamo per la strada
continuiamo a saltare un battito
baciando le tue labbra su un trampolino
ragazza, non so cosa è entrato dentro di me
mi sa che mi sto innamorando te
innamorandomi di te
mi sa che mi sto innamorando te
innamorandomi di te
se non mi chiami, mi butto dal tetto
non buttarmi giù
se non mi chiami, mi butto dal tetto
hey sto per perdere la testa
i tuoi fianchi e i tuoi occhi, ragazza, sono l’estate