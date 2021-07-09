The Kid Laroi feat. Justin Bieber: video, testo e traduzione di Stay

Justin Bieber è tornato: con il giovane artista australiano The Kid Laroi ha pubblicato il singolo Stay, disponibile da oggi insieme al video ufficiale, diretto da Colin Tilley.

The Kid è salito alla ribalta grazie al brano Without you che ha riscosso un enorme successo soprattutto su TikTok. Justin Bieber è reduce dalla pubblicazione di Peaches, estratto dall’album Justice.

Testo Stay feat. Justin Bieber

Woah-oh, woah-oh

I do the same thing I told you that I never would

I told you I’d change, even when I knew I never could

I know that I can’t find nobody else as good as you

I need you to stay, need you to stay, hey (Oh)

I get drunk, wake up, I’m wasted still

I realize the time that I wasted here

I feel like you can’t feel the way I feel

Oh, I’ll be fucked up, if you can’t be right here

Oh, ooh-woah (Oh, ooh-woah, ooh-woah)

Oh, ooh-woah (Oh, ooh-woah, ooh-woah)

Oh, ooh-woah (Oh, ooh-woah, ooh-woah)

Oh, I’ll be fucked up, if you can’t be right here

I do the same thing I told you that I never would

I told you I’d change, even when I knew I never could

I know that I can’t find nobody else as good as you

I need you to stay, need you to stay, hey

I do the same thing I told you that I never would

I told you I’d change, even when I knew I never could

I know that I can’t find nobody else as good as you

I need you to stay, need you to stay, hey

When I’m away from you I miss your touch (Ooh)

You’re the reason I believe in love (Ooh)

It’s been difficult for me to trust (Ooh)

And I’m afraid that I’ma fuck it up (Ooh)

Ain’t no way that I can leave you stranded

‘Cause you ain’t ever left me empty-handed

And you know that I know that I can’t live without you

So, baby, stay

Oh, ooh-woah

Oh, ooh-woah

Oh, ooh-woah

I’ll be fucked up if you can’t be right here

I do the same thing I told you that I never would

I told you I’d change, even when I knew I never could

I know that I can’t find nobody else as good as you

I need you to stay, need you to stay, hey

I do the same thing I told you that I never would

I told you I’d change, even when I knew I never could

I know that I can’t find nobody else as good as you

I need you to stay, need you to stay, hey

(fonte Angolo testi)

Traduzione

Woah-oh, woah-oh

Faccio la stessa cosa che ti ho detto che non avrei mai fatto

Ti ho detto che sarei cambiato, anche quando sapevo che non avrei mai potuto

So che non riesco a trovare nessun altro bravo come te

Ho bisogno che tu rimanga, ho bisogno che tu rimanga, ehi (Oh)

Mi ubriaco, mi sveglio, sono ancora ubriaco

Mi rendo conto del tempo che ho perso qui

Sento che non puoi sentirti come mi sento io

Oh, sarò spacciato, se non puoi essere proprio qui

Oh, ooh-woah (Oh, ooh-woah, ooh-woah)

Oh, ooh-woah (Oh, ooh-woah, ooh-woah)

Oh, ooh-woah (Oh, ooh-woah, ooh-woah)

Oh, sarò spacciato, se non puoi essere proprio qui

Faccio la stessa cosa che ti ho detto che non avrei mai fatto

Ti ho detto che sarei cambiato, anche quando sapevo che non avrei mai potuto

So che non riesco a trovare nessun altro bravo come te

Ho bisogno che tu rimanga, ho bisogno che tu rimanga, ehi

Faccio la stessa cosa che ti ho detto che non avrei mai fatto

Ti ho detto che sarei cambiato, anche quando sapevo che non avrei mai potuto

So che non riesco a trovare nessun altro bravo come te

Ho bisogno che tu rimanga, ho bisogno che tu rimanga, ehi

Quando sono lontano da te mi manca il tuo tocco (Ooh)

Sei la ragione per cui credo nell’amore (Ooh)

È stato difficile per me fidarmi (Ooh)

E ho paura di mandare tutto all’aria (Ooh)

Non c’è modo che io possa lasciarti bloccata

Perché non mi hai mai lasciato a mani vuote

E tu sai che io so che non posso vivere senza di te

Quindi, piccola, resta

Oh, ooh-woah

Oh, ooh-woah

Oh, ooh-woah

Sarò spacciato se non puoi essere proprio qui

Faccio la stessa cosa che ti ho detto che non avrei mai fatto

Ti ho detto che sarei cambiato, anche quando sapevo che non avrei mai potuto

So che non riesco a trovare nessun altro bravo come te

Ho bisogno che tu rimanga, ho bisogno che tu rimanga, ehi

Faccio la stessa cosa che ti ho detto che non avrei mai fatto

Ti ho detto che sarei cambiato, anche quando sapevo che non avrei mai potuto

So che non riesco a trovare nessun altro bravo come te

Ho bisogno che tu rimanga, ho bisogno che tu rimanga, ehi

(traduzione di GingerGeneration.it)