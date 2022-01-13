GingerGeneration.it

It’ll Be Okay di Shawn Mendes: il video ufficiale (testo e traduzione)

scritto da Giovanna Codella
shawn mendes it'll be ok

Shawn Mendes ha pubblicato oggi il video ufficiale del suo nuovo singolo It’ll Be Okay, girato in un’incantevole Toronto, città natale dell’artista, notturna e sfiorata dai primi, delicati, fiocchi di neve.

Nella clip della struggente ballad, è impossibile non pensare alla recente fine della sua storia d’amore con Camila Cabello.

La canzone, infatti, parla del momento in una coppia nel quale si è rotto qualcosa ed è chiaro che bisogna lasciarsi.

Allo stesso tempo c’è la paura di soffrire e del futuro incerto. Nel ritornello del brano, però, il musicista canadese cerca di rassicurare l’altra persona dicendo che le cose andranno bene.

Nella lettera per i fan con la quale Shawn Mendes e Camila Cabello hanno comunicato la loro rottura, in effetti, i due artisti hanno confessato che la loro relazione andrà avanti e che resteranno migliori amici.

Video It’ll Be Okay di Shawn Mendes

Testo It’ll Be Okay di Shawn Mendes

Are we gonna make it?
Is this gonna hurt?
Oh, we can try to sedate it
But that never works
Yeah

I start to imagine a world where we don’t collide
It’s making me sick but we’ll heal and the sun will rise

If you tell me you’re leaving, I’ll make it easy
It’ll be okay
If we can’t stop the bleeding
We don’t have to fix it, we don’t have to stay
I will love you either way
Ooh-ooh, it’ll be oh, be okay
Ooh-ooh

Oh, the future we dreamed of is fading to black
Oh-oh, oh-oh, oh
Oh, thеre’s nothing more painful
Nothing more painful, oh-woah (Oh-woah)

I start to imaginе a world where we don’t collide
And it’s making me sick but we’ll heal and the sun will rise

If you tell me you’re leaving, I’ll make it easy
It’ll be okay (It’ll be okay)
And if we can’t stop the bleeding
We don’t have to fix it, we don’t have to stay (Don’t have to stay)
I will love you either way
Ooh-ooh, it’ll be oh, be okay
Ooh-ooh

I will love you either way
It might be so sweet
It might be so bitter
I will love you either way
It might be so sweet
It might be so bitter (Ooh-ooh)

Oh, if the future we’ve dreamed of is fading to black
I will love you either way

Traduzione It’ll Be Okay di Shawn Mendes

Ce la faremo?
Questo farà male?
Oh, possiamo provare a sedarlo
Ma non funziona mai

Comincio a immaginare un mondo in cui non ci scontriamo
Mi fa star male ma guariremo e il sole sorgerà

Se mi dici che te ne vai, lo renderò facile
Andrà tutto bene
Se non riusciamo a fermare l’emorragia
Non dobbiamo ripararla, non dobbiamo restare
Ti amerò in ogni caso
Ooh-ooh, sarà oh, andrà tutto bene
Ooh ooh

Oh, il futuro che abbiamo sognato sta svanendo nel nero
Oh-oh, oh-oh, oh
Oh, non c’è niente di più doloroso
Niente di più doloroso, oh-woah (oh-woah)

Comincio a immaginare un mondo in cui non ci scontriamo
E mi fa star male ma guariremo e il sole sorgerà

Se mi dici che te ne vai, lo renderò facile
Andrà tutto bene (andrà tutto bene)
E se non riusciamo a fermare l’emorragia
Non dobbiamo ripararla, non dobbiamo restare (non dobbiamo restare)
Ti amerò in ogni caso
Ooh-ooh, sarà oh, andrà tutto bene
Ooh ooh

Ti amerò in ogni caso
Potrebbe essere così dolce
Potrebbe essere così amaro
Ti amerò in ogni caso
Potrebbe essere così dolce
Potrebbe essere così amaro (Ooh-ooh)

Oh, se il futuro che abbiamo sognato sta svanendo nel nero
Ti amerò in ogni caso

Pensate che il nuovo singolo di Shawn Mendes parli di Camila Cabello?

Giovanna Codella

Articoli correlati