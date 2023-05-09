Eurovision 2023: video, testo e traduzione di The Busker con Dance (Malta)

The Busker rappresenta Malta all’Eurovision Song Contest 2023 con il suo brano in inglese Dance (Our Own Party).

Il gruppo si esibisce per la prima volta durante la prima semifinale il 9 maggio, in onda su Rai 2 e in streaming su Rai Play.

Il video ufficiale di Dance (Our Own Party) di The Busker

Il testo di Dance (Our Own Party) a Eurovision 2023

Wait now, can you speak up

It’s a little bit loud

I’m a little bit lost, oh

Fogged up

Might be the drinks

Or the social tease of anxiety

The tension

I’m getting

The faces I drew on

I can’t focus

Should’ve known this

When the tik gets toking I’m gone

I feel better

In my sweater

Got my stereo

I’ll play you songs you know

But hey, wait,

What you say?

Do you want to dance?

Do you want to dance?

Do you want to dance?

Do you want to dance?

It’s on

Yeah, we go outside

Take the very first ride

Try to save our night

If you’re keen

I got some indoor shoes

I can offer you

Get you in the groove

The tension is lifting

Another moment would’ve been too much

This the real me

Our own Party

Our own Party

Our own Party

I feel better

In my sweater

Gaga Radio

Is this the song you know?

Hey, wait

What you say?

Do you want to dance?

Do you want to dance?

Do you want to dance?

Do you want to dance?

I feel better

In my sweater

Gaga Radio

Is this the song you know?

But hey

What you say?

Do you want to dance?

Do you want to dance?

Do you want to dance?

Do you want to dance?

Do you want to dance?

Do you want to dance?

Traduzione

Aspetta ora, puoi parlare

È un po’ rumoroso

Sono un po’ perso, oh

Appannato

Potrebbero essere le bevande

O la presa in giro sociale dell’ansia

La tensione

sto ricevendo

I volti su cui ho disegnato

Non riesco a concentrarmi

Avrei dovuto saperlo

Quando il tik inizia a fumare me ne vado

Mi sento meglio

Nel mio maglione

Ho il mio stereo

Ti suonerò canzoni che conosci

Ma ehi, aspetta,

Quello che dici?

Vuoi ballare?

Vuoi ballare?

Vuoi ballare?

Vuoi ballare?

E ‘acceso

Sì, usciamo

Fai il primo giro

Cerca di salvare la nostra notte

Se sei appassionato

Ho delle scarpe da interno

posso offrirti

Mettiti nel solco

La tensione si sta alzando

Un altro momento sarebbe stato troppo

Questo sono il vero me

Il nostro partito

Il nostro partito

Il nostro partito

mi sento meglio

Nel mio maglione

Gaga Radio

È questa la canzone che conosci?

Hey aspetta

Quello che dici?

Vuoi ballare?

Vuoi ballare?

Vuoi ballare?

Vuoi ballare?

mi sento meglio

Nel mio maglione

Gaga Radio

È questa la canzone che conosci?

Ma hey

Quello che dici?

Vuoi ballare?

Vuoi ballare?

Vuoi ballare?

Vuoi ballare?

Vuoi ballare?

Vuoi ballare?

