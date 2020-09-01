Una canzone così proprio non ce l’aspettavamo! Venerdì 28 agosto è uscito in tutto il mondo Cool Tape Vol 3, il nuovo disco di Jaden Smith che come vi abbiamo raccontato qui include un duetto con Justin Bieber! Niente R&B, niente candy pop. Per Falling for you, questo il titolo del pezzo, Jaden e Justin hanno dato vita ad un pezzo etero dal sapore retrò.

Una vera sorpresa e una piccola perla delicata e romantica, da gustare in attesa dell’arrivo dell’autunno imminente.

Qui sotto trovate audio, testo e traduzione di Falling for you di Jaden Smith e Justin Bieber!

Testo

Oh, oh, oh, oh

Oh, oh, oh, oh

I think I’m falling for you (X2)

If you don’t call me, I’ll jump off the roof (X2)

Can nerdy call me after school?

I told her I want to talk to you

Still can’t believe that’s how we met

That’s one day I’ll never forget

I think I’m falling for you (x2)

If you don’t call me, I’ll jump off the roof (X2)

Kiss my sane mind goodbye, I’m bonkers now

I’m crazy for your love, I do the most

Walking the street up to your mama’s house

Dirt road with pink skies and rainbows

Oh, I’ll climb the tallest mountain just to hold your hand

And dance around, the thought of you reverbs in my head

And that’s what I said

I think I’m falling for you X 2

If you don’t call me, I’ll jump off the roof

If you don’t call me, I’ll jump off the roof

Hopefully, I’ll find my mind

‘Cause I lost it somewhere, along the way

And I pray that you find the time

‘Cause there’s only so many minutes in the day

Yeah, the thought of you fills me with bliss

Looking forward to making memories, we reminisce

Got a whole lot to risk

Don’t send my heart into the abyss

I think I’m falling for you

Falling for you (x2)

If you don’t call me, I’ll jump off the roof

Don’t let me down

If you don’t call me, I’ll jump off the roof

Hey, I’m ’bout to lose it

Your hips and your eyes give me all the summer vibes

Will you sing a lullaby to me?

We walk through the night and the sun will slowly rise

There’s not a place I’d rather be

Then we run up the street

Keep on skipping to the broken beat

Kissing your lips on a trampoline

Girl, I don’t know what’s gotten into me

I think I’m falling for you

Falling for you (X2)

If you don’t call me, I’ll jump off the roof

Don’t let me down

If you don’t call me, I’ll jump off the roof

Hey, I’m ’bout to lose it

Your hips and your eyes, girl, is summertime

Traduzione

Oh oh oh

oh oh oh

Mi sa che mi sto innamorando di te (X2)

Se non mi chiami, mi butterò dal tetto (X2)

potrebbe chiamarmi dopo la scuola, la sfigatina?

Le ho detto che voglio parlarti

non riesco ancora a credere che è così che ci siamo conosciuti

è un giorno che non dimenticherò

Mi sa che mi sto innamorando di te (X2)

Se non mi chiami, mi butterò dal tetto (X2)

dai un bacio di addio alla mia sanità mentale, adesso sono fuori di testa

sono pazzo per il tuo amore, io faccio il massimo

camminando verso casa di tua madre

una strada sporca con cieli rosa e arcobaleni

oh io scalerò le montagne più alte solo per stringerti la mano

e balla un po’, il pensiero di te mi rimbalza in testa

ed è quello che ho detto

Mi sa che mi sto innamorando di te (X2)

Se non mi chiami, mi butterò dal tetto (X2)

spero che riuscirà a mettere la testa a posto

perchè l’ho persa da qualche parte, per la strada

e io prego che tu possa trovare il tempo

perché ci sono così tanti minuti nel giorno

yeah, il pensiero di te mi riempie di felicità

in attesa di poter creare grandi ricordi, ci lasciamo ansare

ho molto da rischiare

non buttare il mio cuore in un abisso

mi sa che mi sto innamorando te

innamorandomi di te

mi sa che mi sto innamorando te

innamorandomi di te

se non mi chiami, mi butto dal tett

non buttarmi giù

se non mi chiami, mi butterò dal tetto

hey, sto per perdere la testa

i tuoi fianchi e i tuoi occhi mi danno tutte le vibrazioni estive

mi canterai una ninna nanna?

camminiamo nella notte e il sole si leverà lentamente

non c’è nessun luogo dove vorrei stare

poi corriamo per la strada

continuiamo a saltare un battito

baciando le tue labbra su un trampolino

ragazza, non so cosa è entrato dentro di me

mi sa che mi sto innamorando te

innamorandomi di te

mi sa che mi sto innamorando te

innamorandomi di te

se non mi chiami, mi butto dal tetto

non buttarmi giù

se non mi chiami, mi butto dal tetto

hey sto per perdere la testa

i tuoi fianchi e i tuoi occhi, ragazza, sono l’estate