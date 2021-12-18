GingerGeneration.it

I Maneskin sono candidati ai Brit Award 2022 per due premi

scritto da Giovanna Codella
I Maneskin hanno ricevuto due nomination per i prossimi Brit Award 2022 che si terranno l’8 febbraio presso la O2 Arena.

Le candidature sono per i premi Best international group e Best international song, il secondo per I wanna be your slave.

In testa, come numero di nomination troviamo Adele, dopo la recente pubblicazione del suo album 30, ed Ed Sheeran.

Non mancano all’appello, nella lunga lista delle candidature, i BTS che compentono proprio con i Maneskin e con gli ABBA come miglior gruppo internazionale

Brit Awards 2022, le principali nomination

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Adele – 30

Dave – We’re All Alone In This Together

Ed Sheeran – =

Little Simz – Sometimes I Might Be Introvert

Sam Fender – Seventeen Going Under

SONG OF THE YEAR

A1 x J1 – Latest Trends

Adele – Easy On Me

Anne Marie x KSI x Digital Farm Animals – Don’t Play

Becky Hill and David Guetta – Remember

Central Cee – Obsessed With You

Dave and Stormzy – Clash

Ed Sheeran – Bad Habits

Elton John and Dua Lipa – Cold Heart (Pnau Remix)

Glass Animals – Heatwave

Joel Corry, Raye and David Guetta – Bed

KSI – Holiday

Nathan Evans, 220 Kid and Billen Ted – Wllerman

Riton x Nightcrawlers feat. Mufasa & Hypeman – Friday

Russ Million x Tion Wayne – Body

Tom Grennan – Little Bit Of Love

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Adele

Dave

Ed Sheeran

Little Simz

Sam Fender

GROUP OF THE YEAR

Coldplay

D-Block Europe

Little Mix

London Grammar

Wolf Alice

INTERNATIONAL ARTIST

Billie Eilish

Doja Cat

Lil Nas X

Olivia Rodrigo

Taylor Swift

INTERNATIONAL GROUP

ABBA

BTS

Maneskin

Silk Sonic

The War On Drugs

INTERNATIONAL SONG OF THE YEAR

ATB x Topic x A7S – Your Love (9PM)

Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever

CKay – Love Nwantiti

Doja Cat and SZA – Kiss Me More

Drake and Lil Baby – Girls Want Girls

Galantis, Little Mix and David Guetta – Heartbreak Anthem

Jonasu – Black Magic

Lil Nas X – Montero (Call Me By Your Name)

Lil Tjay and 6lack – Calling My Phone

Maneskin – I Wanna Be Your Slave

Olivia Rodrigo – good 4 u

Polo G – Rapstar

The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber – Stay

The Weekend – Save Your Tears

Tiesto – The Business

BEST NEW ARTIST

Central Cee

Griff

Joy Crookes

Little Simz

Self Esteem

 

