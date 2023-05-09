GingerGeneration.it

Eurovision 2023: video, testo e traduzione di The Busker con Dance (Malta)

scritto da Giovanna Codella
The Busker rappresenta Malta all’Eurovision Song Contest 2023 con il suo brano in inglese Dance (Our Own Party).

Il gruppo si esibisce per la prima volta durante la prima semifinale il 9 maggio, in onda su Rai 2 e in streaming su Rai Play.

Il video ufficiale di Dance (Our Own Party) di The Busker

Il testo di Dance (Our Own Party) a Eurovision 2023

Wait now, can you speak up
It’s a little bit loud
I’m a little bit lost, oh
Fogged up
Might be the drinks
Or the social tease of anxiety

The tension
I’m getting
The faces I drew on
I can’t focus
Should’ve known this
When the tik gets toking I’m gone

I feel better
In my sweater
Got my stereo
I’ll play you songs you know

But hey, wait,
What you say?
Do you want to dance?
Do you want to dance?
Do you want to dance?
Do you want to dance?

It’s on
Yeah, we go outside
Take the very first ride
Try to save our night
If you’re keen
I got some indoor shoes
I can offer you
Get you in the groove

The tension is lifting
Another moment would’ve been too much
This the real me
Our own Party
Our own Party
Our own Party

I feel better
In my sweater
Gaga Radio
Is this the song you know?

Hey, wait
What you say?

Do you want to dance?
Do you want to dance?
Do you want to dance?
Do you want to dance?

I feel better
In my sweater
Gaga Radio
Is this the song you know?

But hey
What you say?

Do you want to dance?
Do you want to dance?
Do you want to dance?
Do you want to dance?
Do you want to dance?
Do you want to dance?

Traduzione 

Aspetta ora, puoi parlare
È un po’ rumoroso
Sono un po’ perso, oh
Appannato
Potrebbero essere le bevande
O la presa in giro sociale dell’ansia

La tensione
sto ricevendo
I volti su cui ho disegnato
Non riesco a concentrarmi
Avrei dovuto saperlo
Quando il tik inizia a fumare me ne vado

Mi sento meglio
Nel mio maglione
Ho il mio stereo
Ti suonerò canzoni che conosci

Ma ehi, aspetta,
Quello che dici?
Vuoi ballare?
Vuoi ballare?
Vuoi ballare?
Vuoi ballare?

E ‘acceso
Sì, usciamo
Fai il primo giro
Cerca di salvare la nostra notte
Se sei appassionato
Ho delle scarpe da interno
posso offrirti
Mettiti nel solco

La tensione si sta alzando
Un altro momento sarebbe stato troppo
Questo sono il vero me
Il nostro partito
Il nostro partito
Il nostro partito

mi sento meglio
Nel mio maglione
Gaga Radio
È questa la canzone che conosci?

Hey aspetta
Quello che dici?

Vuoi ballare?
Vuoi ballare?
Vuoi ballare?
Vuoi ballare?

mi sento meglio
Nel mio maglione
Gaga Radio
È questa la canzone che conosci?

Ma hey
Quello che dici?

Vuoi ballare?
Vuoi ballare?
Vuoi ballare?
Vuoi ballare?
Vuoi ballare?
Vuoi ballare?

