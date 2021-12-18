I Maneskin sono candidati ai Brit Award 2022 per due premi

I Maneskin hanno ricevuto due nomination per i prossimi Brit Award 2022 che si terranno l’8 febbraio presso la O2 Arena.

Le candidature sono per i premi Best international group e Best international song, il secondo per I wanna be your slave.

In testa, come numero di nomination troviamo Adele, dopo la recente pubblicazione del suo album 30, ed Ed Sheeran.

Non mancano all’appello, nella lunga lista delle candidature, i BTS che compentono proprio con i Maneskin e con gli ABBA come miglior gruppo internazionale

Brit Awards 2022, le principali nomination

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Adele – 30

Dave – We’re All Alone In This Together

Ed Sheeran – =