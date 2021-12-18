I Maneskin sono candidati ai Brit Award 2022 per due premi scritto da Giovanna Codella 18 Dicembre 2021 I Maneskin hanno ricevuto due nomination per i prossimi Brit Award 2022 che si terranno l’8 febbraio presso la O2 Arena. Le candidature sono per i premi Best international group e Best international song, il secondo per I wanna be your slave. In testa, come numero di nomination troviamo Adele, dopo la recente pubblicazione del suo album 30, ed Ed Sheeran. Non mancano all’appello, nella lunga lista delle candidature, i BTS che compentono proprio con i Maneskin e con gli ABBA come miglior gruppo internazionale Brit Awards 2022, le principali nomination ALBUM OF THE YEAR Adele – 30 Dave – We’re All Alone In This Together Ed Sheeran – = Little Simz – Sometimes I Might Be Introvert Sam Fender – Seventeen Going Under SONG OF THE YEAR A1 x J1 – Latest Trends Adele – Easy On Me Anne Marie x KSI x Digital Farm Animals – Don’t Play Becky Hill and David Guetta – Remember Central Cee – Obsessed With You Dave and Stormzy – Clash Ed Sheeran – Bad Habits Elton John and Dua Lipa – Cold Heart (Pnau Remix) Glass Animals – Heatwave Joel Corry, Raye and David Guetta – Bed KSI – Holiday Nathan Evans, 220 Kid and Billen Ted – Wllerman Riton x Nightcrawlers feat. Mufasa & Hypeman – Friday Russ Million x Tion Wayne – Body Tom Grennan – Little Bit Of Love ARTIST OF THE YEAR Adele Dave Ed Sheeran Little Simz Sam Fender GROUP OF THE YEAR Coldplay D-Block Europe Little Mix London Grammar Wolf Alice INTERNATIONAL ARTIST Billie Eilish Doja Cat Lil Nas X Olivia Rodrigo Taylor Swift INTERNATIONAL GROUP ABBA BTS Maneskin Silk Sonic The War On Drugs INTERNATIONAL SONG OF THE YEAR ATB x Topic x A7S – Your Love (9PM) Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever CKay – Love Nwantiti Doja Cat and SZA – Kiss Me More Drake and Lil Baby – Girls Want Girls Galantis, Little Mix and David Guetta – Heartbreak Anthem Jonasu – Black Magic Lil Nas X – Montero (Call Me By Your Name) Lil Tjay and 6lack – Calling My Phone Maneskin – I Wanna Be Your Slave Olivia Rodrigo – good 4 u Polo G – Rapstar The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber – Stay The Weekend – Save Your Tears Tiesto – The Business BEST NEW ARTIST Central Cee Griff Joy Crookes Little Simz Self Esteem