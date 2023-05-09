Eurovision 2023: video, testo e traduzione di The Busker con Dance (Malta) scritto da Giovanna Codella 9 Maggio 2023 The Busker rappresenta Malta all’Eurovision Song Contest 2023 con il suo brano in inglese Dance (Our Own Party). Il gruppo si esibisce per la prima volta durante la prima semifinale il 9 maggio, in onda su Rai 2 e in streaming su Rai Play. Il video ufficiale di Dance (Our Own Party) di The Busker Il testo di Dance (Our Own Party) a Eurovision 2023 Wait now, can you speak up It’s a little bit loud I’m a little bit lost, oh Fogged up Might be the drinks Or the social tease of anxiety The tension I’m getting The faces I drew on I can’t focus Should’ve known this When the tik gets toking I’m gone I feel better In my sweater Got my stereo I’ll play you songs you know But hey, wait, What you say? Do you want to dance? Do you want to dance? Do you want to dance? Do you want to dance? It’s on Yeah, we go outside Take the very first ride Try to save our night If you’re keen I got some indoor shoes I can offer you Get you in the groove The tension is lifting Another moment would’ve been too much This the real me Our own Party Our own Party Our own Party I feel better In my sweater Gaga Radio Is this the song you know? Hey, wait What you say? Do you want to dance? Do you want to dance? Do you want to dance? Do you want to dance? I feel better In my sweater Gaga Radio Is this the song you know? But hey What you say? Do you want to dance? Do you want to dance? Do you want to dance? Do you want to dance? Do you want to dance? Do you want to dance? Traduzione Aspetta ora, puoi parlare È un po’ rumoroso Sono un po’ perso, oh Appannato Potrebbero essere le bevande O la presa in giro sociale dell’ansia La tensione sto ricevendo I volti su cui ho disegnato Non riesco a concentrarmi Avrei dovuto saperlo Quando il tik inizia a fumare me ne vado Mi sento meglio Nel mio maglione Ho il mio stereo Ti suonerò canzoni che conosci Ma ehi, aspetta, Quello che dici? Vuoi ballare? Vuoi ballare? Vuoi ballare? Vuoi ballare? E ‘acceso Sì, usciamo Fai il primo giro Cerca di salvare la nostra notte Se sei appassionato Ho delle scarpe da interno posso offrirti Mettiti nel solco La tensione si sta alzando Un altro momento sarebbe stato troppo Questo sono il vero me Il nostro partito Il nostro partito Il nostro partito mi sento meglio Nel mio maglione Gaga Radio È questa la canzone che conosci? Hey aspetta Quello che dici? Vuoi ballare? Vuoi ballare? Vuoi ballare? Vuoi ballare? mi sento meglio Nel mio maglione Gaga Radio È questa la canzone che conosci? Ma hey Quello che dici? Vuoi ballare? Vuoi ballare? Vuoi ballare? Vuoi ballare? Vuoi ballare? Vuoi ballare? Non perderti tutti i nostri aggiornamenti su Eurovision